The 2025 AFLW trade period is done and dusted, with clubs busy reshaping their lists for 2026 and manoeuvring for better positions ahead of next week's national draft.

Here's how every team fared over the past week:

Adelaide

Incoming: Grace Egan

Outgoing: Abbie Ballard, Rachelle Martin, Stevie-Lee Thompson, Anne Hatchard, Zoe Prowse, Brooke Boileau

2025 draft selections: 4, 13, 17, 39, 50, 60, 68, 86

A new era is incoming at Adelaide with the departure of two-time premiership coach Matthew Clarke, the side's offseason changes reflecting that. Anne Hatchard is the big departure from the Crows, a key part of the team's dynastic era, they'll miss her work at the contest and ability to float forward. Losing Zoe Prowse and Brooke Boileau to Essendon and Carlton respectively will hurt the Crows' tall stocks, but bringing in Grace Egan from Richmond will offset some of the experience lost in the midfield.

Grade: C

Brisbane

Incoming: Lily-Rose Williamson

Outgoing: Poppy Boltz, Ellie Hampson, Jacinta Baldwick,Dee Heslop, Indiana Williams, Taylor Smith

2025 draft selections: 11, 33, 46, 47, 54, 72, 90

Coming off their second Grand Final loss in a row, it's the departures that raise eyebrows at the Lions. Most notably the departure of 2023 leading goal kicker Taylor Smith, who goes to Sydney to also pursue work opportunities outside of her football, leaving Dakota Davidson as the side's most experienced key forward. Ellie Hampson was a surprise departure heading to Port Adelaide, while Poppy Boltz struggled for game time this year and heads to GWS for greater opportunity, both taking valuable premiership experience with them. While disappointing they couldn't get a deal done for Collingwood's Jordyn Allen, adding her teammate Lily-Rose Williamson will add some depth to the Lions' midfield and small forward stocks.

Grade: D

Carlton

Incoming: Lauren Bella, Claudia Whitfort, Brooke Boileau

Outgoing: Tarni Brown, Eliza Wood, Charlotte Brewer, Kerryn Peterson, Keeley Skepper, Maddi Torpey, Mia Austin

2025 draft selections: 16, 19, 34, 52, 66, 70, 88

Carlton were the biggest improver in 2025 and their trade period was all about bolstering that exciting young core with some more experienced talent. Lauren Bella, considered one of the competition's best tap rucks, will be a strong option alongside Breann Harrington and Jess Good. Claudia Whitfort will add a new dimension to the already-star-studded midfield that includes Mimi Hill and Abbey McKay. Brooke Boileau is another steal for the Blues who had a breakout year at the Crows, her work rate and work at the clinches will also round out the Blues' midfield. It was tough to see the Blues let go of Mia Austin and Keeley Skepper but the two young forwards were surplus to Carlton's needs and looked for opportunity elsewhere. While the Blues' trade period was marred by the controversial delisting of former skipper Kerryn Peterson, they have set themselves up to hopefully go one better in 2026.

Grade: A

Collingwood

Incoming: Olivia Lewis, Maisie Nankivell, Charlotte Brewer, Ellie Brady, Ariana Hetherington

Outgoing: Muireann Atkinson, Grace Campbell, Georgia Clark, Annie Lee, Mikayla Hyde, Selena Karlson, Nell Morris-Dalton, Alanna Porter, Charlotte Taylor, Mikala Cann, Lily-Rose Williamson

2025 draft selections: 5, 15, 23, 26, 29, 41, 47, 59, 77

The Pies have taken a gamble on a recruiting strategy that much of the AFLW as a competition has moved on from, signing cross code athletes to bolster their squad. The gamble can be considered greater when you consider the Pies have also turned over almost a third of their list this offseason. Staying firm on contracted player and vice-captain Jordyn Allen was definitely a win and Charlotte Brewer and Ariana Hetherington will plug some holes for Collingwood. It was a quiet trade period for the rebuilding Pies who will be relying on their suite of draft picks to regenerate their list in an ongoing rebuild phase.

Grade: D

Essendon

Incoming: Zoe Prowse

Outgoing: Brooke Sheridan, Mia Van Dyke, Grace Brooker

2025 draft selections: 6, 42, 49, 50, 60, 78

After back-to-back finals berths for the Bombers they found their list depth exposed in 2025, missing finals and suffering their worst record in their short history. A big tick for the Bombers was luring Zoe Prowse to the side as she was one of the most sought-after players this trade period. Prowse was another Crow who had a breakout year in 2025 showing off her versatility as a tall defender and making an impact when swung forward. Bringing in Prowse to bolster the backline is a win but it seems puzzling that the Bombers didn't attack the trade period harder given their woes this season.

Grade: D

Fremantle

Incoming: Lily Johnson, Eden Zanker, Aoife Healy

Outgoing: Philipa Seth, Joanne Cregg, Amy Mulholland, Ebony Antonio, Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster, Dana East

2025 draft selections: 35, 40, 45, 81

Fremantle were one of the big winners of the trade period, landing the signature of star forward Eden Zanker. With Aine Tighe still recovering from another knee injury and young key forward Georgie Brisbane still developing, Zanker will become the number one target inside 50 for the Dockers. Lily Johnson arrives alongside Zanker and is a shrewd pick up, the Docker's contested game was their biggest strength in 2025 and Johnson will add some pace and flare on the outside. This trade period was about consolidation for the Dockers and they got some pieces to help them become more of a danger in the future.

Grade: B

Geelong

Incoming: Jasmin Stewart, Alissa Brook, Nicola Stevens, Emma Murray

Outgoing: Kate Darby, Meghan McDonald, Shelley Scott, Erica Fowler, Melissa Bragg, Gabbi Featherston, Bella Smith, Caitlin Thorne, Anna-Rose Kennedy

2025 draft selections: 7, 25, 43, 61, 79

Arguably the biggest signing for the Cats this offseason was not one of a rival player but that of premiership-winning coach Mick Stinear. Stinear stepped down as the coach of the Dees after their preliminary final loss to the Roos and replaces Dan Lowther next season. The Cats are one of the more intriguing teams in the AFLW, it seems they have all the pieces and talent at their disposal but haven't broken through for a finals appearance since 2023. The Cats lost heart and soul players Kate Darby, Shelley Scott, and Meghan McDonald to retirement but covered their bases bringing across experienced players Jasmin Stewart and Nicola Stevens, the latter is a key piece and will bring her elite decision making and composure to the Cats' backline.

Grade: C+

Gold Coast

Incoming: Anne Hatchard

Outgoing: Keely Fullerton, Tayla Gregory, Ella Maurer, Taya Oliver, Wallis Randell, Ella Smith, Kiara Bischa, Lauren Bella, Claudia Whitfort, Jac Dupuy

2025 draft selections: 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 32, 74

Gold Coast had arguable the busiest trade period of any club, letting go of the number one pick, experienced players, and future picks to ensure they have the draft capital to match a number of academy bids at the draft. The Suns managed all that and then also managed to win the signature of one the competition's best players in Anne Hatchard. Hatchard, a multiple premiership winner, Grand Final best on ground medallist and best and fairest winner will slot right into a midfield full of developing stars. The trade period would be considered a win for the Suns who although had to give up a lot of picks and experience will get it back tenfold through the draft and the signing of the former Crows star.

Grade: A

GWS

Incoming: Poppy Boltz, Tilly Lucas-Rodd

Outgoing: Aliesha Newman, Meghan Gaffney, Vivien Saad, Haneen Zreika

2025 draft selections: 2, 3, 57, 75

After another disappointing season on the field GWS have secured a big win off it with the AFL handing the team a priority pick for the upcoming draft. That pick means the Giants now hold pick two and three in the draft to snap up the best talent. Another win for the Giants was holding off rival interest for newly crowned All-Australian defender Cambridge McCormack. McCormack held her own in a Giants defence often under siege and they did well to trade for reinforcements in Poppy Boltz from the Lions and the experienced Tilly Lucas-Rodd, former captain of Hawthorn. The question remains if it'll be enough to move the needle for a Giants side that has failed to finish higher than 16th on the ladder for three years running.

Grade: C

Hawthorn

Incoming: Jac Dupuy, Niamh Martin

Outgoing: Rebecca Clottey, Nat Exon, Kristy Stratton, Sophie Butterworth, Tilly Lucas-Rodd

2025 draft selections: 51, 67, 69, 87

Hawthorn once again dominated in the regular season and also failed to notch its first finals win. With that, something had to change and the Hawks brought in some much needed support for Aine McDonagh and Greta Bodey inside 50. Jac Dupuy can be the second tall target inside 50 for the Hawks and Niamh Martin will add another explosive option. The Hawks would've breathed a sigh of relief with game breaker Aileen Gilroy electing to stay on for 2026 instead of staying in Ireland. They lost developing forward Sophie Butterworth and Tilly Lucas-Rodd in trades but held on to their strong core of players. With no high draft picks in this year's draft the Hawks will be hanging onto these additions to help them notch their first ever finals win.

Grade: B

Melbourne

Incoming: Aoife Horisk, Mia Austin

Outgoing: Denby Taylor, Gabrielle Colvin, Lily Johnson, Eden Zanker

2025 draft selections: 9, 14, 27, 53, 71, 81, 89

The Demons have been one of the few teams in the AFLW to reshape their list on the run to remain in the premiership window. They have been afraid of bold decisions to stay in the hunt and letting go of Eden Zanker seems to be one of those choices. The Demons bring in Mia Austin to cover that hole and Austin saw her stocks increase after a promising finals series for the Blues where she kicked three goals in her first finals series. A new era is also on the horizon for the Dees' inaugural coach Mick Stinear after stepping down, with his replacement yet to be named. It seems any other big moves were put on ice for this side still well in the premiership conversation.

Grade: C

North Melbourne

Incoming: Maddison Torpey

Outgoing: Georgia Stubs, Ella Slocombe, Ariana Hetherington

2025 draft selections: 37, 48, 55, 73, 91

The failed trade between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs for 2023 number one pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner was the story of the trade period. The Dogs and Roos couldn't agree on a fair trade and now Weston-Turner will hope that every club passes on the wantaway young star before North's first pick which is currently 37. Frustrating for the Roos and the 20-year-old, but elsewhere their trade period was marked by letting go of players for greater opportunity. For the reigning premiers and most winningest team in AFL/VFL history, it's a case of 'if it ain't broke don't fix it' but they will be holding out they'll get their latest high profile recruit in the draft.

Grade: D

Port Adelaide

Incoming: Ellie Hampson, Lucy Boyd

Outgoing: Alissa Brook, Coby Morgan, Jasmin Stewart, Janelle Cuthbertson, Lily Paterson

2025 draft selections: 10, 30, 64, 82

While Port Adelaide missed the finals after their fairytale run to a prelim in 2024 there were still plenty of positives for Lauren Arnell's side. With every week the side's confidence grew and they took the big scalps of Hawthorn and Adelaide late in the season. It was a quiet trade period for the Power who took everyone by surprise when premiership Lion Ellie Hampson requested a trade. Hampson will make the already-dangerous forward line that features Gemma Houghton and Indy Tahau even more scary for opposition defences. The Power's list was in good shape with its high number of developing talent and bonefide stars in Matilda Scholz and Abbey Dowrick, so bringing in Hampson and Lucy Boyd gives the side some depth in their search for another finals appearance.

Grade: C

Richmond

Incoming: Georgia Stubs, Dana East

Outgoing: Tessa Lavey, Jodie Hicks, Lulu Beatty, Lauren Brazzale, Charley Ryan, Grace Egan, Katelyn Cox, Shelby Knoll

2025 draft selections: 1, 38, 56, 58, 63, 76

Snagging the number one pick headlines Richmond's trade period after a tumultuous year on and off the field. Richmond have lost both head coach Ryan Ferguson and long-serving head of women's football Kate Sheahan after the club did a sweeping review of the program. The number one pick will inject some much needed talent into the Tigers squad but with their next pick in not until 38 it does raise the question: how can the Tigers regenerate their list in the short term? Bringing in Dana East from Fremantle will bolster the Tigers' midfield that already boasts Mon Conti and Ellie McKenzie, but it does seem the bigger changes off the field will bring change.

Grade: C-

St Kilda

Incoming: Sophie Butterworth

Outgoing: Rebecca Ott, Natalie Plane, Charlotte Simpson, Hannah Stuart, Nicola Stevens

2025 draft selections: 24, 31, 42, 67, 85, 87

St Kilda had its best season in 2025, making finals for the first time before being eliminated by Adelaide in the first week. It was a big step up for Nick Dal Santo's side who only traded for the one player this trade period. Sophie Butterworth joins the Saints from Hawthorn and will add some much needed height and support to Jesse Wardlaw inside 50. The Saints let go of a number of injury plagued players and Nicola Stevens who found a new home at Geelong.

Grade: D

Sydney

Incoming: Taylor Smith

Outgoing: Giselle Davies, Kiara Hillier, Rebecca Privitelli, Maddy Collier, Ruby Sargent-Wilson

2025 draft selections: 18, 28, 46, 65, 83

Sydney started the 2025 season with a bang quickly becoming the team beat before it all came crashing down, missing finals all together. The Swans were quickly exposed for their reliance on Chloe Molloy forward of centre and rectified that by bringing in premiership Lion and the 2024 competition leading goal kicker Taylor Smith. Smith has developed into one of the strongest key forwards in the competition at the and the Swans will be hoping she will form a destructive partnership with Molloy. The Swans managed to hold onto star ruck Ally Morphett and defensive pillar Breanna Tarrant, two moves that would've greatly disrupted their list. Another storyline overlooked this offseason is the Swans are also on the lookout for a new coach after Scott Gowans stepped down after four seasons at the helm. With a new attacking weapon and the Swans' talented young midfield still in tact, whoever they choose will have plenty of weapons at their disposal to get the Swans back in the finals hunt.

Grade: B-

West Coast

Incoming: Ella Slocombe, Keeley Skepper, Lily Paterson

Outgoing: Dana Hooker, Courtney Lindgren, Annabel Johnson, Lucy Boyd

2025 draft selections: 12, 36, 48, 84

What Daisy Pearce has done for the Eagles in two short years can't be understated. She took a side chock full of talented players but floundering, and turned them into one of the most exciting teams in the competition. That progressed this season into the side's first finals appearance, and while they couldn't match the Blues, it was clear that the best is yet to come for this Eagles team. Pearce and her football department didn't need to make any dramatic changes and bringing in more developing talent in Ella Slocombe, Keeley Skepper, and Lily Paterson adds further depth to the promising list. Skepper will add some pace and flair to the Eagles' forward line that sometimes looked one-dimensional in 2025.

Grade: C+

Western Bulldogs

Incoming: Mikala Cann

Outgoing: Zimmorlei Farquharson, Naomi Ferres

2025 draft selections: 8, 44, 62, 80

The Western Bulldogs had the best year under coach Tam Hyett and fans finally saw the side's young core come to the fore. Isabelle Pritchard's stocks continue to rise as a premier midfielder in the competition, so adding contested beast (or bull as is her nickname) Mikala Cann to the midfield was great recruiting by the Dogs. Cann's experience will help share the load in the midfield alongside Pritchard and Jess Fitzgerald, while also allowing Ellie Blackburn to spend more time in her hybrid forward-mid role. The big disappointment was the failure to get the Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner deal done at the deadline with North. While they'd be disappointed to be losing their number one draft pick from just two years ago, the youngster was searching for greater opportunity after playing just one game in 2025. All eyes now go to the draft to see if she gets to her desired destination.

Grade: C-