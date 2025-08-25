Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 AFL home and away season is over, so it's time to pick our All-Australian team! So, who would pick up a coveted blazer if our three footy writers, Jake Michaels, Matt Walsh, and Jarryd Barca had their way?

ESPN's All-Australian team for 2025

FB: Josh Worrell (ADEL), Sam Taylor (GWS), Dayne Zorko (BRIS)

HB: Max Holmes (GEEL), Harris Andrews (BRIS), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

C: Hugh McCluggage (BRIS), Jordan Dawson (c) (ADEL), Bailey Smith (GEEL)

HF: Kysaiah Pickett (MEL), Jeremy Cameron (GEEL), Isaac Heeney (SYD)

FF: Jamie Elliott (COLL), Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL), Jack Gunston (HAW)

R: Max Gawn (MEL), Noah Anderson (GC), Nick Daicos (COLL)

I/C: Matt Rowell (GC), Marcus Bontempelli (WB), Ed Richards (WB), Tom Green (GWS)

Coach: Matthew Nicks (ADEL)

Rationale:

DEFENCE:

GWS shutdown star Sam Taylor may have missed close to a quarter of the season, but when he's on the field he continues to prove he has no defensive equal, having an AFL-lowest (for key defenders, minimum 11 games) 11.9% defensive one-on-one loss rate. We've opted to partner him with Lions co-captain Harris Andrews, who remains one of the best one-on-one players in the game. The speedy duo of Max Holmes (an excellent two-way runner) and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera may have spent more time in the middle for their clubs as the year progressed, but both are well equipped to provide great drive and run off half back, as can Brisbane veteran Dayne Zorko, who continues to shine in the twilight of his career. Crows defender Josh Worrell was also given the nod after a breakout year that helped deliver Adelaide the minor premiership.

MIDFIELD:

There were a number of star midfielders that simply had to be picked in this team, including Crows skipper Jordan Dawson, Suns skipper Noah Anderson, Cats recruit Bailey Smith, and Collingwood star Nick Daicos, who led the league in disposals. We also couldn't leave out Lions gun Hugh McCluggage, who is a strong favourite to win his club's best and fairest, while Melbourne captain Max Gawn got the ruck nod over the likes of Tristan Xerri and Brodie Grundy.

Our bench is also chock-full of midfield talent. The AFL's No. 1 clearance man, Matt Rowell, and the league's top contested possession winner, Tom Green, can roll through the middle at any stage. We haven't even mentioned Ed Richards, who had more score involvements than anyone this year, or Marcus Bontempelli, who has serious claims at still being the best player in the sport.

ATTACK:

You simply cannot name an All-Australian team without Cats superstar Jeremey Cameron, who may yet finish the season with 100 goals. Picking the forward line around him was tough, given so many players put their hand up for selection. We opted for Crow Riley Thilthorpe, who has the ability to play as a second ruck, when needed, as well as Hawks veteran Jack Gunston, who enjoyed a career best campaign with 62 goals. Jamie Elliott booted 52 majors for the year and felt like an obvious choice as a smaller option, while both Kysaiah Pickett and Isaac Heeney give us scoreboard impact and further options to roll through the middle.

Breakdown by club:

Adelaide: 3

Brisbane: 3

Carlton: 0

Collingwood: 2

Essendon: 0

Fremantle: 0

Geelong: 3

Gold Coast: 2

GWS: 2

Hawthorn: 1

Melbourne: 2

North Melbourne: 0

Port Adelaide: 0

Richmond: 0

St Kilda: 1

Sydney: 1

West Coast: 0

Western Bulldogs: 2