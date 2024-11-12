In the biggest game of the year, the Swans turned in one of their worst performances in their history as the Lions ran over them. (3:12)

Open Extended Reactions

An extended top 50 prospects from across Australia rounds out ESPN's Power Rankings for the 2024 AFL Draft.

This crop's depth and evenness is extraordinary, batting well through the 50 mark which will make decisions deep into the second night incredibly difficult for clubs. It also means sliders and bolters are guaranteed, and live trades more likely.

A strong Victorian contingent makes up the bulk of the top 50. It is headlined by Jagga Smith at No. 1, who produced one of the most consistently brilliant midfield campaigns ever. South Australian jet Sid Draper features at the pointy end, while a glut of midfielders make up the bulk of the top 10.

The late bolter into the top 10 is the high-flying Alix Tauru who is sure to become a fan favourite at the next level. Two mature agers find their way into the top 50, while nine talents are tied to AFL clubs already including Levi Ashcroft, Leo Lombard and Isaac Kako.

This is ESPN's final top 50 Power Rankings for the 2024 AFL Draft.

ALL 2024 POWER RANKINGS: April | May | June | July | August | September | October

ESPN/Getty Images

1. Jagga Smith (October rank: 1)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 181cm

National Champs: 4 games, 29.3 disposals, 6.8 clearances, 4.8 marks

Talent League: 12 games, 33.8 disposals, 7.9 clearances, 0.6 goals

Jagga is the 'can't miss' prospect, an inside midfielder with insatiable appetite for the contest. He's brilliantly creative, intelligently snaking into pockets of space and releasing outside runners before hitting the turbo to stay involved in transition. Smith accumulates a mountain of the ball and demands opposition attention with his ability to break open the game with class and precision. He well and truly ended any concerns around his size with brilliant VFL exploits, and now ends his top-age season where he began it for ESPN - at No. 1.

Best traits similar to: Zak Butters

READ: Jagga Smith, the 2024 AFL Draft's most exciting midfielder

Finn O'Sullivan and Jagga Smith after the 2km time trial at the National Draft Combine. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

2. Sid Draper (2)

South Adelaide/South Australia

MID, 182cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 21.0 disposals, 3.8 clearances, 2.8 marks

SANFL: 6 games, 22.2 disposals, 4.7 clearances, 6.2 tackles

The most explosive and agile midfielder in the draft is Draper, whose brilliant evasiveness and burst from contest make him a nightmare match-up. Over the past two seasons for club and state he's been one of the draft's best performers, and he elevated his standing once more with a scintillating block of football at SANFL level. Draper was South Adelaide's best player in the back half of 2024. He boasts game-winning traits befitting the best midfielders in the game.

Best traits similar to: Chad Warner

READ: SANFL exploits could crown SA's next pick 1

Sid Draper representing South Australia at the U18 Championships. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

3. Levi Ashcroft (3) - Brisbane father-son

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID, 179cm

National Champs: 4 games, 25.5 disposals, 3.2 clearances, 1.0 goals

Talent League: 9 games, 30.8 disposals, 5.2 clearances, 1.3 goals

Ashcroft is a classy and composed midfielder with more goal nous than his older brother, but less of the transition burst that Will exhibits. He's been unstoppable racking up the footy at every level, headlined by a 35-disposal, 11-clearance best on ground outing in his sole Lions VFL appearance. He's won three straight Coates Talent League premierships on the trot to go with back-to-back u18s championships with Vic Metro to produce the greatest junior footballing résumé ever. Ashcroft will likely begin his AFL career in the forward line before graduating on-ball, and is destined to land at the Lions under the father-son rule.

Best traits similar to: Caleb Serong

READ: Lions' draft riches set to extend premiership window

Levi Ashcroft will make his way to the Lions as a father-son selection. Martin Keep/AFL Photos via Getty Images

4. Sam Lalor (6)

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

MID/FWD, 187cm

National Champs: 3 games, 11.0 disposals, 5.0 marks, 1.3 goals

Talent League: 4 games, 23.0 disposals, 6.2 clearances, 5.8 marks

Lalor is now on the verge of becoming the AFL's newest No. 1 pick. It will be a selection made with upside in mind - the brutish country midfielder has an array of weapons that could help him become the best player in the game. Lalor is freakishly strong through the hips and breaks out of tackles with a casual flick, but also loves to use his strength defensively by laying crunching tackles and bumps. His most impressive traits lie forward of the ball, where he's a nightmare to defend one-on-one with his strength, power off the mark and strong hands. The yellow and black No. 4 guernsey will soon have a new owner at Punt Road.

Best traits similar to: Christian Petracca

READ: The powerful goalkicking midfielder likened to Dusty by his coach

Sam Lalor in action at an AFL National Academy training session in late 2023. Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

5. Finn O'Sullivan (4)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Country

MID, 182cm

National Champs: 2 games, 11.5 disposals, 1.5 marks, 3.5 tackles

Talent League: 4 games, 17.2 disposals, 3.0 clearances, 1.2 goals

O'Sullivan was a dominant force through the u16s and as a bottom-ager, but multiple injuries have prevented his best in 2024. Recruiters know what that best looks like, though. O'Sullivan flies for marks around the ground, runs hard both ways with a bounding gait and hits the scoreboard with regularity. His question marks revolve around his ability to accumulate and win contested ball. If those areas improve at the next level, O'Sullivan will become one of the most damaging midfielders in the game.

Best traits similar to: Isaac Heeney

Finn O’Sullivan competes in the running vertical jump test. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

6. Leo Lombard (5) - Gold Coast Academy

SUNS Academy/Allies

MID/FWD, 178cm

National Champs: 4 games, 26.2 disposals, 4.8 clearances, 1.0 goals

VFL: 8 games, 17.5 disposals, 2.6 clearances, 0.6 goals

If Lombard was not already tied to an AFL club, his fanfare would be through the roof. The powerful forward-half midfielder enters the league as one of its fastest players ever and already possesses elite skills to go with his athletic base. Lombard played an integral role in a VFL premiership at 16 years of age and would have played a lot of senior football if he was on the Suns' list in 2024. He projects to become a forward-half midfielder, capable of the extraordinary but not without the ups and downs that X-factor players present. The Suns will match a bid wherever it comes on draft night.

Best traits similar to: Jordan De Goey

READ: Leo Lombard, the Academy prospect who could force an AFL Draft rule change

Leo Lombard topped this year's combine's agility test at 7.812 seconds, good for sixth all-time. Martin Keep/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

7. Tobie Travaglia (9)

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

DEF/MID, 187cm

National Champs: 4 games, 21.8 disposals, 6.2 marks, 8.2 intercepts

Talent League: 12 games, 23.6 disposals, 6.4 tackles, 0.9 goals

Travaglia's game is defined by his competitiveness. He's a maniacal pressure player, accustomed to defending but best suited to kickstarting transition through intercepts and dash. He's at home off halfback where he reads the play in front of him, but excelled as a midfielder and even kicked goals in stints up forward. Travaglia's flexibility appeals to clubs and his physicality belies his slender frame, giving recruiters reason to believe his best football will come as an on-baller.

Best traits similar to: Will Day

8. Xavier Lindsay (7)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

MID, 183cm

National Champs: 3 games, 22.7 disposals, 4.3 clearances, 6.7 marks

Talent League: 12 games, 23.4 disposals, 5.4 clearances, 0.6 goals

Lindsay oozes class with ball in hand as an outside midfielder, with his silky left foot a lethal weapon in his arsenal. He's an outstanding leader and garners rave reviews from coaches about the standards he sets. It's difficult to see how Lindsay doesn't succeed at the next level - he has huge positional versatility with a speed-endurance blend to go with beautiful skills. In a midfield-heavy draft he should be considered firmly in that top group.

Best traits similar to: Josh Kelly

9. Alix Tauru (13)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

DEF/FWD, 193cm

National Champs: 3 games, 6.7 disposals, 2.7 marks, 1.0 tackles

Talent League: 12 games, 14.5 disposals, 5.8 marks, 0.6 goals

Tauru rockets up to land as the No. 1 key position player in 2024. It comes thanks to his elite aerial ability. Whether it be intercepting or leading up the ground, Tauru is an unbelievable talent in the air with strong hands and elite bounce. He needs to round out the rest of his game, including his hands at ground level and decision making with the ball. But few come into the AFL better equipped to become a marking star at either end of the ground, and it's an undeniable quality that gives Tauru a huge ceiling.

Best traits similar to: Tom Stewart

10. Josh Smillie (8)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 195cm

National Champs: 4 games, 18.8 disposals, 5.8 clearances, 3.5 tackles

Talent League: 12 games, 25.5 disposals, 4.8 clearances, 1.3 goals

Smillie has the potential to be the best player from this draft. At 195cm he could become one of the tallest midfielders in the competition, where he's an inside brute that rips the ball out of stoppages and moves it forward with a booming kick. But he doesn't move around the ground well enough right now to be a midfielder and needs to use his height to advantage in the air. What Smillie is, and what he could become, are too far apart to be confident he reaches his ceiling.

Best traits similar to: Tom Green

READ: Is sky-high upside enough for 194cm midfield beast to go top 5?

Josh Smillie is a 195cm midfield prospect who knows how to use his size. Martin Keep/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

11. Harvey Langford (10)

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

MID, 190cm

National Champs: 25.5 disposals, 6.2 clearances, 6.2 marks

Talent League: 15 games, 25.9 disposals, 4.7 clearances, 1.3 goals

Langford's season for club and state was utterly dominant, culminating in a share of the Larke Medal and top-five buzz heading into draft night. Concerns lie in his lack of burst as a centre bounce midfielder. While he gets to contests through a strong work rate, he doesn't often find space out of congestion. With that said, Langford's lack of speed and agility won't prevent him becoming an elite AFL midfielder if his clean hands, contested marking and penetrating kick translate well to the next level as clubs expect.

Best traits similar to: Jordan Dawson

12. Isaac Kako (12) - Essendon NGA

FWD, 175cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 14.5 disposals, 1.2 tackles, 2.0 goals

Talent League: 12 games, 18.7 disposals, 3.0 tackles, 1.7 goals

Kako has the bag of tricks befitting the game's best small forward. He kicks goals on the fly regularly, hitting the contest at full steam and exiting with ball in hand. A pocket rocket that suits the modern game to a tee, Kako's biggest area of improvement as a small forward will be his pressure game without the ball. While he thrives on fast entry inside 50, he was also building a strong game on-ball for Calder before a syndesmosis injury curtailed his season. Essendon is well-positioned to match a bid on their NGA graduate.

Best traits similar to: Nick Watson

Isaac Kako in action during an AFL Futures match last season. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

13. Harry Armstrong (11)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD, 195cm

National Champs: 3 games, 9.0 disposals, 5.0 marks, 3.0 goals

Talent League: 10 games, 10.0 disposals, 3.4 marks, 2.8 goals

Armstrong presents a strong package as a modern-day key forward. He has vice-like hands and a beautiful set-shot routine, plus an athletic profile that should see him venture up the ground to challenge his direct opponent. Under Matthew Lloyd at Haileybury and for the Sandy Dragons and Vic Metro, Armstrong has continually improved this year, and it's that rate of improvement that gives him suitors in the top 10. He has immense ability to clunk pack marks, kick accurately for goal, and continually present down the line.

Best traits similar to: Aaron Naughton

14. Joe Berry (14)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

FWD, 180cm

National Champs: 4 games, 13.2 disposals, 2.8 tackles, 2.2 goals

Talent League: 14 games, 14.4 disposals, 2.9 tackles, 1.9 goals

Berry is the full package as a half-forward, standing up in pressure situations and proving hugely damaging with ball in hand. At the national championships, he was a game-changer, injecting life into on-ball rotations and executing beautifully going inside 50. He has the speed, defensive intent, skills, and goal nous to become an exceptional forward at the next level.

Best traits similar to: Dylan Moore

15. Bo Allan (15)

Peel Thunder/Western Australia

MID/DEF, 191cm

National Champs: 3 games, 20.0 disposals, 3.7 clearances, 6.0 tackles

WAFL: 11 games, 11.4 disposals, 2.9 marks, 2.9 tackles

Allan is a bruising, combative midfielder. His incredible strength and frame help him win a lot of contested ball, and he boasts one of the better defensive work-rates of anyone in the draft. Allan's leadership was enormous for WA, and he's a WAFL premiership winner with Peel alongside a host of AFL-listed players. Allan will start his career as a halfback but will, in time, move into the midfield. The only skill holding him back will be his inconsistent kicking.

Best traits similar to: Elliot Yeo

READ: WA's top draft talent is an AFL captain in waiting

In the space of two championship games, Bo Allan has shirtfronted some of the best midfielders in the country and propelled himself into top-10 conversations. Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

16. Taj Hotton (19)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD/MID, 182cm

Talent League: 3 games, 28.7 disposals, 7.3 marks, 1.7 goals

Hotton tore his ACL at training in May. It was a cruel blow for an early riser in the draft pool after a stunning start to his campaign where he was the Dragons' standout midfielder amongst Ashcroft and Murphy Reid. Hotton is incredibly agile and clean, able to find space and distribute beautifully through the corridor. He's played long stints of his junior football in the forward line and has the goal nous to prove effective. Clubs know Hotton may have cracked the top five with a full season, such is his class with ball in hand.

Best traits similar to: Harry Sheezel

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

17. Jobe Shanahan (17)

Bendigo Pioneers/Allies

FWD, 194cm

National Champs: 4 games, 12.2 disposals, 5.5 marks, 1.2 goals

Talent League: 11 games, 12.9 disposals, 5.0 marks, 2.1 goals

Shanahan is a burly key forward who elevated his first-round stock with an excellent patch of form at VFL level with Essendon. He kicked 11 goals in three games and exhibited all of his traits - Shanahan is a booming kick, can use his endurance to work up the ground, and has strong hands on the lead and in pack marks.

Best traits similar to: Jacob van Rooyen

18. Murphy Reid (18)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 180cm

National Champs: 4 games, 24.5 disposals, 3.2 clearances, 1.0 goals

Talent League: 9 games, 25.1 disposals, 4.0 clearances, 1.1 goals

Reid has suitors in the top 10, and it's clear why. His ability to weave out of trouble and find teammates with deft touch - all with extreme poise - is a joy to watch. The Dragons on-baller claimed Vic Metro's MVP for his exploits at the carnival, which included prolific scoreboard impact. The knocks on Reid are two-fold; he's undersized and is easily knocked off the ball as an inside midfielder, and also lacks the burst of others to exit the contest at speed. His class and poise will take him far as a forward, but potentially not as a bona fide midfielder.

Best traits similar to: Gryan Miers

19. Luke Trainor (16)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF, 194cm

National Champs: 4 games, 19.8 disposals, 5.8 marks, 4.5 intercepts

Talent League: 5 games, 19.8 disposals, 5.6 marks, 2.2 tackles

It's been a frustrating back half of the season for Trainor after kicking the winning goal against Vic Country in the national championships. At his best, the smooth-moving tall takes intercept marks at will and kickstarts transition with a lovely right boot. He's dealt with a hip injury and lingering concussion symptoms in the year.

Best traits similar to: Jordan Ridley

READ: Luke Trainor - the premier interceptor in a draft full of midfielders

Luke Trainor received best on ground for his performance for the Academy against the Coburg Lions. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

20. Oli Hannaford (20)

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

FWD/DEF, 180cm

National Champs: 3 games, 10.7 disposals, 3.0 marks, 3.3 tackles

Talent League: 16 games, 16.2 disposals, 4.1 tackles, 1.2 goals

No prospect's star has risen quite like Hannaford's, who missed out on the national combine but should now find a home on the first night of the draft. It's with thanks to a move up forward where the goalsneak showed off elite athleticism and nous. He needs to improve his aerobic ability and defensive application, but offers huge upside with an aerial presence and scoreboard impact.

Best traits similar to: Kai Lohmann

21. Kayle Gerreyn (21)

West Perth/Western Australia

RUCK/FWD, 199cm

National Champs: 4 games, 12.5 disposals, 9.0 hitouts, 1.2 goals

WAFL Colts: 11 games, 21.5 disposals, 6.2 marks, 1.6 goals

Gerreyn has been stunningly underrated after a blistering WAFL Colts campaign where he won games off his own boot from the ruck. It's not where he should end up at AFL level, though, with his smooth-moving game best fitted to the forward half where he can use his skills and size to impact. Gerreyn has a top-heavy frame and is light on his feet in the contest, able to shift out of trouble to use his brilliant skills. He offers huge upside in his agility and ball use, both unique traits at 199cm.

Best traits similar to: Riley Thilthorpe

22. Cooper Hynes (25)

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 190cm

National Champs: 4 games, 16.8 disposals, 4.8 marks, 1.0 goals

Talent League: 15 games, 23.7 disposals, 4.7 clearances, 1.5 goals

You'd be brave to bet against Hynes' skillset not translating to the next level. The bulldozing midfielder possesses rare power, using it to burst away from stoppages but also impact defensively up forward. His attack on the ball and man alike is ferocious.

Best traits similar to: Sam Powell-Pepper

23. Jack Whitlock (22)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

FWD, 200cm

National Champs: 4 games, 14.8 disposals, 5.0 marks, 1.0 goals

Talent League: 12 games, 16.4 disposals, 4.8 marks, 2.1 goals

There's enough buzz around Whitlock to believe he'll be taken earlier than this point on the first night. He has a similar frame and production to Ben King in his draft year; his reach and rangy athleticism translated superbly to the ruck where he collected a lot of the ball and produced big numbers. There's also reason to be concerned about the amount of size he needs to add to his frame to become an effective key forward at the next level. Whitlock will be an upside swing for a club inside the first round.

Best traits similar to: Ben King

Jack Whitlock in action for the AFL Academy against the Coburg Lions. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

24. Sam Marshall (24) - Brisbane Academy

Sandringham Dragons/Allies

MID, 185cm

National Champs: 4 games, 27.0 disposals, 4.0 clearances, 3.8 tackles

Talent League: 8 games, 23.4 disposals, 6.1 marks, 2.7 clearances

Marshall won best on ground honours in the CTL Grand Final and is bound for Brisbane. The hard-running midfielder finds space with elite work rate, and executes skills well when given time. He projects to start his career on a flank or wing like Jaspa Fletcher has over the past two seasons, and looks more progressed in his ability to find the ball.

Best traits similar to: Adam Cerra

25. Jesse Dattoli (27)

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 179cm

National Champs: 4 games, 15.2 disposals, 7.2 marks, 0.8 goals

Talent League: 7 games, 23.1 disposals, 3.9 clearances, 1.7 goals

There's no consensus on Dattoli. One of the most unique players in the pool, the midfielder-turned-forward is brilliant above his head and takes the game on with smarts and poise. He could graduate into an elite on-baller given his supreme skill, but he may struggle due to his size and speed. Dattoli doesn't win a lot of his own ball and can rush his disposal, but there's enough on offer for clubs to take a punt on the first night.

Best traits similar to: Josh Rachele

26. Hamish Davis (26)

Claremont/Western Australia

FWD/MID, 190cm

National Champs: 4 games, 14.5 disposals, 4.0 marks, 1.8 goals

WAFL: 7 games, 14.3 disposals, 2.7 marks, 1.0 goals

Davis will be drafted as the modern-day half-forward, able to gallop up and down with unrewarded running but also finish his chances and provide flexibility on-ball or even in defence. He went from a 40-disposal Colts game as a midfielder to kicking four goals in a WAFL final, and his half-forward play against men was ultra-impressive. There's not much confidence in his ability to make it as a pure on-baller due to his limited foot skills, but he's primed for a long career in the forward 50.

Best traits similar to: Will Hayward

27. James Barrat (29)

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

DEF/FWD, 193cm

National Champs: 3 games, 9.3 disposals, 5.0 marks, 0.7 goals

Talent League: 13 games, 16.5 disposals, 7.2 marks, 1.7 goals

Don't be surprised if Barrat finds a home on the first night. The mature key position player showed off his flexibility this season, kicking bags of goals up forward before really proving his worth as a shut-down defender. He has a good kicking action, backs himself to intercept, and even had stints on-ball where he relished the opportunity to throw his weight around. There are enough success stories of undersized key defenders to be confident in Barrat's translation to the next level.

Best traits similar to: Josh Battle

28. Alex Dodson (23)

Sturt/South Australia

RUC, 203cm

National Champs: 3 games, 17.3 disposals, 19.7 hitouts, 3.7 clearances

SANFL U18s: 9 games, 20.8 disposals, 6.0 marks, 4.6 clearances

Dodson hasn't generated huge excitement since declaring for the AFL Draft, but he is the best ruck prospect through the junior pathways since Mac Andrew. Dodson's soft hands, athletic profile, and thirst for the ball give him an opportunity to become a dominant ruck in the league. He needs to become a contested mark threat and develop his ruck craft, but his pathway to an AFL debut is shorter than most talls.

Best traits similar to: Tim English

Alex Dodson has those two infamous footy words associated with him - basketball background. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

29. Noah Mraz

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

DEF, 199cm

Talent League: 2 games, 19.5 disposals, 4.0 marks, 2.5 tackles

Mraz is the forgotten man, a brilliantly competitive key defender who takes pride in his defensive assignments and wins his battles consistently. Injury has robbed him in his top-age campaign, but recruiters know his quality should make him a top-30 pick.

Best traits similar to: Sam Taylor

30. Jonty Faull

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

FWD, 195cm

National Champs: 3 games, 8.3 disposals, 3.3 marks, 1.7 goals

Talent League: 10 games, 13.3 disposals, 4.4 marks, 2.7 goals

Faull began the season as the top key forward prospect in a tough-to-rank position. Others have risen while he's dealt with injuries, but Faull still showed enough to be taken in the first round. He's a hard-working forward that will get up and down the wings and back into the forward 50 to compete. Faull will be a coaches' delight in the AFL system.

Best traits similar to: Brody Mihocek

31. Matt Whitlock

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

DEF/FWD, 199cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 14.0 disposals, 4.8 marks, 3.2 intercepts

Talent League: 14 games, 14.2 disposals, 5.0 marks, 1.9 goals

Whitlock's ability to play at both ends and consistently impact aerially is a big tick for his first-round chances. The twin brother of Jack, Matt looks more accustomed down back where he locks down and kills contests. He needs to add size and develop his game with ball in hand to become a more reliable distributor, but clubs search far and wide for key defenders with Whitlock's talent.

Best traits similar to: Sam De Koning

32. Harrison Oliver

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF, 181cm

2024 State Champs: 4 games, 16.2 disposals, 5.2 marks, 1.5 marks

Talent League: 10 games, 15.4 disposals, 3.6 marks, 2.2 tackles

Competitive, classy and reliable, Oliver is a safe pick as a dashing halfback. He defends strongly and takes pride in his ability to shutdown opponents, but the upside lies in his precision ball use going forward. Oliver enjoys the freedom to get up the ground and find more of the ball.

Best traits similar to: Jordan Clark

33. Christian Moraes

Eastern Ranges, Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 183cm

National Champs: 4 games, 20.8 disposals, 5.8 marks, 0.8 goals

Talent League: 12 games, 23.8 disposals, 4.1 clearances, 1.5 goals

Moraes is an endurance athlete that operates at a high cadence, racking up the ball at will regardless of his position. He's been forced out of the midfield this season which has impacted his draft stock, but there's enough talent to believe that Moraes becomes a draft steal if he becomes a better kick under pressure and can hit the scoreboard with regularity.

Best traits similar to: Elijah Hollands

Christian Moraes in action at the Coates Talent League Boys Testing. Martin Keep/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

34. Archer Day-Wicks

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

FWD, 185cm

2024 Champs: 3 games, 10.3 disposals, 4.0 marks, 1.3 goals

Talent League: 14 games, 17.2 disposals, 4.0 marks, 1.1 goals

Day-Wicks has huge x-factor quality in the forward 50, able to leap on heads and kick goals in a variety of ways. He's an underrated size for a small forward and has some strength to battle in one-on-ones. Day-Wicks needs to become a better pressure forward and could round out his game with more touches up the ground, but will be drafted as a genuine match-winner inside 50.

Best traits similar to: Bayley Fritsch

35. Ben Camporeale - Carlton father-son

Glenelg/South Australia

MID, 186cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 26.8 disposals, 4.5 clearances, 3.8 tackles

SANFL U18s: 6 games, 31.7 disposals, 6.7 clearances, 4.0 tackles

More has been spoken about the Camporeale twins than just about any draft prospect this season. Ben has been a dominant inside midfielder over the past two seasons, wrenching the ball out of the clinches and moving it forward at all costs. The knocks on Camporeale are his foot skills and athletic profile. They're valid criticisms, but if Ben can become an elite contested possession winner it won't matter as much. Twin brother Lucas is a wingman that will also make his way to Carlton.

Best traits similar to: Tim Taranto

Ben Camporeale is a Carlton father-son prospect. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

36. Harry O'Farrell

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

DEF/FWD, 196cm

2024 Champs: 2 games, 4.0 disposals, 1.5 marks

Talent League: 5 games, 9.0 disposals, 3.0 marks, 0.4 goals

O'Farrell is an excellent key defensive prospect, long and rangy with swingman capabilities. He missed chunks of the season through injuries and hasn't shown an awful lot with the ball in his hand, but should remain in high demand as a lockdown key defender.

Best traits similar to: Jack Buckley

37. Hugh Boxshall

Claremont/Western Australia

MID, 187cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, WAFL Colts: 7 games, 25.0 disposals, 4.1 marks, 6.0 tackles

Boxshall has come from the clouds and is now in first-round contention. In truth, his season has been remarkably consistent outside of injury frustrations, an excellent midfield contributor for Claremont which culminated in a Colts premiership. It wasn't enough to earn a national combine invite but his elite endurance was on show at the WA combine. Boxshall has good stoppage craft and finds a lot of the ball, but isn't as skilful as other midfielders above him.

Best traits similar to: Willem Drew

38. Malakai Champion - West Coast NGA

Subiaco/Western Australia

FWD, 172cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 7.8 disposals, 2.5 tackles, 1.5 goals

WAFL Colts: 5 games, 9.6 disposals, 2.0 tackles, 1.2 goals

Champion is an excitement machine in the forward line, buzzing around contests and hitting the ball at full speed. He crumbs packs beautifully and can kick goals from impossible angles, plus take height-defying screamers. In better teams Champion is primed to explode, but will likely end up at the Eagles through their NGA.

Best traits similar to: Bobby Hill

39. Jack Ough

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

MID, 190cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 13.5 disposals, 4.5 marks, 1.5 tackles

Talent League: 16 games, 22.5 disposals, 4.5 marks, 3.8 tackles

Ough has the size, endurance, and class to warrant a pick in the top 40. He found a lot of the ball in the back half of the year to elevate his stock, dragging the Rebels to an unlikely Talent League grand final appearance. Ough should start his career outside of the centre square where it will become more of a challenge to impact.

Best traits similar to: Noah Anderson

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

40. Luke Urquhart

East Fremantle/Western Australia

MID, 190cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 21 disposals, 5.2 clearances, 2.8 tackles

WAFL Colts: 3 games, 23.3 disposals, 6.8 tackles, 1.3 goals

It's impossible to miss Urquhart with his blonde shock of hair flying through the middle of the park. He's a bash and crash operator and brings the energy to midfield brigades. His kicking is the big detractor and may hold him back from a list spot, but the speed, dare and contested ability Urquhart brings is valuable.

Best traits similar to: Ben Keays

41. Jasper Alger

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

FWD, 183cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 9.2 disposals, 3.2 marks, 1.2 goals

Talent League: 6 games, 10.8 disposals, 3.8 marks, 1.2 goals

Alger will land higher than this spot. The small forward loves flying for his marks, has good craft at ground level and applies frenetic pressure. It's a recipe for success at the next level. Alger should craft out a strong penchant for impacting in the forward 50, but may not grow into more than a pressure forward at the next level.

Best traits similar to: Jack Higgins

42. Angus Clarke

Glenelg/South Australia

DEF, 188cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 17.0 disposals, 3.2 marks, 1.5 tackles

SANFL U18s: 10 games, 16.7 disposals, 4.9 marks, 2.4 tackles

Clarke has the size, athletic profile and confidence to impact early on at senior level. His championships put his name in the second round frame and it looks like sticking on draft night, where clubs are keen to draft the next running defender that can lock down defensively. Clarke travels four hours for training and games after being jettisoned into the elite talent pathways.

Best traits similar to: Mason Redman

43. Adrian Cole - St Kilda NGA

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF, 194cm

2024 State Champs: 3 games, 8.0 disposals, 1.3 marks, 0.7 tackles

Talent League: 15 games, 7.7 disposals, 1.7 marks, 1.6 tackles

Cole should find a home at the Saints where he looms as a replacement for Josh Battle on the list. But clubs are sniffing around the tall at a higher selection than St Kilda may anticipate paying after strong combine results. He's a lockdown defender first and foremost, priding himself on defensive application. Cole's ability to run, intercept and spoil should translate well.

Best traits similar to: Dane Rampe

44. Josh Murphy

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

FWD, 190cm

2024 State Champs: 4 games, 8.5 disposals, 3.5 marks, 1.8 goals

Talent League: 11 games, 10.9 disposals, 4.5 marks, 2.9 goals

Murphy has flown under the radar. The third tall type exploded this year with bags of goals from set shots and open play, able to find the ball in dangerous positions and convert when given the opportunity. Logan Morris' ability to impact immediately at a similar size will encourage clubs.

Best traits similar to: Logan Morris

45. Tom Gross

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 181cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 20.0 disposals, 5.2 marks, 0.5 goals

Talent League: 8 games, 22.3 disposals, 3.8 marks, 0.9 goals

Gross has suitors higher than this mark. The tough and rugged on-baller has become more of a forward option at this point, playing the majority of his campaign at half forward where his high-flying exploits were a feature. Gross is old school in his attack on the ball and tough temperament, but lacks the skill of others above this mark.

Best traits similar to: Matt Kennedy

46. Riley Bice

Werribee VFL

DEF/MID, 185cm

2024 VFL: 21 games, 21.8 disposals, 6.9 marks, 2.7 tackles

The first mature-ager of the rankings is Werribee's Bice, a classy dashing defender who tested superbly at the state combine. The 24-year-old is a weapon out of defence with his disposal and became one of the premier distributors in the VFL on the way to winning a premiership. There's enough evidence to be confident that Bice makes it as a defender in the AFL.

Best traits similar to: Jayden Short

47. Tom Sims

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

FWD, 199cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 8.5 disposals, 1.2 marks, 1.0 goals

Talent League: 8 games, 7.4 disposals, 2.5 marks, 0.8 goals

Sims could be the biggest miss of these rankings. He ticks a lot of boxes with his size, accurate kicking and strong hands, and has suitors much higher than this point. Sims needs to transform his body and add more power to his game - he lacked strength at junior level and will need to work on his speed off the mark.

Best traits similar to: Todd Marshall

48. Cody Anderson - Hawthorn NGA

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 181cm

Talent League: 11 games, 22.5 disposals, 5.7 tackles, 0.8 goals

Anderson is a super aggressive, hard-running midfielder. He has the ability to go forward and hit the scoreboard, and may be best suited as a pressure forward where his energy and physicality suit. Anderson is a poor kick and needs to improve his skills to make it as a midfielder, but has enough quality to break into an AFL side in time.

Best traits similar to: James Worpel

Cody Anderson in action for the Eastern Ranges. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

49. Jayden Nguyen - Essendon NGA

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

DEF, 177cm

2024 Champs: 3 games, 13.7 disposals, 4.0 marks, 1.7 tackles

Talent League: 14 games, 18.9 disposals, 3.4 marks, 3.2 tackles

Nguyen is a dashing defender with speed to burn. He makes good decisions with ball in hand and enjoys taking the game on when the opportunity comes, but doesn't seek out the ball like other halfbacks. He's more accustomed to defensive roles with the capacity to burst out of defence. Expect Essendon to match a bid on the small defender if it comes late in the piece, but there's a good chance he makes it through the national draft.

Best traits similar to: Judd McVee

50. Sam Davidson

Richmond VFL

FWD, 191cm

2024 VFL: 17 games, 14.4 disposals, 3.8 marks, 1.6 goals

Davidson won the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell medal, and should find an AFL home on draft night to extend the history of the award. A smart and speedy forward, Davidson kicks goals in a variety of ways and has become incredibly dangerous with his ability in the air and at ground level.