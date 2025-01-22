Open Extended Reactions

Luke Sayers has stepped down as Carlton president after being cleared by the AFL of posting a lewd image on social media.

A picture was posted on Sayers' X account on January 8, prompting an investigation by the AFL integrity unit.

The post also tagged a female executive of one of the club's key sponsors, health insurer Bupa.

Sayers denied posting the image, claiming his account had been hacked and asked followers to "please ignore all posts" before disabling the account.

Carlton announced Sayers' resignation just minutes after the AFL on Wednesday cleared him of wrongdoing, accepting his account had been compromised.

Luke Sayers (right) pictured next to Carlton coach Michael Voss. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Sayers leaves the club after 12 years on the board, three of which were as president.

The former PwC chief led a club review in August 2021 -- his first year of presidency -- which led to the sacking of coach Michael Voss's predecessor David Teague.

Sayers maintained his innocence in a statement on Wednesday, saying the decision by the AFL drew a "line in the sand" on his behalf.

"The past two weeks have been very tough for everyone who has been impacted by an unauthorised social media post," Sayers said.

"I did not post the image, either deliberately or accidentally.

"This decision draws a line in the sand."

The embattled president also rubbished "speculation" that the tagging of the executive explained he had deliberately posted the image.

"I am aware of speculation that the naming of another person in the post explains why it happened," Sayers said.

"It does not, and that narrative is wrong.

"I deeply regret that many other people including my family, friends and colleagues, and my football club, have been caught up in this matter.

"That is why I have decided to step down as Carlton President and take some time away from work.

"Leading the Carlton Football Club has been one of the great honours and privileges of my life."

In a separate statement, the AFL integrity unit concluded Sayers' X account was compromised after reviewing "available evidence".

The league was assisted by the corporate executive tagged in the post and Carlton in their investigation.

Carlton established their own investigation into the matter, led by Christopher Townshend KC, which also cleared Sayers of wrongdoing.

Considering the matter closed, vice-presidents Robert Priestley and Patty Kinnersly will jointly act as interim president.

Bupa declined to comment.