Restricted free agent Josh Giddey has reached agreement on a four-year, $100 million contract to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, agent Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management told ESPN on Tuesday.

The deal is fully guaranteed and contains no player or team options. The Bulls announced the contract on Tuesday but did not disclose terms.

Giddey, 22, cements himself as the Bulls' cornerstone at starting point guard, following the franchise landing him via trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for Alex Caruso during the 2024 offseason.

Giddey is coming off a career season in Chicago, scoring 14.6 points per game while averaging career-highs in rebounds (8.1), assists (7.2), steals (1.2) and 3-point field goal percentage (37.8%). He posted seven triple-doubles, the second most in a campaign in Bulls history, trailing Michael Jordan in 1988-89 (15).

Giddey's performances went to a higher level after the All-Star break and the trade of All-Star guard Zach LaVine. The 6-foot-8 product shined as a leader of the Bulls, averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists on 50% shooting, including 46% on 3-pointers.

On March 22 against the Los Angeles Lakers, Giddey became the first player with 15 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds and eight steals in an NBA game since steals became an official stat in 1973-74. The Bulls had a 15-5 finish to last season to secure a play-in tournament berth; Giddey played in 13 of those games and averaged 20.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists over that span.

For the final month of the season, he played through a muscle tear in the palm of his shooting hand.

Giddey was the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA draft by Oklahoma City, and he quickly showcased an ability to fill the stat sheet. Giddey remains the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double when he posted 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds at 19 years and 84 days old as a member of the Thunder on Jan. 2, 2022, against the Dallas Mavericks.

He becomes the second restricted free agent to land on a deal in September after Nets guard Cam Thomas signed a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer last week. Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga and Philadelphia's Quentin Grimes remain as the outstanding restricted free agents.

Entering free agency this summer, only a few teams had salary cap space, which created a freeze for the restricted market. The Brooklyn Nets have operated as the only team with real salary cap space for the majority of the offseason.