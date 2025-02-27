Open Extended Reactions

Who are the players you just love watching? You know, not necessarily favourites from the team you support, but the players from across the league who stop you in your tracks and make you tune in anytime, anywhere.

Welcome to ESPN's seventh annual Top 20 Must-Watch Players list.

This isn't just a countdown of the competition's biggest names, but a ranking of the players we simply can't wait to watch in action in 2025. It's a mix of the game's superstars, big names who have switched clubs, young guns who look ready to explode, those returning from injury, top draftees -- anyone we will be watching with interest this year.

Today, we have players 20-11. The players ranked 10-1 will be revealed next week.

20. Harley Reid

It's year two of Reid at West Coast, and fair to say there's a lot of excitement about what he can do with an even bigger, stronger body. Reid showed flashes of brilliance last year, including when he fended off both Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca in the same game he also kicking the AFL Goal of the Year. But consistency and a higher baseline has to be the goal for 2025. Reid had 25 or more disposals just three times last season; if he can increase that number while maintaining a high impact-per-possession style of play, he'll be a handful for the opposition, and a must-watch player in 2025.

19. Tom De Koning

Being a restricted free agent always brings a lot of interest, but De Koning's situation is next level. St Kilda has reportedly lined up a monster deal to lure him from Ikon Park, while more recent reports suggest Carlton has prepared its own huge seven-year offer to keep him. Regardless of where he signs, he's in for a massive pay day, making his performances this season all the more intriguing. De Koning took a seismic leap in 2024, establishing himself as a premier ruck in the competition with his ability to influence and launch scoring chains. He's now Carlton's clear No. 1 option in the middle, and with all eyes on him, he'll want to back it up again this year.

18. Jack Ginnivan

Ginnivan isn't the league's best small forward, but he is the league's best antagoniser, and that counts for plenty in a list such as this. You only have to look back at Hawthorn's last game -- against Port Adelaide in that heated semifinal -- to recognise just how watchable Ginnivan is, both on and off the field. Not afraid to share his thoughts and opinions on social media, Ginnivan is able to back it up on the field, and with the Hawks now one of the league's most watchable teams, he's a no doubt must-watch player in season 2025.

17. Dan Houston

Houston is arguably the game's best half-back flanker and joins the Pies after 168 games at the Power and back-to-back All-Australian selections. The 27-year-old has the ability to play in several different positions, but his ball use, particularly by foot, and out of defence is his signature. Houston rated elite for tackles, clearances, effective disposals, inside 50s, and rebound 50s in 2024, whilst also ranking second for all defenders last season for average rating points per game (22.9). He'll miss the Magpies' Opening Round clash against the Giants due to suspension, but we'll be eagerly awaiting his Collingwood debut which comes against his former club in Round 1.

16. Patrick Cripps

Now a two-time Brownlow Medal winner, the Carlton skipper is arguably the best player in the competition. His ability to affect the contest, outmuscle opponents, and find teammates on the outside is second to none, while his 17 goals in 2024 was the second best return of his illustrious career. Cripps rested forward at times last season and looked incredibly dangerous, so if the Blues can leverage his size and power forward of centre, as well as at the stoppages, he could once again be in the mix come Brownlow night in September.

15. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

No, this isn't a contract year for Ugle-Hagan, but that hasn't stopped curiosity from surrounding him. The star forward has been training away from the Bulldogs during preseason for personal reasons, meaning he'll miss the club's practice matches and the early part of the season. It's an unusual situation for a player coming off a career-best year, one in which he booted 43 goals. And given the former No. 1 pick's obvious talent and game-breaking ability, there will be plenty of attention on his return. At his best, he's one of the most exciting forwards in the game, and Bulldogs fans -- and most footy fans across the country -- will be hoping to see him fully fit and healthy, and back in full flight soon.

14. Toby Greene

You know you're a genuine superstar when your 'down' year still yields 44 goals, 27 direct goal assists, and an average of 15 disposals per game. Greene remains one of the AFL's most dynamic and exciting players, able to produce the impossible time and time again to leave fans, and his opponents, speechless. The Giants skipper is as must watch as they come, someone who is a marvel inside forward 50 with his skill and craft, but also someone who loves to strut around the ground and engage in a bit of argy-bargy. When Toby is on a football field, it's hard not to fixate on him.

13. Jason Horne-Francis

Horne-Francis could easily be much higher on this list and he probably will be when we do it ahead of the 2026 season. The Power youngster put together an impressive campaign in 2024, averaging more than 20 disposals and a goal per game. At his best, Horne-Francis is a powerful, burst midfielder who leaves opponents in his wake. His goal sense is equally as impressive. Horne-Francis put the competition on notice with a dominant display for the Indigenous All-Stars against Fremantle earlier this month. Don't be surprised if a maiden All-Australian blazer comes his way in 2025.

12. Marcus Bontempelli

Bontempelli is predictable, but in the best possible way; you know what you're going to get in the form of other-worldly midfield craft, a devastating left boot, and goal-scoring nous. The six-time All-Australian was No. 1 in the AFL for both rating points and score involvements last season, while he also rated elite for clearances, one percenters, inside 50s, and contested possessions. He can do what most can't, is arguably the best player in the sport, and remains someone you just can't take your eyes off as he enters his 12th season in the league.

11. Charlie Curnow

Curnow is a two-time Coleman Medal winner and one of the most devastating forwards in the league when he's in form. He'll miss the start of the season after minor surgery to clean out his knee, but expect Curnow to once again be the focal point for the Blues when he returns to action. The two-time All-Australian is seeking a fourth straight season of kicking at least 55 goals, and while there are some knocks on his form in big games, you can bet a player of his calibre will be hell-bent on proving the doubters wrong.

Stay tuned for part 2, featuring the top 10, coming Monday, March 3.