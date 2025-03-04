        <
        >

          ESPN's AFL predictions for 2025: Giants tipped to contend; Daicos for Brownlow

          play
          Could Chad Warner be the AFL's first $2-million-man? (1:15)

          On the ESPN Footy Podcast this week, Jake Michaels declares it 'a big year' for out of contract Swans star Chad Warner. (1:15)

          • ESPN staffMar 4, 2025, 09:00 PM

          It's that time of year where our footy experts look into their crystal balls and attempt to predict the AFL season ahead. Who will win the 2025 premiership and wooden spoon? Who takes home Charlie? What are our BIG calls of the year?

          Rohan Connolly

          Premier: Geelong
          Runner-up: Brisbane
          Biggest riser: Melbourne
          Biggest slider: Port Adelaide
          Wooden Spoon: Richmond
          Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos
          Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron
          Rising Star: Isaac Kako
          BIG call for the year: Josh Carr to replace Ken Hinkley as Port Adelaide coach before the end of the season.

          Jake Michaels

          Premier: GWS
          Runner-up: Fremantle
          Biggest riser: Fremantle
          Biggest slider: Geelong
          Wooden Spoon: Richmond
          Brownlow Medal: Caleb Serong
          Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow
          Rising Star: Sid Draper
          BIG call for the year: The Tigers go winless in season 2025!

          Matt Walsh

          Premier: GWS
          Runner-up: Geelong
          Biggest riser: Adelaide
          Biggest slider: Collingwood
          Wooden Spoon: Richmond
          Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos
          Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow
          Rising Star: Sid Draper
          BIG call for the year: West Coast bounce back and defeat Dockers in both Derbies on their way to finals.

          Jarryd Barca

          Premier: Carlton
          Runner-up: GWS
          Biggest riser: Melbourne and Adelaide
          Biggest slider: Port Adelaide
          Wooden Spoon: Richmond
          Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos
          Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow
          Rising Star: Levi Ashcroft
          BIG call for the year: Riley Thilthorpe, after an injury-free season, emerges as a premier forward in the comp, kicking 50-plus goals and making his first All-Australian team.

          Christian Joly (Champion Data)

          Premier: Western Bulldogs
          Runner-up: Brisbane
          Biggest riser: Collingwood
          Biggest slider: Sydney
          Wooden Spoon: Richmond
          Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca and Nick Daicos
          Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron
          Rising Star: Murphy Reid
          BIG call for the year: We'll have dual Brownlow winners in 2025.

          Results:

          Premier: Geelong, GWS (2), Carlton, Western Bulldogs (all 1)

          Runner-up: Brisbane (2), GWS (1), Geelong (1), Fremantle (1)

          Biggest riser: Melbourne (2), Adelaide (2), Fremantle, Collingwood,

          Biggest slider: Port Adelaide (2), Geelong (1), Collingwood (1), Sydney (1)

          Wooden Spoon: Richmond (5)

          Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos (4), Caleb Serong (1), Christian Petracca (1)

          Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow (3), Jeremy Cameron (2)

          Rising Star: Sid Draper (2), Isaac Kako (1), Levi Ashcroft (1), Murphy Reid (1)