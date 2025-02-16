Open Extended Reactions

It's always easy in footy circles, especially during preseason, to label a team as 'formidable' or 'bound to struggle'. But a lot of surprising truths can emerge when every club is meticulously dissected and ranked against each other.

Here are position-by-position rankings for all 18 AFL clubs, covering the backline, forward line, and midfield. Teams were ranked taking into account an array of factors, such as top-end talent, the balance of talls and smalls, mix between offensive firepower and defensive prowess, and the overall depth of the unit.

To determine a team's ranking for each position, every side was scored out of 10 for 'starting six' star power, and out of five for both overall balance and overall depth, to then be given a total score out of 20.

When discerning between two teams for a higher ranking, greater emphasis was placed on the significance of key position players, a nod to their pivotal role in shaping a lineup.

Included for each position is a brief outlook on the best and worst groups, as well as one intriguing team worth keeping a close eye on.

At the end, an overall ranking is shown, which is worked out based on the average ranking every team is given at each position. If multiple teams share the same average ranking, the one with the higher-ranked midfield was placed in the higher position.

Note, these are simply list rankings going into the 2025 season, not predictions or long-term projections.

Jump to a position:

Back line | Midfield | Forward line | Overall list

Back line

RANK TEAM RANK TEAM 1 BRISBANE 10 CARLTON 2 GWS 11 ST KILDA 3 HAWTHORN 12 NORTH MELBOURNE 4 FREMANTLE 13 ESSENDON 5 SYDNEY 14 PORT ADELAIDE 6 GOLD COAST 15 WESTERN BULLDOGS 7 GEELONG 16 ADELAIDE 8 MELBOURNE 17 RICHMOND 9 COLLINGWOOD 18 WEST COAST

Best: Brisbane

Splitting the top backlines was no easy task, but Brisbane gets the nod as the competition's best defence heading into 2025. This ranking does hinge somewhat on the health of Keidean Coleman and Tom Doedee, both of whom are recovering from ACL injuries but should be seen as integral pieces to the unit when they return. Even without them, the reigning premier still boasts an elite defensive group. Two-time All-Australian Harris Andrews commands the skies better than most, and he is well supported by second-in-command Jack Payne. Brandon Starcevich is still underrated by some but recognised as elite by most, and their rebound options are plentiful, headlined mostly by veteran Dayne Zorko who is fresh off All-Australian selection in 2024. The Lions' backline is balanced, deep, and well-equipped to handle any forward setup.

Worst: West Coast

Jeremy McGovern is still one of the best defenders in the game, no question, but at 32 he'll need a lot of support that it appears he's not going to get. Liam Baker and Liam Duggan do add experience when stationed down back, though both are expected to spend plenty of time in the midfield. The departure of Tom Barrass to Hawthorn leaves a massive hole, forcing Andrew McQualter to lean on youth. Brady Hough and Harry Edwards have shown promise, and Bo Allen looks an exciting draftee, but it's hard to see this group being competitive enough against the league's better forward lines. It's a backline in the transition stage, so expect to see some growing pains.

Backline to watch: Gold Coast

When it comes to backline balance, there really aren't too many better going into the 2025 season than the Suns. Sam Collins and Charlie Ballard provide a strong aerial foundation as the two key pillars, while Mac Andrew is set to spend more time in defence and has untapped potential. Bodhi Uwland enjoyed a breakout 2024 season and should only continue his upward trajectory. The additions of both Daniel Rioli and John Noble bolster their rebound game and offensive drive -- a hallmark of Damien Hardwick's premiership-winning Richmond teams -- and Connor Budarick is another medium-sized defender poised to take the next step. Would it be nice if they had another key tall for backup? Sure, although the club has high hopes for Caleb Graham. But overall, this is a backline with serious upside.

Who has the best list going into season 2025? ESPN/Getty Images

Midfield

RANK TEAM RANK TEAM 1 SYDNEY 10 GOLD COAST 2 PORT ADELAIDE 11 GEELONG 3 FREMANTLE 12 NORTH MELBOURNE 4 BRISBANE 13 HAWTHORN 5 WESTERN BULLDOGS 14 ST KILDA 6 CARLTON 15 ESSENDON 7 GWS 16 ADELAIDE 8 MELBOURNE 17 WEST COAST 9 COLLINGWOOD 18 RICHMOND

Best: Sydney

Sydney's star-studded midfield is headlined by the trio of Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, and Errol Gulden, all All-Australians in 2024 and bringing an epic blend of explosiveness, class, and scoreboard impact. Then there's the return of a fully fit Callum Mills, a Bob Skilton medallist and All-Australian himself, whose leadership and defensive grit only enhances Dean Cox's engine room. The depth is also impressive; Taylor Adams, James Rowbottom, and James Jordon all provide hard-nosed support, while there are a host of skilful players who feature in their wing rotation. They tick every box -- elite talent, balance, and crucially, they kick goals.

Worst: Richmond

Richmond's starting midfield group on paper -- Toby Nankervis, Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper, and Dion Prestia -- doesn't look too bad. But all AFL midfields are elite, and depth is their main concern, especially after losing Jack Graham and Liam Baker to the Eagles, not to mention Dustin Martin's retirement leaves a hole that could take years to fill. Samson Ryan and Kane McAuliffe have shown glimpses, while draftees such as Sam Lalor and Josh Smillie have sky-high potential, but there isn't enough proven quality yet. This is a midfield that will likely struggle against the competition's top-tier on-ball units.

Midfield to watch: Geelong

The Cats could have easily been ranked higher than this, such is the intriguing mix they have running through the middle. The headline addition is Bailey Smith, an elite talent with a strong inside-outside game, returning from an ACL injury. Patrick Dangerfield remains game-changing when fit, though his age and injury history remains a question mark. Max Holmes provides the essential outside leg speed, last year showing the league how damaging he can be. Then there's the smooth-moving potential of Tanner Bruhn, tough inside youngster Jhye Clark, who needs to start cementing a role in the senior side, and experienced heads Cam Guthrie and Tom Atkins who are valuable if fit. All Geelong needs to do is unearth another Ollie Dempsey-like breakout from its program to take that next step, and based on modern history, that's something you can trust. Mitch Knevitt, George Stevens, we're looking at you. This midfield could either struggle or emerge as one of the league's best.

How much will the addition of Bailey Smith improve Geelong's midfield? Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Forward line

RANK TEAM RANK TEAM 1 GWS 10 PORT ADELAIDE 2 GEELONG 11 HAWTHORN 3 BRISBANE 12 NORTH MELBOURNE 4 FREMANTLE 13 ST KILDA 5 CARLTON 14 WEST COAST 6 WESTERN BULLDOGS 15 MELBOURNE 7 COLLINGWOOD 16 GOLD COAST 8 SYDNEY 17 ESSENDON 9 ADELAIDE 18 RICHMOND

Best: GWS

The Giants' forward line, spearheaded by last year's Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan, is going to cause problems. Hogan will likely be paired with former No. 1 draft pick Aaron Cadman, while Jake Riccardi provides further key position support. Then there's new recruit Jake Stringer who can wreak havoc as another deep option inside 50, while captain Toby Greene, dubbed by many as the best player in the game going into last season, remains the X-factor. Add in a brigade of electric smalls such as Brent Daniels, Toby Bedford, Darcy Jones, and Harvey Thomas to ensure pressure and ground-level presence, and this attack has every ingredient for a successful season.

Worst: Richmond

Tom Lynch and Noah Balta are quality names on paper, but Lynch's availability is a massive question mark having played just eight games over the past two seasons. Without him, the Tigers' forward setup lacks a lot of firepower and experience, making it difficult to see them consistently troubling opposition defences.

Forward line to watch: Adelaide

Adelaide has one of the most well-balanced forward lines in the game. Taylor Walker may have taken a slight step back in production last year but still performed well enough to boot 29 goals and draw a top defender most weeks. Darcy Fogarty showed signs of elevating his game with a career-high 41 majors, while Riley Thilthorpe is the forgotten talent who could explode if he stays healthy. Their small forward mix is equally as impressive, with Ben Keays and Alex Neal-Bullen providing the pressure and work rate, Josh Rachele adding flare, and Izak Rankine the elite game-breaker when rotating forward. It's a group that has all the tools to be among the league's best this season.

One word to describe the Crows' forward mix this year? Dangerous. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Overall

RANK TEAM RANK TEAM 1 BRISBANE 10 HAWTHORN 2 GWS 11 MELBOURNE 3 FREMANTLE 12 GOLD COAST 4 SYDNEY 13 NORTH MELBOURNE 5 GEELONG 14 ST KILDA 6 CARLTON 15 ADELAIDE 7 COLLINGWOOD 16 ESSENDON 8 PORT ADELAIDE 17 WEST COAST 9 WESTERN BULLDOGS 18 RICHMOND

Best list: Brisbane

It's tight at the top, but the reigning premier enter 2025 as the competition's most well-rounded team. Their backline, led by Andrews, is rock solid and their midfield boasts exceptional depth and should only get better with the addition of Levi Ashcroft. And while Joe Daniher's departure leaves a significant void in attack which could expose Eric Hipwood and Logan Morris, they still have plenty of firepower elsewhere -- best represented by the 160 goals kicked between Charlie Cameron, Kai Lohmann, Cam Rayner, Callum Ah Chee, and Zac Bailey last year, with Lincoln McCarthy's return from an ACL only strengthening their depth. Overall, they have a great blend of experience and youth, proven finals experience, a host of key players returning, and should contend once again.

Worst list: Richmond

The Tigers are in full rebuild mode, and that really shows in their list profile. While they still have some top-end talent to ease the load on their younger brigade, their depth is lacking -- a reality they acknowledged by taking six first-round picks in last year's draft. With multiple premiership heroes departing, their stocks have been stretched, and they'll be heavily reliant on developing players who simply don't have the experience yet. For Richmond to be even remotely competitive, emerging names like Tom Brown, Seth Campbell, and Kane McAuliffe among others -- who are all around or approaching 50 games -- need to take major strides. The long-term future might be bright, but with so many unproven pieces, 2025 is shaping as a long and difficult season.

Team to watch: Fremantle

Even after missing finals last year, it's clear the Dockers are building something scary. Their backline, anchored by Alex Pearce, Luke Ryan, and Brennan Cox, is one of the best in the league, with rebounding options like Jordan Clark, James Aish and Brandon Walker proving last year that they are capable of instigating strong transition plays. Their midfield is also elite -- Caleb Serong is among the best in the game, Andrew Brayshaw is a former MVP, Hayden Young's breakout 2024 season showed how seamlessly he complements that duo, and emerging talents Matthew Johnson and Neil Erasmus, both early draft picks in 2021, look ready to take the next step. Then there's high-profile recruit Shai Bolton, arguably the pick-up of the offseason, who will add class whether deployed in the midfield or forward line. Up front, Josh Treacy stamped himself as the primary target with a 45-goal season in 2024 and should only get better as their focal point again. This Fremantle outfit looks primed to challenge the league's best in 2025.