Port Adelaide are "incredibly angry" about the Willie Rioli situation as more stories emerge about the Power forward's conduct.

Having been due to address the media on Wednesday afternoon, Port coach Ken Hinkley's weekly press conference has been pushed back until Friday.

Instead, a Power "spokesperson" will speak to reporters at Alberton at 4.30pm local time on Wednesday.

Along with the Western Bulldogs, both Essendon and Geelong have been dragged into the Rioli saga after it was revealed the 29-year-old used strong verbal threats during two games in the past 12 months.

Those incidents emerged following the AFL's decision not to sanction Rioli for sending an intimidating private message about Bailey Dale to one of the Bulldogs defender's teammates the day after a heated match in Ballarat on Saturday.

The league put out a brief statement on Monday, saying it had "reminded both clubs to ensure any communications remain respectful".

But the AFL is considering further action against Rioli now the two other allegations have come to light.

"We're incredibly angry about the situation and Willie knows that," Port president David Koch told 5AA Radio.

"What is said on the field is one thing. What is done off-field, particularly on social media and a private message to another player he thought would stay private but then was passed on.

"We've talked pretty sternly to Willie about it and said it's just not on.

"I'm making absolutely no excuse for Willie's private message after the game.

"But you can't mix on-field and off-field comments or it will lead to places people don't want to go."

But Koch did stand up for Rioli and other Indigenous players at Port and in the AFL.

"You've got absolutely no idea what they go through, both on-field and off-field," he said.

"The threats we receive as a club against our Indigenous players would just horrify you, and we see a responsibility to protect them in that situation as well.

"It's a build-up of pressure and abuse that they've received and every individual handles that differently and that's what we've got to take into account.

"There's no excusing that, don't get me wrong, but we have a duty to support the players."

Essendon coach Brad Scott has been made aware of Rioli's alleged threat towards an unnamed Bombers player, but declared it's "not our issue, it's a Port Adelaide and AFL issue".

"Our players have zero concerns," Scott said on Wednesday.

"Our players feel that whatever was said or done on the field against Port Adelaide should stay on the field, and we're not interested in engaging beyond this.

"I think people can draw their own conclusions as to whether they (the AFL) are consistent or inconsistent (in sanctioning players)."

But Scott believed "what happens happens on the field should stay on the field".

"Clearly over the decades, expectations have quite rightfully changed in line with broader community expectations," he said.

"The AFL have been industry, if not world leaders, in terms of tackling issues like racism.

"We absolutely know there is no space or place for racism on or off field.

"But on field, it's a competitive environment, and what would be defined as a threat could be a pretty loose term.

"We play a combative sport, and I would expect our players to be combative, but I would expect them to do that within the realms of sportsmanship and also broader community expectations."