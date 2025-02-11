Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 AFL season is right around the corner. Haven't kept up to date with all of the latest in the world of football over the last few months? Don't fret, ESPN has put everything you need to know into one convenient place to ensure you're all up to speed by the time we get to Opening Round.

When does the 2025 AFL season begin?

The 2025 AFL season begins on Thursday March 6 at 7:50pm with reigning premier Brisbane hosting Geelong at the Gabba. The game is the first of four that will be played in Queensland and New South Wales during the season-opening Gather Round. On Friday March 7, Sydney and Hawthorn will meet at the SCG. On Saturday March 8, Gold Coast and Essendon play at People First Stadium. And on Sunday March 9, GWS and Collingwood face off at Giants Stadium.

When is the 2025 AFL Grand Final?

The 2025 AFL Grand Final will be played at the MCG on Saturday September 27, beginning at the traditional 2:30pm timeslot.

Can Brisbane go back-to-back in season 2025? Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Who will broadcast AFL games in 2025?

In 2022, the AFL announced a seven-year, AU$4.5 billion broadcast rights deal with the Seven Network, Foxtel and Telstra, effective from the 2025 season. It is the largest sports broadcast rights deal in Australian history.

This season, Seven will broadcast Thursday night, Friday night, Sunday afternoon, and all standalone marquee matches, including all finals. For the first time, Foxtel and its streaming service Kayo will broadcast every match of the season, outside of the Grand Final, using its own commentary teams and graphics.

Are there more Thursday night games in 2025?

Yes! The AFL has listened to feedback from fans and increased the amount of Thursday night games in 2025. The league has only released this year's fixture up to (and including) Round 16, but each round features a standalone Thursday night game. It is expected the remaining rounds will also feature Thursday night games.

When is the 2025 AFL pre-season? And who is playing?

The 2025 official AFL pre-season practice matches will be played between Tuesday February 25 and Sunday March 2. This is the schedule:

2025 AFL PRE-SEASON MATCHES DATE & TIME HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM VENUE 25/2 7:10PM GEELONG ESSENDON GMHBA STADIUM 26/2 7:10PM RICHMOND COLLINGWOOD IKON PARK 27/2 5:20PM HAWTHORN WESTERN BULLDOGS UTAS STADIUM 27/2 7:10PM BRISBANE ADELAIDE BRIGHTON HOMES ARENA 28/2 5:20PM GWS CARLTON MANUKA OVAL 28/2 7:10PM GOLD COAST SYDNEY PEOPLE FIRST STADIUM 1/3 3:10PM ST KILDA PORT ADELAIDE RSEA PARK 1/3 3:10PM WEST COAST NORTH MELBOURNE HANDS OVAL 2/3 3:10PM FEMANTLE MELBOURNE LANE GROUP STADIUM

When and where is Gather Round in 2025?

Gather Round will be the fifth round of the AFL's home and away season in 2025, played between Thursday April 10 and Sunday April 13. For the third consecutive year, Gather Round will be staged in South Australia, with Adelaide Oval, Barossa Park, and Norwood Oval to host the nine games.

Are there any rule changes for the 2025 AFL season?

There will be no significant rule changes to the game ahead of the 2025 AFL season, but the league has made some minor tweaks. In 2025, umpires will bounce the ball instead of throwing it up after a 6-6-6 warning. Non-controlling umpires will also be permitted to call advantage at centre-bounces.

Despite widespread calls to scrap the sub rule, the AFL has confirmed it will stay in 2025.

Who are the AFL captains and coaches for season 2025?

2025 AFL CAPTAINS & HEAD COACHES TEAM CAPTAIN HEAD COACH ADELAIDE JORDAN DAWSON MATTHEW NICKS BRISBANE LACHIE NEALE & HARRIS ANDREWS CHRIS FAGAN CARLTON PATRICK CRIPPS MICHAEL VOSS COLLINGWOOD DARCY MOORE CRAIG MCRAE ESSENDON ZACH MERRETT BRAD SCOTT FREMANTLE ALEX PEARCE JUSTIN LONGMUIR GEELONG PATRICK DANGERFIELD & TOM STEWART CHRIS SCOTT GOLD COAST NOAH ANDERSON DAMIEN HARDWICK GWS TOBY GREENE ADAM KINGSLEY HAWTHORN JAMES SICILY SAM MITCHELL MELBOURNE MAX GAWN SIMON GOODWIN NORTH MELBOURNE JY SIMPKIN ALASTAIR CLARKSON PORT ADELAIDE CONNOR ROZEE KEN HINKLEY RICHMOND TOBY NANKERVIS ADEM YZE ST KILDA JACK STEELE ROSS LYON SYDNEY CALLUM MILLS DEAN COX WEST COAST LIAM DUGGAN & OSCAR ALLEN ANDREW MCQUALTER WESTERN BULLDOGS MARCUS BONTEMPELLI LUKE BEVERIDGE

Which notable AFL players have changed teams?

There were a plethora of moves made in the AFL offseason, highlighting those was Shai Bolton switching from Richmond to Fremantle and Dan Houston from Port Adelaide to Collingwood. Former Western Bulldogs midfielder Bailey Smith also found a new home in Geelong, Jake Stringer completed a move from Essendon to GWS, and Daniel Rioli went from Richmond to Gold Coast. Hawthorn secured the services of both Tom Barrass and Josh Battle, St Kilda signed Jack Macrae, Adelaide signed Alex Neal-Bullen, while the experienced trio of Jack Darling, Caleb Daniel, Luke Parker all landed at North Melbourne.

Shai Bolton will play for the Dockers in 2025. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Are there any major AFL milestones to look out for in 2025?

Collingwood champion Scott Pendlebury cannot break Brent Harvey's games record in 2025, but if he was to play every game of the home and away season, plus four finals, he would take his AFL games tally to 430, two short of the record. Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield enters season 2025 just 13 games short of hitting the 350 game milestone, a feat only 24 players in league history have achieved. Steele Sidebottom (331 games) and Todd Goldstein (329 games) could also join that exclusive club in 2025.

Pendlebury and Sidebottom need to feature in just three more matches together to take their tally as teammates to 308, which would be a new record.

The 300-game club will likely have a new member much sooner. North Melbourne recruit Jack Darling enters the season on 298 career games, with Mitch Duncan on 296, and Luke Parker at 293. Zach Tuohy and Liam Shiels are both on 288 games.

Who is the pre-season AFL premiership favourite for 2025?

The pre-season favourite to win the 2025 AFL premiership is Brisbane, with bookmakers offering odds of $7.50 for the Lions to go back-to-back. The next likely to win the flag, according to bookmakers, is Hawthorn at $8.50, while 2023 premier Collingwood and GWS are each at $9.50.

Who is the pre-season Brownlow Medal favourite for 2025?

The pre-season favourite to win the 2025 Brownlow Medal is Nick Daicos. The Collingwood midfielder has finished on the podium in each of the last two Brownlow Medal counts, polling a staggering 36 votes last season to finish second to runaway winner Patrick Cripps. Daicos enters season 2025 as a $6 favourite for the award, with Cripps at $10 and Marcus Bontempelli at $13.

Can Nick Daicos win his first Brownlow Medal in 2025? Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Who is the pre-season Coleman Medal favourite for 2025?

The pre-season favourite to win the 2025 Coleman Medal is Charlie Curnow. The Carlton spearhead won the award in both 2022 and 2023, and finished third in 2024. Curnow is a $5 favourite to win his third Coleman Medal in 2025, while last year's winner Jesse Hogan is $7 and Jeremy Cameron at $13.

Who is the pre-season Rising Star favourite for 2025?

The pre-season favourite to win the 2025 Rising Star Award is Jagga Smith. The Carlton ball magnet is $5.50, with Brisbane father-son selection Levi Ashcroft just behind at $6. Adelaide's Sid Draper is on the third line of betting at $10.

What have been some of the major AFL off-season stories?

