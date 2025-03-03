Open Extended Reactions

The AFL has made the decision to postpone two Opening Round matches with Tropical Cyclone Alfred expected to hit south east Queensland Thursday night.

Both Brisbane vs. Geelong and Gold Coast vs. Essendon will be rescheduled, after the AFL made the call with the Category 2 system bearing down on the Brisbane region.

It means only the Sydney vs. Hawthorn and GWS Giants vs. Collingwood games will go ahead in Opening Round this weekend.

"Out of an abundance of caution and after ongoing communication with the Queensland Government, the Bureau of Meteorology and Stadiums Queensland, the AFL made the decision now to ensure the health and safety of clubs, players, officials and - importantly - the wider southeastern Queensland and northern NSW community remains the priority," the AFL said in a statement.

"The AFL will announce the alternate schedule for these matches as soon as possible as we continue to work with clubs and venues on possible scenarios. The rescheduled matches won't be played during Opening Round."

Earlier on Tuesday, Australian golf officials made the call to cancel the WPGA Championships, which was set to begin on Thursday.

"With the predicted high rainfall, extreme winds and expected flooding, the decision has been made to ensure the safety of players, staff, fans and all stakeholders," the WPGA said in a statement.

Cyclone Alfred is currently hundreds of kilometres out to sea but on Tuesday is predicted to move towards the mainland between Queensland's Gold Coast and Byron Bay in NSW.

NSW authorities have issued a cyclone watch in the state for the first time since 1990, joining Queensland in bracing for destructive winds, intense rain and flash flooding.

-- with AAP