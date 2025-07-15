AFL Draft Power Rankings: Depth emerging? The top 30 prospects for July

After Reid mocked Jason Horne-Francis' choice to leave his former club, the ESPN Footy Podcast crew discuss whether he will now commit to the Eagles. (1:15)

Slowly but surely the depth of 2025's AFL Draft is emerging. There's just one game remaining in the National Championships -- between Vic Metro and Vic Country at Marvel Stadium on Sunday -- after South Australia romped through the carnival undefeated to claim its first title since 2018.

That year it was Rozee, Lukosius and Rankine. This year it's Sharp, Cumming, Schubert and Marsh leading the charge for the Croweaters at the draft.

The deeper into the season it gets, the more apparent it is for recruiters that 2025's class does not possess the quality and quantity of talent that 2024 presented, which culminated in 71 selections at the national draft. This year a number around the 60 mark appears more likely, with a possible 25 of those selections being club-tied either through father-sons, northern academies or next generation academies.

An extended top 30 headlines ESPN's power rankings for July.

1. Willem Duursma (last month: 1)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

MID/DEF, 191cm

National Championships: 3 games, 23.3 disposals, 5 marks

Duursma has settled down back for Vic Country in the past two games after standing out through the midfield against WA. It's a position where his elite athletic attributes shine in the air as he intercepts and rebounds out of defence. Duursma thrives in transition with the dare to match his top end speed and has a chance of becoming a top line AFL midfielder.

READ: Another Duursma staking his early pick 1 claim

Willem Duursma in action for Vic Country last year. Will Russell/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

2. Dyson Sharp (2)

Central Districts/South Australia

MID, 188cm

National Championships: 4 games, 27 disposals, 1.3 goals

It was an extraordinary carnival from the SA captain, whose ball-winner and damage was top notch as he led his state through an undefeated campaign and first title since 2018. Sharp's physicality, attack on the contest and strength through tackles make him a truly elite inside midfield prospect, and he became a goalkicker for SA as well. Clubs have concerns around his athleticism and running ability outside of the contest, but he projects to become a first-choice inside midfielder at the next level.

READ: Dominant Dyson Sharp is a 'rebuilding club's dream'

First-round prospect Dyson Sharp celebrates a goal during the National Championships. Mark Brake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

3. Zeke Uwland (Suns Academy) (3)

Suns Academy/Allies

MID/DEF, 178cm

Uwland hasn't played a game all season due to a stress fracture in his back, with a long-term outlook taken by his camp and the Suns. It hasn't impacted his stock this year, and Gold Coast will need to match a likely top five bid. Uwland's precise left leg and elite running ability has seen him dominate off halfback, but it's his midfield upside that sees him retain his spot.

Zeke Uwland has cemented himself in top 10 calculations. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

4. Dan Annable (Lions Academy) (4)

Lions Academy/Allies

MID, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 24.8 disposals, 0.5 goals

Annable goes from strength to strength, leading the Allies to a campaign in which they only claimed one victory but put in strong showings across all four games. A balanced midfielder with an abundance of composure, Annable adds to the Lions' midfield riches and should warrant a bid inside the top 10 on draft night.

5. Josh Lindsay (7)

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

DEF/MID, 183cm

National Championships: 3 games, 24.3 disposals, 4 marks

Lindsay enters the top five frame and has a shot at becoming the best ball user in the AFL in time. He possesses all of the attributes necessary in a distributor, able to weight kicks to perfection off his pinpoint left boot and also clear zones with penetration. Lindsay hasn't proved it as a midfielder and his contested game is lacking, but his ball use and dash suits the modern game to a tee.

Josh Lindsay was best on ground for the AFL Academy against Coburg VFL in April. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

6. Cooper Duff-Tytler (6)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

RUC, 200cm

National Championships: 3 games, 15.3 disposals, 16.7 hitouts

Duff-Tytler hasn't had his standout game at the national championships yet. The roaming ruckman has been impressive at ground level with clean hands, which is clearly the facet of his game that differentiates him from other talls. Duff-Tytler hasn't done enough to separate himself as the No.1 pick this year, though some recruiters still have him as the leading prospect at this stage of the year given upside and unique skillset.

READ: Could 'unicorn' prospect Cooper Duff-Tytler alter the ruck game?

7. Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves (5)

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 186cm

National Championships: 3 games, 13.7 disposals, 2 goals

There's so much to like about Hibbins-Hagreaves' upside at AFL level. He's a silky smooth mover with beautiful foot skills, and has a penchant of producing in big moments. That was on show against WA with two clutch goals to put Vic Country ahead in the final minutes. He's also had a frustrating campaign with injury and hasn't been exposed to much inside midfield time, but should have an extended run through the engine room for the Stingrays post-champs.

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves with the footy for Vic Country. Paul Kane/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

8. Ollie Greeves (9)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 191cm

National Championships: 3 games, 25.7 disposals, 1 goal

Greeves has led Vic Metro's on-ball division with aplomb. He's a ball magnet able to impact inside and outside of the contest with clean hands, plus has the ability to hit the scoreboard forward of centre with his height. Greeves projects remarkably similarly to former Ranges teammate Josh Smillie.

9. Dylan Patterson (Suns Academy) (13)

Suns Academy/Allies

DEF, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 19.8 disposals, 3.5 marks

Patterson suits the modern game perfectly with his blazing speed out of defence and neat foot skills. He's one that could step straight into Damien Hardwick's side and play his natural game, such is his damage with ball in hand and physical proficiency at junior level.

10. Sam Cumming (14)

North Adelaide/South Australia

MID/FWD, 185cm

National Championships: 4 games, 17 disposals, 1 goal

Cumming started the season in red hot form for North Adelaide, impressed with valuable contributions for the undefeated Croweaters and has now elevated his standing with two unreal performances at senior SANFL level. On the weekend he kicked three goals from 21 disposals, matching the physicality and excelling with his aerial ability and penetrating right boot. Cumming continues to rise up draft boards and has the game to be a very high pick on night one.

11. Aidan Schubert (10)

Central Districts/South Australia

FWD/RUCK, 198cm

National Championships: 4 games, 17 disposals, 2.5 goals

Schubert had a truly excellent championships, attracting a lot of the football and showing off incredible hands on the lead and in contests. Schubert's marking is vice-like and he's showing it both deep forward, around the ground and in extended periods as a genuine ruckman.

12. Fred Rodriguez (8)

South Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 184cm

National Championships: 4 games, 18 disposals, 4.5 tackles

Rodriguez was WA's captain and strongest performer across the champs in a slightly disappointing campaign. His run and dare from midfield is a highlight, able to win the ball inside and explode from contest with real burst and execute kicks off either foot under pressure. That silky ball use should see him find a home on the first night of the draft.

Fred Rodriguez is a midfield prospect out of Western Australia Will Russell/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

13. Sam Grlj (11)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 182cm

National Championships: 3 games, 17 disposals, 1.7 marks

Grlj (pronounced Grill) boasts incredible speed, able to burst into space, make cuts at full tilt and dare opponents to chase him down. It's an electrifying skillset, but there are holes in his game preventing him from entering that top echelon. Grlj's lack of a contested game and hurt factor by foot has been obvious at times in the championships.

Sam Grlj (R) tackles Sam Cumming during the clash between Vic Metro and South Australia. Mark Brake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

14. Max King (Swans Academy) (12)

Swans Academy/Allies

FWD, 191cm

National Championships: 3 games, 7.3 disposals, 0.7 goals

Sydney's King is the best athlete in the 2025 crop. Aerially he's dominant with a soaring leap, and at ground level he has incredible acceleration off the mark which is clear in-game as well. He has attracted the opposition's best defender each game and has struggled to impact at the level for the Allies, though clubs know the talent Sydney has on its hands.

15. Mitch Marsh (17)

West Adelaide/South Australia

FWD, 191cm

National Championships: 4 games, 8.5 disposals, 3 goals

Marsh has steadily risen across the year and capped off a brilliant championships with a five-goal haul against Vic Metro. It put an exclamation mark on his standing in this pool, with a booming left foot and excellent ground level game part of an enticing package at his size up forward.

Mitchell Marsh of South Australia in action during the National Championships. David Mariuz/AFL Photos via Getty Images

16. Lachy Dovaston (new)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

FWD, 177cm

National Championships: 3 games, 14 disposals, 2.3 goals

The premier small forward in 2025 is Dovaston, who has a bevy of quality small forward traits that will translate to the next level. He's always on the move and hits packs at full speed to crumb the ball, plus sniffs out the goals with rare instinct. Dovaston's goalkicking prowess for Vic Metro has elevated his stock into the top 20.

17. Jacob Farrow (new)

West Perth/Western Australia

DEF/MID, 188cm

National Championships: 4 games, 19 disposals, 4.8 marks

Farrow has been a late riser to add depth to this cohort, and trailed only Rodriguez in output for WA. A lovely left footer, Farrow graduated from halfback into the midfield at points and looked at home with ball-winning nous coupled with excellent skills outside of the clinches. Farrow has a big frame to grow into and already looks the part as an AFL footballer.

18. Xavier Taylor (20)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

DEF, 191cm

National Championships: 3 games, 15 disposals, 3.3 marks

There have been few better at shutting down opposition forwards than Taylor at the championships. A resolute defender who can also kickstart transition with intercept and dash, his reading of the play, physicality and courage have him in the first round mix. Taylor can play on talls and smalls which projects well to the next level given he isn't quite a key position size.

19. Beau Addinsall (Suns Academy) (15)

Suns Academy/Allies

MID, 180cm

National Championships: 1 game, 16 disposals, 4 tackles

Addinsall is a ball magnet able to play through the midfield, on a wing or at half forward. It's not just numbers either; he has deft touch in his disposal and spots out leading targets deep afield. Though not featuring in the Allies' latest matches, the Suns are expecting a first round bid.

Beau Addinsall was best afield in the Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)

20. Archie Ludowyke (18)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD, 197cm

National Championships: 3 games, 4 disposals, 1 mark

A PCL injury has put Ludowyke on ice midway towards the end of Vic Metro's campaign. The high-flying talisman couldn't quite get going, attracting the best defender and playing close to home across his campaign. At his best, Ludowyke is an excellent aerialist with bounce and safe hands, and is typically a reliable left foot set shot.

21. Harley Barker (new)

Sturt/South Australia

MID, 187cm

National Championships: 4 games, 16 disposals, 1 goal

Barker was cruelly struck down with an ACL rupture a fortnight ago, but not before he showed out for SA off a wing and entered the first round frame. His side step and dare with ball in hand is excellent and he had a happy knack of intercepting the ball in the forward half for the Croweaters. An excellent athlete, Barker's injury won't stop clubs keen on some outside class.

22. Lachlan Carmichael (Swans Academy) (new)

Swans Academy/Allies

DEF, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 24.8 disposals, 5 marks

Carmichael really impressed for the Allies to the point of being thrown on-ball in the final game to help him impact more forward of centre. At home off halfback where he can move the chains and distribute, Carmichael is set to land at the Swans where he's progressed through the junior pathways.

23. Harry Dean (Carlton father-son) (new)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

DEF, 193cm

National Championships: 3 games, 13 disposals, 5.7 marks

Dean is a father-son godsend for the Blues - a key defender who regularly beats his opponent but also loves to intercept the ball and back in his marking ability in the air. He's been impassable at times for the Bushrangers and now Vic Country where he's making a case to be their carnival MVP.

Harry Dean at a Carlton training session in July. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

24. Adam Sweid (Essendon NGA) (new)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

MID, 175cm

National Championships: 3 games, 15 disposals, 1.3 goals

Sweid's output this year has been extraordinary off a 2024 season wiped out due to an ACL rupture. His contribution for the Cannons should see him compete with Duff-Tytler for best and fairest honours, and he had his best game of the season with Vic Metro on the weekend, totalling four goals from 16 disposals. Sweid is a hard-running midfielder with a stockier frame that he uses to his advantage in the contest. His work in the forward 50 has also given recruiters an insight into what he could do at the next level.

25. Louis Emmett (new)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

FWD/RUC, 199cm

National Championships: 3 games, 15 disposals, 0.5 goals

There's sky high upside in Emmett, who has more or less been a key forward by trade for Vic Metro given his background in the ruck. He loves to attack the ball full chested and has an excellent vertical leap to fly above opponents, but has also collected a lot of the ball around the ground in the past. There are fun tools for an AFL club to hone, and it may be in defence where he plays his best football.

26. Tom McGuane (Collingwood father-son) (new)

Western Jets/Vic Metro

MID, 178cm

National Championships: 3 games, 17 disposals, 4 marks

The silky McGuane is holding his own, though not always as a centre bounce midfielder. His work outside of the contest will bring out the best in his game at AFL level where he has the space to execute with his lovely foot skills and find targets inside 50. McGuane has an elite work rate and will in time become a ball magnet.

27. Liam Hetherton (new)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

FWD, 197cm

Hetherton is well off the radar after missing the national championships with stress-related back issues. It's a slow rehabilitation for the key forward after featuring early in the season. At his best, there's best-in-class upside in his contested marking and booming set shot, but clubs will go into the draft unsure on his development from a strong bottom-age year.

28. Hussien El Achkar (Essendon NGA) (new)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

FWD, 171cm

National Championships: 3 games, 12 disposals, 1.7 goals

El Achkar has been an elite goalsneak at all levels this season, being exposed to VFL football as well as earning his Vic Metro guernsey through trials this year. At the carnival he's now kicked five goals; El Achkar is clean crumbing packs, ducks out the back to turn his opponent inside out and has become excellent at making something out of nothing in forward line ball ups, though would love to be more accurate in front of goal.

29. Toby Whan (Fremantle NGA) (16)

South Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 184cm

National Championships: 4 games, 15 disposals, 0.5 goals

Fremantle's NGA star played an on-ball role for WA and held his own against strong opposition, though didn't take a game over like he has done at Colts level. Whan is strong and has good defensive aptitude in the clinches. Coupled with a brilliant left foot strike on the ball and there are fun assets to develop.

30. Riley Onley (new)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

MID, 194cm

National Championships: 3 games, 23.3 disposals, 4.7 marks

Onley is a hulking figure in centre bounces, but has been off the boil until recently. Tipped as a top 10 contender coming into the year, Onley's best performance came on the weekend in his 28 disposals against the Allies. He's a physical specimen in the clinches, but has struggled with the pace of games on the outside of the contest and needs to become a better defensive presence to cut it as a midfielder.