Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane forward Eric Hipwood is eyeing pre-season minutes after surgery to fix the injury that he battled through in the Lions' AFL premiership run.

The left-footer's movement and kicking ability was severely inhibited for the final two months of last season as he battled a groin issue he likened to osteitis pubis.

Unable to leap and kick long, Hipwood relied on painful injections in the pubic bone to play but still managed one of the great grand final goals in their emphatic defeat of Sydney.

Eric Hipwood celebrates his stunning goal from the boundary in the 2024 Grand Final. Photo by Robert Cianflone/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Hipwood had surgery before Christmas and is already running, with an eye to play restricted minutes in a pre-season trial against Adelaide on the Gold Coast on February 27.

The 27-year-old Queenslander shapes as a vital cog in the side's defence after the shock retirement of key forward Joe Daniher.

The squad returned to training at their Springfield base this week, Hipwood among a rehabilitation group that includes Hugh McCluggage (foot/lower leg), Oscar McInerney (shoulder) and Levi Ashcroft (shoulder).

Lachie Neale is on light duties managing foot soreness while Darcy Gardiner, Keidean Coleman, Tom Doedee and Lincoln McCarthy are also progressing well from their respective anterior cruciate ligament tears, with all players expected to be fit for the opening round on March 6.

Wing Jaspa Fletcher, who has taken Daniher's number in a round-about nod to father and former Lion Adrian, said that group had set the pace after a Christmas spent celebrating their success.

"They're absolutely flying at the moment. To see the boys like that, deserve to play on the day as well and didn't quite get there, and the guys that stood in their place," he said.

"Hopefully we can get them back to form.

"It's a little bit of a blur ... you sit on that one (2023 grand final loss) in your off-season but this year, the finish we had, we had a celebration but the boys are pretty hungry to get back."

Adrian Fletcher wore the No.6 for Brisbane, a guernsey currently owned by McCluggage.

"I spoke to Hughy and tried to get it off him but he wouldn't give it back," Fletcher quipped.

"I had to go half the number, so if I can be half as good as dad was I'll be pretty happy.

"I spoke to Joe and made sure it was alright (to wear his No.3), just in case he was going to come back out and surprise everyone."

The side will shift to Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast next week for a pre-season camp.