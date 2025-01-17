Open Extended Reactions

Jake Stringer is the complete package GWS has been searching for in their AFL premiership chase, Josh Kelly can attest to that.

The Giants vice-captain says oft-maligned forward Stringer has only impressed in his first weeks in pre-season training since making the move from Essendon.

Stringer secured a move to the Giants on the final day of the trade period, joining Adam Kingsley's side on a two-year deal after his bid for a longer contract at the Bombers fell short.

The man dubbed 'The Package' will be out to reignite his career outside of the Melbourne spotlight and Kelly is confident he will be able to do just that.

"He can turn a game off his own boot and there's already been moments in training where he's done that," Kelly said on Friday.

"There are a lot of strings to his bow and how we use that, I'm sure will change within games and change throughout the season.

"He's lived up to his name. He's having a lot of fun out there and he's dangerous. You can't tackle him."

Boasting an already stacked attacking line, Kelly can only issue a warning to rivals following the arrival of Stringer.

The 30-year-old finished with 42 majors last season and is primed for a dazzling partnership with reigning Coleman Medallist Jesse Hogan and proven match-winner Toby Greene.

"They're three guys that can probably turn a game off their own boot," Kelly said.

"It's not going to be an instant chemistry, but there's no doubt you chuck those three names in the forward line, it's pretty dangerous."

Kelly is also adamant the Giants have firmly moved on from the heartbreak of their straight-sets finals exit last season.

GWS twice fumbled a comfortable lead, first losing by six points to Sydney before a five-point loss to eventual premiers Brisbane in a home semi-final.

"I definitely don't dwell on it," Kelly said.

"We spent some time looking at where we went wrong, how the Swans and Brisbane were able to run over us - we got a really clear picture.

"Anytime you lose the final, it's a tough lesson, but they're the games you want to be playing in.

"It's not easy to win a flag, and there's only one team every year that gets the honour to do that, so we're hoping that'll be us sooner rather than later."