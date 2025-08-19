Open Extended Reactions

It's nearly draft season.

Spring weather brings with it finals footy, and for a host of the 2007-born cohort their draft seasons are coming to an end. School commitments are out of the way and some prospects have had senior football opportunities, with only the latest of bolters able to stake their claims now.

Some draft hopefuls have also had their seasons curtailed through injury. Sam Cumming won't return due to a shoulder complaint, though won't require surgery after consultation with a specialist. Harley Barker and Archie Ludowyke will both carry knee injuries into pre-season, but returns from absences for Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves and Jevan Phillipou have proved mightily beneficial for their own draft stock.

The National Draft Combine has been locked in for Oct. 3 to 5, which will encompass club and media interviews plus athletic testing for the top 64 prospects nominated by clubs. With finals imminent and one final block of football left to impress, this is ESPN's top 30 AFL Draft Power Rankings for August.

ESPN's Draft Power Rankings for August 2025 are out, with a familiar last name cemented at the No. 1 position. ESPN/Getty Images

1. Willem Duursma (last month: 1)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

MID/DEF, 191cm

National Championships: 4 games, 24.2 disposals, 5.2 marks

Duursma has separated himself from the pack. In the past six weeks his exploits as a midfielder showcase the tantalising ceiling he can reach. At 191cm, Duursma's athletic profile and aerial prowess make him a matchup nightmare, and his growth as a ball-winner means he's getting more of it in the forward half. He's also put in strong performances for Casey in the VFL, showing his readiness to step up to senior level. Duursma's inconsistencies come in decision making and foot skills at times, but the fourth sibling's impact on games is unmatched in his draft class.

Willem Duursma in action for Vic Country last year. Will Russell/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

2. Dan Annable (Lions Academy) (4)

Lions Academy/Allies

MID, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 24.8 disposals, 0.5 goals

Annable has quietly gone about his business with little fanfare, but Brisbane has a serious player on their hands once again. The academy standout is thriving at VFL level with 23 disposals per game heading into finals. Annable is clean in traffic, uses the ball well by hand and foot and is a leader-in-waiting at the next level.

Daniel Annable (middle) leads out the AFL Academy for their match against Richmond VFL. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

3. Dyson Sharp (2)

Central Districts/South Australia

MID, 188cm

National Championships: 4 games, 27 disposals, 1.3 goals

Sharp's national championships as SA captain was close to the perfect campaign. The Larke Medallist has found stiffer competition in the SANFL but produced an excellent performance through the midfield on the weekend with 20 disposals and a goal for Centrals. Sharp is a frenetic presence in the clinches but poised with ball in hand, standing up in tackles to release outside runners. His point of difference comes as a marking option around the ground and up forward.

First-round prospect Dyson Sharp celebrates a goal during the National Championships. Mark Brake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

4. Zeke Uwland (Suns Academy) (3)

Suns Academy/Allies

MID/DEF, 178cm

The smooth-moving Uwland returned to VFL competition after an extended layoff with back stress injuries. It meant he missed the national championships, but Uwland's bottom-age year was so impressive the Suns still expect a top five bid to come. The younger brother of Bodhi is all run-and-gun, using his speed to link up play and his striking left foot to lace out forwards.

Zeke Uwland has cemented himself in top 10 calculations. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

5. Cooper Duff-Tytler (6)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

RUC, 200cm

National Championships: 4 games, 14.5 disposals, 14 hitouts

Duff-Tytler continues to play more forward of the ball as he expands his skillset. In his VFL debut on the weekend he kicked three goals stationed out of the goalsquare, and his contested marking has been a big improvement from the start of the year. Clubs will be drafting Duff-Tytler based on his upside as a tall with elite groundlevel skill. He can pinpoint teammates by foot and finds a stack of the ball around the ground.

6. Sam Cumming (10)

North Adelaide/South Australia

MID/FWD, 185cm

National Championships: 4 games, 17 disposals, 1 goal

Cumming's season has been put on ice by a shoulder injury, but not before impressing at every level he featured. For the champs-winning SA he played an important half forward role and in the U18s he proved himself a dominant midfielder. But it was a stretch in the SANFL where he stamped his credentials, headlined by 21 touches and three goals for North Adelaide. Cumming is a brilliant overhead mark with real power and burst from stoppage. He executes well under pressure, applies himself defensively and can play in a variety of roles.

7. Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves (7)

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 186cm

National Championships: 4 games, 12 disposals, 1.5 goals

It's been a frustrating campaign for Hibbins-Hargreaves. He had pre-season injections in his calf to address recurring issues, plus missed academy games due to a shoulder injury and VFL opportunities under concussion protocols. On-field has been up and down, too. But Hibbins-Hargreaves can light up games. The silky forward-mid wins games off his own boot with strong hands overhead, a beautiful kick and execution under duress. Hibbins-Hargreaves had 29 disposals and five goals last weekend - it was his first game in a month and a timely reminder for the crazy upside he represents.

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves with the footy for Vic Country. Paul Kane/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

8. Josh Lindsay (5)

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

DEF/MID, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 22.2 disposals, 3.8 marks

Lindsay is the best kick in the draft. His left foot slices through zones and he can generate great penetration with quick movement from hand to foot. It's an incredible weapon for the halfback, who also has a burst of pace and courage to intercept in the air. Lindsay hasn't shown capacity to move on-ball and appears more suited to outside roles.

Josh Lindsay was best on ground for the AFL Academy against Coburg VFL in April. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

9. Dylan Patterson (Suns Academy) (9)

Suns Academy/Allies

DEF, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 19.8 disposals, 3.5 marks

Patterson takes the game on with reckless abandon, burning off opponents with blazing speed. The academy star has one of the best athletic profiles in the draft, but matches it with striking ball use off his preferred right. Some clubs see Patterson as a top five talent alongside Uwland, meaning Gold Coast will need to do some tidy work to find the points.

10. Aidan Schubert (11)

Central Districts/South Australia

FWD/RUCK, 198cm

National Championships: 4 games, 17 disposals, 2.5 goals

Schubert is a wonderfully reliable tall forward. Similarly to Riley Thilthorpe in his draft year, the Croweater has played differing roles throughout the season, including a stay-at-home forward, roaming tall around the ground and significant periods in the ruck. He has good hands in the air and at ground level, never does too much with the ball and competes hard.

11. Ollie Greeves (8)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 191cm

National Championships: 4 games, 25 disposals, 0.8 goals

Greeves is a big-bodied midfielder capable of racking the ball up with an elite work rate. He generates shots on goal at forward 50 stoppages and in transition, and is a difficult proposition at the coalface given his size and strength. Greeves isn't the neatest ball user and doesn't offer much aerial presence, but projects to become a big accumulator at the next level.

12. Sam Grlj (13)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 182cm

National Championships: 4 games, 17 disposals, 2.5 marks

It's been an up and down campaign for Grlj, who started the season on fire but couldn't find his best football for Vic Metro. The past month has been strong, including impressive outings for Richmond's VFL side where he was an energetic rebounding defender. Grlj's acceleration off the mark is incredible and he has the dare to match his speed. It's his damage by foot and ability to win his own ball that is holding him back from the top rung of the class.

Sam Grlj (R) tackles Sam Cumming during the clash between Vic Metro and South Australia. Mark Brake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

13. Harry Dean (Carlton Father/Son) (23)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

DEF, 193cm

National Championships: 4 games, 15.2 disposals, 6.2 marks

The rise of Dean as the premier key defender in 2025 is a saving grace for Carlton fans. An intercepting star for club and state, his best football came at the highest level where he was Vic Country's most consistent contributor. Dean is a neat kick but his best qualities come in reading the play, positioning himself off his opponent and beating them in the air.

Harry Dean at a Carlton training session in July. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

14. Mitch Marsh (15)

West Adelaide/South Australia

FWD, 191cm

National Championships: 4 games, 8.5 disposals, 3 goals

Marsh has expanded his repertoire in recent weeks with a move up to the wing. It's come with mixed results, but the athletic tall is at his best when roaming open space and taking outlet marks on flanks. Marsh works hard to provide an option, has good hands in the air and a booming set shot from anywhere inside 55 metres.

Mitchell Marsh of South Australia in action during the National Championships. David Mariuz/AFL Photos via Getty Images

15. Xavier Taylor (18)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

DEF, 191cm

National Championships: 4 games, 15 disposals, 4.5 marks

Taylor isn't your typical lockdown defender. He plays on talls and smalls and more often than not claims scalps, but it's an expanding role as a rebounding halfback that will see him taken on night one. In a similar vein to Josh Weddle who came through the ranks as a shutdown backman, Taylor is slowly figuring out how good he can become.

16. Lachy Dovaston (16)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

FWD, 177cm

National Championships: 4 games, 12.8 disposals, 2.2 goals

Dovaston's VFL debut was a brilliant showing of his skillset - the energetic small has beautiful timing on his crumbing and stoppage craft inside 50, and drives high standards in his pressure and tackling. There isn't much else you want from a crafty small forward in the AFL than the traits of Dovaston.

17. Jacob Farrow (17)

West Perth/Western Australia

DEF/MID, 188cm

National Championships: 4 games, 19 disposals, 4.8 marks

Farrow is a classy halfback who has flourished on-ball late in WA's champs. There's scope for him to grow into that role as a strong-bodied left-footer, as we've seen with Jordan Dawson and Hayden Young in recent years. Farrow has stepped up to WAFL level with aplomb, averaging 17 disposals per game off halfback.

18. Jevan Phillipou (new)

Woodville-West Torrens/South Australia

MID/FWD, 183cm

Buzz around Phillipou has grown in recent weeks with a step up to League level after two dominant performances in the u18s. The younger brother of St Kilda's Mattaes was ruled out of the championships with a broken arm but his blend of speed and endurance has been on show in the back half of the season. Phillipou can put his head down and gain metreage quickly with leg drive, and his decathlon background holds him in good stead as the match wears on. Phillipou plays more like an athlete than a footballer right now - he sometimes lacks touch on kicks and takes the game on at inopportune moments, but his flare and athletic profile is supreme.

19. Fred Rodriguez (12)

South Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 184cm

National Championships: 4 games, 18 disposals, 4.5 tackles

Rodriguez was named his state's MVP and has resumed dominance in the Colts, going at 26 touches and a goal a game this season. His burst out of contest is swift and he is a beautiful kick inside 50 off either foot, but hasn't been able to cement a spot in League or Reserves sides to finish the season. If Rodriguez makes good on his craft as a midfielder at the next level he will be a smash pick at this stage of the draft.

Fred Rodriguez is a midfield prospect out of Western Australia Will Russell/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

20. Beau Addinsall (Suns Academy) (19)

Suns Academy/Allies

MID, 180cm

National Championships: 1 game, 16 disposals, 4 tackles

Addinsall is another academy star now finding a lot of ball in the VFL. Adept at half forward, a wing or on-ball, the hard-runner's cleanliness and precision are attributes outside the centre square that could see him play AFL football early in his career.

Beau Addinsall was best afield in the Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)

21. Archie Ludowyke (20)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD, 197cm

National Championships: 3 games, 4 disposals, 1 mark

Ludowyke's season is over due to a PCL injury sustained playing for Vic Metro, a blow after missing out on Sandringham's premiership last year. A springheeled forward who loves to sit on heads, his athletic attributes are matched by his timing and courage in the air. The left footer's best game came in a five-goal outing against the Ranges earlier in the season.

Key forward prospect Archie Ludowyke kicked three majors against Richmond's VFL side in April. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

22. Adam Sweid (Essendon NGA) (24)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

MID, 175cm

National Championships: 4 games, 17 disposals, 1 goal

Sweid could not do much more this season to impress. His short stature belies the maniacal presence he is in the contest, winning a stack of contested possessions and linking player with hard running into the forward 50. His best has come as a midfielder, but he's adding layers to his game up forward as well where he will need to start his career. Sweid's game sense, competitiveness and smarts will hold him in good stead.

23. Max King (Swans Academy) (14)

Swans Academy/Allies

FWD, 191cm

National Championships: 3 games, 7.3 disposals, 0.7 goals

King may be the quickest player off the mark and highest flier in this year's crop, but he's yet to make good on the athletic package consistently. The Swans Academy gun has plenty of admirers higher than this point as an X-factor marking target up forward. King could develop into a fantastic forward in time, but needs to round out his skillset and become a more reliable target.

24. Harley Barker (21)

Sturt/South Australia

MID, 187cm

National Championships: 4 games, 16 disposals, 1 goal

Barker tore his ACL and won't quite be back for pre-season in January, but not before putting together a stellar champs with SA to boost his name into the first round frame. The hard-running wingman is good in the air, has elite top-end speed and loves to take the game on in the forward half. Clubs have had a good look at Barker excelling against strong competition.

25. Lachlan Carmichael (Swans Academy) (22)

Swans Academy/Allies

DEF, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 24.8 disposals, 5 marks

Carmichael was the Allies' most consistent performer and one the Swans will be able to bank on for years to come. He's the ultimate professional, a halfback who runs all day, plays the quarterback role to perfection and can hurt opposition further up the ground. He has a lot of Jake Lloyd qualities to his game and looms as an ideal replacement into the future.

26. Louis Emmett (25)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

FWD/RUC, 199cm

National Championships: 3 games, 15 disposals, 0.5 goals

Emmett hasn't had the season he set himself for after a strong bottom-age campaign, and it seems unlikely that he ends up a ruckman at the next level. He's played significantly more ahead of the ball where his strong contested marking game is a feature, but fades in and out of games. Emmett should be trialed down back where he can intercept with confidence.

Louis Emmett is a tall prospect, but may not be suited to the ruck position. Stefan Gosatti/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

27. Toby Whan (Fremantle NGA) (29)

South Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 184cm

National Championships: 4 games, 15 disposals, 0.5 goals

Whan's best game came two weeks ago where he collected 41 disposals and kicked four goals on a ground resembling a swimming pool. His strength in contest, power exiting and penetrating left boot make for a really impressive midfielder, but clubs have concerns over whether his speed is up to AFL standard. His quieter champs for WA may see the NGA product fall down the draft order.

28. Hussien El Achkar (Essendon NGA) (28)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

FWD, 171cm

National Championships: 4 games, 10.5 disposals, 1.5 goals

El Achkar is making it count on the scoreboard post-champs, with the dynamic small forward generating a plethora of opportunities every game through nous and clean skill. Finishing opportunities has been his biggest deficiency to date, but the crafty small has booted 11.2 in his outings to end the year with Calder. El Achkar's top-end speed and aptitude without the ball to pressure and tackle are holding him back from placing higher on the board.

29. Kye Fincher (St Kilda NGA) (new)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF/MID, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 20.5 disposals, 3.8 marks

A quietly consistent campaign for Fincher hit the limelight on the weekend in his VFL debut. The reliable halfback was thrown on-ball for Sandringam and took to the new role exquisitely, often impacting with dash and skill to be named the Zebras' best on the day. Fincher weights kicks superbly and adds dare to transition footy wherever he plays on the ground.

30. Sam Swadling (new)

West Perth/Western Australia

MID, 187cm

National Championships: 4 games, 19 disposals, 3.8 marks

Swadling makes his debut in the 30 off the back of a step up to the WAFL. He's holding his own against the bigger bodies, and the accumulating midfielder is showing ability to play outside of the centre square. His season bears similarities to that of Tom Powell's, who found a stack of the ball weekly to put his name into first round contention. Swadling's size and smarts give him a chance to become an AFL-calibre on-baller.