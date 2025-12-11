Open Extended Reactions

A Collingwood football department staffer has resigned after an alcohol-related incident during a club camp in the Northern Territory.

The unnamed male staffer quit after acting inappropriately when intoxicated on the final night of the trip in Alice Springs.

Collingwood didn't detail the specifics of the incident in a statement released on Thursday.

"Collingwood can confirm that an incident occurred during recent interstate travel that required investigation by the club," the Magpies said in the statement.

"As soon as the club became aware of the incident, it moved quickly to address the matter and during this process, the employee involved tendered their resignation, which the club accepted.

"Our focus remains on supporting all team members and ensuring our environments remain professional and consistent with the values we stand for."

The incident happened at the conclusion of Collingwood's recent cultural immersion program which started in Tennant Creek before moving to Alice Springs.

All first-year AFL and AFLW players, plus staffers and board members, were understood to have attended the camp.

In a joint social media post by the Pies' AFL and AFLW accounts on November 29, the club published several images from the camp.

"A group of our athletes, staff, and board members spent the week training in unfamiliar conditions and learning about Country in Tennant Creek for our annual cultural immersion program," the post said.

"Tennant Creek is situated 500km north of Alice Springs, and lies within our Next Generation Academy (NGA) zone.

"Part of our annual induction for new players, the cultural immersion program focuses on fostering meaningful connection, deepening understanding and working side by side with the local community."