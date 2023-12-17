Australia's athlete Power Rankings: Who are our most influential stars?

Open Extended Reactions

It's time for the 2023 edition of our Australian sports Power Rankings. ESPN's team of reporters and editors have put their heads together, and voted for their lists of Australia's most influential athletes -- with the collation of the lists making the final 25.

We've judged them on success, influence on and off the field, star power, potential, longevity at the top, level of competition, and sheer talent, to come up with this year's definitive list. It's sure to cause some debate, but here it is!

* Numbers in brackets represent last year's spot

ESPN's Aussie athlete Power Rankings for 2023. ESPN/Getty Images

25. Kalyn Ponga (New Entry)

Ponga started the first two games of the season at five-eighth for the Knights, before a heavy knock to the head saw him miss the next five. Not long after his return he was handed his favoured fullback jersey and commenced a run of form that would lead the charging Knights into the finals. It was enough for him to win his first Dally M Medal, despite missing six games in total. It was a mixed season for Ponga as he gave up his Maroons jersey to Reece Walsh along the way and many questioned whether his long-term health was best served by continuing in the collision-heavy sport that he so loves and dominates.

Kalyn Ponga won the NRL's 2023 Dally M Medal and was Fullback of the Year. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

24. Marcus Bontempelli (NE)

'The Bont' ended his 10th year in the AFL in spectacular fashion, winning his fifth Charles Sutton Medallion, second AFLPA MVP, AFLPA Best Captain, fifth All-Australian blazer (including second All-Aus Vice-Captaincy), and finished second in the Brownlow, two votes behind winner Lachie Neal. The addition of these accolades on Bontempelli's resume bolsters him in the direction of becoming one of the greatest players to ever don the Bulldogs guernsey.

Marcus Bontempelli won the Leigh Matthews trophy, a fifth Charles Sutton medal for the Bulldogs' best and fairest award, and was named All-Australian vice captain in 2023. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

23. Steve Smith (14)

The former captain remains one of the biggest names in Australian cricket and has been an incredibly consistent performer for too long across multiple formats to drop out of this list. In 2023, his form warrants selection again, even though he's fallen a few spots. Steve Smith is one of the best Test batsmen in the world, his performance in the second Ashes Test at Lord's this year where he made 110 and 34 as the player of the match put Australia up 2-0 in the series. Smith was also a key cog in Australia winning the ODI World Cup in India.

Steve Smith continues to be a mainstay for the Australian men's national team, and scored two crucial tons in the 2023 Ashes. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

22. Lachie Neale (NE)

Had the umpires gotten it right in 2022, we could be looking at just the fifth three-time Brownlow Medal winner in AFL history. Alas, Lachie Neale will have to settle for just two 'Charlies', the Brisbane co-captaincy and a best and fairest in a year where the Lions came as close as possible to a premiership, without actually hoisting the cup. Neale will enter next season aged 30 and still in the conversation for best player in the league. Yet somehow, for some reason, he still feels criminally underappreciated.

Lachie Neale won a second Brownlow Medal in 2023. Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

21. Hayley Raso (NE)

2023 was the year almost every Australian bore witness to the sight of Hayley Raso and her ribbons streaming down the wing. Another player who stepped up in Sam Kerr's injury absence, the winger scored two goals on that magical night in Melbourne with the Matildas' World Cup on the line and added the icing on the cake against Denmark. Post-World Cup she became the first ever Australian to sign with global powerhouse, Real Madrid, acknowledging not only her star power but the star of Aussie women in football on the world stage.

Hayley Raso secured a move to Real Madrid and scored three World Cup goals in 2023. Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

20. Emma McKeon (12)

Australia's human gold mine had a relatively quiet 2023 in the pool, with the World Swimming Championships bringing her just the one gold and two silvers, all in relays. Still she remains Australia's most decorated Olympian, with 11 medals in total, and has been part of multiple world record setting times along the way. Currently fighting a muscle injury which ruled her out of the Queensland championships, McKeon is hoping to recover in time to add to her medal tally in Paris.

Emma McKeon remains one Australia's best swimmers ahead of a massive 2024 and Olympic campaign. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

19. Caitlin Foord (NE)

Arsenal and Matildas star Caitlin Foord enjoyed a massive year in 2023. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

It's about time Caitlin Foord got some well deserved recognition for her role in this Matildas team and the work she does week in, week out at one of the biggest clubs in the world, Arsenal, where she helped the Gunners to a league cup victory. Her performance against Canada, when the Matildas tournament was quite literally on the line, was nothing short of remarkable and her goal against Denmark was a just reward for effort. Like many of her Matildas teammates, Foord is just one of the stars finally enjoying some time in the sun.

18. Ben Simmons (15)

You can't deny the star power of the man who signed a five-year, $177 million contract. While Simmons hasn't been a mainstay for the Nets (or Boomers, for that matter), he has public appeal -- for the right or wrong reasons. The constant will-he-won't-he for a spot in the Australian squad for Paris 2024 is always newsworthy, and when fit and firing, he's still one of the best basketball players this country has ever produced. Averaging nearly 7 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists a game this season for the Nets, Simmons ends 2023 injured, with his back causing him grief since early November.

Ben Simmons has been playing meaningful NBA minutes again. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

17. Glenn Maxwell (NE)

It's about time Maxwell, arguably the most talented of the cricketers on this list, has earned top 25 recognition. Nope, you're right, he hasn't played a Test match since 2017, but the batting allrounder (ranked fifth in the world, mind you) is box office in the shorter format of the game, and constantly proves his quality. Who could forget his incredible double-century knock against Afghanistan in this year's World Cup, becoming the first player to do so in an ODI run chase? Or his stunning innings against the Netherlands, where he made 106 off 44 balls and recorded the fastest ever ODI World Cup 100? It was also the most runs scored by an Australian between the 41st and 50th over in an innings, that night, surpassing Cameron White's 81 runs against India in 2010.

Cricketing greats are saying Glenn Maxwell's stunning 201 against Afghanistan is the greatest One Day International innings of all time. BIJU BORO/AFP via Getty Images

16. Ariarne Titmus (16)

The Olympic champion might be nearly three years on from her Tokyo heroics, but Ariarne Titmus is still out here breaking records in the pool. The 22-year-old won the women's 400m freestyle event at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships at a world best time of 3 minutes and 55.38 seconds, beating out America's Katie Ledecky. And just like he did in Tokyo, coach Dean Boxall did his best impersonation of himself with another iconic, over-the top celebration. Titmus had an abdominal operation post July's world champs and only recently returned to the pool, but time is on her side and she remains on track to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Titmus earnt a bronze medal in the 800m Freestyle Final at the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

15. Cameron Smith (5)

Smith eases back in the rankings, after not quite matching his British Open-winning exploits of 2022. His best finish in a Major in 2023 was fourth in the US Open, while finishing tied for 33rd in his Open defence. Smith did collect a couple of LIV Golf professional tour victories along the way to keep his handsome bank balance moving in the right direction. One of the poster boys for LIV, Smith remains the face of Australian golf, despite some firm challenges from others, including the Lee siblings.

Cameron Smith hits the ball during round 2 of The Australian Open Golf at The Australian Golf Club. Steven Markham/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

14. Oscar Piastri (NE)

It was a Formula One debut season to remember for Melburnian Oscar Piastri. The 22-year-old McLaren pilot scored points in his third race, and at his home circuit Albert Park, no less, before returning to the top 10 at the famous Monaco street circuit. But it was his second half of the year which has fans bullish about what he can achieve in 2024. Piastri finished top six five times between Silverstone and the season-finale in Abu Dhabi, including third place and a maiden podium in Japan and runner-up in Qatar. He finished the overall championship in ninth place.

Piastri, the 22-year-old Aussie was named rookie of the year in December at the FIA’s end of season awards in recognition of his debut F1 campaign that impressed many with his race craft and speed in qualifying over one lap. Mohammed Zarandah/Anadolu via Getty Images

13. Nick Daicos (NE)

Nick Daicos has certainly cemented himself in the contemporary sporting landscape through yet another stellar year of performances. The 20-year-old finished the 2023 season with his first All-Australian blazer, a premiership, and placed third at the Brownlow despite suffering a knee injury during the home-and-away season -- an injury which may well have cost him the Charlie. Nick also signed a monster six-year contract extension alongside brother Josh, which ensures they will both be donning the black and white until 2029.

At just 20-years-old and with only 2-years of experience at AFL level, Daicos walked away from the 2023 AFL season with a premiership and finished third in the Brownlow. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

12. Ellyse Perry (11)

Sliding down the list in 2023, Ellyse Perry continues to be one of the biggest names in women's cricket, while she's solidified her place as one of the best all-rounders in the international game. Perry sits in the top three run scorers across all three formats for the Australian side, including an incredible quick fire 70 against the West Indies, while she was sidelined from bowling for four months with a knee injury only to return with a ferocious five wicket spell in her first spell in the WBBL. Battling an injury at the Ashes, she was unable to make the same impact on the series as she has in the past, but after an incredible return she'll be crucial for Australia in their Test series in India later this month.

In 2023, Perry went on to claim her sixth T20 world championship. Mike Owen/Getty Images

11. Daniel Ricciardo (21)

Daniel Ricciardo's racing year might not have been as impressive as compatriot Oscar Piastri, but few Australian athletes have the charisma, likeability and gravitas as the 34-year-old from Perth. For the first time since 2011, Ricciardo began a Formula One campaign without a full-time drive but he was thrust into the AlphaTauri cockpit for the Hungarian Grand Prix after the team parted ways with Nyck de Vries. Ricciardo competed in seven races this year, his best result being seventh-place in Mexico, which helped the team secure eighth-place in the constructors' championship. He will remain with the team in 2024.

Ricciardo joined AlphaTauri mid-season in 2023, but lasted two races before breaking his wrist. Joe Portlock/Getty Images

10. Travis Head (NE)

An absolute bolter, Travis head has cracked our top 10 this year and for good reason. The re-appointed Test vice-captain has given Aussie fans plenty to cheer in 2023 through his aggressive but resilient batting style, and ability to handle pressure arguably better than anyone in the Australian line up. Head's 163 in the first innings of the day five Test in India helped Australia to their first World Test Championship, before a solid run in England for the Ashes. He missed the first five games of the ODI World Cup with a broken hand but, such is the quality of athlete, was reinstated at the top of the order with no hesitation from captain Pat Cummins. It was a masterstroke, too, Head making 109 in his return game against New Zealand. He posted 62 in the semifinal win over South Africa before obliterating India on their home turf, making 137 with his risky but calm-under-pressure style and completely silencing the home fans. He was best on in the post-World Cup win celebrations, too, in true Aussie fashion.

Head's ton in the Cricket World Cup final will go down in folklaw. Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

9. Josh Giddey (8)

It's hard to believe Giddey is in just his third season in the NBA. The 21-year-old continues to play a vital role in assisting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren at the Oklahoma City Thunder, and is partway through a four-year deal which sees him through to restricted free agency. Giddey made his major tournament debut with the Boomers in 2023, and in January became just the fourth player, alongside Luka Doncic, Ben Simmons and Grant Hill, to record 1000 points, 700 rebounds and 500 assists in their first 100 NBA games. There's a lot more to come from Giddey in the future.

Newport Beach Police are currently investigating allegations involving Josh Giddey. At the time of publication no charges may been laid.

Giddey has averaged 11.7 points per game in the 2023/24 NBA season. Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

8. Alyssa Healy (20)

It's been another huge year for Australia's newest women's cricket captain with the wicketkeeper-batter elevating 12 places from 2022. It's more than well-deserved with the 33-year-old building on her impressive form last year to lead the charge for Australia on their way to a sixth T20 World Cup title, which saw her named in the team of the tournament thanks to her impressive work with the bat and behind the stumps. She again played a crucial role in her side retaining the Ashes in July after she was named captain in Meg Lanning's absence before she became just the third Australian woman to play 250 international matches where she celebrated with a quickfire half century against the West Indies.

Alyssa Healy is the 20th captain of the Australian women's cricket team, announced in December 2023. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for Cricket Australia

7. Tim Tszyu (19)

Three fights, three dominant wins, and clinching the WBO light-middleweight title was the upshot of Tim Tszyu's 2023. Tszyu remains unbeaten in his professional career, boasting a record of 24-0, and has establish himself as the nation's unquestioned No. 1 boxer. His performance over Tony Harrison in March sent a statement to the world, as did his 72-second knockout of Carlos Ocampo a few months later. It's unclear who Tszyu will fight next, though it's likely to be under the bright lights of Las Vegas. With the trajectory he's on, and with another strong year, there's no reason Tszyu can't top this list in 12 months time.

Tim Tszyu celebrates his win over Carlos Ocampo. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

6. Jordan Mailata (9)

Jordan Mailata continues to rise up the premier offensive tackle rankings in the NFL as Philadelphia's franchise blindside protector. The Western Sydney product has emerged as a vocal leader for the Eagles, and his popularity has climbed as the harmonious centre-piece of a best-selling Christmas album with teammate Jason Kelce, while regularly appearing on the Kelce brothers' hit podcast New Heights. He has come a long way from being a hard-running forward playing "rugby" in the lower grades for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Tackle Jordan Mailata. Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

5. Alexander Volkanovski (2)

He may have had a losing record in 2023, but it's hard to argue Alex Volkanovski isn't still a clear cut top 10 Australian athlete. Volkanovski began the year battling UFC icon Islam Makhachev in Perth for the lightweight championship, and although he fell agonisingly short, the pair went back and forth and produced arguably the MMA fight of the year. Volkanovski returned to winning ways with a comfortable win over Yair Rodríguez in July before agreeing to a last-minute re-match against Makhachev. Unfortunately, the second edition failed to live up to the billing of the first. Still, Volkanovski ends the year as the featherweight champion of the world.

Alex Volkanovski celebrates his win over Max Holloway at UFC 276. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

4. Mary Fowler (NE)

Australia's Mary Fowler celebrates during the Group B match between Canada and Australia at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia. Ding Xu/Xinhua via Getty Images

Australian football's star girl not only had a breakout year but captured the attention of the entire country, as evidenced by her being the second most googled Aussie behind her captain, Sam Kerr. For years, those in Australian football have known what a special talent Fowler is and in 2023, on the biggest stage, Fowler delivered. Kerr's calf injury turned into an opportunity for the Manchester City attacker and the 20-year-old was leading the line for Australia in crucial games against Canada, Denmark, and France where she scored the coolest, calmest penalty of the lot. Not only did she not look overawed by the occasion, she delivered the goals and assists which propelled the Matildas to fourth. Did we mention she's only 20?

3. Nathan Cleary (7)

He's 24 years old and is quickly becoming one of the modern greats of the game. Nathan Cleary's premiership performance will be remembered for years to come, after he earned himself a second Clive Churchill Medal and helped his side to a third-straight premiership and the clubs' fifth overall -- despite sustaining a complete ligament tear of his PCL in the 10th minute. Off the field, he won GQ's Sportsman of the Year in recognition of his outstanding performance on the Grand Final stage and inadvertently lifted his world profile by starting a rumoured relationship with Matildas star Mary Fowler.

Nathan Cleary with the NRL Provan-Summons Trophy. Matt King/Getty Images

2. Sam Kerr (1)

Sam Kerr was the number one searched Aussie in 2023. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

While Sam Kerr didn't get to experience the World Cup she -- or the country, for the matter -- would have wanted in multiple ways, what she was able to do in 2023 ensured that her status as the best Australian footballer around is still well in tact. Her already bursting trophy cabinet saw a couple of additions with yet another league title with Chelsea and another FA Cup in which she was the lone goal scorer and player of the match. But Kerr's 2023 will be defined by two things: the untimely calf injury which robbed her of half a World Cup and the otherworldly solo run and long range strike in Australia's semifinal defeat to England which had the entire country living for the hope of it all. And we'll always have that.

1. Patrick Cummins (4)

Cummins was more or less thrust into the captaincy of Australia, after the departure of Tim Paine, through there being no other obvious choice for the role. Despite many who doubted his captaincy credentials, those who blamed him for Justin Langer's demise and those who strangely found issue with his stance on environmental issues, Cummins has finished 2023 with an outstanding list of accomplishments. He led Australia to victory in the ICC World Test Championship, stood tall several times through a daunting retention of the Ashes and shocked the world when he not only bowled first, but brilliantly led Australia to victory in the ICC World Cup final. He can now add "tall poppy" to the list of reasons fueling the derision of some, but genuine fair-minded fans of the game appreciate just how far he has come and how much he has achieved for his country.

Australia Captain Pat Cummins poses with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy. Darrian Traynor-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

103 athletes from 19 sports received votes from more than a dozen ESPN writers, editors, and contributors. In all, 63 male and 40 female athletes were nominated. Aussie rules football and soccer were the most represented sports with 15 and 14 (10 Matildas) nominated, respectively.

Honourable mentions: Christian Petracca, Nick Kyrgios, Min Jee Lee, Reece Walsh, Harry Souttar, David Warner, Liam Hendriks, Jess Fox, Kaylee McKeown.

Missing from 2022 edition: Harry Souttar, Daisy Pearce (retired), James Tedesco, Christian Petracca, Patty Mills, Patrick Dangerfield, Stephanie Gilmore, Nick Kyrgios, Lauren Jackson.