Who are the best AFL players since 2000? To mark 25 years since the turn of the century, ESPN has attempted the challenging task of ranking the 25 best players of the last 25 years.

For this exercise, we're only looking at games played after January 1, 2000. So, those who played out a career that spanned the two millenniums will only be assessed on the 21st century portion.

There were three criteria we used to grade the players:

PEAK (20 points) - How good was your absolute best?

ACCOLADES (10 points) - How much did you achieve? Greater weighting has been placed on individual achievement as opposed to team achievement.

LONGEVITY (10 points) - How long did you do it for? Not just how many games did you play, but how long were you great for?

Who are the 25 best AFL players of the last 25 years? ESPN/Getty Images

Each player was scored out of a possible 40 points by both Jake Michaels and Rohan Connolly. The combined score, out of 80, is how we've ranked them on this list. Our tiebreak rule was the higher combined peak score followed by the 100% subjective 'aura' being used as a tiebreak.

*Denotes player still active and numbers taken from end of 2024 season.

**Denotes player who began career pre-2000. Numbers and accolades included only post-2000.

25. Nathan Buckley

Games: 138**

Goals: 140**

Accolades: Brownlow Medal (2003), Norm Smith Medal (2002), 3 × All Australian, 2 × Collingwood best and fairest

He would obviously be much higher on this list were more than eight of his 15 seasons considered in this assessment, but Buckley still had an enormous impact in the 21st century. He is one of just five players since 2000 to have won both the Norm Smith Medal and Brownlow Medal, while also adding two of his six Collingwood best and fairests, and three of his seven All-Australian selections. A powerful, long-striding, long-kicking midfielder, Buckley's explosive dash could turn matches and over time he also became as inspiring a Magpie leader as he was a player.

24. Joel Selwood

Games: 355

Goals: 175

Accolades: AFL Rising Star (2007), All Australian × 6, Geelong best and fairest × 3, premiership player (2007, 2009, 2011, 2022)

Geelong will be eternally grateful a knee injury in his final year of junior football pushed Selwood down the draft order (a little) to No. 7, where the Cats' pounced. The tough and courageous midfielder (who'd end up winning four AFLPA Most Courageous gongs) not only became an instant automatic selection, but a key to the club's greatest era. Selwood played a key role in three premierships in his first five AFL seasons, before being appointed Geelong captain at just 23 and taking his leadership to new levels. Selwood frequently put his team on his shoulders with pivotal bursts of brilliance out of the middle.

Joel Selwood celebrates with fans after winning the 2022 premiership in his final game. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

23. Jeremy Cameron

Games: 254*

Goals: 648*

Accolades: Coleman Medal (2019), All Australian × 4, club best and fairest × 2, club leading goal kicker × 11

Part of the Giants' inaugural AFL senior list, the mobile big man was a star straight away in a young team frequently badly beaten, and remained so as GWS grew, leading the goalkicking in each of his nine seasons with the club. Lured to Geelong in 2021, Cameron was the final piece of the Cats' premiership jigsaw, forming a devastating tandem with spearhead Tom Hawkins. With several seasons still ahead of him, the Coleman medallist and four-time All-Australian already sits 29th on the all-time goalkickers list and could potentially reach the top 10 with a few more productive campaigns.

22. Brent Harvey

Games: 368**

Goals: 452**

Accolades: All Australian × 4, North Melbourne best and fairest × 5

The pint-sized North Melbourne on-baller had already played in a premiership and won an EJ Whitten Medal in 64 games when the 2000s began. He'd end up with an AFL record 432 games over 21 seasons by the time he retired at the end of 2016. Meticulous in his preparation and super-fit, Harvey's durability was phenomenal, his possession-winning consistent (averaging 21.3 for his career) and his goal scoring capacity enough to net him more than 500 over the course of his career. Few players have been as guaranteed to figure as regularly in their teams' best each week.

Brent Harvey acknowledges the Marvel Stadium crowd after his record-breaking 427th AFL game. Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images

21. Josh Kennedy (Carlton/West Coast)

Games: 293

Goals: 723

Accolades: Coleman Medal (2015, 2016), All Australian × 3, West Coast leading goal kicker × 8, premiership player (2018)

The subject of one of the most famous trades in AFL football history spent two seasons at Carlton before being shipped off to West Coast in exchange for Chris Judd. Another 15 seasons later he retired having won two Coleman Medals, three All-Australian gongs, and with 723 goals and eight times Eagles leading goalkicker, status as one of the AFL era's greatest key forwards. A strong contested mark and deceptively quick around the ground, Kennedy's work rate and defensive qualities were as good as the game has seen in a key forward.

20. Patrick Cripps

Games: 207*

Goals: 113*

Accolades: Brownlow Medal (2022, 2024), AFL MVP (2019), All Australian × 4, Carlton best and fairest × 5

Tall and strong enough to play as a bona fide key position player, the Carlton skipper, and now dual Brownlow medallist, has instead made his name as one of the best handful of midfielders of the AFL era. Cripps is an incredibly consistent ball-winner, leader, and spiritual heartbeat of a team which for the bulk of his career he's had to effectively carry on his shoulders. He's also continued to raise the bar, adding more of an outside game and goalkicking talents to his calling card of inside contested ball winning.

Patrick Cripps wins his second Brownlow Medal. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

19. Matthew Scarlett

Games: 278**

Goals: 16**

Accolades: All Australian × 6, Geelong best and fairest (2003), premiership player (2007, 2009, 2011)

The son of another great Geelong defender in John Scarlett, Matthew played only six games in his first two seasons, but then became a permanent fixture in, and very quickly, the general of the Cats' defence. Scarlett ended his career a triple premiership player and six-time All-Australian. Tough but creative, and a superb reader of the play, Scarlett took the art of defensive rebounding to new levels for a key position backman. He'll also be remembered for his ingenious "toe-poke" which helped Geelong win a nail-biting 2009 Grand Final against St Kilda.

18. Sam Mitchell

Games: 329

Goals: 71

Accolades: Brownlow Medal (2012), AFL Rising Star (2003), All Australian × 3, Hawthorn best and fairest × 5, premiership player (2008, 2013, 2014, 2015)

The Hawthorn 2012 Brownlow medallist is one of the modern game's greatest stories of persistence, famously missing out on being drafted in 2000, but improving his game with VFL side Box Hill to be drafted in 2001. Mitchell would win an AFL debut in 2002, the AFL Rising Star award in 2003, a best and fairest in 2006, and by 2008 was captaining the Hawks to a premiership. A ball magnet as a midfielder, superb by hand, and equally comfortable kicking with either foot, Mitchell racked up five Hawks best and fairests throughout his illustrious career.

17. Simon Black

Games: 291**

Goals: 150**

Accolades: Brownlow Medal (2002), Norm Smith Medal (2003), All Australian × 3, Brisbane best and fairest × 3, premiership player (2001, 2002, 2003)

One of just five players post-2000 to win both the Brownlow Medal and Norm Smith Medal, Black was one of the most respected and feared football figures of the early 2000s. A contest king, he dominated clearance for the Lions throughout a career that also saw him play key roles in Brisbane's threepeat at the turn of the century. Despite the dominance of those Brisbane teams, Black still managed to take home the club's best and fairest award three times, including twice in premiership years.

Simon Black poses with the 2020 AFL premiership cup in Brisbane. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

16. Nat Fyfe

Games: 240*

Goals: 178*

Accolades: Brownlow Medal (2015, 2019), AFL MVP (2014, 2015), All Australian × 3, Fremantle best and fairest × 3

As much as any player in this list, the dual Brownlow medallist typifies the prototype of the modern era on-baller. Big-bodied, strong but still agile, and more than competent in the air, Fyfe more than holds his own against even genuine key position players. A tremendous contested ball-winner, at his peak the three-time best and fairest and three-time All-Australian was equally dangerous either at centre bounces or in front of goal, with an uncanny knack of imposing himself on the contest when most required.

15. Matthew Pavlich

Games: 353

Goals: 700

Accolades: All Australian × 6, Fremantle best and fairest × 6, Fremantle leading goal kicker × 8, Ross Glendinning Medal ×3

Athletic, mobile, and a prodigious kick, the South Australian tall was an early draft pick for a then-struggling Fremantle, debuted early and was immediately one of the Dockers' key players. Versatile enough to win All-Australian selection early in his career in both defence and attack, as well as spend time in the midfield, Pavlich would eventually settle as a key forward, winning Fremantle's goalkicking eight times, along with six club best and fairests and six All-Australian gongs in his 353 games. A natural leader, he also skippered the Dockers for nine seasons.

14. Lachie Neale

Games: 272*

Goals: 128*

Accolades: Brownlow Medal (2020, 2023), AFL MVP (2020), All Australian × 4, club best and fairest × 6, Ross Glendinning Medal × 3, Marcus Ashcroft Medal × 2, premiership player (2024)

The South Australian small man's arrival at Fremantle in 2012 coincided with that of coach Ross Lyon. The hard-nosed coach inspired continual improvement in Neale, who was averaging more than 30 disposals per game by the time of his first best and fairest win in 2016. He departed for Brisbane after a second best and fairest and has continued to improve even after a first Brownlow Medal in 2020, a clearance specialist who has won four more best and fairests in six seasons with the Lions. A second Brownlow in 2023 stamped himself as arguably the greatest player in the game today.

Lachie Neale celebrates after winning the 2024 AFL premiership. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

13. Jack Riewoldt

Games: 347

Goals: 798

Accolades: Coleman Medal × 3, All Australian × 3, Richmond best and fairest × 2, Richmond leading goal kicker × 12, premiership player (2017, 2018, 2020)

Riewoldt's career is often wildly underrated. He played more games than his often more highly praised cousin Nick, kicked more goals than Matthew Pavlich, Tom Hawkins, and Josh Kennedy, while only the legendary Lance Franklin boasts more Coleman Medals in the 2000s than him. Riewoldt was a pure forward; crafty at ground level, intelligent in marking contests, and lethal from the set shot. He excelled for the Tigers during its lean patch in the early 2010s before playing a pivotal role in the club's three flags in four years.

12. Matthew Lloyd

Games: 189**

Goals: 681**

Accolades: Coleman Medal (2000, 2001, 2003), All Australian × 3, Essendon leading goal kicker × 9, AFL Goal of the Year (2007), AFL Mark of the Year (2008), premiership player (2000)

If entire careers were taken into consideration for this exercise, and not just what was achieved post-2000, Lloyd almost certainly ranks in the top half dozen players. Even with the first five years of his career scratched off, Lloyd is a no doubt top 25 player of the last 25 years. The Essendon spearhead was a sharpshooter in front of the big sticks, kicking goals for fun. Lloyd averaged a ridiculous four goals per game between 2000 and 2006 and is also the only player on this list to have won both the AFL goal and mark of the year.

11. Eddie Betts

Games: 350

Goals: 640

Accolades: All Australian × 3, club leading goal kicker × 6, AFL Goal of the Year × 4

When it comes to raw skill and ability, very few players are even in the same stratosphere as the former Carlton and Adelaide champion. Betts is the unquestioned greatest small forward of the modern era, excelling in the position for almost two decades. He wowed crowds with his nous and touch inside the forward 50, kicking Goal of the Year an insane FOUR times. He also kicked another 636 majors during his career to finish 31st all time for goals; a remarkable effort for his size and stature. Betts retired at the end of 2021 as one of the most beloved football figures of all time.

Eddie Betts retired as arguably the greatest small forward of all time. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

10. Nick Riewoldt

Games: 336

Goals: 718

Accolades: AFL MVP (2004), AFL Rising Star (2002), All Australian × 5, St Kilda best and fairest × 6, St Kilda leading goal kicker × 4

One of modern day football's most commanding and inspiring centre-half forwards, Riewoldt was a workhorse that bled red, white, and black for almost two decades. The long-time St Kilda skipper played eight seasons in which he averaged over 15 disposals and two goals per game, highlighting his ability to get up the ground while also still being a force inside forward 50. Riewoldt retired at the end of 2017 as one of just eight players in VFL/AFL history to have played 300+ games and kick 700+ goals.

9. Scott Pendlebury

Games: 403*

Goals: 201*

Accolades: Norm Smith Medal (2010), All Australian × 6, Collingwood best and fairest × 5, Anzac Day medal ×3, premiership player (2010, 2023)

In the physically and psychologically gruelling game that is AFL football of the 21st century, the Magpie veteran's longevity and durability has been a modern miracle, next season the dual premiership player's 20th at senior level for Collingwood, now one of only six 400-game players. Pendlebury's elite junior basketball background is a well-worn cliché, but there's no question it contributed significantly to his ability to find time and space in the clinches. That capacity along with superb reading of the play and decision-making ability has made him one of football's all-time greats.

Scott Pendlebury is chaired off the MCG after his 400th AFL game. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

8. Marcus Bontempelli

Games: 240*

Goals: 232*

Accolades: AFL MVP (2021, 2023, 2024), All Australian × 6, Western Bulldogs best and fairest × 6, AFLPA best captain × 3, premiership player (2016)

How Bontempelli hasn't yet won a Brownlow Medal almost defies belief. The Bulldogs skipper, who has twice finished runner up for the league's most prestigious individual award, continually comes out on top whenever players, coaches, or fans are polled on the best player in the sport today. Bontempelli has the most complete game of anyone currently playing. He's a colossus inside the trenches, has team-inspiring two-way running, and hits the scoreboard as well as any midfielder in the league. You can now certainly make the argument he's the greatest Bulldog of all.

7. Tom Hawkins

Games: 359

Goals: 796

Accolades: Coleman Medal (2020), All Australian × 5, Geelong best and fairest (2012), Geelong leading goal kicker × 11, premiership player (2009, 2011, 2022)

If your initial feeling about Hawkins' ranking on this list is that he's a touch too high, then here's a number for you: only two players kicked more goals than the long-time Cat since 2000. Hawkins may only have one Coleman Medal to his name, but he was as dependable and dominant as key forwards come, booting 45+ goals in 12 consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2023. One aspect to Hawkins' game that simply must never be overlooked was his selflessness. Over the course of his career, Hawkins contributed 494 score assists, the second-most of any player since 2000.

6. Adam Goodes

Games: 352**

Goals: 445**

Accolades: Brownlow Medal (2003, 2006), All Australian × 4, Sydney best and fairest × 3, premiership player (2005, 2012)

Peak? Tick. Accolades? Tick. Longevity? Tick. Goodes did it all (and some) during his glittering career. The Swans icon was one of just seven two-time Brownlow Medal winners post-2000. He's also one of just two players in that time (Gary Ablett being the other) to have also won two premierships. The beauty of Goodes was his extreme flexibility, able to play and excel in literally any position on the ground, as evidenced by his four All Australian selections in four different positions. Goodes remains one of the most recognizable and decorated players of the modern era.

Adam Goodes of the Swans leaves the field after a semifinal in 2015. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

5. Chris Judd

Games: 279

Goals: 228

Accolades: Brownlow Medal (2004, 2010), Norm Smith Medal (2005), AFL MVP (2006, 2011), All Australian × 6, club best and fairest × 5, AFL Goal of the Year (2005), premiership player (2006)

Spoiler alert, Judd is the only player in the top five to not play 300 games, but that only highlights just how high his peak was. Judd is a football icon and the only player of the last quarter century to win two Brownlow Medals and a Norm Smith Medal, in a losing side, no less. Judd changed our expectations on what the modern day midfielder could and should offer, making a habit of bursting from congestion and either hitting targets inside 50, or the scoreboard. For eight years he was in the conversation for best player in the league and fully deserves his place in the top five of this ranking.

4. Patrick Dangerfield

Games: 337*

Goals: 335*

Accolades: Brownlow Medal (2016), AFL MVP (2016), All-Australian × 8, club best and fairest × 4, premiership player (2022)

With all due respect to Judd, was Dangerfield a new and improved version of the ultra damaging, brute force, goal kicking midfielder? The former Adelaide, now Geelong superstar has amassed a joint record eight All-Australian selections over the journey, highlighting his extreme consistency and longevity as a top line midfielder. His peak was ridiculous, averaging 31 disposals, 17 contested possessions, seven clearances, five tackles, and a goal and a half per game from the beginning of 2016 until the end of 2017. Mind-boggling numbers that netted him 68 Brownlow votes in just two seasons.

3. Dustin Martin

Games: 302

Goals: 338

Accolades: Brownlow Medal (2017), Norm Smith Medal (2017, 2018, 2020), AFL MVP (2017), All Australian × 4, Richmond best and fairest × 2, premiership player (2017, 2018, 2020)

You can make a very, very strong case Martin is the greatest big time, big game performer in AFL history. We all know he's the only player to win the Norm Smith Medal three times, but what can sometimes get lost is just how great he was across the entire finals series, not just the Big Dance, when the pressure was ratcheted up. Martin averaged 22 disposals and 1.7 goals per game in September throughout his career. His peak was extraordinarily high and he maintained it for over a decade to retire as a no-brainer for Richmond's Mount Rushmore.

Dustin Martin won a record three Norm Smith Medals. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

2. Gary Ablett

Games: 357

Goals: 445

Accolades: Brownlow Medal (2009, 2013), AFL MVP × 5, All Australian × 8, club best and fairest × 6, premiership player (2007, 2009)

Ask Champion Data and they'll tell you Gaz isn't just the best footballer of the last 25 years, but the greatest ever. Period. The Little Master was everything you could ever want from your star midfielder: a ball magnet, a goal kicker, skilled by hand and foot, and fiercely competitive. Amazingly, Ablett reached even loftier heights when he joined the Suns in 2011, where he made stat lines of 40 disposals and two goals look routine. If not for a season-ending injury late in 2014, he'd almost certainly be the only three-time Brownlow Medal winner of the past 50 years.

1. Lance Franklin

Games: 354

Goals: 1,066

Accolades: Coleman Medal (2008, 2011, 2014, 2017), All Australian × 8, Hawthorn best and fairest (2008), club leading goal kicker × 13, AFL Goal of the Year (2010, 2013), premiership player (2008, 2013)

Where do you even begin with Lance 'Buddy' Franklin? Over the last quarter century, nobody comes close to the Hawthorn and Sydney champion in the box office stakes. Franklin was a walking highlight reel and, as overused as it can sometimes be, simply did things on the football field others couldn't. Year after year he wowed us with his speed, athleticism, and freakish talent, ultimately ending his career as just the sixth player in league history to tally 1,000+ goals. It's a feat we may never see achieved again.