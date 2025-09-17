On the EPSN Footy Podcast, Jarryd Barca explains the Crows' season is still a pass, despite not winning a single quarter in the finals. (1:57)

Over the past decade we've seen Clayton Oliver, Mac Andrew, Bailey Humphrey and Alix Tauru soar into the top echelon late. Those bolters pale in comparison to the wicked rise Sullivan Robey has produced across the Talent League finals.

ESPN releases its extended top 40 power rankings just two months out from the 2025 AFL Draft with junior football around the country wrapping up their finals series'.

The Coates Talent League Grand Final features the powerhouse Sandringham Dragons aiming for a fourth straight premiership and the surging Eastern Ranges, while the Colts matchup between South Fremantle and Claremont features plenty of WA talent. Sturt was a dominant victor in the SANFL U18s, led by Richmond father-son Louis Kellaway.

The Ranges have made the most of their finals campaign, and now have five prospects with a shot of landing in the top 20 on draft night. There's been no bigger bolter than Robey, who is on the fringe of top 10 status despite missing Vic Metro selection. There's always a late bolter in the draft process, but Robey's rise has materialised at the very death with the AFL heeding club calls to add his name to the national combine invitees.

Robey features in a top 10 that recruiters agree has been skinny all year. In a big difference to last year's draft, teams will have a good look at trading out picks into future crops with an eye on the promising 2026 and 2027 pools.

With a greater sample size to evaluate and most seasons done and dusted, this is ESPN's extended top 40 prospects around the country ahead of the 2025 AFL Draft.

Are we witnessing the biggest AFL draft bolter in a decade? ESPN/Getty Images

1. Willem Duursma

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

MID/DEF, 191cm

Talent League: 13 games, 23.5 disposals, 1.2 goals

Duursma has been top of the crop in every monthly iteration. A supremely gifted athlete, his size and judgement of the ball allows the utility to play anywhere across the ground and in a variety of positions. It's his midfield upside which has recruiters excited; if Duursma's contested game and ball use can match his speed and dare he'll become a superstar footballer in short order.

Willem Duursma in action for Vic Country last year. Will Russell/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

2. Dan Annable (Lions Academy)

Lions Academy/Allies

MID, 183cm

National Championships: 8 games, 21.4 disposals, 0.5 goals

VFL: 8 games, 29.0 disposals, 3.6 tackles

Annable mixes physicality with class and composure. The Lions star has all the attributes to be a top flight midfielder, winning it himself but also slicing teams apart with foot skills on the outside. He gets forward to hit the scoreboard, has enormous leadership capabilities and is ready to play senior football next year.

Daniel Annable (middle) leads out the AFL Academy for their match against Richmond VFL. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

3. Zeke Uwland (Suns Academy)

Suns Academy/Allies

MID/DEF, 178cm

VFL: 4 games, 16.0 disposals, 4.3 marks

There are few footballers with a more natural game than Uwland. The younger brother of Bodhi uses his freakish running ability to accumulate a stack of the ball, and offers a lethal left boot to generate huge metres gained either off halfback or through the middle. Uwland's back issues have meant he hasn't shown his best this season, but he was the standout bottom-ager in 2025 and comes into the AFL system with huge wraps.

Zeke Uwland has cemented himself in top 10 calculations. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

4. Dyson Sharp

Central Districts/South Australia

MID, 188cm

National Championships: 4 games, 27 disposals, 1.3 goals

SANFL: 9 games, 14.3 disposals, 3.3 tackles

Sharp has been a dominant force throughout his junior football career. Boasting incredible strength in a mature frame, his ability to hold position in the contest, be clean with his hands under duress and find teammates with regularity make him an exceptional inside midfielder. No prospect is better at getting first hands on the ball and winning clearance, and he's consistently offered the ability to drift forward and hit the scoreboard too.

First-round prospect Dyson Sharp celebrates a goal during the National Championships. Mark Brake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

5. Cooper Duff-Tytler

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

RUC, 200cm

National Championships: 4 games, 14.5 disposals, 14 hitouts

Talent League: 5 games, 20.4 disposals, 1 goal

Duff-Tytler has consolidated his status as the premier key position player in the draft and looms as a very early pick. With concerns around his size as a first-choice ruckman in time, the Cannons star put in a brilliant month of play up forward to allay any fears around positional versatility. Duff-Tytler is a good mover, possesses fantastic ball skills and has steadily improved his marking both ahead and behind the ball.

6. Dylan Patterson (Suns Academy)

Suns Academy/Allies

DEF, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 19.8 disposals, 3.5 marks

VFL: 5 games, 15.4 disposals, 5 marks

Patterson only knows one way - bursting off halfback and taking the game on. He plays with urgency and has a strong, penetrating kick to go with his high-end speed. Patterson will attract a top 10 bid and push for senior football early in 2026.

7. Sam Cumming

North Adelaide/South Australia

MID/FWD, 185cm

National Championships: 4 games, 17 disposals, 1 goal

SANFL U18s: 5 games, 24.2 disposals, 1.6 goals

Cumming is a powerful athlete adept in a multitude of roles. He's team-oriented which was on display for South Australia acting as a high forward conduit, but has shown ability to be the main midfielder and take over games with goalkicking exploits. That positional versatility and balance is an attractive prospect to go with Cumming's athletic profile.

8. Sullivan Robey

Eastern Ranges

MID/FWD, 192cm

Talent League: 8 games, 20.5 disposals, 1.8 goals

Introducing the biggest draft bolter in a decade. Robey was cut from the Stingrays U16s and overlooked until dominant performances for Rowville earned an Eastern call-up this year. A late growth spurt and now exposure to midfield minutes over the past six weeks has seen the strong-bodied Ranges star rocket into top-10 calculations. He's strong and powerful, able to link up in chains and kick with penetration in the forward half. Robey has limited vision for recruiters to go off which may impact how high he is taken.

9. Sam Grlj

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 182cm

National Championships: 4 games, 17 disposals, 2.5 marks

Talent League: 7 games, 20.3 disposals, 5.0 tackles

Grlj has had a tough month returning to Oakleigh. He battled through a nasty cork and copped heavy attention from the opposition through finals, but his toughness and character have risen in estimation. Grlj isn't just a high-end athlete. His acceleration and motor is game-breaking, but he also carries an insatiable work ethic, embraces the physicality and rises to big moments. Grlj is the type of player you take a punt on with hopes of drafting a future A-grade midfielder.

Sam Grlj (R) tackles Sam Cumming during the clash between Vic Metro and South Australia. Mark Brake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

10. Xavier Taylor

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

DEF, 191cm

National Championships: 4 games, 15 disposals, 4.5 marks

Talent League: 16 games, 17.9 disposals, 5.9 marks

Taylor always makes the right play. Early in the season it was his lockdown roles that got the defender noticed, but increasing confidence with the ball has seen the athletic tall become a halfback distributor, linebreaker and game-changer. Taylor's capacity to lock down, intercept, rebound and link up in transition is highly valued. There are elements of Josh Weddle's game, who has blossomed from an undersized key defender into a do-it-all phenom for Hawthorn.

11. Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 186cm

National Championships: 4 games, 12 disposals, 1.5 goals

Talent League: 11 games, 16.3 disposals, 1.5 goals

Hibbins-Hargreaves may have had the most up and down season of any prospect this year. His best is glorious, a combination of class and precision that culminated in a 29-disposal, five-goal performance against GWV. He's also faded in and out of games, hasn't proven his wares as a midfielder and doesn't have the athletic profile of some others. Nevertheless Hibbins-Hargreaves' skill, confidence and impact is tantalising up forward.

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves with the footy for Vic Country. Paul Kane/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

12. Aidan Schubert

Central Districts/South Australia

FWD/RUCK, 198cm

National Championships: 4 games, 17 disposals, 2.5 goals

SANFL U18s: 13 games, 19.2 disposals, 2.2 goals

Schubert moves well at his size, clunks marks on the lead and in packs, has a beautiful set shot routine and impacts as a relief ruckman. It's an extremely enticing package for a key forward and he's starred at the national championships against the best junior footballers in the country. There's no guarantees with talls at the top of the board, but Schubert looms as a high-floor prospect to stash away and develop.

13. Josh Lindsay

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

DEF/MID, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 22.2 disposals, 3.8 marks

Talent League: 6 games, 20.5 disposals, 2.7 marks

There's no doubting Lindsay's left foot will translate to the next level. His processing of the game with ball in hand from halfback, coupled with his speed from hand to foot and ability to weight passes into pockets of space is perfectly suited to the modern game. His slide to the fringe of the top 10 comes with flaws around the contest and under pressure. Lindsay doesn't absorb physical contact well and has struggled curtailing the impact of his direct opponent with lapses in defensive concentration.

Josh Lindsay was best on ground for the AFL Academy against Coburg VFL in April. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

14. Ollie Greeves

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 191cm

National Championships: 4 games, 25 disposals, 0.8 goals

Talent League: 9 games, 25.7 disposals, 1.1 goals

Greeves' preliminary outburst was a reminder of his upside. The bulky midfielder kicked four goals, all in the third term as a resting forward, between stints of dominance through the middle of the ground as well. He's a strong body able to win the ball on the inside, but he leans towards an outside midfielder with his forward running a hallmark.

15. Harry Dean (Carlton father-son)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

DEF, 193cm

National Championships: 4 games, 15.2 disposals, 6.2 marks

Talent League: 8 games, 17.4 disposals, 7.1 marks

Dean has steadily risen through the process to now be attracting top 10 consideration. It's a Godsend for the Blues who have been crying out for a Jacob Weitering partner and now get the best intercept mark in the draft via father-son. Dean reads the play exceptionally well and processes the game coolly with ball in hand.

Harry Dean at a Carlton training session in July. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

16. Jacob Farrow

West Perth/Western Australia

DEF/MID, 188cm

National Championships: 4 games, 19 disposals, 4.8 marks

WAFL Colts: 9 games, 24.7 disposals, 5.4 marks

There's a massive ceiling in WA's Farrow, a smooth halfback with the frame and contested skills to one day transition into a dynamic on-baller. He can intercept aerially, rarely wastes the ball and has brilliant composure under pressure to make the right decision. Farrow has suitors higher than this on the board.

17. Lachy Dovaston

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

FWD, 177cm

National Championships: 4 games, 12.8 disposals, 2.2 goals

Talent League: 15 games, 15.5 disposals, 2.4 goals

The best small forward in the draft comes out of the Eastern Ranges, and that isn't the only similarity Dovaston has with his predecessor Nick Watson. Adept at crumbing packs and bursting through contact, there are no holes in Dovaston's ground level game. He looms as a possible bolter on draft night for a small forward-needy team in the hunt for pressure and creativity.

18. Mitch Marsh

West Adelaide/South Australia

FWD, 191cm

National Championships: 4 games, 8.5 disposals, 3 goals

SANFL U18s: 15 games, 12.5 disposals, 2.0 goals

Marsh has had a stellar campaign. The big-bodied forward plays as a third forward type, getting up and down the ground with a bunch of unrewarded running but kicking accurately for goal with a booming leg. His hands in the air need to become stronger and he hasn't found a lot of the ball this season, but he projects to become a dangerous forward in the mould of a Darcy Fogarty or Patrick Voss.

Mitchell Marsh of South Australia in action during the National Championships. David Mariuz/AFL Photos via Getty Images

19. Jevan Phillipou

Woodville-West Torrens/South Australia

MID/FWD, 183cm

SANFL U18s: 9 games, 22.7 disposals, 1 goal

Phillipou's athleticism is off the charts. The younger brother of Mattaes has a decathlete now fully focused on footy, with his speed and endurance jumping off the tape whenever you watch him. There are inconsistencies in disposal and he hasn't shown off the on-ball game to have clubs confident in his transition inside, so Phillipou may become an excellent wingman or half forward at the next level if that jump never occurs.

20. Adam Sweid (Essendon NGA)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

MID, 175cm

National Championships: 4 games, 17 disposals, 1 goal

Talent League: 13 games, 25.0 disposals, 5.2 tackles

Sweid just kept getting the job done all year. Coming off an ACL in his bottom-age campaign, the nuggety on-baller burst out of the gates this season and kept his excellent form up through the championships as a first-choice midfielder for Metro. Sweid's cleanliness and strength at ground level is top tier, and he has a penchant of getting forward to chain up score involvements. He may settle as a half forward to begin his career after playing extended minutes in the forward 50 to finish the season.

21. Rory Wright

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID/DEF, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 13 disposals, 1.5 marks

Talent League: 10 games, 25.8 disposals, 5.5 marks

Wright was on the radar of clubs as a big-bodied inside midfielder for the Dragons. But a move to halfback over finals has unlocked his traits and seen him rocket back up boards. A lovely kick off his preferred left, Wright operates as a quarterback with his distribution and leadership behind the ball. He's brave and strong-handed in the air, knows when to take the game on and may now be the first Sandringham player taken in the draft.

22. Max King (Swans Academy)

Swans Academy/Allies

FWD, 191cm

National Championships: 3 games, 7.3 disposals, 0.7 goals

Talent League: 4 games, 14.0 disposals, 0.8 goals

King's athletic profile is tremendous in speed and vertical tests. His challenge all year has been putting that together on the field with his size and aerial ability. He too often finds himself out of the play and unable to impact, and will require significant work to uncover the outstanding prospect he is.

23. Fred Rodriguez

South Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 184cm

National Championships: 4 games, 18 disposals, 4.5 tackles

WAFL Colts: 7 games, 25.3 disposals, 2.6 marks

Rodriguez will captain his side into a Grand Final after a dominant Colts season. He's a clean and classy midfielder at his best, executing kicks off both feet and using a burst of speed to exit congestion. Rodriguez was WA's MVP in a disappointing campaign for the Sandgropers.

Fred Rodriguez is a midfield prospect out of Western Australia Will Russell/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

24. Beau Addinsall (Suns Academy)

Suns Academy/Allies

MID, 180cm

National Championships: 1 game, 16 disposals, 4 tackles

Talent League: 3 games, 32.0 disposals, 1.3 goals

Addinsall didn't put together his strongest junior campaign but you know what you're getting from the crafty and determined midfielder. He plays a variety of roles, is clean and quick with his hands and can hit the scoreboard routinely.

Beau Addinsall was best afield in the Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)

25. Archie Ludowyke

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD, 197cm

National Championships: 3 games, 4 disposals, 1 mark

Talent League: 3 games, 9.3 disposals, 3.3 goals

Ludowyke's season is over due to a PCL injury sustained playing for Vic Metro, a blow after missing out on Sandringham's premiership last year. A springheeled forward who loves to sit on heads, his athletic attributes are matched by his timing and courage in the air. The left footer's best game came in a five-goal outing against the Ranges earlier in the season.

Key forward prospect Archie Ludowyke kicked three majors against Richmond's VFL side in April. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

26. Oskar Taylor

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

DEF, 182cm

Talent League: 16 games, 20.6 disposals, 3.9 tackles

Taylor has steadily risen up boards as it becomes more difficult to poke holes in his game. There's the offensive weapons including his acceleration off the mark and dare to take the game on, but he's also a strong one-on-one defender and takes up the challenge of locking down dangerous small forwards. It's a value combination at the next level which could see him take on night one.

27. Harley Barker

Sturt/South Australia

MID, 187cm

National Championships: 4 games, 16 disposals, 1 goal

SANFL U18s: 6 games, 16.8 disposals, 0.5 goals

Barker tore his ACL and won't quite be back for pre-season in January, but not before putting together a stellar champs with SA to boost his name into the first round frame. The hard-running wingman is good in the air, has elite top-end speed and loves to take the game on in the forward half. Clubs have had a good look at Barker excelling against strong competition.

28. Hussien El Achkar (Essendon NGA)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

FWD, 171cm

National Championships: 4 games, 10.5 disposals, 1.5 goals

Talent League: 11 games, 12.7 disposals, 2.5 goals

It's been a really excellent draft year for El Achkar, who had knocks coming into the season. Some of those will take time to be answered, including his coverage of the ground and defensive pressure, but he's a wonderfully natural goalsneak that is always a handful to deal with. El Achkar sweats on mistakes, executes under duress and knows his way around goals.

29. Lachie Carmichael (Swans Academy)

Swans Academy/Allies

DEF, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 24.8 disposals, 5.0 marks

Talent League: 3 games, 27.0 disposals, 7.0 marks

Carmichael became the Allies' go-to ball mover and it kickstarted his rise up the rankings, showing off a turn of pace and neat skills. He can play behind the ball as a distributor or run through the middle, but is at his best chaining possessions together in passages.

30. Blake Oudshoorn-Bennier

North Adelaide/South Australia

MID, 182cm

National Championships: 4 games, 14.9 disposals, 3.8 marks

SANFL U18s: 6 games, 25 disposals, 4.7 tackles

One of the more difficult prospects to rank is Oudshoorn-Bennier, a sensational ball user with a quick burst to free himself from the clinches. It's that exquisite ball use that has clubs most interested - if he can develop into a clinical halfback or high-impact forward while he develops more contested aptitude then he could be the steal of the draft. Oudhsoorn-Bennier had his injury struggles but played all levels of the SANFL and dominated patches of U18s finals.

31. Matt LeRay

Central Districts/South Australia

MID, 189cm

National Championships: 4 games, 16.7 disposals, 5.7 marks

SANFL U18s: 12 games, 22.3 disposals, 5.1 marks

An aerial wingman has been a valuable tool in the modern game, and LeRay appeals as a high-flying runner capable of drifting into defence and chopping out. He may be better suited to a permanent intercept role but hid athletic prowess gives him the tools to run up and down a wing as well. His championships were outstanding and went a long way to keeping SA undefeated.

32. Louis Emmett

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

FWD/RUC, 199cm

National Championships: 3 games, 15 disposals, 0.5 goals

Talent League: 4 games, 15.3 disposals, 1.2 goals

Emmett struggled to impact to the level his bottom-age campaign suggested, but has the tools to flourish in a professional environment. There's a striking resemblance to Charlie Comben in his size, athleticism and attack on the ball, though Emmett hasn't had exposure to a defensive role where that skillset could be best suited.

Louis Emmett is a tall prospect, but may not be suited to the ruck position. Stefan Gosatti/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

33. Kye Fincher (St Kilda NGA)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF/MID, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 20,5 disposals, 3.8 marks

Talent League: 8 games, 22.4 disposals. 3.9 marks

Fincher is an ultra-consistent halfback with strong ball-winning nous to boot. He reads play well, loves to get the ball in his hands and run, plus showed in the VFL scope to move inside in future.

34. Sam Swadling

West Perth/Western Australia

MID, 187cm

National Championships: 4 games, 19 disposals, 3.8 marks

WAFL Colts: 9 games, 35.4 disposals, 4.0 marks

Swadling is a ball magnet capable of finding the ball upwards of 40 times a game. It's what he does with it that has clubs concerned - his kicking needs an overhaul and he often tries to make something happen with every disposals which can get him in trouble.

35. Toby Whan (Fremantle NGA)

South Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 184cm

National Championships: 4 games, 15 disposals, 0.5 goals

WAFL Colts: 11 games, 28.9 disposals, 3.5 marks

Whan is a bull in stoppages, able to rip the ball out and get it moving forward at all costs. His championships let him down but there's a serious player here when you combine his contested appetite and long left leg.

36. Zac McCarthy (Collingwood NGA)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

FWD/RUCK, 198cm

National Championships: 4 games, 9.8 disposals, 1.8 goals

Talent League: 3 games. 17.0 disposals, 1.3 goals

It was a strong year for McCarthy who starred for the Chargers and put in good showings for Vic Metro. His development has really come on in 2025 to the point where his ability to ruck and create scoring shots up forward may see him attract a bid on night one. McCarthy needs to grow into his frame across some big pre-season but is an exciting project for the Pies to develop.

37. Jack Dalton

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID, 177cm

Talent League: 8 games, 28.5 disposals, 5.4 tackles

What a remarkable story Dalton has worked through in 2025. From fractured wrists to best on ground performances, the ball magent will line up in pursuit of a second premiership on Saturday. Dalton is a smaller midfielder with an insatiable appetite for the contest. He's brave and committed in the clinches, and runs all day on the outside. Dalton's ball use is sometimes haphazard and he lacks top end speed of some other prospects but there's no midfielder more committed to getting himself on an AFL list.

38. Taylor Byrne

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 174cm

Talent League: 13 games, 19.2 disposals, 3.8 tackles

Byrne has some real suitors higher than this as a small forward with some power and tricks. He's diminutive but plays with bravado and confidence, taking the game on and kicking goals for fun. There's power in his legs to drive through contact and he saved his best performance for a five-goal haul on Vic Metro.

39. Jack Ison (Carlton NGA)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 190cm

National Championships: 3 games, 13.3 disposals, 3.3 marks

Talent League: 6 games, 20.5 disposals, 0.8 goals

Ison has come from the clouds. A physical on-baller, the strong-bodied contested specialist has so many traits to project favourably at the next level, from his work in the clinches to the power and speed he exhibits in space. There are issues to round out his game - Ison needs to become a better kick and has defensive lapses, but there's upside in what he represents at the next level.

40. Tom Burton

Western Jets/Vic Metro

MID, 178cm

National Championships: 4 games, 15.5 disposals, 2.5 tackles

Talent League: 12 games, 29.6 disposals, 5.3 marks

A link-up midfielder with a strong work ethic, Burton has drawn praise for his ball-winning ability but it's his capacity to cleanly execute skills that will have recruiters considering his services. Burton is a professional with the capacity to evolve into an effective winger with his run and carry.