Open Extended Reactions

Rhyce Shaw will become the first coach to mentor an AFL and AFLW team after being appointed to lead the Gold Coast's women's side.

Four years after he left the North Melbourne AFL position, Shaw has signed a a four-year deal to coach the Suns' W program.

The 43-year-old was caretaker coach of the Kangaroos in 2019 after Brad Scott was sacked, then taking on the role full-time in 2020.

However, Shaw stepped down at the end of a difficult first full year in charge, navigating a brutal rebuild and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhyce Shaw Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

His extensive coaching background also includes stints as an assistant.

"I feel honoured to be given the opportunity to coach this team and I'm excited by how far I believe we can develop and what we can achieve for the Gold Coast," Shaw said.

"I'm a coach at heart and I am very passionate about this football club and making our people and players better.

"There is no ceiling on what we can achieve, we will have expectation but I'm looking forward to that challenge and so should all our fans."

Gold Coast chief Executive Mark Evans said Shaw was the "standout candidate" to replace Cameron Joyce, who was sacked after the Suns finished 17th last season.

"We are firm in our ambition to win AFLW Premierships and are confident Rhyce is the coach who can help us take the next steps to deliver on our mission as a football club," Evans said.

Two other AFLW coaches were in charge of men's programs before, but only as caretakers.

Darren Crocker, who led North Melbourne to their first AFLW premiership last year, also coached the men's teams on an interim basis.

Former GWS boss Alan McConnell coached Fitzroy in the 1990s before the Lions merged with the Brisbane Bears.