This time 12 months ago, Sam Lalor wasn't in pick 1 calculations and Alix Tauru had missed out on the Vic Country squad. Change will come as prospects rise and fall over the 2025 season, but the 2007-born cohort has recruiters excited about its even spread of positions and high-end talent.

There's no surefire pick 1 such as a Harley Reid, making it all the more interesting to see who jumps the pack to open their campaign.

With Tasmania's entry into the league slated for 2028, this draft will also be the last one unaffected by its draft concessions. Next year, Tasmanian prospects can opt to be pre-listed by the Devils ahead of their draft year in 2027. Additionally, the Devils will have access to select 17-year-olds 12 months out from their draft year, just as GWS did with the likes of Jaeger O'Meara and Jesse Hogan. These mini-draft selections will be used by the Devils as a trade incentive to attract established AFL players.

Multiple clubs are already chips-in on the 2025 cohort. Essendon has two first-round and two second-round selections, while Richmond has North Melbourne's lucrative first-round pick. Similar to last year, the quality at the top of this pool suggests it will require monster packages to move up or into the pointy end of the first round.

With three first-rounders, Gold Coast are set up to match a potential top-three bid on the silky Zeke Uwland. Brisbane and Sydney will also be kept busy with likely first-round Academy talents.

On the eve of the junior football season, these are the 10 names to keep an eye on and the growth in their games recruiters are keen to see ahead of November's AFL Draft.

Who is on the radar early to be a top draft pick come November? ESPN/Getty Images

1. Dyson Sharp

Central District/South Australia

MID, 188cm

Sharp enters his draft year as ESPN's top ranked prospect. The fearless contested midfielder is a hulking presence, stepping up to SANFL level with aplomb and mixing it with the bigger bodies. Sharp has the traits to become an elite inside midfielder, routinely ripping the ball out of the clinches and tackling with vigour. The South Australian is equipped with a big kick outside of the contest which he's used off halfback at various stages. Very much in the Matt Rowell archetype, questions on Sharp's outside game will be the only thing preventing him from becoming the clear no. 1 choice. Recruiters want to see him improve his ability to get to contest and challenge aerially in the forward half.

Dyson Sharp in action for Team Sloane during the AFL Futures clash last year. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

2. Zeke Uwland

Suns Academy/Allies

MID/DEF, 178cm

Uwland is an incisive, dashing midfielder with a booming left boot. He uses his burst to cut straight lines out of congestion and racks up possessions with a huge work ethic. The brother of established defender Bodhi, the 17-year-old's best asset is his beautiful ball use forward of centre. A premium is placed on foot skills and speed in modern footy - Uwland is this draft's most damaging midfielder. Recruiters want to see Uwland's progression from halfback to on-ball ramp up in 2025 - he is yet to become a contested ball-winner.

3. Fred Rodriguez

South Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 184cm

Rodriguez was an unknown commodity entering his bottom-age campaign, but in patches of utter dominance at the U18s championships he blitzed his way to draft prominence. Rodriguez is fast and flashy through the midfield, an on-baller who takes the game on with leg speed and dare. The West Australian lasers kicks to leading forwards at full tilt off either foot, such is his class with ball in hand. Rodriguez can win his own ball and doesn't fumble, but recruiters agree that his best football currently comes as a receiver on the outside. WA brings a strong squad to the championships this year and Rodriguez is the state's leading prospect.

Fred Rodriguez is a midfield prospect out of Western Australia Will Russell/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

4. Willem Duursma

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

DEF/MID, 191cm

The fourth Duursma, following in the footsteps of siblings Xavier, Yasmin and Zane, is a genuine utility who could end up playing anywhere on the park. Willem has unique traits in his power and speed at his size. Down back his leap allows him to intercept and blaze a path out of defence, while his work rate and aerial ability would make him a mismatch on the wing. Draft watchers are fascinated to see what Duursma produces as an inside midfielder this year - answering questions around his contested ability, clean hands and defensive appetite will go a long way to finding out how high he goes in November.

Another Duursma is on the way to the AFL. Willem had an impresive underage year. Will Russell/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

5. Cooper Duff-Tytler

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

RUC/FWD, 199cm

Duff-Tytler had the option of an elite basketball pathway, but enters 2025 fully invested in the Cannons and Vic Metro. The smooth-moving ruck's brilliance comes in the deft touches and decision-making; he sidesteps opponents to create space and releases teammates with well-weighted handpasses, plus pushes his opponent with gut running into the forward line which has seen him hit the scoreboard. Duff-Tytler has building his body up to graduate into the ruck full-time, and with that will come growth in his marking around the ground.

6. Daniel Annable

Lions Academy/Allies

MID, 183cm

Annable is tracking to become Brisbane's first top-10 Academy selection. The hard-running midfielder has goods balance as a ball-winner in the contest that loves to chain together possessions in transition. While Annable's contested game is advanced, he's yet to kick goals from the midfield but gets the opportunity to do so in a stacked Allies engine room this year.

7. Riley Onley

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

MID, 194cm

Onley is advancing through the ranks in the mold of prototype big bodied midfielders. At 194cm, his power, aggression and strength is overwhelming at the level and has seen him collect big contested ball numbers. But he's also got running power to complement his inside grunt, meaning he's an asset in transition as well. Onley doesn't have the consistency or cleanliness of other midfielders ahead of him, which is separating him from the top echelon in 2025.

8. Beau Addinsall

Suns Academy/Allies

MID/FWD, 180cm

The second Suns prospect to feature is forward-turned-midfielder Addinsall who shot into early top-10 contention with best-on-ground honours at the Futures game on the MCG. The flashy ball-winner has an athletic profile headlined by incredible evasiveness, able to step out of traffic and pivot through would-be tacklers. His consistency is the next evolution of an exciting package.

9. Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

FWD, 185cm

Hibbins-Hargreaves has risen through the ranks as a goal-kicking half forward, consistently impressing with class in the forward 50. He's a pure footballer in his instinctual patterns and ball control, and can sniff out the goals under duress. Just as Harry Sheezel progressed up the field at stages, recruiters would love to see Hibbins-Hargreaves with more of the ball around the ground and a look at what he could become on-ball.

10. Wes Walley

Subiaco/Western Australia

181cm, FWD

The AFL is rapidly trending towards game-changing smalls in the forward half, and there are none more exciting than Walley. Boasting one of the best names footy has ever had, the West Coast NGA prospect can sit on heads and slice through packs with hang time and acceleration. He's a dangerous matchup with his aerial ability and craft around goals, but also has an impressive appetite to chase and tackle. Walley could get exposure alongside Rodriguez in the WA engine room this year, which could boost his stock further.

In the mix:

Oakleigh Chargers ruckman Louis Emmett worked in tandem with Jagga Smith and Finn O'Sullivan last year and should consider himself unlucky not to feature. His athletic profile excites recruiters and could see him make a Luke Jackson-esque jump up the board this year. Swans Academy trio of Noah Chamberlain, Max King and Lachie Carmichael also headline the strongest Sydney contingent since Braeden Campbell and Errol Gulden graduated in 2020.

There's more talent out West with tall Cody Curtin -- the brother of Dan -- and outside midfielder Charlie Banfield who's tied to the Eagles through dad Drew. Another father-son likely to attract a first-round bid is classy on-baller Tom McGuane, set to make his way to the Pies via the Western Jets.

The Sandy Dragons will once again be a powerhouse led by tall forward Archie Ludowyke and ball magnet Jack Dalton, while Sam Cumming has opened his SANFL U18s season in ripping fashion with his elite running through the middle on display.

Season starts:

Coates Talent League: March 29

SANFL U18s: Began March 15

WAFL Colts: April 5