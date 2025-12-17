Open Extended Reactions

St Kilda spearhead Max King's tortured run with injury has continued, requiring more surgery on his problematic knee.

The key forward, who was sidelined for the entire 2025 season, won't be able to take part in full training until late January after undergoing a "minor procedure" on his knee.

Max King set to go for surgery after more knee troubles. Photo by Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

King has not played since round 17 in 2024, needing three operations this year on his right knee because of an injury suffered in a practice match in February.

He had already needed two operations on his right knee because of the initial injury during a February practice match.

The Saints re-signed King to a six-year deal in 2024, taking him to 2032.

In better news for St Kilda, high-profile recruit Tom De Koning is back training after suffering a calf injury early in his first pre-season at Moorabbin.

Fellow former Carlton player Jack Silvagni is dealing with a groin injury, but the Saints insist he is making "positive progress" in his recovery.

Mitch Owens, Dan Butler and Ryan Byrnes are back in full training after their 2025 seasons were cut short by injury.

As well as De Koning and Silvagni, St Kilda added West Coast premiership player Liam Ryan and Gold Coast midfielder Sam Flanders during a bumper trade period.