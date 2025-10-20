        <
          Hawks' Dyson Daniels agrees to four-year, $100M extension

          The best of Dyson Daniels' award-winning season (1:59)

          Check out some of the highlights from Dyson Daniels' breakout 2024-25 season that helped him claim the NBA's Most Improved Player award. (1:59)

          • Shams CharaniaOct 20, 2025, 07:15 PM
          Atlanta Hawks All-Defensive guard Dyson Daniels has agreed to a four-year, $100 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, agent Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management told ESPN.

          Daniels won the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year, was runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year, made first team All-Defense and finished with 229 steals last season, the most in a season by any player since Gary Payton in 1995-96.

          The eighth pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Daniels averaged 14.1 points (up from 5.8 in 2023-24), 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.0 steals a season ago, becoming the first player to average three steals since Alvin Robertson in 1990-91.

          The Hawks acquired Daniels and a first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans for Dejounte Murray in July 2024, and the pairing of defensive-minded Daniels with star point guard Trae Young has had success so far in Atlanta.

          Daniels has emerged as a cornerstone for the Hawks, who have Jalen Johnson and 2024 No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher as building blocks on the wings.