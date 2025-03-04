It's that time of year where our footy experts look into their crystal balls and attempt to predict the AFL season ahead. Who will win the 2025 premiership and wooden spoon? Who takes home Charlie? What are our BIG calls of the year?
Rohan Connolly
Premier: Geelong
Runner-up: Brisbane
Biggest riser: Melbourne
Biggest slider: Port Adelaide
Wooden Spoon: Richmond
Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos
Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron
Rising Star: Isaac Kako
BIG call for the year: Josh Carr to replace Ken Hinkley as Port Adelaide coach before the end of the season.
Jake Michaels
Premier: GWS
Runner-up: Fremantle
Biggest riser: Fremantle
Biggest slider: Geelong
Wooden Spoon: Richmond
Brownlow Medal: Caleb Serong
Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow
Rising Star: Sid Draper
BIG call for the year: The Tigers go winless in season 2025!
Matt Walsh
Premier: GWS
Runner-up: Geelong
Biggest riser: Adelaide
Biggest slider: Collingwood
Wooden Spoon: Richmond
Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos
Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow
Rising Star: Sid Draper
BIG call for the year: West Coast bounce back and defeat Dockers in both Derbies on their way to finals.
Jarryd Barca
Premier: Carlton
Runner-up: GWS
Biggest riser: Melbourne and Adelaide
Biggest slider: Port Adelaide
Wooden Spoon: Richmond
Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos
Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow
Rising Star: Levi Ashcroft
BIG call for the year: Riley Thilthorpe, after an injury-free season, emerges as a premier forward in the comp, kicking 50-plus goals and making his first All-Australian team.
Christian Joly (Champion Data)
Premier: Western Bulldogs
Runner-up: Brisbane
Biggest riser: Collingwood
Biggest slider: Sydney
Wooden Spoon: Richmond
Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca and Nick Daicos
Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron
Rising Star: Murphy Reid
BIG call for the year: We'll have dual Brownlow winners in 2025.
Results:
Premier: Geelong, GWS (2), Carlton, Western Bulldogs (all 1)
Runner-up: Brisbane (2), GWS (1), Geelong (1), Fremantle (1)
Biggest riser: Melbourne (2), Adelaide (2), Fremantle, Collingwood,
Biggest slider: Port Adelaide (2), Geelong (1), Collingwood (1), Sydney (1)
Wooden Spoon: Richmond (5)
Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos (4), Caleb Serong (1), Christian Petracca (1)
Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow (3), Jeremy Cameron (2)
Rising Star: Sid Draper (2), Isaac Kako (1), Levi Ashcroft (1), Murphy Reid (1)