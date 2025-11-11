AFL Draft 2025: ESPN's final, top 50 power rankings

Open Extended Reactions

After eight monthly editions, ESPN settles its final big board for the 2025 AFL Draft. A consolidated list of the best 50 talents from around the country headlines the final power rankings of 2025, but there's one big mover inside the top 10.

Sam Cumming entrenches himself in the top echelon of prospects with clubs scrambling to secure his services. His body of work across the year coupled with strong character reports and projections to the senior level have recruiters confident he can become a star.

There's no doubting this year's pool is not as deep as previous years, with a maximum of 57 selections available in the draft. That would be a record low for the national draft and a stark contrast to the depth of 2024 where 71 players were taken. That relative lack of depth is coupled with a glut of club-tied talent, with two of the top three prospects headed to the Suns and Lions respectively.

Nevertheless, the very top of the board is supremely gifted. There are quality prospects littering the top 10. Willem Duursma would be ESPN's first picked player across both the 2024 and 2025 cohorts. His name has been a fixture at the top of the board all season and he is now the red hot favourite to land at No. 1 on Wednesday night.

Duursma followed by a healthy mix of talls and smalls of varying positions as opposed to the midfield-heavy top 10 of last season.

Just one week out from the 2025 AFL Draft, here is ESPN's final top 50 power rankings.

Previous rankings: March | April | May | June | July | August | September | October

1. Willem Duursma (last month: 1)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

MID/DEF, 193cm

National Championships: 4 games, 24.2 disposals, 5.2 marks

Talent League: 13 games, 23.5 disposals, 1.2 goals

Willem is the fourth of the Duursma siblings to make it to the top level and he's the best of the lot. A dynamic midfielder with blistering speed, Duursma loves to swoop on loose balls, explode from contest and impact with every disposal. He reads the ball superbly in the air and has sticky hands, plus offers positional flexibility off halfback or even deep forward where he becomes a matchup nightmare. Duursma is the overwhelming favourite to be pick 1 this year and would form a potent combination with Harley Reid out west.

Traits similar to: Marcus Bontempelli

Willem Duursma has firmed as 2025's top pick in recent weeks. Now with West Coast holding picks two and three the Eagles are primed to select the burgeoning star. Asanka Ratnayake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

2. Zeke Uwland (Suns Academy) (2)

Suns Academy/Allies

MID/DEF, 179cm

VFL: 4 games, 16.0 disposals, 4.3 marks

A slow return from a serious back injury hasn't impacted Uwland's stock. A wonderfully skilful outside midfielder, his hard running and penetrating left foot make him a transition maestro. He's at his best bouncing off halfback with powerful strides and linking the chains together by hand and foot. He can play above his size down back too with a big leap and, similarly to his brother Bodhi, doesn't often get beat one-on-one.

Traits similar to: Errol Gulden

Zeke Uwland Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

3. Dan Annable (Lions Academy) (3)

Lions Academy/Allies

MID, 183cm

National Championships: 8 games, 21.4 disposals, 0.5 goals

VFL: 8 games, 29.0 disposals, 3.6 tackles

There's been little fanfare over Annable, but he is poised to walk straight into the Brisbane Lions' lineup with a full pre-season. A beautifully balanced midfielder, the AFL Academy captain wins the ball on the inside and thrives in the heat of the contest. Annable's kicking is not yet a weapon of his which limits his damage on the outside.

Traits similar to: Noah Anderson

Daniel Annable Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

4. Cooper Duff-Tytler (4)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

RUC, 201cm

National Championships: 4 games, 14.5 disposals, 14 hitouts

Talent League: 5 games, 20.4 disposals, 1 goal

Duff-Tytler fits the unicorn prototype, a ridiculous athlete backed up by his stellar combine results. The Cannons tall has played the majority of the season in the ruck where he racked up big numbers around the ground with clean hands and precise ball use. Up forward he's improved his aerial game and began to kick bags of goals, but will be drafted with the upside of a ruck who provides midfield skill.

Traits similar to: Luke Jackson

Cooper Duff-Tytler Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

5. Dyson Sharp (5)

Central Districts/South Australia

MID, 187cm

National Championships: 4 games, 27 disposals, 1.3 goals

SANFL: 9 games, 14.3 disposals, 3.3 tackles

Sharp is the premier inside midfielder, a colossal presence who seems to either win the ball or lay a tackle at each stoppage. He captained his state to an undefeated campaign, claiming the Larke Medal and MVP honours to stamp his credentials. But detractors point to his athletic profile with concerns over his outside run. There's still a role in modern football for the likes of Sharp, and clubs may be overthinking the quality prospect he is.

Traits similar to: Jai Newcombe

First-round prospect Dyson Sharp celebrates a goal during the National Championships. Mark Brake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

6. Xavier Taylor (6)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

DEF, 192cm

National Championships: 4 games, 15 disposals, 4.5 marks

Talent League: 17 games, 18.3 disposals, 6.4 marks

The steady rise of Taylor lands him on the precipice of the top five. A do-it-all defender, the athletic interceptor can lock down on opponents, chain up possession in transition and execute under pressure. There's untapped upside in his offensive game, able to intercept and take off with ball in hand. He could become a game-changing wingman or midfielder, but would still be a strong pick at this stage if he continues on his trajectory in defence.

Traits similar to: Josh Weddle

7. Sam Cumming (7)

North Adelaide/South Australia

MID/FWD, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 17 disposals, 1 goal

SANFL U18s: 5 games, 24.2 disposals, 1.6 goals

The last big move of these power rankings is to entrench Cumming inside the top 10. There isn't a flaw to the midfielder's game, whose tenacity at the coalface, athleticism in space and skill execution under pressure make him a rare blend of contested beast and damaging forward-half talent. Cumming is unselfish and team-oriented, garners rave character reviews and could in time become a high-flying midfielder that dominates opponents.

Traits similar to: Sam Durham

8. Dylan Patterson (Suns Academy) (7)

Suns Academy/Allies

DEF, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 19.8 disposals, 3.5 marks

VFL: 5 games, 15.4 disposals, 5 marks

Patterson is a bolt of lightning out of defence, taking on all-comers with blistering speed to back up a healthy dose of arrogance. A rugby league convert, the speedster tucks the ball under his arm like it's a linebreak but also has the chops to pick out targets with hand and foot at full speed. It's the development in Patterson's kicking that will see him taken early on night one.

Traits similar to: Daniel Rioli

9. Sullivan Robey (8)

Eastern Ranges

MID/FWD, 192cm

Talent League: 8 games, 20 disposals, 2 goals

Robey is the biggest draft bolter in a decade, a hulking midfielder with power that blends well with his clean hands. While his marking isn't a feature, Robey also excels up forward where he bodylines the ball and kicks bags of goals from open play. Bolters have a good track record of performing at the next level which could help the bruising midfielder land at the pointy end come Wednesday's first round.

Traits similar to: Christian Petracca

10. Sam Grlj (9)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 182cm

National Championships: 4 games, 17 disposals, 2.5 marks

Talent League: 7 games, 20.3 disposals, 5.0 tackles

Grlj is a speed demon with a game-breaking propensity to take it on and execute in transition. He's also the ultimate professional and couples his athletic tools with a physical edge to his game that doesn't befit his slender frame. The upside of Grlj is a dynamic midfielder that slices the opposition apart, but he needs to win more of his own ball and tidy up his kicking to get there.

Traits similar to: Max Holmes

Sam Grlj Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

11. Harry Dean (Carlton Father-son) (11)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

DEF, 194cm

National Championships: 4 games, 15.2 disposals, 6.2 marks

Talent League: 8 games, 17.4 disposals, 7.1 marks

Dean reads the play and intercepts as well as any junior prospect in years. The son of premiership player Peter, the long frame and closing speed of Dean allows him to play off his man and recover. He's defensively oriented and hasn't explored the offensive side of his game but offers a neat left foot kick out of defence.

Traits similar to: Josh Worrell

Harry Dean at a Carlton training session in July. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

12. Aidan Schubert (12)

Central Districts/South Australia

FWD/RUCK, 194cm

National Championships: 4 games, 17 disposals, 2.5 goals

SANFL U18s: 13 games, 19.2 disposals, 2.2 goals

The rangy Schubert has delivered all season long as a marking target deep forward. He leads with purpose and his work in the ruck bodes well for his development in multiple positions. Schubert has strong hands, is an accurate set shot despite a clunky action and moves brilliantly around the ground for his size. He projects to become a dangerous forward after building into his frame.

Traits similar to: Riley Thilthorpe

13. Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves (15)

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 186cm

National Championships: 4 games, 12 disposals, 1.5 goals

Talent League: 11 games, 16.3 disposals, 1.5 goals

Hibbins-Hargreaves' best is a quintessential match-winner in the forward half. He steps up with games on the line, executes under pressure and kicks big goals for his team. The Stingrays star is a smooth mover with clean hands and elite forward 50 craft. He's a markedly different prospect to others around this stage, and while he may slide further down the order on draft night Hibbins-Hargreaves looms as a difference maker in the AFL.

Traits similar to: Murphy Reid

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves with the footy for Vic Country. Paul Kane/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

14. Lachy Dovaston (13)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

FWD, 178cm

National Championships: 4 games, 12.8 disposals, 2.2 goals

Talent League: 16 games, 16.1 disposals, 2.4 goals

Dovaston is the draft's best small forward, nipping at the heels of opponents and making them pay on the scoreboard. He's aggressive with and without the ball, crumbs packs superbly and absolutely loves a goal. Dovaston's ability to play higher up the ground and deliver inside 50 is valuable.

Traits similar to: Shaun Mannagh

15. Jacob Farrow (16)

West Perth/Western Australia

DEF/MID, 187cm

National Championships: 4 games, 19 disposals, 4.8 marks

WAFL Colts: 9 games, 24.7 disposals, 5.4 marks

There's high upside in what Farrow represents as a big-bodied ball user off halfback. In time there will be hope he transitions on-ball, but for now his clean striking left boot is an A-grade weapon. He has the size and strength to play on a variety of opponents, backs himself in the air and sees the play unfold well. Concerns around his speed and contested game may prevent Farrow from the top 10 on draft night but he will be the first WA prospect snapped up.

Traits similar to: Hayden Young

16. Josh Lindsay (14)

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

DEF/MID, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 22.2 disposals, 3.8 marks

Talent League: 6 games, 20.5 disposals, 2.7 marks

Lindsay's left foot is quick and precise, lasering teammates routinely. Off halfback he acts as his side's distributor, racking up the ball and moving the chains with a calm demeanour. Lindsay's small slide into the teens is in large part due to his defensive concerns. He lacks the size and speed to handle dangerous forwards, and he lacks the contested game to graduate on-ball in the first portion of his career.

Traits similar to: Christian Salem

17. Mitch Marsh (17)

West Adelaide/South Australia

FWD, 190cm

National Championships: 4 games, 8.5 disposals, 3 goals

SANFL U18s: 15 games, 12.5 disposals, 2.0 goals

Marsh is a workhorse forward who gets up and down the ground, creates separation and makes opponents pay on the scoreboard. His safe hands and accurate set shot should translate to the next level, but his ability to beat opponents in the air may be limited by his size. Marsh has a bunch of suitors inside the top 20 on draft night.

Traits similar to: Patrick Voss

Mitch Marsh Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

18. Oskar Taylor (18)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

DEF, 183cm

Talent League: 17 games, 20.5 disposals, 3.9 marks

Taylor has risen into top 20 calculations off the back of a stellar end to his campaign. He missed out on the national championships but starred for the Ranges as a dashing halfback with brilliant defensive tenacity. Taylor loves to beat his opponent and repel attacks, and while lacking some polish projects to be a nice rebounder off halfback as well.

Traits similar to: Andrew McGrath

19. Jevan Phillipou (no ranking)

Woodville-West Torrens/South Australia

MID/FWD, 183cm

SANFL U18s: 9 games, 22.7 disposals, 1 goal

Just like his brother Mattaes, Jevan isn't short on confidence and he has the athletic profile to thrive at the next level. A forward-half midfielder that loves to get forward of the ball, Phillipou has a bunch of developable traits to work with. While he lacks polish and doesn't find a lot of his own ball, there's a fun prospect here for a club to shape.

Traits similar to: Chad Warner

20. Harley Barker (21)

Sturt/South Australia

MID, 188cm

National Championships: 4 games, 16 disposals, 1 goal

SANFL U18s: 6 games, 16.8 disposals, 0.5 goals

Barker unfortunately tore his ACL this year, but not before putting together a stellar champs with SA to boost his name into the first round frame. The hard-running wingman is good in the air, has elite top-end speed and loves to take the game on in the forward half. Clubs have had a good look at Barker excelling against strong competition and he looms as a night one player.

Traits similar to: Ollie Dempsey

21. Adam Sweid (Essendon NGA) (20)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

MID, 176cm

National Championships: 4 games, 17 disposals, 1 goal

Talent League: 13 games, 25.0 disposals, 5.2 tackles

Sweid worked his way back from the ACL rupture to star all season long for the Cannons and Vic Metro. A strong-bodied inside midfielder, his clean hands and craft give him separation on the inside to feed outside runners, and he follows up his work with hard running into the forward 50. It's more likely he becomes a half forward at the next level where he can execute well in space and hit the scoreboard.

Traits similar to: Jake Soligo

22. Fred Rodriguez (24)

South Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 184cm

National Championships: 4 games, 18 disposals, 4.5 tackles

WAFL Colts: 7 games, 25.3 disposals, 2.6 marks

Rodriguez didn't quite back up his strong bottom-age campaign, but still has developable traits to be excited about. He's an excellent kick off either side of his body and offers huge leadership potential after captaining his club and state. The WA MVP has some burst out of the contest and is typically damaging with his ball use but doesn't find enough of it and may be limited by his role at the next level.

Traits similar to: Xavier Lindsay

23. Ollie Greeves (19)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 191cm

National Championships: 4 games, 25 disposals, 0.8 goals

Talent League: 10 games, 25.5 disposals, 1.1 goals

Greeves may end up a big slider on draft night. Despite enjoying a massive draft campaign, the big on-baller has speed and defensive concerns limiting his upside and clubs have been wary of drafting these types in the past. What he can do as a forward and midfield magnet is worth swinging on in the first round still.

Traits similar to: Tom Green

24. Louis Emmett (22)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

FWD/RUC, 199cm

National Championships: 3 games, 15 disposals, 0.5 goals

Talent League: 4 games, 15.3 disposals, 1.2 goals

It hasn't been the perfect season for Emmett. But a 6:07 minute 2km is proof of his crazy profile as a genuine marking option that can play either end and in the ruck. He clunks the ball well but has floated in and out of games. His best football may come as a defender but we haven't seen it in full games.

Traits similar to: Charlie Comben

25. Archie Ludowyke (26)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD, 197cm

National Championships: 3 games, 4 disposals, 1 mark

Talent League: 3 games, 9.3 disposals, 3.3 goals

A cruelly timed PCL injury meant Ludowyke again missed out on a grand final for Sandringham. The upside he presents as a tall forward is tremendous, however, able to fly on top of opponents with ease. He's a relaxed kick of the ball but hasn't impacted around the ground to date.

Traits similar to: Eric Hipwood

Key forward prospect Archie Ludowyke kicked three majors against Richmond's VFL side in April. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

26. Max King (Swans Academy) (23)

Swans Academy/Allies

FWD, 191cm

National Championships: 3 games, 7.3 disposals, 0.7 goals

Talent League: 4 games, 14.0 disposals, 0.8 goals

King has been up and down over the past couple seasons, but his athletic profile keeps him very relevant for clubs. An outstanding leap and speed off the mark make him a dynamic marking target forward of the ball, but he's struggled to impact consistently and doesn't find a lot of the ball. He remains in the first round mix for clubs.

Traits similar to: Ollie Henry

27. Blake Thredgold (28)

Sturt/South Australia

DEF, 194cm

SANFL U18s: 14 games, 11.6 disposals, 5.4 marks

Thredgold's second half of the season was fantastic, capped off with a best on ground display in the SANFL u18s grand final. He's resolute as a lockdown defender, playing on talls and smalls with strength and closing speed. He projects to become a stout key defender.

Traits similar to: Tom McCartin

28. Latrelle Sumner-Pickett (NR)

Glenelg

FWD, 182cm

SANFL Reserves: 18 games, 11.9 disposals, 1.8 goals

Sumner-Pickett is one of two mature-age prospects on the list but is only 19 years of age. The cousin of Melbourne's Kysaiah, the goalsneak is lightning quick and inventive on the field. He played the majority of 2025 in the SANFL reserves but stepped up to league level impressively and offered a spark to the forward line. Some concerns around professionalism have prevented Sumner-Pickett from being drafted thus far.

Traits similar to: Kysaiah Pickett

29. Beau Addinsall (Suns Academy) (25)

Suns Academy/Allies

MID, 182cm

National Championships: 1 game, 16 disposals, 4 tackles

Talent League: 3 games, 32.0 disposals, 1.3 goals

Addinsall didn't put together his strongest junior campaign but you know what you're getting from the crafty and determined midfielder. He plays a variety of roles, is clean and quick with his hands and can hit the scoreboard routinely.

Traits similar to: Brayden Fiorini

30. Cameron Nairn (32)

Central District/South Australia

FWD, 188cm

National Championships: 4 games, 10.0 disposals, 4.3 goals

SANFL U18s: 13 games, 20.5 disposals, 1.7 goals

Nairn is a quick-thinking forward that kicks goals in a variety of ways. He doesn't have an elite athletic profile but finds space inside 50 and makes his opportunities count, plus showed glimpses further afield late in the year by racking up touches through the midfield.

Traits similar to: Nic Martin

31. Jack Ison (Carlton NGA) (38)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 191cm

National Championships: 3 games, 13.3 disposals, 3.3 marks

Talent League: 6 games, 20.5 disposals, 0.8 goals

Ison's power and strength can be overwhelming for opponents in junior football. It projects well to the next level where he figures to become a combative half forward with a booming set shot. Those traits are extremely developable for the Blues who are lacking some powerful big bodies in the forward half.

Traits similar to: Will Graham

32. Blake Oudshoorn-Bennier (31)

North Adelaide/South Australia

MID, 181cm

National Championships: 4 games, 14.9 disposals, 3.8 marks

SANFL U18s: 6 games, 25 disposals, 4.7 tackles

Oudshoorn-Bennier plays with genuine class and precision. He's a silky ball user and frees himself from the contest with a quick first step, but has struggled through injury and inconsistency. It's that exquisite ball use that has clubs most interested - if he can develop into a clinical halfback or high-impact forward while he develops more contested aptitude then he could be the steal of the draft.

Traits similar to: Dylan Moore

33. Rory Wright (29)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID/DEF, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 13 disposals, 1.5 marks

Talent League: 11 games, 25.5 disposals, 5.6 marks

Wright started his season through the middle and ended at halfback where he was the quarterback of his team. In that role his aerial ability and clinical left foot were put to great use, though his foot speed is an issue for recruiters. Wright is vocal and sets up structure, offers great leadership potential and looms as a selection in the second round despite not being offered a national combine invite.

Traits similar to: Nic Newman

34. Lachie Carmichael (Swans Academy) (NR)

Swans Academy/Allies

DEF, 184cm

National Championships: 4 games, 24.8 disposals, 5.0 marks

Talent League: 3 games, 27.0 disposals, 7.0 marks

Carmichael was the Allies' MVP after a tremendous carnival orchestrating games from halfback. He even showed flashes through the midfield, but figures to begin his career on the outside of contests where his quality disposal shines. Out of all the Swans prospects, he is the most likely to plug and play next year.

Traits similar to: Ollie Florent

35. Zac McCarthy (Collingwood NGA) (37)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

FWD/RUCK, 198cm

National Championships: 4 games, 9.8 disposals, 1.8 goals

Talent League: 3 games. 17.0 disposals, 1.3 goals

The raw traits of McCarthy are exciting. He has a massive leap and lands like a cat to follow up around the ground, plus offers a booming set shot from anywhere around the 50. He will take time to develop into frame and may not develop the physical craft to become a ruckman, but has scope to play at either end of the ground.

Traits similar to: Hayden McLean

36. Matt LeRay (34)

Central Districts/South Australia

MID, 188cm

National Championships: 4 games, 16.7 disposals, 5.7 marks

SANFL U18s: 12 games, 22.3 disposals, 5.1 marks

LeRay has played off a wing most of the season and formed a dynamic duo with Harley Barker for SA. He may be best suited to an intercepting role off halfback at his size. LeRay is a fantastic mark but doesn't yet have the engine to play up the ground at the next level.

Traits similar to: Sam Clohesy

37. Hussien El Achkar (Essendon NGA) (30)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

FWD, 171cm

National Championships: 4 games, 10.5 disposals, 1.5 goals

Talent League: 11 games, 12.7 disposals, 2.5 goals

El Achkar is a nuggety small forward with elite goal sense. He swivels and snaps goals out of congestion routinely, and loves to hunt down the ball and kick goals on the run. The Bombers NGA prospect doesn't have the acceleration of many great small forwards but may be able to make up for it with his smarts.

Traits similar to: Jack Higgins

Hussien El Achkar Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

38. Kye Fincher (St Kilda NGA) (35)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF/MID, 184cm

National Championships: 4 games, 20,5 disposals, 3.8 marks

Talent League: 9 games, 22.4 disposals. 3.9 marks

Fincher's step up to VFL level was sublime, with the halfback moving on-ball and impressing with his tenacity and execution under pressure. The Saints NGA prospect only got a state combine invite so may fall further than this spot.

Traits similar to: Jordan Clark

39. Tom Burton (39)

Western Jets/Vic Metro

MID, 178cm

National Championships: 4 games, 15.5 disposals, 2.5 tackles

Talent League: 12 games, 29.6 disposals, 5.3 marks

Burton's best football may come as a wingman, but his dash through the middle has been a feature all year for the Jets. He can free himself from pressure with a few steps and links chains together with a strong work ethic. Burton is clean and incisive with his decisions.

Traits similar to: Jake Lloyd

40. Jack Dalton (33)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID, 177cm

National Championships: 3 games, 22.0 disposals, 6.0 tackles

Talent League: 8 games, 28.5 disposals, 5.4 tackles

The best long distance runner in the crop is Dalton, whose insatiable work rate is evident at every stage of a game. He hunts the ball with ferocity, lays big tackles and impacts the contest. The issues surround his disposal and effectiveness outside of the centre square.

Traits similar to: James Rowbottom

Jack Dalton Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

41. Tylah Williams (West Coast NGA) (NR)

Swan Districts/Western Australia

FWD, 175cm

National Championships: 4 games, 11.8 disposals, 0.8 goals

WAFL Colts: 8 games, 13.8 disposals, 0.5 goals

Williams has a brilliant athletic profile and his burst and agility is evident on the field. He isn't a stay-at-home small forward though, working himself into the ground to lose his man on the way back to goal. He has clubs keen higher than this mark though West Coast is positioned to match a bid.

Traits similar to: Seth Campbell

42. Toby Whan (Fremantle NGA) (40)

South Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 184cm

National Championships: 4 games, 15 disposals, 0.5 goals

WAFL Colts: 11 games, 28.9 disposals, 3.5 marks

Whan is a bull in stoppages, able to rip the ball out and get it moving forward at all costs. That coupled with his booming left leg makes for some developable traits, but recruiters have concerns over his foot speed and ability to step up to the next level.

Traits similar to: James Worpel

43. Harry Kyle (Swans Academy) (NR)

Swans Academy/Allies

DEF/MID, 188cm

National Championships: 4 games, 12.5 disposals, 3.0 marks

Talent League: 4 games, 20.8 disposals, 3.8 marks

A relatively late convert from Union, Kyle is a super-athletic utility who's been thrown around the ground to good effect. He plays above his size with physicality and tested for the best leap in the draft pool, but isn't the type of player to rack up his own ball. Kyle could become an excellent defender or impactful forward depending on development.

Traits similar to: Brayden Maynard

44. Sam Swadling (36)

West Perth/Western Australia

MID, 189cm

National Championships: 4 games, 19 disposals, 3.8 marks

WAFL Colts: 9 games, 35.4 disposals, 4.0 marks

Swadling is a ball magnet capable of finding the ball upwards of 40 times a game. It's what he does with it that has clubs concerned - his kicking needs an overhaul and he often tries to make something happen with every disposals which can get him in trouble.

Traits similar to: Tom Powell

45. Louis Kellaway (Richmond Father-son) (NR)

Sturt/South Australia

MID, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 19.2 disposals, 4.3 marks

SANFL U18s: 16 games, 24.1 disposals, 6.2 marks

Kellaway is a clean and incisive midfielder whose small size isn't reflected in his combativeness. He wins his own football and uses it well on the outside. Richmond has first dibs, but with one late selection will need to assess the board at pick 38.

Traits similar to: Levi Ashcroft

46. Sam Allen (NR)

Oakleigh Chargers

MID, 182cm

Talent League: 3 games, 21.3 disposals, 1.3 goals

Allen's 2025 season was wiped out due to an ACL tear but it hasn't dissuaded clubs. The midfielder is an incredible runner and has speed to go with his endurance. He didn't participate at the combine but likely would have blitzed all tests, and looks a likely wingman or halfback.

Traits similar to: Campbell Chesser

47. Leon Kickett (NR)

Swan Districts

FWD, 173cm

WAFL: 16 games, 14.5 disposals, 1 goal

Kickett is a year removed from his draft year and consistently excellent performances now have him in the frame to be drafted. He's a beautifully balanced player that rarely loses his footing and has a bag of tricks around goals. Stepping up to WAFL level was an impressive progression for the small forward.

Traits similar to: Liam Ryan

48. Riley Onley (NR)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

MID, 195cm

National Championships: 4 games, 23.0 disposals, 4.8 marks

Talent League: 2 games, 25.5 disposals, 6.5 marks

Onley didn't have the campaign he would have hoped for, but his immense size as a midfielder is a point of difference in the draft. He is powerful in straight lines and can impact with overwhelming physicality, but doesn't use his height aerially and has struggled with the defensive side of his game.

Traits similar to: Tom Green

49. Liam Hetherton (NR)

Murray Bushrangers

FWD, 198cm

Talent League: 3 games, 12.3 disposals, 2.7 goals

Hetherton unfortunately missed the majority of the season with back issues and slid across the year. The upside of his football is still worth taking a flier on for clubs, with the strong-bodied forward offering a traditional lead-up presence ahead of the ball and potential upside behind it too.

Traits similar to: Noah Balta

50. Charlie Banfield (West Coast Father-son) (NR)

MID, 192cm

National Championships: 4 games, 14.0 disposals, 5.3 marks

WAFL Colts: 8 games, 22.3 disposals, 0.9 goals

Banfield was named best on ground in the WAFL Colts grand final to finish off a fantastic finals campaign. A big-bodied wingman with a strong running capacity, he projects well as a modern game outside midfielder with the physicality to move inside later in his career.

Traits similar to: Blake Acres