Aussie athlete Power Rankings: Who takes the crown in 2025?

It's time for the 2025 edition of our Australian sports Power Rankings. It was another massive year for Australia's best in the sporting landscape; we crowned a number of world champions across many disciplines, Oscar Piastri finished on the podium in the F1 world drivers' championship, Josh Giddey continued his All-Star form, Australia's cricketers excelled on the biggest stages, and the local leagues provided us drama and excitement.

ESPN's team of reporters and editors have put their heads together (in some cases, almost literally butting heads) and voted for their most influential active athletes -- with the collation of the lists making the final 25. Remember, we're splitting hairs when it comes to Australia's finest 25 athletes, so don't get too hung up on positions!

We've judged them on a balance of success, influence on and off the field, star power, potential, longevity at the top, level of competition, and sheer talent. It's sure to cause some debate, but here it is!

* Numbers in brackets represent last year's spot.

25. Nicola Olyslagers (New entry)

Season 2025 was a career-defining year for Olyslagers. The 28-year-old from New South Wales ascended to world No. 1 in the women's high jump off the back of a swag of Diamond League triumphs, including the final in Zurich where she set a new national record of 2.04m. But her crowning achievement came at Japan's National Stadium on a rainy night in September, where she soared over 1.97m to win world championship gold, just the 12th Australian to ever take out an event at the athletics world championships. Olyslagers capped her stunning season by being named World Athletics' field athlete of the year. -- Jake Michaels

Nicola Olyslagers had a standout 2025 after winning an Olympic medal in 2024. Kaz Photography/Getty Images

24. Mary Fowler (15)

Before her ACL injury, Mary Fowler was in a purple patch of form for club and country. So why is she on the list if she hasn't played in eight months? She is still one of the most high profile, talked about athletes Australia has produced. While she has been diligently rehabbing her knee in order to be right for the Women's Asian Cup, she has certainly kept busy. Fowler made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week and released her first book. -- Marissa Lordanic

Mary Fowler walked the runway alongside Kendall Jenner, Jane Fonda, Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, and many more. Dominique Maitre/WWD

23. Alyssa Healy (NE)

Sneaking her way into the top 25 after failing to make the cut last year, Healy continues to shine as both captain and all-rounder in what was a disappointing year for Australia after they were eliminated in the semifinals of the Women's ODI World Cup in October. She led the charge early in the tournament, smashing 142 against India in a player of the match performance, as Australia recorded the highest successful run chase in women's ODI history. Healy then finished unbeaten on 113* against Bangladesh, having notched up successive centuries. If not for her failure to perform in the semifinal that saw the side knocked out of the tournament, she could have risen higher on the list. -- Brittany Mitchell

Alyssa Healy raced to a century against Bangladesh at the World Cup Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

22. Kaylee McKeown (7)

It may seem incredibly harsh that McKeown has slid 15 spots on these rankings after another successful year in the pool, but it's almost impossible for our swimmers to replicate the same level of public fanfare outside an Olympic year. Australia's backstroke queen once again showed she has no equal in her discipline, powering to gold in both the 100m and 200m at the world championships in Singapore. Later in the year, at the short-course World Cup in Toronto, she completed the 50m, 100m, and 200m sweep, posting a new world record mark in the latter event. -- Jake Michaels

Kaylee McKeown kept her momentum going in a non-Olympic year. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

21. Jai Opetaia (NE)

He may not yet be a household name in Australia, but Opetaia is one of the most feared men in the boxing world. The 30-year-old is the IBF and Ring Magazine cruiserweight world champion, having built an incredibly impressive 29-0 (23 KOs) professional record. This year, he took care of David Nyika, obliterated Claudio Squeo, and, most recently, produced one of the biggest knockouts of 2025, flooring Turkish-German challenger Huseyin Cinkara. Opetaia has been chasing a cruiserweight unification bout against Gilberto Ramirez for over 12 months and 2026 could (hopefully) be the year the mouthwatering clash is confirmed. -- Jake Michaels

Jai Opetaia following his win over Huseyin Cinkara. Matt Roberts/Getty Images

20. Steph Catley (NE)

Steph Catley's year was so strong she made the shortlist of the Ballon d'Or, finishing in 29th place. That global recognition was much deserved after continuing to deliver for the national team, stepping up in Sam Kerr's absence and commanding the team from the centre of defence. She's been just as pivotal for club, playing an instrumental role in Arsenal's Women's Champions League triumph -- the Gunners remain the only English team to have won the women's continental showpiece. -- Marissa Lordanic

Steph Catley (R) was one of three Matildas who won the Women's Champions League with Arsenal. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

19. Jessica Hull (NE)

Is there an argument to be made Hull remains Australia's most uncelebrated star athlete? Probably! If not for literally the most decorated 1500m runner in the history of world athletics, Hull would be an Olympic champion on the track and a national icon off it. Still, what Hull has achieved over the last 18 months is borderline unprecedented for an Australian. The 29-year-old from Wollongong backed up her Olympic 1500m silver medal with a brilliant bronze at the world championships in Tokyo. She also set new national records in the 800m, 1000m, and mile distances and was a mainstay on 1500m Diamond League podiums. -- Jake Michaels

Jess Hull has been one of Australia's most successful track athletes since 2000. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

18. Nestory Irankunda (17)

There was much consternation within the walls of ESPN when it came to where to place Irankunda on this list. Some see a bona fide football superstar in the making; a howitzer of a right foot, speed to kill, and an ego that will serve him well at the apex of professional sport. Others point to fact that the 19-year-old switched Bayern Munich for Watford this year -- which is quite a step down -- and he isn't exactly pulling up trees in the Championship, either. As always, the truth lies somewhere in the middle: few other athletes in this list -- personally, I'd argue none -- have a ceiling as high as Irankunda, but reaching that potential is another question altogether. The grand stage of the 2026 World Cup awaits next year and -- and this is a big and -- if Irankunda performs at his best, then you'll have a hard time finding any Australian athlete that will reach his levels of stardom. You can quote me on that. -- Mike Wise

Nestory Irankunda has arguably the most potential of any athlete on this list. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

17. Bailey Smith (NE)

There are few (if any) AFL players more recognisable these days than Smith. The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign in his first season at Geelong, one that had him in Brownlow Medal discussions and playing for a premiership on the last Saturday in September. On the field, he's as eye-catching as they come, his run and penetration through the midfield a major contributor to the Cats' success. Off the field, he's building an enviable brand and has amassed one of the biggest social media followings of any football player in the country. Of course, we must, at the very least, acknowledge the controversial moments Smith was involved in throughout the year. But hey, any publicity is good publicity. Right?! -- Jake Michaels

Bailey Smith turned heads on the Brownlow Medal red carpet. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos via Getty Images

16. Nathan Cleary (5)

Cleary has taken a bit of a tumble down the rankings which coincides with the end of the Penrith Panthers' premiership stranglehold and the rise of Reece Walsh to become rugby league's highest power rankings representative. Cleary still had an outstanding season, leading a team which was once again reforming after the departure of several major stars. After a slow start they stormed home to threaten again before falling a game short of the Grand Final, knocked over by Reece Walsh and his Broncos. Cleary played the entire State of Origin series which the Blues lost, as well as playing halfback for Australia as they crushed England for rugby league's Ashes. His ongoing relationship with Matildas star Mary Fowler also sees him exposed to a much wider audience and helps keep him in the top 20 of this list. -- Darren Arthur

Nathan Cleary remains a mainstay on this list, but the next generation in coming... Michael Steele/Getty Images

15. Travis Head (22)

Bazball? More like Travball. The Australian blaster has made a name for himself as a match-winner for Australia with his latest exploits in Perth to win the opening Ashes Test match in just two days adding to the folklore that is Head's incredible hitting. The middle order batsman turned opener smashed a 69-ball century, that included 16 fours and four sixes, making a mockery of England's so-called Bazball exploits. Although he's struggled to find consistency over the last year, he continues to be one of Australia's top run-makers with two half-centuries against the West Indies and a score of 142 against South Africa in their mid-year ODI series. With three more Ashes Tests to play out, Head might well send the English back home with Travball playing through their minds. -- Brittany Mitchell

Travis Head smashed his way to a 69-ball century in the opening Ashes Test Gareth Copley/Getty Images

14. Sam Kerr (24)

It's been another big year for Sam Kerr both on and off the pitch. The Matildas skipper continued to work through her ACL rehab and finally made her return to the pitch, scoring for Chelsea in her first match back before donning the green-and-gold again for some friendlies in October. She was also able to conclude a years-long legal battle, after she was found not guilty of racially harassing a police officer. Kerr also welcomed her first child, Jagger, with fiancée Kristie Mewis. -- Marissa Lordanic

Sam Kerr Sarah Reed/Getty Images

13. Mollie O'Callaghan (16)

The shock retirement of Ariarne Titmus handed the superstar Australian swimming baton to Mollie O'Callaghan. But if we're being honest, she was probably already deserving of the title. Fresh off a 2024 Olympic campaign in Paris that brought three gold medals, a silver, and a bronze, O'Callaghan continued her dominance in the pool by winning the 200m freestyle at the aquatics world championships as well as spearheading the 100m and 200m relay teams to victory. The 21-year-old continues to improve season after season and feels destined to one day become Australia's most decorated Olympian. -- Jake Michaels

Mollie O'Callaghan is Australian swimming's 'it girl'. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

12. Alexander Volkanovski (21)

Australia's greatest ever mixed martial artist climbed his way back to the top of the UFC pedestal in 2025, reclaiming the featherweight title he lost to multi-division champ Ilia Topuria. The Spanish superstar may have vacated the belt, but that does little to diminish Volkanovski's return to the UFC summit at 36 years of age. He looked superb, too, in his unanimous decision victory over Brazilian showman Diego Lopes, suggesting there may yet be a few more title defences to come. The first of those will be a rematch with the Brazilian in Sydney on Feb. 1, which serves as a homecoming for Volkanovski given he hasn't fought in his home state since 2017. A packed Qudos Bank Arena would love nothing more than for their everyday hero to shut out Lopes once more, extending a final title run for Volkanovski before he calls time on a stellar UFC career. -- Sam Bruce

Alexander Volkanovski is the current UFC featherweight champion. Mark Metcalfe/Zuffa LLC

11. Dyson Daniels (11)

Daniels was a new entry on the list last year, at No. 11, after a breakthrough Olympic campaign with the Boomers, and his star has continued to rise after being named in the NBA All-Defensive 1st Team. He's delivering ever-more impressive numbers, finishing last season with 229 steals -- the most in a season by any player since Gary Payton in 1995-96 -- and he's averaging 2.2 steals per game this season (second to the Thunder's Cason Wallace) despite a slow start to the campaign. Indeed, his run of games with a steal only recently buffered at 70 -- which is the fourth longest streak in NBA history, just seven behind Michael Jordan; no wonder he's nicknamed "The Great Barrier Thief". He signed a four-year $US100 million contract extension with the Atlanta Hawks in October, and his work with Disney+ in Australia illustrates his developing broader profile outside basketball. -- Michael Kruger

Dyson Daniels continues to impress at NBA level, after making the NBA All-Defensive 1st Team last season. Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

10. Alex De Minaur (12)

De Minaur enjoyed yet another stellar year on the ATP tour, and has clearly emerged as Australia's No. 1 male player in the wake of Nick Kyrgios' injuries and commitments outside of playing tennis. The Demon won his fourth John Newcombe Medal in 2025, and finished the year as world No. 7. He won the ATP 500 in Washington, and made the quarterfinals in both Melbourne and New York. While he continues to be just a step below superstars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alacaraz, De Minaur is a fantastic role model, competitor, and a deserving top 10 athlete on this list. -- Matt Walsh

Alex De Minaur is a top 10 tennis player in the world. Julian Finney/Getty Images

9. Mitchell Starc (NE)

Not that there should have been, but if there was any doubt about Mitchell Starc's greatness it has well and truly been shelved this year. He has been immense. From the third Test in West Indies -- his 100th Test cap -- where he claimed remarkable figures of 6-9, through to the second Test against England, he claimed three consecutive player of the match awards. He began the Ashes with 18 wickets in two matches, including a career-best 7-58 in Perth, and top-scored at the Gabba to help Australia to a match-winning lead. Those performances came without his great mates Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood as he carried Australia's attack on his shoulders. Throughout the year he had been warrior, acting as the lone frontline quick in Sri Lanka despite the toll of a heavy home summer then producing a fine all-round display in the World Test Championship final. He announced his retirement from T20Is during the year. Test cricket has always been his No. 1 and he's a giant of the game. -- Andrew McGlashan

Tormenting England is what Mitchell Starc does best. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

8. Steve Smith (23)

We couldn't look past one of Australia's greatest cricketers here. Success? Tick. Longevity? Tick. Elite consistency? Tick. The country's stand-in captain in the absence of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith has already steered Australia to a 2-0 Ashes lead over England, highlighted by match-winning runs at the Gabba where he blasted 23* off nine balls, and his heated back-and-forth with Jofra Archer. The 36-year-old, who is a member of the exclusive 10,000 Test runs club, the ICC's Test Player of the Decade (2011-2020), two-time world Cup winner (2015 and 2023), and the current No. 4 in the ICC's Test batting rankings, has made two Test centuries in the calendar year, and has always performed in all formats. He retired from ODIs earlier this year, but only five Australian players have scored more than his 12 ODI centuries, and only David Warner has a better batting average among those five. His overall body of work and continued influence ensures he remains one of the biggest names in Australian sport. -- Jarryd Barca

Steve Smith celebrates a Test century in Galle. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

7. Jordan Mailata (8)

Jordan Mailata made history in 2025, becoming the first Australian to play in and win a Super Bowl, anchoring the left side of Philadelphia's dominant offensive line in a demolition of the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LX. Lifting the Lombardi Trophy was the culmination of the best individual campaign for the Sydney-born Eagles star as well, earning second team All-Pro honours and ranking as Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall graded player at any position for much of the season. Off the field, Mailata's profile continued to grow with his emergence as a vocal leader in the Philadelphia locker room, another wide-selling Christmas album with Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, and being further entrenched as the face of the NFL in Australia with an historic first regular season game bound for home shores in 2026. -- Laurie Horesh

Australia's Jordan Mailata won Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles. Logan Bowles/Getty Images

6. Gout Gout (25)

Gout only snuck onto last year's edition of these Australian power rankings and yet the 17-year-old phenom's name was given some serious consideration this year for a top five spot, such has been his meteoric rise to prominence. The star sprinter is one of the most promising athletes in Australian history and made a serious splash at the world athletics championships earlier this year in Tokyo, qualifying for the semifinals of the 200m. He's got the talent and potential (sure, that's doing plenty of heavy lifting right now), but a magnetic personality to match. It almost feels inevitable he soon makes the No. 1 spot on this list his own -- Jake Michaels

Gout Gout is one of Australia's most hyped athletes going into 2026 and beyond. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

5. Nick Daicos (6)

The Collingwood star is only just getting started, but it feels like he's been around forever. Arguably the AFL's most recognisable name, Daicos again carried the Magpies in 2025, finishing third in the Brownlow Medal after second-placed finishes in both 2023 and 2024. He's the fastest player ever to 100 Brownlow votes, has endorsement deals with Nike, Elite Supplements, and recently released the Barry line of alcoholic drinks, along with other AFL stars Bailey Smith, Josh Daicos, and Charlie Curnow. He's an excellent role model and arguably the league's best player -- often putting the Magpies on his back and showing match-winning prowess -- all at just 22 years of age. -- Matt Walsh

Nick Daicos is footy's most recognisable name, and was once again one of the league's best players in 2025. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

4. Reece Walsh (NE)

Rarely does a sportsman so widely derided for his brashness and the early praise heaped upon him, so emphatically prove the majority of his critics wrong. Walsh arrived on the scene as a love him or hate him superstar of the future whose ego seemed to be much greater than the sum of his on-field abilities. In 2023 he helped take the Broncos to within minutes of claiming the premiership, but the agonising loss only fueled further criticism. Skip ahead to 2025 and it is now very clear to the majority of fans exactly what all the fuss was about. Walsh played a major part in the Brisbane Broncos' drought-breaking premiership and Australia's undefeated Ashes tour. Along the way he proved himself to be the ultimate entertainer in a sport that thrives on players who can perform extraordinary feats on the field. -- Darren Arthur

Reece Walsh starred for the Broncos in the NRL Grand Final. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

3. Pat Cummins (3)

It's a sign of Pat Cummins' standing in the game that he's the top cricketer in this list despite missed the start of the Ashes through injury. At the start of the year he led Australia to a series victory over India at the SCG which secured their spot in the World Test Championship final. Cummins was magnificent with the ball at Lord's in South Africa's first innings with 6-28, including his 300th Test wicket, but couldn't lead his side to defending their title. He then captained a 3-0 series win over West Indies before focus started to turn towards England. However, in September it emerged he had a lumbar stress reaction and would face a race against time to be fit. Ultimately the start of the Ashes proved a step too far but his rehab went better than many expected and he returned for the third Test in Adelaide with Australia 2-0 up. It's a nice time to welcome back one of the best fast bowlers in the world. -- Andrew McGlashan

Pat Cummins, the man with the second-most important job in Australia, after the Prime Minister. Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

2. Josh Giddey (9)

Josh Giddey has taken an All-Star leap. After signing a four-year, $[US]100 million deal with Chicago in September, Giddey's rapid ascension this season has made that deal look like an absolute bargain. Posting nightly near triple-double averages of 20.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.9 assists, Giddey has even improved his much-maligned jumper to hit a marksman 39.6% from deep -- so doubters can no longer call him Osh Giddey anymore because he's finally found a J. The Bulls are, however, struggling of late. Meanwhile our Australian Boomers are still in a transitional era, but the 23-year-old has elevated not only the ceiling of his own potential, but also the entire outlook of the teams that will use Giddey as their centrepiece for years to come. If things continue to trend upwards, Australia might even be watching a player on the cusp of real basketball stardom. -- Michael Kruger

Josh Giddey's star continues to rise in Chicago, and in Australia. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

1. Oscar Piastri (4)

Following a stellar sophomore season with two Grand Prix wins and and a 9th placed ranking, Melbourne's Oscar Piastri claims pole position in the prestigious ESPN Top 25. He may not boast the charisma or extroverted nature of Aussie F1 drivers of the past, but the McLaren phenom has millions of followers on social media and international appeal through Drive to Survive. This year, the man with the ice-cool persona put together the greatest Australian F1 season since Alan Jones' championship year in 1980. Piastri claimed seven Grand Prix, (the most in a single season ever by an Australian), extended his consecutive points scoring streak to 44 Grand Prix (second longest in history), and climbed the ladder to fourth most career Grand Prix wins by an Australian with nine. The ultimate honour of a first driver's world championship may have eluded him late in the season, but Piastri still helped McLaren to the Constructor's title with an otherwise superb season in papaya orange. -- Aiden Box

Oscar Piastri almost climbed F1's Everest in 2025. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Apologies to the likes of Molly Picklum, Marcus Bontempelli, Jackson Irvine, Ellie Carpenter, and many others who had standout years in their sports and disciplines. There's always spirited debate in the ESPN offices, and some very accomplished names miss out every year.

Missing from last year's rankings: Lachie Neale, Ellyse Perry, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Marcus Bontempelli, Nina Kennedy, Patrick Cripps.