AFL Draft power rankings: Risers and fallers shake up the top 20

There's a consolidated group at the top of the draft board in May, with Willem Duursma holding off the pack to claim the No. 1 mantle once more. A Fremantle NGA prospect has burst into the top 10 off the back of dominant midfield outings, but some big names heading into the season have slid out of the top 20 with slow starts to top-age campaigns.
Up to date club stats and player comparisons are fresh features to the power rankings this month. With two months of junior football in the books, this is ESPN's top 20 prospects for the 2025 AFL Draft in May.
1. Willem Duursma
Gippsland Power/Vic Country
MID/DEF, 191cm
Talent League: 3 games, 27.0 disposals, 1.3 goals
Duursma consolidates his spot at no. 1 ahead of an ever-growing chasing pack. The bounding utility has been thrown around to start the year, but his opening talent league performance through the midfield was enough to see the vision of a starring inside midfielder at the next level. He idolises the likes of Marcus Bontempelli and Will Day, and has the tools to reach those dizzying heights.
Shades of: Will Day
2. Zeke Uwland (Suns Academy)
Suns Academy/Allies
MID/DEF, 178cm
We haven't seen Uwland in 2025, but his return from a back injury is tracking for the national championships. Younger brother of defender Bodhi, the left-footer boasts elite running capacity and dash off halfback, but has ambitions of shifting through the midfield this year. Uwland's left foot is an elite weapon, sharing similarities to Errol Gulden in stature and style.
Shades of: Errol Gulden
3. Daniel Annable (Lions Academy)
Lions Academy/Allies
MID, 183cm
Talent League: 2 games, 28.0 disposals, 6.5 tackles
The pool's best pure midfielder already has an AFL home up north. Annable's consistency and leadership capacity has been raved about, headlined by his captaincy of the AFL Academy through a successful 1-1 record against VFL competition. Annable is clean, classy and hits the scoreboard through strong running patterns.
Shades of: Noah Anderson
4. Cooper Duff-Tytler
Calder Cannons/Vic Metro
RUC, 200cm
Talent League: 2 games, 25.0 disposals, 18.5 hitouts
Duff-Tytler has impressed both as a ruckman and forward this season. At 200cm with a physically developed frame he can manhandle rucks in the talent league, and acquitted himself well against mature opponents in VFL matchups. Duff-Tytler is a modern day ruck with classy ball use, but is still working on his marking craft.
Shades of: Tim English
5. Josh Lindsay
Geelong Falcons/Vic Country
DEF/MID, 183cm
Talent League: 2 games, 26.0 disposals, 4.5 tackles
Lindsay has been highly touted for 18 months, but now appears a top five chance off the back of starring performances for the AFL Academy. The halfback has pushed into the midfield with relative success at talent league level, but it's in defence where his exquisite ball use comes to the fore. Lindsay can slice teams apart with daring kicks through the middle of the ground and has the work rate to link play with multiple touches in a passage. The gun halfback may be the best left-foot kick to come through the junior ranks since 2019.
Shades of: Hayden Young
6. Dyson Sharp
Central Districts/South Australia
MID, 188cm
SANFL U18s: 2 games, 31.0 disposals, 5.0 marks
Sharp reminded everyone of his elite contested ability in the second AFL Academy hitout where he was in the best after dominating clearance all day. He's a physically developed inside midfielder with the strength, craft and tenacity to compete at every level he's stepped up to. Sharp's game outside of the clinches is the question -- he doesn't have the speed or skill to hurt opposition but also doesn't make poor decisions with the ball.
Shades of: Matt Rowell
7. Ollie Greeves
Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro
MID, 191cm
Talent League: 3 games, 25.0 disposals, 6.0 marks
Bearing a striking resemblance to former teammate Josh Smillie, Greeves is a hulking midfielder steadily rising up draft boards after a consistently excellent start to 2025. He's stood out for club and country with high contested ball numbers, and has found a lot of space with a huge work rate. Greeves is hit and miss with his disposal but on his day can be a damaging forward-half midfielder with a long kick.
Shades of: Tom Green
8. Sam Grlj
Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro
MID, 182cm
Talent League: 3 games, 21.0 disposals, 5.0 tackles
The lightning Sam Grlj (pronounced Grill) is an early bolter into the top-10 frame. The standout Chargers midfielder is evasive and confident with the ball, taking on opponents for the fun of it and zipping through congestion to find space. He's a neat kick without taking big risks, most damaging with the ground he takes with his legs to close space and release teammates.
Shades of: Colby McKercher
9. Max King (Swans Academy)
Swans Academy/Allies
FWD, 191cm
Talent League: 3 games, 15.0 disposals, 1.0 goals
An otherworldly athlete, King's speed, vertical and agility all stand out in-game as a roaming half forward. He has the height to impact aerially and it's where he's found most success this season. King's placing in the top 10 comes with the upside he possesses - if he becomes cleaner at ground level and finds success with his ball use going inside 50 the sky's the limit.
Shades of: Mitch Owens
10. Toby Whan (Fremantle NGA)
South Fremantle/Western Australia
MID, 184cm
WAFL Colts: 5 games, 29.0 disposals, 1.0 goals
Whan has been physically dominant in the Colts, powering from contest and using his booming left boot to great effect. His traits are super impactful -- Whan competes hard at stoppages and also thrives with the ball in space. Where he attracts a bid on draft night will depend on his champs campaign and a possible move up to League level after playing pre-season games there.
Shades of: Jai Newcombe
11. Fred Rodriguez
South Fremantle/Western Australia
MID, 184cm
WAFL Colts: 2 games, 30.5 disposals, 1.0 goals
There's a level of class and composure with Rodriguez that is rare in junior footy. The WA on-baller hasn't started 2025 as he finished 2024 where he was the hottest midfielder in the draft crop, but moments of silky ball use off either foot stick in the minds of recruiters. Rodriguez put together an impressive champs as a bottom-ager and will have the opportunity to re-enter the top 10 with strong performances against the pool's best on-ballers.
Shades of: Hugh McCluggage
12. Archie Ludowyke
Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro
FWD, 197cm
Talent League: 2 games, 9.5 disposals, 3.0 goals
Ludowyke is a wiry tall forward with a late birthday in the year, suggesting he will continue to grow into his frame as the year progresses. The high-flyer's aerial exploits are breathtaking at times and he's taken his opportunities for club and country this season to elevate his stock. Ludowyke attracts the best key defender each week and the left-footer competes hard every outing.
Shades of: Eric Hipwood
13. Beau Addinsall (Suns Academy)
Suns Academy/Allies
MID, 180cm
Talent League: 2 games, 34.0 disposals, 2.0 goals
One of the best accumulators in junior football, Addinsall has been highly touted for 18 months and would garner more buzz if he was in the open pool. His cleanliness and instincts around the contest are top tier and his strong running ability sees the Suns Academy star push forward and kick goals regularly.
Shades of: Sam Flanders
14. Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves
Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country
FWD/MID, 186cm
Talent League: 2 games, 9.5 disposals, 1.0 goals
We haven't seen the best of Hibbins-Hargreaves yet through injury, but he's eyeing a return for the national championships. At his best, the speedy half forward is ultra-damaging with scoreboard impact and incisive ball use. He can play above his size in the air but looks most at home linking up in transition and finishing off attacking forays off either foot.
Shades of: Luke Breust
15. Sam Cumming
North Adelaide/South Australia
MID/FWD, 185cm
SANFL U18s: 5 games, 24.2 disposals, 1.6 goals
Cumming added another string to his bow over the weekend with a bag of four goals as a deep forward. It's an enticing package when you consider his athletic profile and midfield nous, more naturally finding the ball with regularity through the middle of the ground. Cumming could rise up boards if he showcases more of the power and strength he flashes at u18s level.
Shades of: Bailey Humphrey
16. Dylan Patterson (Suns Academy)
Suns Academy/Allies
DEF, 183cm
Talent League: 2 games, 23.5 disposals, 3.0 marks
The Suns have another bona fide first-round talent in Patterson whose speed is matched with his dare. The dashing halfback takes the game on at every opportunity and creates forward thrusts with a penetrating right boot. He's full of courage running back with the flight and has an edge of physicality to his game, but also gives his opponent a long leash at times.
Shades of: Bailey Dale
17. Tom McGuane (Collingwood father-son)
Western Jets/Vic Metro
MIC, 178cm
Talent League: 3 games, 34.0 disposals, 5.0 marks
McGuane is diminutive in stature and lacks the high-end athleticism of other top midfield prospects. None of that will matter if he can translate his smarts and class to the next level. The son of Pies great Mick, McGuane has a sharp left boot and brilliant work rate to get from contest to contest, racking up the ball and retaining possession with clean hands out of congestion.
Shades of: Murphy Reid
18. Rory Wright
Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro
MID, 184cm
Talent League: 4 games, 23.5 disposals, 6.5 marks
There's enough evidence through the first two months of the season to suggest Wright will be a damaging player at AFL level. The left-footer has plied his trrade through the midfield, but it's his aerial work in transition and slicing kicks inside 50 which have become hallmarks of his game. Wright kicks lovely low bullets to leading forwards, but struggles through contact as an inside midfielder.
Shades of: Mattaes Phillipou
19. Adam Sweid (Essendon NGA)
Calder Cannons/Vic Metro
MID, 175cm
Talent League: 4 games, 26.0 disposals, 1.0 goals
Sweid hasn't played a bad game yet this year. Fresh off an ACL that wiped out 2024, the midfielder has exploded with powerful running and crafty ball use in the forward half. Sweid uses his small stature to duck out of tackles and create openings in stoppages, and looks at his best in fast transition footy.
Shades of: Jake Soligo
20. Louis Emmett
Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro
RUC/FWD, 199cm
Talent League: 2 games, 12.5 disposals, 16.0 hitouts
Emmett's contested marking has been a big positive this year, but he looks most at home as a ruckman in junior footy. That won't translate without another growth spurt and he doesn't have natural forward instincts in front of the ball. The spring-heeled former basketballer could find his calling in defence where his closing speed and follow-up play would be valuable traits.
Shades of: Charlie Comben
In the mix:
You won't spot Wes Walley in these rankings but the West Coast NGA forward is next man up and unlucky to miss the cut. Fellow Sandgroper Sam Swadling has been dominant in the Colts with 35 touches per outing through the midfield.
Cody Curtin, Liam Hetherton and Zac McCarthy (Collingwood NGA) are tall forwards ready to burst into first-round contention with a strong carnival, while McGuane's partner in crime Tom Burton is an accumulating star for the Western Jets.
Lachy Dovaston and Hussien El Achkar (Essendon NGA) are the best small forwards in the crop, big bodied on-ballers Hunter Wright and Riley Onley are being watched closely by recruiters and one that could rise as the season progresses is Charger Hunter Holmes, brother of Geelong's Max.
There's also a glut of club-tied talent progressing strongly. Lachie Carmichael and Noah Chamberlain (Swans Academy), Harry Dean (Carlton father-son), Louis Kellaway (Richmond father-son) and Koby Evans (West Coast NGA) are all generating draft buzz ahead of the national championships.