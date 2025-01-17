Dockers captain Alex Pearce signs until 2027

Open Extended Reactions

Fremantle boast one of the most exciting young lists in the AFL, and captain Alex Pearce is keen to stay on for the ride after signing until the end of 2027.

Pearce was due to come out of contract at the end of 2025, and he always had his heart set on staying at the Dockers.

"I'm very excited. This is the place I want to be," Pearce said after signing the two-year extension.

"To be able to extend for a couple of years, I think really helps me focus in on what these next three years can look like. I think we can achieve a lot."

The 29-year-old has played just 122 games across 10 seasons after battling a series of leg fractures earlier in his career.

But apart from twice fracturing his left arm last year, he has been relatively durable over the past three seasons, playing 59 games in the most productive stretch of his AFL career.

Pearce said he had recovered well from last year's surgery on his fractured arm.

"I'm fully training and not really hindered much at all," he said.

"There's still a few things in the gym I can't do. But everything's all good. And other than the nice scar I've got, I'm feeling really good and ready to go."

Pearce is being widely tipped to be voted in as captain for a third straight year, with the star defender more comfortable than ever in the role.

Fremantle lost the last four games of 2024 to crash out of the finals race.

But with the Dockers boasting an enviable array of young talent -- combined with the recent addition of former Tigers star Shai Bolton -- internal hopes are high they will challenge for the flag in 2025 and beyond.

Pearce believes the squad's enviable depth will prove to be a big advantage.

"Matty Johnson and Neil Erasmus are guys who are really hungry and at the moment we have a list where there are not just 22 or 26 players fighting for a spot," Pearce said.

"We have 30 -- pushing on 40 players -- that are really hungry and desperate to play.

"That makes an environment where everyone is trying to get the very most out of themselves and it's elevating the level that we are competing at."

Pearce will get the chance to face his teammates -- most notably forward Josh Treacy -- when he lines up for the Indigenous All Stars against Fremantle on February 15.

With Pearce locked away, Fremantle's attention will turn towards re-signing star midfielder Andrew Brayshaw, who comes out of contract at the end of this year.