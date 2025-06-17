AFL Draft Power Rankings: National Champs are here, and shaping the rankings

The ESPN Footy Podcast crew discuss if the low-scoring battle between Adelaide and Hawthorn reaffirms that an AFL stadium in Tasmania must have a roof. (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Willem Duursma remains at No. 1 but South Australian skipper Dyson Sharp is coming with a bullet. Key forwards Aidan Schubert and Mitch Marsh have forced their way in after dominating for the undefeated Croweaters, with SA on the brink of claiming their first title since 2018.

It makes for an exciting mix of prospects; there's the silk of Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves, ball-winning of Ollie Greeves, polish of Josh Lindsay, and undeniable upside of Cooper Duff-Tytler. But that quartet leads a thin Victorian crop in 2025, with 12 prospects outside Victoria filling ESPN's top 20.

At the midway point of the National Championships, ESPN has released its top 20 AFL Draft Power Rankings for June.

Previous rankings: March | April | May | June

1. Willem Duursma (last month: 1)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

MID/DEF, 191cm

National Championships: 1 game, 27 disposals, 7 marks

Duursma has been thrown around the ground this year through team needs. His flexibility has led to inconsistency in role, be it an intercepting defender, deep forward or inside midfielder. Duursma's greatest strength is his elite athleticism in transition with speed, power and a brilliant leap. His strong first-up performance for Vic Country through the midfield flashed Duursma's top tier upside as a prototype on-baller.

Shades of: Will Day

READ: Another Duursma staking his early pick 1 claim

Willem Duursma in action for Vic Country last year. Will Russell/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

2. Dyson Sharp (6)

Central Districts/South Australia

MID, 188cm

National Championships: 3 games, 28.3 disposals, 1.3 goals

Dyson Sharp has reminded us all of his elite traits. Odds on to take out the Larke Medal for best player at the National Championships, the SA captain has proved overwhelmingly powerful on-ball, ferocious and game-changing with his defensive efforts. Sharp routinely puts SA on his back to shift the momentum of games, and is pushing forward to hit the scoreboard regularly. His clearance work, pressure without the ball and leadership are all best in class.

Shades of: Matt Rowell

First-round prospect Dyson Sharp celebrates a goal during the National Championships. Mark Brake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

3. Zeke Uwland (Suns Academy) (2)

Suns Academy/Allies

MID/DEF, 178cm

Uwland's back stress fracture has officially ruled him out of the National Championships with a view to playing VFL in August. An extended period out of the game may only be a good thing for the Suns who have been anticipating a top-five bid for the dynamic small. Uwland's precise left leg and elite running ability has seen him dominate off halfback, but it's his midfield upside that sees him retain his spot in the top three.

Shades of: Errol Gulden

4. Dan Annable (Lions Academy) (3)

Lions Academy/Allies

MID, 183cm

National Championships: 1 game, 28 disposals, 5 tackles

Annable has been ultra-consistent for every team he's turned out for, including as captain of the AFL Academy. He's one of the pool's most clean midfielders below his knees and does all basics well. The ultimate professional, Annable boasts a very high floor as a midfielder bound for Brisbane at the next level.

Shades of: Noah Anderson

5. Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves (14)

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 186cm

National Championships: 1 game, 18 disposals, 4 goals

Hibbins-Hargreaves is elite overhead, a deadeye in front of goal, uses the ball beautifully around the ground and can create time and space for himself like few others. He's also become one of the most clutch prospects to progress through the junior pathways, kicking vital fourth quarter goals for club and state across 18 months including two classy finishes to put Vic Country ahead of WA in the fourth term. We're no closer to figuring out where Hibbins-Hargreaves will play his best football at the next level. That isn't a bad thing - he currently appears most comfortable at half forward or on a wing, but it hasn't stopped the Stingrays from exposing him to inside midfield time.

Shades of: Harry Sheezel

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves with the footy for Vic Country. Paul Kane/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

6. Cooper Duff-Tytler (4)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

RUC, 200cm

National Championships: 1 game, 18 disposals, 21 hitouts

Duff-Tytler continues to flash tantalising upside with his ball skills and athleticism at 200cm. He led Vic Metro's ruck division valiantly against SA first up and the future is clear to see - the skill level below his knees and high speed processing with ball in hand is remarkable for a ruckman.

Shades of: Tim English

READ: Could 'unicorn' prospect Cooper Duff-Tytler alter the ruck game?

7. Josh Lindsay (5)

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

DEF/MID, 183cm

National Championships: 1 game, 28 disposals, 8 marks

Blessed with a laser left foot, Lindsay is at his best picking off passes through the corridor off halfback. He wants the ball in his hands and loves to take the game on with dash, making him a damaging weapon for club and state. Elite ball users are always in vogue, which could see Lindsay rise into the top five come year's end.

Shades of: Josh Daicos

8. Fred Rodriguez (11)

South Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 184cm

National Championships: 2 games, 18 disposals, 1 goal

Rodriguez has competed strongly as WA's captain through two games, and his numbers bely the impact he has on games. Wonderfully adept off both feet and offering a burst of speed to exit congestion, Rodriguez hunts the football in the contest and transition with his most damaging traits coming as the designated kicker into forward 50. He picks out targets under duress and executes more often than not.

Shades of: Hugh McCluggage

Fred Rodriguez is a midfield prospect out of Western Australia Will Russell/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

9. Ollie Greeves (7)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 191cm

National Championships: 1 game, 27 disposals, 1 goal

A hulking midfielder made for the clinches, Greeves is continually adding to his game and has progressed to be rated as one of the elite midfielders of the pool. He was Vic Metro's best in a dour performance against SA with a strong influence on the game. He's found a penchant for hitting the scoreboard from range and is steadily improving his defensive application.

Shades of: Tom Green

10. Aidan Schubert (new)

Central Districts/South Australia

FWD/RUCK, 198cm

National Championships: 3 games, 16.3 disposals, 2.7 goals

The biggest riser through the National Championships is undoubtedly Schubert. The SA tall has become the spearhead of a dynamic forward mix, and is proving to be the best contested mark in 2025. Schubert's hands are vice-like and he's showing it both deep forward, around the ground and in extended periods as a genuine ruckman. There's a lot of buzz in recruiting circles around the emergence of Schubert, who could end up the best key forward in the draft.

Shades of: Riley Thilthorpe

11. Sam Grlj (8)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 182cm

National Championships: 1 game, 18 disposals, 16 handballs

The speedy Grlj has caught the eye of recruiters but his National Championships will go a great deal to proving his worth in this draft. Grlj (pronounced Grill) is evasive and confident either snaking through traffic or hitting the afterburners in space. He's the quintessential line-breaker but found the conditions tough against SA and couldn't find the space to use his foot skills.

Shades of: Colby McKercher

Sam Grlj (R) tackles Sam Cumming during the clash between Vic Metro and South Australia. Mark Brake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

12. Max King (Swans Academy) (9)

Swans Academy/Allies

FWD, 191cm

National Championships: 1 games, 10 disposals, 3 marks

The high-flying King hasn't had a standout performance yet, but the Allies have three games for him to make his statement. His game as a half forward doesn't bring in big numbers, but it's the impact King can have as an otherworldly athlete and goalkicker that has recruiters excited. He's set to land at the Swans in a haul that includes utility Noah Chamberlain, small defender Lachlan Carmichael and halfback Harry Kyle.

Shades of: Mitch Owens

13. Dylan Patterson (Suns Academy) (16)

Suns Academy/Allies

DEF, 183cm

National Championships: 1 games, 23 disposals, 6 marks

Patterson is a halfback that takes the game on with reckless abandon. He only knows one way and it's exhilarating to watch. Though quieter in the VFL recently, he's proved his ability to impact against mature bodies for the AFL Academy and has a strong athletic profile to back up his dare.

Shades of: Bailey Dale

play 2:00 Red Time: Why night Grand Finals in the AFL are inevitable Jarryd Barca and Mason Cox react to the AFL's decision to again stick with tradition and lock in a 2:30pm first bounce for this year's decider.

14. Sam Cumming (15)

North Adelaide/South Australia

MID/FWD, 185cm

National Championships: 3 games, 17.3 disposals, 1 goal

Cumming has been high impact through the National Championships with his strength, power and endurance all features through the midfield and up forward. He's tough and aggressive in the clinches plus continually sets teammates up or hits the scoreboard himself. Cumming is a vital cog in SA's brilliant run and is flying under the radar with his AFL traits.

Shades of: Bailey Humphrey

Sam Cumming of South Australia takes a mark during a 2024 clash against the Allies. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

15. Beau Addinsall (Suns Academy) (13)

Suns Academy/Allies

MID, 180cm

National Championships: 1 games, 16 disposals, 7 clearances

Addinsall has been a ball magnet through junior football in the Suns' pathways, and is now being exposed to VFL competition. There's deft touch and incisive ball use at the fore of his game through the midfield, but he's also shown the capacity to play further up the ground and impact as a half forward.

Shades of: Sam Flanders

16. Toby Whan (Fremantle NGA) (10)

South Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 184cm

National Championships: 2 games, 18 disposals, 0.5 goals

Whan has the hallmarks of an excellent midfielder at the next level. He's clean in congestion and possesses the skill and power to impact with the ball in the forward half. There's also a defensive appetite to pressure and tackle that isn't present in all top midfielders. He's held his own through two champs games but hasn't had a statement moment.

Shades of: Jai Newcombe

17. Mitch Marsh (new)

West Adelaide/South Australia

FWD, 191cm

National Championships: 3 games, 8.7 disposals, 2.7 goals

Marsh's impressive ground coverage at his size has made him a difficult match-up all season, and he's an important piece of SA's forward-half dominance. Marsh finds a lot of scoring opportunities through his strength in packs and ability at ground level, though has failed to convert accurately at times.

Shades of: Patrick Voss

Mitchell Marsh of South Australia in action during the National Championships. David Mariuz/AFL Photos via Getty Images

18. Archie Ludowyke (12)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD, 197cm

National Championships: 1 game, 6 disposals, 1 mark

The soaring Ludowyke was held well in trying conditions through Metro's first hitout but has three more opportunities to make it count on the big stage. The left-footer's excellent mobility and aerial prowess is evident, but for it to translate to the next level he needs to build strength.

Shades of: Eric Hipwood

19. Harley Barker (new)

Sturt/South Australia

MID, 187cm

National Championships: 3 games, 16 disposals, 1 goal

Barker has been special to watch this year off a wing for SA, taking the game on and consistently beating his opponent through work rate and dare. He boasts an electric side step and finds pockets of space to assess his options, plus has a penchant for getting forward to take big marks. Barker projects to become an excellent role player at the next level.

Shades of: Ollie Dempsey

20. Xavier Taylor (

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

DEF, 191cm

National Championships: 1 game, 13 disposals, 4 marks

There isn't much more Taylor can do to impress as one of the pool's best defenders. While not at the height of most matchups, his reading of the game and closing speed has seen him beat opponents consistently, including Mitch Marsh against SA. Taylor's excellent intercept marking game is his key trait, but there's burgeoning growth as a genuine rebounding option off halfback too.

Shades of: Josh Weddle

play 1:04 Michaels: Nick Daicos must be tagged every week Jake Michaels believes Collingwood star Nick Daicos is the most damaging player in the league when given a free run.

In the mix:

Carlton father-son Harry Dean may be the best key defender in a shallow pool for talls, with his intercepting a highlight. The Pies will also have a keen eye on the performances of father-son Tom McGuane (17 last month) for Vic Metro.

Louis Emmett (20 last month) has the tool as a ruck-forward to break back into the top group and his Metro teammate Lachy Dovaston is the premier small forward of the crop. A host of SA prospects are shining, with Tigers father-son Louis Kellaway hitting top form and Cameron Nairn booting a sensational seven goals on the weekend.

Cody Curtin and Liam Hetherton are key position prospects clubs are tracking closely, Jacob Farrow may be WA's next best prospect and Essendon NGA on-baller Adam Sweid (19 last month) will get a lot of exposure through the midfield for Vic Metro this carnival after making his Essendon VFL debut.