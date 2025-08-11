Open Extended Reactions

The AFL has officially unveiled US hip hop icon Snoop Dogg as the pre-game entertainment act for this year's Grand Final.

The rapper and music producer has made a number of hit song throughout his career, including, 'Drop It Like It's Hot' and 'Gin and Juice'. He has also featured on tracks such as 'Still D.R.E.' by Dr. Dre and 'California Gurls' by Katy Perry, among others.

In a statement, the rapper said he was thrilled to be part of Australia's premier domestic sporting event.

"It's an absolute honour to be hitting the stage at the AFL Grand Final - it's one of the biggest events on the Aussie calendar," he said.

"Can't wait to bring the energy and celebrate with the fans. Let's make it unforgettable."

Snoop Dogg will perform at the 2025 AFL Grand Final. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Snoop Dogg has a track record of performing at big sporting events, having taken part in the Super Bowl LVI half time show along with Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige in 2022.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon described Snoop Dogg as "a true entertainer", who would relish playing in front of a packed MCG.

"Snoop Dogg is a pioneer, a performer, and a true entertainer. He's played to packed stadiums around the world - but we think 100,000 fans at the MCG might just be his most iconic crowd yet," he said.

"We want Grand Final Day to be an unforgettable celebration of footy - and beyond the four quarters of the match, a celebration of culture, energy, and entertainment. Snoop fits that brief better than anyone."

Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus, was banned from entering Australia by the federal government back in 2007 on character grounds. The ban was lifted the next year.

The 2025 AFL Grand Final is locked in for Saturday, Sept. 27 at 2:30pm AEST.