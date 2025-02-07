Open Extended Reactions

Noah Anderson's in a rush for success to reward Gold Coast's loyal servants and ensure his great mate Matt Rowell sticks around for the ride.

The Suns announced on Friday the 23-year-old would replace Touk Miller and Jarrod Witts as sole captain this year.

Miller and Sam Collins will serve as vice-captains while Ben King, Wil Powell and Rowell have joined the six-man leadership group.

Victorian buddies Rowell and Anderson grew up playing together and were drafted by the Suns with the first two picks in 2019.

Anderson last year signed a four-year extension, binding him to the club until 2027, but Rowell is out of contract at season's end.

Noah Anderson celebrates with the Suns crowd after a win. Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Collingwood and Essendon are reportedly pursuing the clearance king, while Geelong also spoke to the 23-year-old in the off-season about a move south.

The Suns, still chasing the club's first finals campaign after entering the league in 2011, are confident a successful second season under triple-premiership coach Damien Hardwick will convince Rowell to stay.

"It's definitely not unsettling," Anderson said of Rowell's uncertain future.

"It's a business and he's a really good player, so these conversations are going to happen.

"I've got extreme confidence ... he loves playing footy for this club and the connections are so strong."

Veteran ruckman Witts, 32, and Miller, still just 28, were pleased to hand Anderson the keys.

"Touk said they felt like it was the right move for the club but (it's great that I've) still got those guys to lean on and I'm ready to take it on," he said.

"I just desperately want to win; I understand we've fallen short of that in the past."

He said initial interactions with Witts, Miller and former captain David Swallow when he arrived at their Carrara base five years ago had resonated with him.

"It's my responsibility now to keep moving forward and not feel like we have time, just because we're young," Anderson said.

"They're not going to keep playing for the next 10 years.

"I'm in an absolute rush to see success, so I can see it for those people as well.

"I don't want to hold back at all."

The squad has been bolstered by backline talents John Noble and Daniel Rioli from Collingwood and Richmond respectively, while drafted small forward Leo Lombard looks set for immediate AFL action.

The Suns finished 13th last year with an 11-12 record, two wins behind eighth-placed Carlton.

GOLD COAST CAPTAINS:

Gary Ablett (2011-2016), Tom Lynch and Steven May (2017-2018), David Swallow and Jarrod Witts (2019-2021), Jarrod Witts and Touk Miller (2022-2024), Noah Anderson (2025).