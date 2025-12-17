Open Extended Reactions

Holders Newcastle United will face Manchester City in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup.

Eddie Howe's side will host the first leg against the eight-time League Cup winners at St James' Park.

Five-time winners Chelsea will take on either Arsenal or Crystal Palace in the other semifinal, with the first game at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal and Palace meet at the Emirates on Tuesday in the fourth quarterfinal, a game that required rescheduling due to the Eagles' participation in the Conference League this week.

The semifinal first legs will be played in the week starting Jan. 12, with the second legs taking place three weeks later.