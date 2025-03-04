On the ESPN Footy Podcast this week, Jake Michaels declares it 'a big year' for out of contract Swans star Chad Warner. (1:15)

It's that time of year where our footy experts look into their crystal balls and attempt to predict the AFL season ahead. Who will win the 2025 premiership and wooden spoon? Who takes home Charlie? What are our BIG calls of the year?

Rohan Connolly

Premier: Geelong

Runner-up: Brisbane

Biggest riser: Melbourne

Biggest slider: Port Adelaide

Wooden Spoon: Richmond

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

Rising Star: Isaac Kako

BIG call for the year: Josh Carr to replace Ken Hinkley as Port Adelaide coach before the end of the season.

Jake Michaels

Premier: GWS

Runner-up: Fremantle

Biggest riser: Fremantle

Biggest slider: Geelong

Wooden Spoon: Richmond

Brownlow Medal: Caleb Serong

Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow

Rising Star: Sid Draper

BIG call for the year: The Tigers go winless in season 2025!

Which team will win the premiership in 2025? Who will take home the Brownlow? Our experts have weighed in. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Matt Walsh

Premier: GWS

Runner-up: Geelong

Biggest riser: Adelaide

Biggest slider: Collingwood

Wooden Spoon: Richmond

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow

Rising Star: Sid Draper

BIG call for the year: West Coast bounce back and defeat Dockers in both Derbies on their way to finals.

Jarryd Barca

Premier: Carlton

Runner-up: GWS

Biggest riser: Melbourne and Adelaide

Biggest slider: Port Adelaide

Wooden Spoon: Richmond

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow

Rising Star: Levi Ashcroft

BIG call for the year: Riley Thilthorpe, after an injury-free season, emerges as a premier forward in the comp, kicking 50-plus goals and making his first All-Australian team.

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Premier: Western Bulldogs

Runner-up: Brisbane

Biggest riser: Collingwood

Biggest slider: Sydney

Wooden Spoon: Richmond

Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca and Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

Rising Star: Murphy Reid

BIG call for the year: We'll have dual Brownlow winners in 2025.

Results:

Premier: Geelong, GWS (2), Carlton, Western Bulldogs (all 1)

Runner-up: Brisbane (2), GWS (1), Geelong (1), Fremantle (1)

Biggest riser: Melbourne (2), Adelaide (2), Fremantle, Collingwood,

Biggest slider: Port Adelaide (2), Geelong (1), Collingwood (1), Sydney (1)

Wooden Spoon: Richmond (5)

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos (4), Caleb Serong (1), Christian Petracca (1)

Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow (3), Jeremy Cameron (2)

Rising Star: Sid Draper (2), Isaac Kako (1), Levi Ashcroft (1), Murphy Reid (1)