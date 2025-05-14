AFL Draft power rankings: Risers and fallers shake up the top 20

Rohan Connolly and Rodney Eade aren't buying the outrage around the Lachie Schultz concussion saga, pushing back on the suggestion the Magpie's health and safety was ever compromised. (2:45)

There's a consolidated group at the top of the draft board in May, with Willem Duursma holding off the pack to claim the No. 1 mantle once more. A Fremantle NGA prospect has burst into the top 10 off the back of dominant midfield outings, but some big names heading into the season have slid out of the top 20 with slow starts to top-age campaigns.

Up to date club stats and player comparisons are fresh features to the power rankings this month. With two months of junior football in the books, this is ESPN's top 20 prospects for the 2025 AFL Draft in May.

With a month of top-age football under their belts, this is ESPN's top 20 Power Rankings for May.

Previous rankings: March | April

1. Willem Duursma

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

MID/DEF, 191cm

Talent League: 3 games, 27.0 disposals, 1.3 goals

Duursma consolidates his spot at no. 1 ahead of an ever-growing chasing pack. The bounding utility has been thrown around to start the year, but his opening talent league performance through the midfield was enough to see the vision of a starring inside midfielder at the next level. He idolises the likes of Marcus Bontempelli and Will Day, and has the tools to reach those dizzying heights.

Shades of: Will Day

Willem Duursma in action for Vic Country last year. Will Russell/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

2. Zeke Uwland (Suns Academy)

Suns Academy/Allies

MID/DEF, 178cm

We haven't seen Uwland in 2025, but his return from a back injury is tracking for the national championships. Younger brother of defender Bodhi, the left-footer boasts elite running capacity and dash off halfback, but has ambitions of shifting through the midfield this year. Uwland's left foot is an elite weapon, sharing similarities to Errol Gulden in stature and style.

Shades of: Errol Gulden

3. Daniel Annable (Lions Academy)

Lions Academy/Allies

MID, 183cm

Talent League: 2 games, 28.0 disposals, 6.5 tackles

The pool's best pure midfielder already has an AFL home up north. Annable's consistency and leadership capacity has been raved about, headlined by his captaincy of the AFL Academy through a successful 1-1 record against VFL competition. Annable is clean, classy and hits the scoreboard through strong running patterns.

Shades of: Noah Anderson

4. Cooper Duff-Tytler

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

RUC, 200cm

Talent League: 2 games, 25.0 disposals, 18.5 hitouts

Duff-Tytler has impressed both as a ruckman and forward this season. At 200cm with a physically developed frame he can manhandle rucks in the talent league, and acquitted himself well against mature opponents in VFL matchups. Duff-Tytler is a modern day ruck with classy ball use, but is still working on his marking craft.

Shades of: Tim English

READ: Could 'unicorn' prospect Cooper Duff-Tytler alter the ruck game?

5. Josh Lindsay

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

DEF/MID, 183cm

Talent League: 2 games, 26.0 disposals, 4.5 tackles

Lindsay has been highly touted for 18 months, but now appears a top five chance off the back of starring performances for the AFL Academy. The halfback has pushed into the midfield with relative success at talent league level, but it's in defence where his exquisite ball use comes to the fore. Lindsay can slice teams apart with daring kicks through the middle of the ground and has the work rate to link play with multiple touches in a passage. The gun halfback may be the best left-foot kick to come through the junior ranks since 2019.

Shades of: Hayden Young

6. Dyson Sharp

Central Districts/South Australia

MID, 188cm

SANFL U18s: 2 games, 31.0 disposals, 5.0 marks

Sharp reminded everyone of his elite contested ability in the second AFL Academy hitout where he was in the best after dominating clearance all day. He's a physically developed inside midfielder with the strength, craft and tenacity to compete at every level he's stepped up to. Sharp's game outside of the clinches is the question -- he doesn't have the speed or skill to hurt opposition but also doesn't make poor decisions with the ball.

Shades of: Matt Rowell

Dyson Sharp in action for Team Sloane during the AFL Futures clash last year. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

7. Ollie Greeves

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 191cm

Talent League: 3 games, 25.0 disposals, 6.0 marks

Bearing a striking resemblance to former teammate Josh Smillie, Greeves is a hulking midfielder steadily rising up draft boards after a consistently excellent start to 2025. He's stood out for club and country with high contested ball numbers, and has found a lot of space with a huge work rate. Greeves is hit and miss with his disposal but on his day can be a damaging forward-half midfielder with a long kick.

Shades of: Tom Green

8. Sam Grlj

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 182cm

Talent League: 3 games, 21.0 disposals, 5.0 tackles

The lightning Sam Grlj (pronounced Grill) is an early bolter into the top-10 frame. The standout Chargers midfielder is evasive and confident with the ball, taking on opponents for the fun of it and zipping through congestion to find space. He's a neat kick without taking big risks, most damaging with the ground he takes with his legs to close space and release teammates.

Shades of: Colby McKercher

9. Max King (Swans Academy)

Swans Academy/Allies

FWD, 191cm

Talent League: 3 games, 15.0 disposals, 1.0 goals

An otherworldly athlete, King's speed, vertical and agility all stand out in-game as a roaming half forward. He has the height to impact aerially and it's where he's found most success this season. King's placing in the top 10 comes with the upside he possesses - if he becomes cleaner at ground level and finds success with his ball use going inside 50 the sky's the limit.

Shades of: Mitch Owens

10. Toby Whan (Fremantle NGA)

South Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 184cm

WAFL Colts: 5 games, 29.0 disposals, 1.0 goals

Whan has been physically dominant in the Colts, powering from contest and using his booming left boot to great effect. His traits are super impactful -- Whan competes hard at stoppages and also thrives with the ball in space. Where he attracts a bid on draft night will depend on his champs campaign and a possible move up to League level after playing pre-season games there.

Shades of: Jai Newcombe

11. Fred Rodriguez

South Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 184cm

WAFL Colts: 2 games, 30.5 disposals, 1.0 goals

There's a level of class and composure with Rodriguez that is rare in junior footy. The WA on-baller hasn't started 2025 as he finished 2024 where he was the hottest midfielder in the draft crop, but moments of silky ball use off either foot stick in the minds of recruiters. Rodriguez put together an impressive champs as a bottom-ager and will have the opportunity to re-enter the top 10 with strong performances against the pool's best on-ballers.

Shades of: Hugh McCluggage

Fred Rodriguez is a midfield prospect out of Western Australia Will Russell/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

12. Archie Ludowyke

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD, 197cm

Talent League: 2 games, 9.5 disposals, 3.0 goals

Ludowyke is a wiry tall forward with a late birthday in the year, suggesting he will continue to grow into his frame as the year progresses. The high-flyer's aerial exploits are breathtaking at times and he's taken his opportunities for club and country this season to elevate his stock. Ludowyke attracts the best key defender each week and the left-footer competes hard every outing.

Shades of: Eric Hipwood

13. Beau Addinsall (Suns Academy)

Suns Academy/Allies

MID, 180cm

Talent League: 2 games, 34.0 disposals, 2.0 goals

One of the best accumulators in junior football, Addinsall has been highly touted for 18 months and would garner more buzz if he was in the open pool. His cleanliness and instincts around the contest are top tier and his strong running ability sees the Suns Academy star push forward and kick goals regularly.

Shades of: Sam Flanders

14. Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 186cm

Talent League: 2 games, 9.5 disposals, 1.0 goals

We haven't seen the best of Hibbins-Hargreaves yet through injury, but he's eyeing a return for the national championships. At his best, the speedy half forward is ultra-damaging with scoreboard impact and incisive ball use. He can play above his size in the air but looks most at home linking up in transition and finishing off attacking forays off either foot.

Shades of: Luke Breust

15. Sam Cumming

North Adelaide/South Australia

MID/FWD, 185cm

SANFL U18s: 5 games, 24.2 disposals, 1.6 goals

Cumming added another string to his bow over the weekend with a bag of four goals as a deep forward. It's an enticing package when you consider his athletic profile and midfield nous, more naturally finding the ball with regularity through the middle of the ground. Cumming could rise up boards if he showcases more of the power and strength he flashes at u18s level.

Shades of: Bailey Humphrey

Sam Cumming of South Australia takes a mark during a 2024 clash against the Allies. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

16. Dylan Patterson (Suns Academy)

Suns Academy/Allies

DEF, 183cm

Talent League: 2 games, 23.5 disposals, 3.0 marks

The Suns have another bona fide first-round talent in Patterson whose speed is matched with his dare. The dashing halfback takes the game on at every opportunity and creates forward thrusts with a penetrating right boot. He's full of courage running back with the flight and has an edge of physicality to his game, but also gives his opponent a long leash at times.

Shades of: Bailey Dale

17. Tom McGuane (Collingwood father-son)

Western Jets/Vic Metro

MIC, 178cm

Talent League: 3 games, 34.0 disposals, 5.0 marks

McGuane is diminutive in stature and lacks the high-end athleticism of other top midfield prospects. None of that will matter if he can translate his smarts and class to the next level. The son of Pies great Mick, McGuane has a sharp left boot and brilliant work rate to get from contest to contest, racking up the ball and retaining possession with clean hands out of congestion.

Shades of: Murphy Reid

18. Rory Wright

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID, 184cm

Talent League: 4 games, 23.5 disposals, 6.5 marks

There's enough evidence through the first two months of the season to suggest Wright will be a damaging player at AFL level. The left-footer has plied his trrade through the midfield, but it's his aerial work in transition and slicing kicks inside 50 which have become hallmarks of his game. Wright kicks lovely low bullets to leading forwards, but struggles through contact as an inside midfielder.

Shades of: Mattaes Phillipou

19. Adam Sweid (Essendon NGA)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

MID, 175cm

Talent League: 4 games, 26.0 disposals, 1.0 goals

Sweid hasn't played a bad game yet this year. Fresh off an ACL that wiped out 2024, the midfielder has exploded with powerful running and crafty ball use in the forward half. Sweid uses his small stature to duck out of tackles and create openings in stoppages, and looks at his best in fast transition footy.

Shades of: Jake Soligo

20. Louis Emmett

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

RUC/FWD, 199cm

Talent League: 2 games, 12.5 disposals, 16.0 hitouts

Emmett's contested marking has been a big positive this year, but he looks most at home as a ruckman in junior footy. That won't translate without another growth spurt and he doesn't have natural forward instincts in front of the ball. The spring-heeled former basketballer could find his calling in defence where his closing speed and follow-up play would be valuable traits.

Shades of: Charlie Comben

In the mix:

You won't spot Wes Walley in these rankings but the West Coast NGA forward is next man up and unlucky to miss the cut. Fellow Sandgroper Sam Swadling has been dominant in the Colts with 35 touches per outing through the midfield.

Cody Curtin, Liam Hetherton and Zac McCarthy (Collingwood NGA) are tall forwards ready to burst into first-round contention with a strong carnival, while McGuane's partner in crime Tom Burton is an accumulating star for the Western Jets.

Lachy Dovaston and Hussien El Achkar (Essendon NGA) are the best small forwards in the crop, big bodied on-ballers Hunter Wright and Riley Onley are being watched closely by recruiters and one that could rise as the season progresses is Charger Hunter Holmes, brother of Geelong's Max.

There's also a glut of club-tied talent progressing strongly. Lachie Carmichael and Noah Chamberlain (Swans Academy), Harry Dean (Carlton father-son), Louis Kellaway (Richmond father-son) and Koby Evans (West Coast NGA) are all generating draft buzz ahead of the national championships.