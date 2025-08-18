Open Extended Reactions

In-demand St Kilda star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has turned his back on a move to South Australia, signing a two-year contract extension to stay with the Saints.

First broken by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey, Wanganeen-Milera is set to become the league's first AU$2 million per season player, staying at Moorabbin until the end of 2027.

The 22-year-old has had a breakout year, successfully moving from half back into the midfield in the second half of the season, but speculation about his desire to return to his home state of South Australia had been a major talking point.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera could be the highest-paid player in the competition. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The silky midfielder set speculation ablaze following Friday night's win over Essendon, when he refused to commit to a move either way, declaring he was just "focusing on finishing the season."

Both Port Adelaide and the Crows were in the hunt for the Wanganeen-Milera's signature, but there was doubt over whether either club had the requisite capital for a trade.

Speaking in a statement, the No. 11 draft pick from 2021 said he wants to "help creat something long-lasting" at the Saints.

"From the moment I arrived at St Kilda, the staff and my teammates have supported me in every way, not just to be a better footballer, but a better person," Wanganeen-Milera said.

"I know how special it is to pull on the red, white and black. Every time I run out, I'm representing my family, my culture and this club. That means everything to me.

"I've still got so much I want to improve in my game, and I know this is the right place for me to keep growing. I've got great people around me who push me to be better every day.

"I want to help create something long-lasting here. We've got a tight group and a clear direction, and I'm proud to be part of building that future."

Meanwhile Saints Executive General Manager of Football David Misson said: "Nasiah's commitment to the club is a strong vote of confidence in not only the culture we've built, but in the future we're creating both on and off the field.

"Nas is a well-loved and deeply connected member of our team. His decision to stay is brilliant news for the entire footy club, from the playing group to our loyal supporters.

"He's an incredibly exciting and talented footballer, and we're thrilled to watch him continue to develop as an integral part of our club."