Every AFL club's Mount Rushmore: The four faces of each team

The AFL's Mount Rushmores. Who are the four faces of your club?

These aren't necessarily the best players to ever pull on the guernsey (though in many cases they will be that as well), but the players who are iconic and embody the club. Ultimately, what we're looking for are the four players that should immediately spring to mind when you think of any given club.

Now, some criteria for selection. These are player only Mount Rushmores -- apologies, Kevin Sheedy and Jock McHale -- and current players are 100% eligible. Statistics don't mean absolutely everything but they certainly do count for something.

So without further ado, ESPN presents every AFL club's Mount Rushmore:

Adelaide

1. Andrew McLeod (1995-2010)

2. Mark Ricciuto (1993-2007)

3. Simon Goodwin (1997-2010)

4. Taylor Walker (2008-present)

Also in consideration: Eddie Betts, Tyson Edwards, Scott Thompson

McLeod, Adelaide's games record holder and one of just four two-time Norm Smith Medal winners, was an obvious first selection. 2003 Brownlow winner and eight-time All-Australian Ricciuto also felt like a lock. Betts was given real consideration for his iconic status but ultimately we settled on 275-gamer and dual premiership player Simon Goodwin and the club's all-time leading goalkicker in Taylor Walker.

Brisbane Bears/Lions

1. Michael Voss (1992-2006)

2. Simon Black (1998-2013)

3. Jason Akermanis (1995-2006)

4. Jonathan Brown (2000-2014)

Also in consideration: Alastair Lynch, Nigel Lappin, Lachie Neale

No surprise to see the early-2000s era dominate Brisbane's Mount Rushmore. Voss is a triple premiership captain and arguably the greatest player in club history. He's also a Brownlow Medal winner, as are Black and Akermanis, who occupy the second and third slots on the list. The final spot felt like a toss up between Brown and Lynch; the edge went to Brown as he truly feels like an icon of the club.

Carlton

1. John Nicholls (1957-1974)

2. Alex Jesaulenko (1967-1979)

3. Bruce Doull (1969-1986)

4. Stephen Kernahan (1986-1997)

Also in consideration: Steven Silvagni, Craig Bradley, Anthony Koutoufides, Brendan Fevola

It's hard to go past "Big Nick," a giant on and off the field, as the No. 1 face of the club. Jesaulenko remains not only an iconic Carlton name but one of the most famous in football. His selection is also a testament to the club's long multicultural roots. Doull, with his trademark flowing locks, is an AFL Team of the Century flanker with 356 games to his name, while the club's all-time leading goal kicker, Kernahan, rounds out the four.

Collingwood

1. Gordon Coventry (1920-1937)

2. Scott Pendlebury (2006-present)

3. Nathan Buckley (1994-2007)

4. Peter Daicos (1979-1993)

Also in consideration: Bob Rose, Peter McKenna, Tony Shaw, Syd Coventry, Dane Swan

You can't kick off this list with anyone other than the VFL/AFL's all-time leading goalkicker in Gordon Coventry. Collingwood are also one of the rare clubs to feature a currently-listed player on their Mount Rushmore, but it's no surprise when you consider it's Scott Pendlebury - already an icon of the club. There aren't many more 'Collingwood' people than former skipper (and coach) Nathan Buckley, while Peter Daicos wowed crowds, is a member of the club's Team of the Century and is synonymous with the black and white stripes.

Essendon

1. Dick Reynolds (1933-1951)

2. John Coleman (1949-1954)

3. Simon Madden (1974-1992)

4. Bill Hutchison (1942-1957)

Also in consideration: James Hird, Tim Watson, Matthew Lloyd, Dustin Fletcher

While many clubs have a balance of historical figures and contemporary players, the Bombers are heavily weighted to those of the past. Triple Brownlow Medal winner Reynolds is an obvious pick, while Coleman, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, also makes the list despite playing fewer than 100 games. Madden's record of 378 games, 575 goals and over 5,000 hitouts earns him a spot on the mountain alongside two-time Brownlow Medal winner and four-time premiership player, Hutchison.

Fremantle

1. Matthew Pavlich (2000-2016)

2. Nat Fyfe (2010-present)

3. David Mundy (2004-2022)

4. Aaron Sandilands (2003-2019)

Also in consideration: Peter Bell, Paul Hasleby, Michael Walters

The Dockers' Mount Rushmore might have been the easiest of all 18 clubs, and that's including the two more recent expansion sides. Pavlich, who has a club-best 700 goals (double second-placed Walters) and was a six-time best and fairest winner, and Fyfe, a two-time Brownlow Medal winner, are clearly the two best players to ever wear purple. Mundy is a modern day icon and although he has just one All-Australian and one best and fairest, he does hold the club's games record with 376. Ruck star Sandilands completes the quartet.

Geelong

1. Gary Ablett Sr. (1984-1997)

2. Gary Ablett Jr. (2002-2010, 2018-2020)

3. Joel Selwood (2007-2022)

4. Tom Hawkins (2007-present)

Also in consideration: Doug Wade, Steve Johnson, Paul Couch, Polly Farmer, Billy Brownless, Matthew Scarlett

It's quite remarkable that the Ablett father-son combination occupy the first two slots on the Geelong Mount Rushmore. Both are icons of the sport and share maybe the most famous name in football. Ablett Sr is part of the illustrious 1,000 career goal club, while Ablett Jr. is a two-time premiership player and Brownlow medalist for the Cats (though he did win a second 'Charlie' with the Suns). Selwood is a no-doubter, too, having captained the club for 11 seasons and winning four premierships and three best and fairests. Hawkins, an 11-time leading goalkicker at the club, edges out Wade with his longevity, having now played 347 games and kicking 781 goals.

Gold Coast

1. Gary Ablett Jr. (2011-2017)

2. Touk Miller (2015-present)

3. Tom Lynch (2011-2018)

4. David Swallow (2011-present)

Also in consideration: Alex Sexton, Jarrod Harbrow, Jarrod Witts

There's obviously fewer players to choose from with the expansion clubs, but there are still some no-doubters who have to be selected. Ablett gets on his second Mount Rushmore, having won a Brownlow at the Suns and captaining the side in its early years. You can certainly make the argument his best footy was played at Gold Coast. Lynch still sits atop the goal kicking charts, while Swallow has played the most games in a Suns guernsey. Miller is the club's best player in the post-Ablett era.

GWS

1. Toby Greene (2012-present)

2. Jeremy Cameron (2012-2020)

3. Callan Ward (2012-present)

4. Josh Kelly (2014-present)

Also in consideration: Lachie Whitfield, Stephen Coniglio

Few wouldn't have Greene first picked on the GWS Mount Rushmore but would it instead be Cameron if the spearhead didn't leave the club for Geelong? Greene and Cameron aren't just the club's two most prolific goalkickers but also the two greatest overall talents to have played for the side. Callan Ward is a stalwart of the club holding the games record and having polled more Brownlow votes than any other Giant. Kelly and Whitfield felt like a coin flip, but Kelly gets the nod for his high-profile recommitment to the club a few years' back.

Hawthorn

1. Leigh Matthews (1969-1985)

2. Peter Hudson (1967-1974, 1977)

3. Jason Dunstall (1985-1998)

4. Michael Tuck (1972-1991)

Also in consideration: Luke Hodge, Lance Franklin, Sam Mitchell, Dermott Brereton, Shane Crawford

Maybe the best foursome of all. Nobody can deny Matthews, who is widely considered the greatest player of all time to never win a Brownlow Medal, deserves the first selection, having played 332 games and kicking 915 goals for the Hawks. Hudson and Dunstall are two of the greatest forwards in league history, combining for almost 2,000 goals, while Tuck, who has played 426 games and is a seven-time premiership player (four of which as captain) simply has to make it, too. Triple premiership skipper Hodge might be the most unlucky player to miss out, as he makes just about any other team's Mount Rushmore with his numbers and legacy.

Melbourne

1. Ron Barassi (1953-1964)

2. Robert Flower (1973-1987)

3. Jim Stynes (1987-1998)

4. Norm Smith (19935-1948)

Also in consideration: Garry Lyon, David Neitz, Max Gawn, Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca

There are few names in football bigger than Barassi, a Hall of Fame Legend with six premierships, who gets the nod for the first pick here. Many argue Flower was the most naturally talented player to represent the club, while Stynes, another iconic football figure, owns the AFL's consecutive games record, four club best and fairest awards and a Brownlow Medal. Smith edges out Lyon and Neitz as well as some modern day figures, who are well on truly a chance to supplant him when their careers are complete.

North Melbourne

1. Wayne Carey (1989-2001)

2. Brent Harvey (1996-2016)

3. Keith Greig (1971-1985)

4. David Dench (1969-1984)

Also in consideration: Wayne Schimmelbusch, Glenn Archer, Malcolm Blight, John Longmire

No surprise here with Carey taking top spot. The seven-time All-Australian (four as captain), two-time league MVP and two-time premiership player was one of the most dominant players of all time. Harvey's longevity is remarkable, having played 432 games and kicking 518 goals. Greig is a two-time Brownlow Medal winner, as well as a premiership player, and was an obvious choice, while 1977 premiership skipper Dench edged out a host of iconic Kangaroo names for the final spot on the mountain.

Port Adelaide

1. Warren Tredrea (1997-2010)

2. Robbie Gray (2007-2022)

3. Travis Boak (2007-present)

4. Kane Cornes (2001-2015)

Also in consideration: Chad Cornes, Justin Westhoff, Gavin Wanganeen

It's hard to go past Tredrea as the first face on Port Adelaide's Mount Rushmore, given he's a premiership skipper, and all-time leading goalkicker for the club. Gray, a five-time Showdown medallist, is an icon and arguably the most clutch player to pull on the Power jumper, while Boak and Cornes are rewarded for their longevity (they sit first and second, respectively, in games played for the Power). Of course, the Port Adelaide Magpies' list would be stacked with other great names, including Geof Motley, Fos Williams and Russell Ebert, but for this exercise we are looking at the AFL era only.

Richmond

1. Jack Dyer (1931-1949)

2. Kevin Bartlett (1965-1983)

3. Dustin Martin (2010-present)

4. Royce Hart (1967-1977)

Also in consideration: Tom Hafey, Trent Cotchin, Jack Riewoldt, Jack Titus, Matthew Richardson, Michael Roach

One of the toughest clubs to whittle down to just four players, but it can't start with anyone other than Dyer, 'Captain Blood' himself. Bartlett, a member of the illustrious 400-game club is an iconic Richmond figure with a glittering resume, and Martin may go down as one of the best to ever play the game with his 2017 Brownlow Medal, three flags and three Norm Smith medals already attached to his legacy. Hart was the final selection, nudging out Cotchin a modern-day triple-premiership captain. Stiff!

St Kilda

1. Tony Lockett (1983-1994)

2. Darrel Baldock (1962-1968)

3. Robert Harvey (1988-2008)

4. Nick Riewoldt (2001-2017)

Also in consideration: Ian Stewart, Bill Mohr, Stephen Milne, Stewart Loewe, Barry Breen

With not a whole heap of club success, you'd think it would be easier to determine St Kilda's four most iconic players, but it's tough. Lockett kicked nearly 900 goals for the Saints and is a walk-up start, while Baldock, a Hall of Fame Legend, skippered the Saints' only flag win and cannot miss out. Harvey is an iron man and modern day icon, as is Riewoldt, who is the club's longest-serving captain, and a Saint through and through.

South Melbourne/Sydney

1. Bob Skilton (1956-1971)

2. Adam Goodes (1999-2015)

3. Bob Pratt (1930-1939, 1946)

4. Michael O'Loughlin (1995-2009)

Also in consideration: Lance Franklin, Tony Lockett, Barry Hall, Peter Bedford

On almost any other list, Goodes, a prolific all-rounder, two-time Brownlow medallist and two-time premiership player, would comfortably sit at the top, but the first selection here simply has to be Skilton. One of just four three-time Brownlow Medal winners, Skilton, a Hall of Fame Legend, is in the conversation for greatest player of all time. Pratt, another Aussie Rules Legend, and O'Loughlin round out the Swans' Mount Rushmore, with a number of big names missing out, including Lockett and Franklin.

West Coast

1. Peter Matera (1990-2002)

2. Ben Cousins (1996-2007)

3. Chris Judd (2002-2007)

4. Josh Kennedy (2008-2022)

Also in consideration: Glen Jakovich, Dean Cox, Guy McKenna, Daniel Kerr

Matera -- a five-time best and fairest, and Norm Smith medallist -- dashing down the wing is as iconic as it gets for West Coast. So too is the Cousins-Judd combo during the success of the mid-2000s, with both winning Brownlow Medals and premierships at the club. All-time goalkicking leader Kennedy, the player the Eagles received when Judd made the move to the Blues, rounds out the foursome.

Footscray/Western Bulldogs

1. Ted Whitten (1951-1970)

2. Brad Johnson (1994-2010)

3. Chris Grant (1990-2007)

4. Marcus Bontempelli (2014-present)

Also in consideration: Doug Hawkins, Charlie Sutton, Scott West, Simon Beasley

There aren't too many more iconic figures in the game than Whitten, who was a clear cut first selection. Johnson and Grant sit comfortably as one and two on the games played list and are Bulldog through and through, while current skipper Bontempelli has been adjudged to already be worthy for the mountain as one of the most iconic Bulldogs of all time. Hawkins and Sutton were the unluckiest to miss out.