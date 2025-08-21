The ESPN Footy Podcast team discuss the big news that Saints star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has signed a two-year extension to stay at the club through 2027. (2:19)

Adelaide's Izak Rankine has been banned for four games by the AFL for a anti-gay slur.

Rankine is the sixth AFL-listed player suspended for a anti-gay slur against an opponent in the past 16 months.

The star Crow will only play again this season if ladder-leading Adelaide lose a qualifying final but then advance to the grand final, when Rankine would be available for selection.

Adelaide play North Melbourne on Saturday in the last home-and-away round and will then host two finals.

Rankine admitted directing a homophobic slur to an unnamed Collingwood opponent in Adelaide's three-point win last Saturday night

"Izak has said he knew it was not acceptable," the AFL's general counsel Stephen Meade said in a statement announcing the four-game ban.

"Adelaide have said they know it is not acceptable.

"In an AFL environment, this behaviour is not acceptable. Homophobia has no place in football.

"The suspension is significant but stamping out vilification in our game is incredibly important.

Izak Rankine. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"We recognise this is a challenging time for the players and clubs involved and appropriate support has been offered.

"But our responsibility is also to every player, official and fan who deserves respect when they come to our game.

"In 2025, the players know this more than anyone.

"We know people in the LGBTQI+ community and allies hurt when an incident like this happens.

"One incident of this nature is too many and the fact there have been multiple this year shows we still have more work to do and we are committed to that."

Rankine, 25, apologised to the Magpie player on Sunday as the AFL's integrity unit launched an investigation.

Meade said Adelaide's response included compelling medical submissions, without elaborating.

"The language used was offensive, hurtful and highly inappropriate," Meade said.

"Our players have a very clear understanding of what is acceptable on the football field.

"Importantly, in this instance it was called out by players and acknowledged by Izak himself as wrong - and that reflects the standards we expect and demand in our game.

Rankine is the sixth AFL-listed player banned for an on-field anti-gay slur since April last year.

Last month, West Coast's Jack Graham was banned four games for a anti-gay remark to a GWS player.

In April last year, Port Adelaide's Jeremy Finlayson was suspended for three games and, the following month, Gold Coast's Wil Powell was suspended five matches, both for directing anti-gay slurs at opponents.

Two VFL players have also been banned for the same offence.

Sydney defender Riak Andrew last month was suspended for five matches for an anti-gay slur while playing in a reserves game against North Melbourne.

And in July last year, St Kilda's Lance Collard was banned six games for anti-gay comments while playing in the VFL for Sandringham against Williamstown.