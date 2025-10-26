AFL Phantom Draft 2025: 27 picks, 9 bids make up a chaotic first round

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN releases its first phantom draft 23 days out from the 2025 AFL Draft.

Information from recruiters and agents make up these selections but impending trades are yet to be accounted for. With Gold Coast poised to accumulate more capital via picks 15 and 18 and Carlton in a holding pattern on where a bid lands on father-son Harry Dean, there's little doubt in clubland that pick exchanges will transform the complexion of the first round.

Unlike the previous two drafts, teams aren't scrambling to gain a presence in this year's top 20. Instead, other clubs have been approached with the opportunity to trade for 2025 picks. A lot can change in 12 months, but the 2026 crop looms as a talented and deep pool to get amongst with Tasmania's 2027 package on the horizon.

The 2026 scramble is underlined by a lesson learned 15 years ago: clubs do not want to be heading to the draft as a new team enters the competition.

Hawthorn holds a significant hand after its failed attempt to land Zach Merrett, and teams expect picks 10 and 22 to be gettable if it brings in lucrative future capital that could be used to help land one of free agency's big fish in Zak Butters or Sam Walsh.

As per AFL.com.au's reporting a maximum of 57 picks will be used in the national draft, well short of the 71 and 64 players taken in the past two years. It's a record low that reflects the relatively shallow nature of this year's crop after promising WA and Victorian cohorts didn't materialise.

South Australia's champs dominance will reflect glowingly in the first round, with seven Croweaters tipped to find an AFL home on night one. Plus club-tied talent has again headlined the lead-in to the draft. Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sydney will all be busy matching academy bids, while Carlton, Collingwood and Essendon have father-son and/or NGA prospects in the first round frame.

The Blues, Suns and Lions all have selections that will be eaten up by bids in this phantom. On draft night these selections may be traded for added points which will further extend the first round past the 27 prospects taken here.

As speculation continues to swirl around pick trades, November bolters and draft night shocks, this is ESPN's first round phantom draft for the 2025 AFL Draft.

1. West Coast - Willem Duursma

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

MID/DEF, 193cm

Just about the only sure thing three weeks out from night one is Duursma being the first name off the board. ESPN's top prospect throughout every iteration of its monthly power rankings, the fourth sibling of a prodigiously talented footy family is the best yet. Duursma is an elite aerialist, otherworldly athlete and competitive animal on the field. He will be drafted with the upside of an A-grade midfielder but can excel in any position on the ground. His campaign would have put him in the frame to be the top pick last season as well.

Willem Duursma was in full flight to start 2025, kicking the opening goal and ending with 36 disposals playing on-ball and up forward. Transition game is clearly his biggest strength with supreme athleticism at 191cm. Pick 1 contender #AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/4UP8NIRKu2 — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) March 31, 2025

2. West Coast - Cooper Duff-Tytler

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

RUC, 200cm

Duff-Tytler is the most talented prospect at No. 2, confirmed by his excellent testing at the draft combine. The 200cm ruckman fits the 'unicorn' prototype, able to do things most at his size simply cannot. His ground level game, skills and mobility are exceptional traits but questions remain over his best position at senior level. Nevertheless, West Coast is in talent-accumulation mode and Duff-Tytler possesses the tantalising upside that warrants a pick this high.

In the mix: The Eagles have already fielded calls from Essendon to get up the board, but it would require a package of high-end picks over multiple drafts to move the needle. Richmond and Melbourne also have the picks to tempt West Coast but haven't made offers yet. Bids on Harry Dean and Dylan Patterson have been mooted; the Suns and Blues are positioned to match but it would be earlier than anticipated. If Duff-Tytler isn't the one then Sullivan Robey and Dyson Sharp come into calculations, in that order.

Cooper Duff-Tytler finishes with 3.2 from 11 disposals in his VFL debut. Really important performance - if CDT convinces recruiters he can develop as a KPF, not just a ruck, it'll lock his range into the top 2-3 of the open pool #AFLDraft



pic.twitter.com/OhsCzVNbO6 — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) August 16, 2025

3. BID: Gold Coast - Dylan Patterson (Suns Academy)

Suns Academy/Allies

DEF, 183cm

Patterson fits the Tigers' list perfectly, but won't land at Punt Rd. That doesn't mean Rhy Gieschen won't make the Suns pay a fair price for the pocket rocket. Patterson takes on allcomers and can hit chests at full tilt. Even if he doesn't progress up the ground, his gamebreaking ability off halfback warrants his placing at 3.

4. BID: Gold Coast - Zeke Uwland (Suns Academy)

Suns Academy/Allies

MID/DEF, 178cm

This is around the mark for Uwland whose bottom-age dominance sees him highly regarded by all teams at the top of the draft board. The Academy graduate's piercing left boot and strong running capacity brings about comparisons to Swan Errol Gulden, but there's also some intriguing aerial elements to Uwland's game that could make him a two-way star.

Bids at 3 and 4 on Patterson and Uwland mean the Suns will need to maximise points - they'd be able to match the 3726 points needed but have Beau Addinsall, Koby Coulson and Jai Murray to account for as well. North Melbourne and Essendon can bundle capital to give the Suns more points at this mark. Given trades aren't accounted for, pre-draft picks 15 and 18 are absorbed in this phantom draft.

5. Richmond - Xavier Taylor

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

DEF, 191cm

The rise of Taylor has been quiet but consistent. The do-it-all defender may be the most competitive player in the class, consistently beating his direct opponent and kickstarting transition. Clubs aren't pigeonholing Taylor in defence, though. He's destined to graduate further afield at some point but lacks midfield exposure in his junior career. The athletic defender was named best on ground in the Coates League Grand Final to rubber stamp his top 10 credentials.

6. Richmond - Sam Grlj

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 182cm

Richmond got a good look at Grlj in their VFL program and he didn't disappoint. Boasting the best athletic profile in the crop, the speedster is also tough and brave in the contest which gives teams more confidence that he can become a starring inside midfielder. Grlj's placing on club draft boards is wide - from five to 15 - but the Tigers hold him in high regard and it would no longer be a surprise to see his name read out here.

In the mix: The phone will ring at this selection and the Tigers will be listening. Melbourne is as active as any team and could offer up an enticing package to land either Duff-Tytler or Robey in this spot. It's difficult to see Richmond selecting Dyson Sharp given their drafting of strong-bodied midfielders last year. Robey's name is continually linked to this stage of the draft and the powerful midfielder has more strings to his bow. Duff-Tytler could be the early slider if the Eagles don't snap him up, with Richmond putting more work into other prospects to date.

7. BID: Carlton - Harry Dean (Carlton father-son)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

DEF, 193cm

Dean has all the tools as an intercepting defender. He plays above his size with long arms and good closing speed, reading the ball beautifully and backing himself to mark the ball. He can distribute neatly off his preferred left and will play senior football early for the Blues.

West Coast is rumoured to be plotting a surprise bid on Dean at pick 2 which would be a set back for Carlton's plans with picks 9 and 11. A bid at 2 means their residual selection would land at 36. But a bid here at 7 means they get back pick 20 which is slotted into this phantom. Trading those selections is likely in Carlton's best interests. If Nick Austin can land an extra first next year to aid their pursuit of Cody Walker and match an early bid on Dean the club's next generation looks exciting, but an active Graham Wright could be eyeing a home run this year. Essendon's pre-draft suite of picks 6, 21, 27 and 30 for 9 and 11 could land the Blues Dean and another top-tier prospect.

8. Essendon - Sullivan Robey

Eastern Ranges

MID/FWD, 192cm

It would be difficult to pass on the upside Robey presents at this stage of the draft for Matt Rosa's team. The explosive on-baller can impact in multiple roles, plays with overwhelming power and has elevated his standing in club interviews. A lack of national championship or VFL exposure won't stop this bolter from landing in the top 10.

READ: Sullivan Robey is the biggest draft bolter in a decade

9. Essendon - Sam Cumming

North Adelaide/South Australia

MID/FWD, 185cm

Cumming was long odds to be the first South Australian taken at the start of the season, but few prospects have been more impressive in their top-age campaign. The competitive midfielder is an above average athlete with great hands, but his best traits come in his intensity to hunt the ball and turn possessions into scores. Cumming was a damaging half forward for SA, an accumulating midfielder in the SANFL U18s and then wowed recruiters stepping up to SANFL level for Sam Mayes' North Adelaide.

In the mix: This is approaching the limits of Dyson Sharp's slide. Clubs with wraps on the SA captain will be on the phone trying to land the gun midfielder, and it would be a bit shocking to see the Bombers overlook him with multiple selections. Rival clubs suggest Cumming has the edge on his fellow Croweater, however. Local product Duff-Tytler would be near-on impossible to pass up if he was available, while the smoky amongst the more publicised prospects is WA's Jacob Farrow.

Sam Cumming kicked three goals from 21 touches in his second SANFL game. Elite aerialist, accurate kick and strong athlete that projects as an exciting mid-forward.



I'd be comfortable taking Cumming in the top 10 at this point. July rankings drop tomorrow #AFLDraft @ESPNAusNZ pic.twitter.com/RQF1AbPMOi — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) July 15, 2025

10. BID: Brisbane - Dan Annable (Lions Academy)

Lions Academy/Allies

MID, 183cm

Annable skippered the AFL Academy and is tipped to captain an AFL club one day. A wonderfully balanced on-baller, the Lions Academy graduate wins the ball on the inside, creates scoring chains on the outside and does it all with a cool, calm and collected demeanour. Annable can land much earlier but the Demons would be obliged to bid at this point and the Lions are well equipped to match. They would use picks 21 and 27 and get back 48 in this scenario.

11. Melbourne - Dyson Sharp

Central Districts/South Australia

MID, 188cm

The best inside midfielder in the draft. Sharp isn't a glamorous pick, but he has put together one of the best junior football careers ever and has a role carved out for himself in the AFL. Sharp is a first possession beast; he's physical and tough, boasts clean hands and strong hips, creates space for teammates with incisive handpasses and has even offered glimpses of scoreboard impact up forward. His character assessments are flawless, and while his athletic tools are lacking he remains as likely to win a Brownlow Medal as anyone in his draft class.

First-round prospect Dyson Sharp celebrates a goal during the National Championships. Mark Brake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

12. Melbourne - Lachy Dovaston

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

FWD, 177cm

Dovaston has kicked over 50 goals in all competitions this year as a livewire small forward. He crumbs packs, finds the ball in transition and sets up teammates with quick decision-making under pressure. His goal sense is good but not great, and he isn't the top athlete that many small forwards are but Dovaston's confidence and defensive application help make him a fantastic prospect.

Melbourne may well be the most small forward-needy team in the AFL right now and Dovaston presents as the perfect half forward conduit to imprint elements of Geelong's style under new coach Steven King.

In the mix: Sharp's fall could be Melbourne's gain after losing midfield stalwarts in the trade period, but if he's snapped up one of Grlj, Cumming or Jacob Farrow suits as part of a longer term midfield mix. Despite sorely lacking quality key forwards the Dees have invested a host of list spots on developing talls and will bring in Kalani White as well. Aidan Schubert and Mitch Marsh deserve consideration but aren't the list need they may appear on surface level. Ollie Greeves and Josh Lindsay are other prospects placed around this mark by recruiters.

13. Hawthorn - Ollie Greeves

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 191cm

Greeves was a whisker away from being added to the Hawks' NGA program last year. The big-bodied midfielder has enjoyed a stellar season, leading the Ranges' midfield to a Coates League title and dominating in patches for Vic Metro. He lacks pace and hasn't used his height to advantage in marking contests, but offers elite ball-winning as an inside midfielder coupled with scoreboard impact on the outside.

In the mix: As previously mentioned the Hawks will actively shop this pick. If no suitors emerge then the loss of James Worpel leaves a competing side with an undermanned engine unit, and Mark McKenzie may not be inclined to rely solely on his Box Hill depth. Greeves could play a significant role next year, but Lindsay's wicked left foot will be appealing to Sam Mitchell and pairing Dovaston with Nick Watson is an electrifying proposition. Other potential midfielders around this range include Farrow and Jevan Phillipou.

14. GWS - Aidan Schubert

Central Districts/South Australia

FWD/RUCK, 198cm

Schubert has many strings to his bow as a key forward - his mobility is a big weapon against bigger, slower defenders, but his strong hands and reach on the lead is too much for undersized backs. With good delivery for SA he was utterly dominant and his aptitude in the ruck offers clubs some comfort that he can provide utility even if he doesn't reach his ceiling.

In the mix: A look at life without Jesse Hogan was a reality check for the Giants' tall stocks after Aaron Cadman. Mitch Marsh is another to fit the billing here, while Farrow's name has been mentioned at this selection as a beautiful left footer off halfback. While the likes of Lindsay or Oskar Taylor could be an immediate depth piece for the competing Giants a long-term view for list build may be Adrian Caruso's best bet this year.

15. West Coast - Jacob Farrow

West Perth/Western Australia

DEF/MID, 188cm

There's every chance Farrow isn't available at this point. He has a glut of suitors ahead of the Eagles and his stock has steadily risen to the fringes of the top 10. It's easy to see why - Farrow is a great size and uses the ball beautifully off his preferred left foot, opening up the game with raking balls through the middle of the ground. He's shown an aptitude for a role on-ball in the future, too. The top WA prospect to a WA club is an easy tip, but it would require Farrow making it to the Eagles first.

In the mix: Josh Lindsay has the only left foot to rival Farrow's and immediately presents as West Coast's best distributor out of defence. Mitch Marsh is a natural fit out west and may be more in demand if Duff-Tytler isn't chosen at pick 2. Expect Matt Clarke to investigate a move up the board with Carlton or Hawthorn in order to lock in a third high-end prospect before focusing on their club-tied talent.

16. Western Bulldogs - Josh Lindsay

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

DEF/MID, 183cm

It's clear to see the upside of Lindsay. His ceiling is the best distributor in the competition, blessed with a laser left foot that can pick out targets with speed and accuracy. The rest of his game is a bit of a mystery. Little faith in his maturation into a midfielder means Lindsay is a candidate to slide a touch on draft night, with concerns over his physicality, contested work and defensive application.

In the mix: Lindsay is best available in this phantom but rivals have linked the Dogs to Lachy Dovaston. Another option is Harley Barker, whose size, speed and ball use off a wing pushed him into this range before an ACL rupture cruelled his season. While most clubs suggest Lindsay will be taken ahead of fellow halfback Oskar Taylor, the Ranges defender is another option here with added defensive nous.

17. Adelaide - Mitch Marsh

West Adelaide/South Australia/

FWD, 191cm

Draft watchers have cooled a touch on Marsh but recruiters have confidence that the roaming forward possesses the tools to win at AFL level. Marsh works up and down the ground, can create separation on the lead and has a repeatable set shot action. He's a potential long-term replacement for Tex Walker if available at the Crows' pick.

In the mix: Rivals believe Harley Barker is on the Crows' radar and it would be tough to split the Croweaters if both were available. The upside of Phillipou through the midfield is enticing, and this is where halfback burner Oskar Taylor's draft range ramps up.

18. Geelong - Jevan Phillipou

Woodville-West Torrens/South Australia

MID/FWD, 183cm

Phillipou is a good speed-endurance athlete with skills off both sides of his body. What position he sticks at AFL level is anyone's guess because he hasn't proven his contested wares or scoreboard influence in the forward 50. Phillipou is nowhere near the finished product but there's no better landing spot than the Cats for him to develop into a damaging forward-half midfielder.

In the mix: Raw, developable traits has been the mantra at Geelong and Phillipou presents the ideal prospect at this point. Oskar Taylor's electric pace and defensive instincts should appeal, Harley Barker would form a dynamic wing combination with Ollie Dempsey and there are a couple of high-upside talls in Archie Ludowyke and Louis Emmett. Rival clubs wouldn't want local boy Josh Lindsay to fall into the Cats' lap.

19. Carlton - Harley Barker

Sturt/South Australia

MID, 187cm

Barker presents as both a best available pick and one that fixes a big issue on the list. The hard-running wingman's pace, strong marking and incisive ball use makes for an enticing package off the wing. He can chop out in defence, excels with ball in hand using his dash and dare, and often gets forward to kick goals. An ACL rupture means Barker will be rehabbing for the first half of the season, which may have prevented him from landing in the top 10 this year.

In the mix: This is where Carlton's residual points land them on a matched bid for Dean - a precarious spot given the interest in NGA talent Jack Ison. There remains so much up in the air with regard to what Carlton does. If they land with a pick in this range Ludowyke and Emmett should appeal as exciting tall forwards. It should however be an objective to have an open pool selection higher up the order where Lachy Dovaston or Josh Lindsay would slot in seamlessly.

20. BID: Sydney - Max King (Swans Academy)

Swans Academy/Allies

FWD, 191cm

King's raw talent is undeniable, launching himself at the ball with an incredible leap and changing the game with his aerial exploits. The inconsistency and variability with his kicking is an issue that the Swans will be all too happy to work through given King's upside. Sydney can match with their second round picks and will have Harry Kyle and Lachie Carmichael to bring in as well.

21. BID: Collingwood - Zac McCarthy (Collingwood NGA)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

FWD/RUCK, 198cm

McCarthy's suitors would be a mile long if he wasn't tied to the Pies. The mobile tall has thrived in the ruck but will begin his career as a tall at either end of the ground. His leap, follow-up work around the ground and kicking penetration are developable traits, but he needs to build size and become a more physical player to make it as a ruckman. His best play may well come behind the ball in time.

22. Fremantle - Blake Thredgold

Sturt/South Australia

DEF, 194cm

Thredgold has been a late riser after catching the eye in SA's final champs outing. It culminated in a best on ground SANFL U18s grand final and he now appears a first round lock. Thredgold blankets opponents with a high motor, great closing speed and strong defensive instincts. He has the game to develop into a strong interceptor and distributor but comes into the system as a slightly undersized key defender.

In the mix: Fremantle has managed through key defensive injuries but needs to address its depth sooner rather than later. At the opposite end are the tandem of Ludowyke and Emmett in this range, while midfielder Fred Rodriguez is the best WA prospect on the board and Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves is a point of difference forward for the Dockers to consider.

23. Essendon - Oskar Taylor

Eastern Ranges

DEF, 182cm

Taylor didn't feature at the champs but was a staple in defence for the premiers. The fastest player in the pool is a rocket out of defence, taking the game on with dare and bravado when his tail is up. Recruiters have increasingly rated Taylor as his list of small forward scalps have grown. He's defence first but - while his ball use can get wayward at times - has the upside to be a damaging distributor to go with his defensive nous.

In the mix: The Bombers are anticipating an Adam Sweid bid in this range, making the proposition of trading this pick up or out a reality. If Sweid slides through Taylor would be a gift, but the forward craft of Hibbins-Hargreaves and Cameron Nairn should also appeal. The Dons have invested a host of list spots on developing talls so will likely look outside of Ludowyke, Emmett and Thredgold at this stage.

24. BID: Carlton - Jack Ison (Carlton NGA)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 190cm

Ison is a good chance to attract a first round bid, with his power coming to the fore late in the year for Oakleigh. The penetration in Ison's kick is a massive weapon forward of centre, and he can move deep into the 50 and hit the scoreboard as well. A bid is expected in this range which means the Blues have work to do with their draft hand.

25. BID: Essendon - Adam Sweid (Essendon NGA)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

MID, 175cm

Sweid kept getting the job done at all levels in his top-age campaign. The hard-working midfielder uses his strong hips to hold position over the ball, and he has brilliant contested craft to free his hands and feed outside runners. He can move to half forward and impact as well which was big for clubs to see late in-season.

26. BID: Gold Coast - Beau Addinsall (Suns Academy)

Suns Academy/Allies

MID, 180cm

There's simple brilliance in Addinsall's game. Whether it be on-ball, on a wing or up forward the balanced Academy graduate is quick, clean and crafty. He doesn't make many mistakes and can find the ball a bunch while still playing roles for his team. If Addinsall was in the open pool there would be more buzz.

27. Hawthorn - Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 186cm

On talent Hibbins-Hargreaves is a bona fide first-rounder. He's a maestro up forward with a beautiful set shot routine and a penchant to create all things good for his side. He's also dealt with niggles and illness to miss portions of the year, and it brought inconsistency in his football. There's little confidence Hibbins-Hargreaves becomes a midfielder and he will need to impact as a forward without a great athletic profile.

In the mix: If the Hawks hold this selection they could go tall with Emmett and Ludowyke still on the board. Tom Burton has been a quiet achiever for the Western Jets and tested superbly, while the latest of late bolters could be Ranges midfielder Sam Allen, whose ACL rupture hasn't put clubs off in the slightest.

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves is built for the big moments. The 17yo in the fluoro Pumas has made a name for himself in the clutch - and it isn't by chance: "If I have that much belief in what I can do, I have no reason to be nervous".



Interview drops tomorrow on @ESPNAusNZ #AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/vX0oFfJLdp — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) August 26, 2025

Current draft hands:

Adelaide - 16, 48, 55, 64, 73, 75

Brisbane - 17, 23, 44, 51, 59, 68, 79

Carlton - 9, 11 43, 54, 67, 72

Collingwood - 39, 45, 56, 61, 77

Essendon - 5, 6, 21, 27, 30

Fremantle - 20, 47, 69

Geelong - 19, 40, 60, 78

Gold Coast, 15, 18, 24, 28, 29, 36, 52

GWS - 12, 35

Hawthorn - 10, 22, 62, 76

Melbourne - 7, 8, 37, 66, 71

North Melbourne - 25, 26, 46, 57

Port Adelaide - 49

Richmond - 3, 4, 38

St Kilda - 50, 65

Sydney - 31, 32, 42, 63

West Coast - 1, 2, 13, 34, 41, 53, 58

Western Bulldogs - 14, 33, 70, 74