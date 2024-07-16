Open Extended Reactions

The National Championships were won by Vic Metro after the siren thanks to a Luke Trainor set shot from the goal square, and with it the most important period of the AFL Draft calendar has concluded.

Metro and Vic Country played out a game of supreme quality on Sunday at Marvel Stadium, with both undefeated sides playing an exciting brand that showcased the very best of the deepest draft class to come through in quite some time.

The champs have thrown up draft bolters and evened the playing field at the top. Ask 10 recruiters who the best player in the draft is and you may well get 10 different answers. This crop is remarkably even, and remarkably talented.

Sunday's game may have featured seven of ESPN's top ten prospects, but it didn't feature its number one player in the country.

This is ESPN's extended top 30 July Power Rankings for the 2024 AFL Draft.

ESPN's AFL Draft Power Ranings for July. ESPN/Getty Images

1. Sid Draper (June ranking: 3)

South Adelaide/South Australia

MID, 182cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 21.0 disposals, 3.8 clearances, 2.8 marks

There's a new No. 1 at the top of the board. Draper returned from injury for SA and took time picking up the pace of play, but by the end of the carnival he was at his explosive best. The past two weeks at SANFL level have shown the on-baller is AFL ready. Draper is tough, courageous, powerful and all-consuming in his pursuit of the football. He's one-touch fighting for contested balls and takes on would-be tacklers with an elite turn of pace, then has the foot skills in the open field to spot up leading forwards. Draper has averaged 25 disposals and 10.5 tackles in two SANFL outings, elevating his standing atop the draft rankings with inspiring defensive intensity.

Sid Draper's power and class was on display during the U18 Championships. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

2. Jagga Smith (4)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 181cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 29.3 disposals, 6.8 clearances, 4.8 marks

Smith led the country for disposals at the national carnival and did it while spending a chunk of each game resting forward. He is the draft's best prospect at whisking the ball from congestion into open space, finding teammates with crafty kicks and weighted handballs. Smith went at 82% per outing, with nearly half of his disposals contested. The knocks on the maestro are twofold; he's a diminutive figure in the engine room and isn't a metres gained player, averaging a tick under 20 metres per disposal. On Sunday he laid those concerns to rest with a true captain's performance, fighting through physical targeting from Country to be his side's most influential midfielder with eight clearances and 425 metres gained. His heroic performance included winning the final pivotal clearance of the game which led to Luke Trainor's game-winning goal after the siren.

Jagga Smith is already shooting up AFL Draft boards. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

3. Leonardo Lombard (6)

SUNS Academy/Allies

MID/FWD, 178cm 2024

Champs: 4 games, 26.2 disposals, 4.8 clearances, 1.0 goals

Lombard was named a joint Larke Medallist after leading from the front for the Allies throughout the championships. The on-baller boasts incredible top speed and the strength to dominate on the inside, exerting his physical dominance at VFL level after winning a premiership last season. Lombard is at his best linking play in transition and driving the ball forward. The Suns are certainties to match a bid for the Gold Coast Academy product.

4. Finn O'Sullivan (2)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Country

MID, 182cm 2024

Champs: 2 games, 11.5 disposals, 1.5 marks, 3.5 tackles

It's been a frustrating campaign for O'Sullivan who was visibly underdone in his return from a fractured finger. He played off the wing for Vic Country but wasn't his typical damaging self. Last season as a bottom-ager for his state he averaged 17 disposals and looked every bit a pick one contender. Recruiters still view him as such, with his floor as a prospect as high as anyone in his draft class. The cousin of Sam Walsh possesses a similarly insatiable work rate and blend of inside-outside craft. O'Sullivan's elite aerial ability gives him a point of difference in a midfield-heavy draft, but will need to recapture his best to challenge for the first selection this year.

5. Josh Smillie (1)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 194cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 18.8 disposals, 5.8 clearances, 3.5 tackles

Smillie has all the tools to end up the best player in his draft class. He possesses unmatched size and strength as an inside midfielder and has used it to great effect at times this season. But he couldn't solidify his pick one claim at the national carnival, failing to take a contested mark and going at 56% by foot through four games. The Ranges star was visibly frustrated on Sunday against Vic Country, but still had moments of brilliance powering out of congestion. Smillie remains in the pick one race but needs to prove his potency in open play.

Josh Smillie is a 194cm midfield prospect tipped to go high in the 2024 AFL Draft. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

6. Sam Lalor (9)

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

MID, 187cm

2024 Champs: 3 games, 11.0 disposals, 5.0 marks, 1.3 goals

Lalor is a match-up nightmare, routinely winning contested one-on-ones both at ground level and in the air. His most damaging moments have come as a makeshift full forward, leading full-chested out of the goal square and clunking marks above his head. Lalor offers an abundance of raw power and defensive tenacity through the midfield, plus hits the scoreboard forward of centre. He spent the majority of his championships playing deep forward as he was eased back after an injury layoff, and the co-captain's leadership came to the fore after the final siren, bringing his Country squad into a tight knit huddle after tough umpiring decisions cost his side.

Sam Lalor in action at an AFL National Academy training session in late 2023. Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

7. Levi Ashcroft (5)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID, 179cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 25.5 disposals, 3.2 clearances, 1.0 goals

Ashcroft has been a dominant midfielder throughout his junior career, and may end up with three Coates Talent League premierships to go with his Vic Metro title this season. The younger brother of Brisbane's Will is equally as hard working, getting from contest to contest and accumulating possessions. He's a neat ball user and has a penchant of getting forward to hit the scoreboard, but lacks the top end speed of his older brother. Ashcroft is yet to nominate Brisbane under the father-son rule but is expected to do so closer to November.

Levi Ashcroft with the ball against Coburg. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

8. Tobie Travaglia (12)

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

DEF, 187cm 2024

Champs: 4 games, 21.8 disposals, 6.2 marks, 8.2 intercepts

Travaglia was desperately unlucky in the final minute of Sunday's decider, giving up a holding free kick and an abuse 50 metre penalty that put Vic Metro in front after the siren. But it won't detract from his exploits throughout the four quarters. Travaglia is an elite rebounder off halfback, showcasing all of the speed, dare and skill necessary for the modern-day defender. He's a desperate and courageous defender to go with his offensive firepower. Travaglia led the championships for intercept marks with 3.5 per outing and used the ball at 85%. It was a dominant carnival that put him in the top-10 frame.

Tobie Travaglia with ball in hand. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

9. Luke Trainor (7)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF, 194cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 19.8 disposals, 5.8 marks, 4.5 intercepts

Trainor will forever be remembered for a goal after the siren to beat Vic Country in one of the great national championship games. It's a testament to his immense aerial prowess that he was swung forward late to win the game for Vic Metro and delivered. Trainor is the premier tall in the draft, playing above his size when necessary and reading the play with aplomb. The interceptor is also an elite rebounding defender, taking the kick ins for his sides and showcasing a penetrating right boot. Trainor doesn't have genuine key position height at the next level so will need to play alongside those types to be effective.

10. Harvey Langford

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

MID, 190cm

2024 Champs: 25.5 disposals, 6.2 clearances, 6.2 marks

Langford was named Vic Country's MVP and the joint Larke Medallist after a truly dominant carnival through the middle of the park. The big-bodied on-baller proved impossible to contain at stoppage, but it was his transition run and carry that impressed the most. Langford took a huge pack mark at the top of the goal square in the final term on Sunday as he willed his side to the line, but also had a costly miss late in the piece. He led Vic Country for disposals, contested possessions, clearances, inside 50s, score involvements and metres gained across the championships.

11. Xavier Lindsay

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

MID, 183cm

2024 Champs: 3 games, 22.7 disposals, 4.3 clearances, 6.7 marks

Lindsay saved his best championship performance for last, slicing Vic Metro apart in the first half off a wing. He's quick and classy off his left foot, routinely setting up scoring opportunities with laser-like incision. Lindsay averaged 6.3 score involvements and 449 metres gained across his three games, second to just Langford in both categories for Country.

12. Joe Berry (11)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

FWD, 180cm 2024

Champs: 4 games, 13.2 disposals, 2.8 tackles, 2.2 goals

Berry possesses all the traits to thrive as a small forward at the next level. He's quick and agile with brilliant goal sense off both feet. He can work up the ground and push hard back to goal in transition, or is equally adept at the forward's feet crumbing around goals. His tackling technique and intensity without the ball is superb, and he injected much-needed energy into Country's centre square brigade in the final term. Berry doesn't have a weakness in his game as a small forward, and has genuine midfield scope at the next level given his speed and skill.

13. Taj Hotton (10)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD/MID, 182cm

Talent League: 3 games, 28.7 disposals, 7.3 marks, 1.7 goals

Hotton tore his ACL at training in May. It was a cruel blow for an early riser in the draft pool after a stunning start to his campaign where he was the Dragons' standout midfielder amongst Ashcroft and Murphy Reid. Hotton is incredibly agile and clean, able to find space and distribute beautifully through the corridor. He's played long stints of his junior football in the forward line and has the goal nous to prove effective.

14. Isaac Kako (13)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

FWD, 175cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 14.5 disposals, 1.2 tackles, 2.0 goals

Kako has the bag of tricks befitting the game's best small forward. He kicks goals on the fly regularly, hitting the contest at full steam and exiting with ball in hand. He's an excitement machine and converted his set shots on the weekend, plus has the acceleration and energy to become an excellent pressure forward. Kako was Vic Metro's most consistent forward across the championships, and has shown flashes of on-ball ability for the Cannons. As an Essendon NGA product, the Bombers could be the biggest beneficiary of sweeping changes to NGA bidding rules.

Isaac Kako in action during an AFL Futures match last season. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

15. Bo Allan (16)

Peel Thunder/Western Australia

DEF/MID, 191cm

2024 Champs: 3 games, 20.0 disposals, 3.7 clearances, 6.0 tackles

Allan is a bruising, combative midfielder. His incredible strength and frame helps him win a lot of contested ball and he boasts one of the better defensive workrates of anyone in the draft. Allan's leadership was enormous for WA and he's stepped up to the senior WAFL side off halfback where his competitiveness holds him in good stead.

16. Murphy Reid

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID, 180cm 2024

Champs: 24.5 disposals, 3.2 clearances, 1.0 goals

Reid oozes class and his silky disposal is a joy to watch. Whether it's up forward or through the midfield he always seems to create time and space for himself, and was deservedly named Vic Metro's MVP on Sunday. Reid will get top-10 considerations from many clubs given his brilliant campaign, but there remain concerns around his athletic profile as he steps up to the next level. Producing against VFL competition in the back half of the year would alleviate any questions about his ability to play his style against bigger bodies.

17. Alex Dodson (14)

Sturt/South Australia

RUC, 203cm

2024 Champs: 3 games, 17.3 disposals, 19.7 hitouts, 3.7 clearances

It's rare for a top-ranked draft prospect to be undecided on his future, but Dodson is yet to choose between basketball and football. The smooth-moving tall established himself as the draft's best ruck prospect for SA, able to win clearances and follow up post-stoppage with strong athleticism and skills. He loves the ball in his hands and works hard to provide an option around the ground, but needs to build strength to win more hitouts and become a better contested mark.

Alex Dodson has those two infamous footy words associated with him - basketball background. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

18. Jobe Shanahan

Bendigo Pioneers/Allies

FWD, 194cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 12.2 disposals, 5.5 marks, 1.2 goals

Shanahan is a genuine key forward target with his supreme vertical leap and sticky hands. He led the Allies for score involvements at 6.2 per game and took his opportunities with a beautiful set shot routine that extends well outside the 50 metre arc. The Moama native's two contested marks per game were the most in the country.

19. Christian Moraes (8)

Eastern Ranges, Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 183cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 20.8 disposals, 5.8 marks, 0.8 goals

Moraes was forced out of the Vic Metro midfield rotation, but was still prolific at half forward and off halfback. He's an incredible gut-runner and typically grows stronger as the game progresses. Moraes didn't execute his set shots in the final term on Sunday and was wayward in his ball use in the frantic conditions. At his mercurial best he kicks goals and links up in transition with dash.

20. Harry Armstrong

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD, 195cm

2024 Champs: 3 games, 9.0 disposals, 5.0 marks, 3.0 goals

Armstrong took time to get going this season, but has now kicked 12 goals from three Talent League games and ended up Vic Metro's top goalkicker from three matches. He was the difference between the sides on Sunday; when everyone around him missed he kept his composure and nailed all five shots at goal. He also took two huge contested marks in the final term and has elevated himself to first round standing.

21. Ben Camporeale (17)

Glenelg/South Australia

MID/DEF, 186cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 26.8 disposals, 4.5 clearances, 3.8 tackles

Camporeale took out SA's MVP for the carnival with a strong showing through the midfield. He's a desperate and determined contested ball winner, able to rip the ball out of contests and force it forward. There are better athletes and kicks at the top of the pool, but few can match Camporeale's intensity at the coalface. Ben's twin Lucas looms as a second-round prospect and both are expected to end up at the Blues under the father-son rule.

Ben Camporeale is a Carlton father-son prospect. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

22. Kayle Gerreyn

West Perth/Western Australia

RUCK/FWD, 199cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 12.5 disposals, 9.0 hitouts, 1.2 goals

Gerreyn is an incredible athlete for his size, with power and acceleration that defies his big frame. He competes hard in the ruck but up forward is where he's best suited, beating opponents on leads and in pack situations. He's an exciting prospect with a huge ceiling as a forward who can pinch hit in the ruck.

23. Jack Whitlock (18)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

FWD, 200cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 14.8 disposals, 5.0 marks, 1.0 goals

Whitlock had a strong finish to his championships campaign on Sunday with several strong contested marks around the ground. He's a good athlete with an exciting upside given the gains he has to make in filling out his 200cm frame. There remain big question marks on his goalkicking and ability to impact when the ball hits the ground, but his aerial upside could see him taken in the top 10.

Jack Whitlock in action for the AFL Academy against the Coburg Lions. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

24. Samuel Marshall (19)

Sandringham Dragons/Allies

MID, 185cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 27.0 disposals, 4.0 clearances, 3.8 tackles

Marshall is just about the hardest running player in the class, covering a huge distance to help out the defensive unit and follow up inside 50. He led the Allies for disposals and averaged five score involvements per contest. The workhouse on-baller is aligned with Brisbane through the Lions Academy.

25. Jonty Faull

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

FWD, 195cm

2024 Champs: 3 games, 8.3 disposals, 3.3 marks, 1.7 goals

Faull has missed a chunk of the season through injury and wasn't at his best through the champs, but his work rate was still excellent. He acts as the outlet out of defence and pushes hard forward to get on the end of attacking chains with great aerobic capacity. He kicked five goals in his injury return for the Rebels and entered the season as one of the premier talls.

26. Tom Gross

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 181cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 20.0 disposals, 5.2 marks, 0.5 goals

Gross was a strong presence for the undefeated Vic Metro side through the midfield and at half forward. As opposed to some other on-ballers, Gross thrives ahead of the football with his aerial ability a real feature. He plays above his size and has real power through his hips to break tackles and create separation on the lead. He isn't in the top echelon of midfielders at this juncture but possesses strings to his bow that others don't.

27. Harry O'Farrell (20)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

DEF, 196cm

2024 Champs: 2 games, 4.0 disposals, 1.5 marks, 2.0 intercepts

O'Farrell is a stout key defender but was unable to fully show his wares at the championships due to an injury suffered in his second game. His defensive instincts are gold class, with the reach to play from behind and recover with good closing speed. He can take pack marks and has flashed upside as a forward in his school commitments for St Kevin's.

28. Matt Whitlock (15)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

DEF/FWD, 199cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 14.0 disposals, 4.8 marks, 3.2 intercepts

Whitlock played the majority of his championships at fullback where he looks most at home. He was disruptive against Vic Metro in tough matchups, but also had moments of panic with the ball under pressure. His athletic scope is exciting with good closing speed and great reach, but figures to be a long-term development project at either end of the ground.

Matt Whitlock with ball in hand for the AFL Academy team. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

29. Cooper Hynes

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 190cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 16.8 disposals, 4.8 marks, 1.0 goals

Hynes is a powerful athlete that ignites midfields with short stints on-ball and creates energy and pressure up forward. He does everything full-chested and takes the game on, often breaking through tackles and having shots on goal at full pace. His best outing this year was a 27-disposal, four-goal haul against the Lions Academy.

30. Hamish Davis

Claremont/Western Australia

FWD/MID, 190cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 14.5 disposals, 4.0 marks, 1.8 goals

Davis is a strong-bodied forward able to kick goals in a variety of ways. He was WA's best avenue to goal, but on the weekend he transformed Claremont's midfield with an utterly dominant display. Davis had 40 disposals and a goal, bursting from stoppage and finding targets inside 50 all game. It was an eye-opening performance from the utility who has played off halfback and the wing as well, but looked at home in the centre square.