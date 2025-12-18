Open Extended Reactions

Aaron Cadman wants to be the player to lead GWS to a premiership.

While not in the immediate future, the former No.1 pick says captaining the Giants is part of his "master plan".

Bacchus Marsh product Cadman has already alleviated fears of being lured back to Victoria, after signing a contract extension with the Giants until 2030.

The 21-year-old key forward enters his fourth season next year following a career-best campaign, which included game-winning performances across 24 matches.

He kicked 44 goals, surpassing his 2024 haul of 30 majors across 23 games.

GWS are led by Toby Greene, who was named All-Australian captain in 2023 for his role in guiding the Giants to a fairytale finals campaign.

Greene is supported by vice-captains Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly, with fellow leader and 24-year-old Tom Green also touted as a future captain.

Cadman is not yet part of the leadership group under coach Adam Kingsley, but feels the call-up is not far away.

After joining the AFL in 2012, the Giants' search for the club's first flag will go into a 15th season after an elimination final loss to Hawthorn.

"That's where I want to be. My master plan is to hopefully be captain of the club," Cadman told AAP.

"I want to be looked up to. I want to be the one leading us in.

"I feel like I'm in a really strong spot to perform and to really take that next step and be that man down there.

"It's just up to me to take my game to the next level for my team and for my teammates."

The Giants' forward line is also set to benefit from a new-look "bromance", with star forward Jake Stringer reuniting with close mate and former Essendon teammate Jayden Laverde.

The veteran duo had played together since 2018 until Stringer landed a trade to the Giants for the 2025 season.

Key defender Laverde moved to GWS after being delisted by the Bombers last season.

Stringer -- who battled soft-tissue injuries -- was also delisted by the Giants, but was re-drafted with pick No.29 in November.

"There is a bit of a bromance going on there," Cadman said.

"They're lucky that they're not in the same line group, or else they would be spending genuinely every second together.

"Both of them are one-of-a-kind people, so it's funny when they get together.

"It's really beneficial for Jayden that he's got someone so close to him that knows what's going on so well, and vice versa.

"They can really help each other, push each other to the next level."

Laverde becomes another cog in an already stacked defence, which boasts the likes of Sam Taylor, Lachie Ash and Connor Idun.

Hawthorn are first-up next season, with the two sides to meet in the opening-round March 7 fixture at Engie Stadium.

The Giants sensationally clawed back a 42-point deficit in the elimination final this year to level the scores at 13.7 (85) early in the fourth quarter, but eventually fell to the Hawks by 19 points.

"I'm now just starting to realise how cruel a game AFL football is because you just continually show up and 99 per cent of the time you don't win it," Cadman said.

"It's a cruel cycle, a vicious cycle. It's just going to make it even more rewarding when it does pay off.

"Hopefully this will be the year."