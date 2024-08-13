Open Extended Reactions

Successful jumps to state league football by some of the most accomplished AFL draft prospects this year have consolidated ESPN's draft board for August.

With the likes of Jagga Smith and Finn O'Sullivan turning out for Richmond's VFL side, Sid Draper proving a top player for South Adelaide and Bo Allan gearing up for a WAFL finals campaign with Peel, this draft pool has impressed with its play against open age competition in the best leagues outside the AFL.

This year's draft bats 22 prospects deep with top 10 potential talent. It's not an exaggeration to posit that it may be the deepest draft pool of the past decade. But there's also no consensus king of the pack, making for a fascinating race to pick one.

With state championships in the rearview mirror and finals fast approaching, this is ESPN's top 30 power rankings for August.

ALL 2024 POWER RANKINGS: April | May | June | July | August

ESPN/Getty Images

1. Sid Draper (July ranking: 1)

South Adelaide/South Australia

MID, 182cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 21.0 disposals, 3.8 clearances, 2.8 marks

The most explosive and agile midfielder in the draft is Draper, whose brilliant evasiveness shines in the contest. His strong SANFL form has catapulted him back into first pick contention after a stress fracture hampered the start to the season, while his remarkable ability with ball in hand and defensive endeavour has impressed post-champs. Draper may not land at 1 on draft night, but he's in high demand amongst the first five selections.

Sid Draper's power and class was on display during the U18 Championships. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

2. Jagga Smith (2)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 181cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 29.3 disposals, 6.8 clearances, 4.8 marks

Smith is this draft's ball magnet who's now proven his wares at the VFL level. His pursuit of the football and courage in the clinches belies his thin frame, able to zag into pockets of space and pick out teammates with crafty kicks and well-weighted handballs. Ultra consistent and the consummate professional, Smith has an extremely high floor as an AFL prospect.

Jagga Smith is already shooting up AFL Draft boards. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

3. Finn O'Sullivan (4)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Country

MID, 182cm

2024 Champs: 2 games, 11.5 disposals, 1.5 marks, 3.5 tackles

O'Sullivan has ramped up his workloads and on the weekend played his first VFL game for Richmond, kicking two goals from 12 disposals. Recruiters have raved about the cousin of Sam Walsh for years; he was a dominant force through the u16s and as a bottom-ager last year, but multiple finger injuries have prevented his best from being displayed. O'Sullivan is a strong runner with good aerial ability for a midfielder, but still needs to show more for pick one considerations.

4. Leonardo Lombard (3)

SUNS Academy/Allies

MID/FWD, 178cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 26.2 disposals, 4.8 clearances, 1.0 goals

Lombard was named a joint Larke Medallist and has had periods of dominance in the VFL for the Suns, where he will end up as an Academy prospect. In a second quarter blitz against Coburg he kicked three goals to put an exclamation mark on his forward-half ability. Lombard is strong and aggressive with a turn of pace and the dare to take the game on at every opportunity.

5. Levi Ashcroft (7)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID, 179cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 25.5 disposals, 3.2 clearances, 1.0 goals

Ashcroft has officially nominated Brisbane under the father-son rule and will join his brother in the midfield brigade from 2025. He set tongues wagging on the weekend in his Lions VFL debut, with 35 disposals and a goal in a sparkling performance against bigger bodies. Ashcroft is classy and consistent, able to accumulate the ball plus hit the scoreboard from midfield like few others.

Levi Ashcroft with the ball against Coburg. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

6. Sam Lalor (6)

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

MID, 187cm

2024 Champs: 3 games, 11.0 disposals, 5.0 marks, 1.3 goals

Lalor possesses the power and skill befitting the game-breaking midfielders of today. He can wrench the ball from packs and fend his way out of trouble, but his best strength may lie as a deep forward target where he wins one-on-one contests in a variety of ways. Lalor has a penetrating kick, has good defensive intensity and is a handful to contain in the forward 50.

Sam Lalor in action at an AFL National Academy training session in late 2023. Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

7. Josh Smillie (5)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 194cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 18.8 disposals, 5.8 clearances, 3.5 tackles

Smillie's upside is tantalising, but he hasn't shown his best football in the second half of the year. Recruiters have questions over his work rate and ability away from the contest. His best football comes as a 194cm battering ram through congestion, winning the contested ball and feeding outside runner - he has a penetrating kick and has slotted goals at various stages of his campaign.

Josh Smillie is a 194cm midfield prospect tipped to go high in the 2024 AFL Draft. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

8. Tobie Travaglia (8)

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

DEF, 187cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 21.8 disposals, 6.2 marks, 8.2 intercepts

Travaglia got his first taste of VFL action on the weekend and had 15 touches off halfbac for the Blues. His competitiveness and defensive tenacity is a standout, whether it be as a defender or midfielder. He throws himself at the contest and embraces the physicality of football despite his lighter frame, and has beautiful skills with ball in hand.

Tobie Travaglia with ball in hand. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

9. Xavier Lindsay (11)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

MID, 183cm

2024 Champs: 3 games, 22.7 disposals, 4.3 clearances, 6.7 marks

Lindsay oozes class with ball in hand as an outside midfielder, with his classy left foot mirroring that of Errol Gulden at times. He's an outstanding leader and garners rave reviews from coaches about the standards he sets. Combining those intangibles with his silky game makes Lindsay a top-10 chance in a midfield-heavy class.

10. Harvey Langford (10)

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

MID, 190cm

2024 Champs: 25.5 disposals, 6.2 clearances, 6.2 marks

Arguably the best performed player across the year is Langford, a tall midfielder whose consistently excellent performances have seen his star rise to the pointy end of the draft. Langford has shown he can take a mark above his head and can roost the ball 60 metres on his preferred left, but his athletic profile remains the one knock. Langford will turn out for Richmond's VFL side for the first time in the final round of the year.

11. Luke Trainor (9)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF, 194cm 2024 Champs: 4 games, 19.8 disposals, 5.8 marks, 4.5 intercepts

Trainor remains the top key defender prospect in the draft, and followed up his championship-winning goal against Vic Country with a point to seal Brighton Grammar's APS title. He can play at either end of the ground but looks most at home as a spring-heeled interceptor that gets involved in transition play.

12. Joe Berry (12)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

FWD, 180cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 13.2 disposals, 2.8 tackles, 2.2 goals

Berry possesses all the traits to thrive as a small forward at the next level. He's quick and agile with brilliant goal sense off both feet. He can work up the ground and push hard back to goal in transition, or is equally adept at the forward's feet crumbing around goals. There's untapped upside as an on-baller, too, where he's been stationed for the Bushrangers recently. Berry is elite at navigating through traffic and can add energy through the middle.

13. Harry Armstrong (20)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD, 195cm

2024 Champs: 3 games, 9.0 disposals, 5.0 marks, 3.0 goals

Armstrong is coming with a bullet. The power forward has impressed for Haileybury under Matthew Lloyd and the Sandringham Dragons, but put his name firmly in the first round with a huge four goal game against Vic Country. He has vice-like hands and a beautiful set shot routine, plus an athletic profile that could see him play at either end of the ground at the next level. Armstrong is firming as the top key forward choice this year.

14. Taj Hotton (13)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD/MID, 182cm

Talent League: 3 games, 28.7 disposals, 7.3 marks, 1.7 goals

Hotton continues to rehab his torn ACL, and is on track to be ready for an AFL pre-season. Recruiters won't forget how good he was in the Dragons' opening three games of the season, showing his midfield craft to go along with goal nous. Hotton could have pushed into top five calculations with a big championships but will now wait to see which club takes a swing at his upside on the first night.

15. Isaac Kako (14)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

FWD, 175cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 14.5 disposals, 1.2 tackles, 2.0 goals

An NGA rule change will see Kako end up at Essendon, where his brilliant forward craft is much-needed. He hits the ball at full pace crumbing packs and can sniff out the goals from anywhere in the forward 50, plus has shown his ability to impact at contest as a centre bounce midfielder in recent weeks. Kako is a pocket rocket that could play senior football as early as next year.

Isaac Kako in action during an AFL Futures match last season. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

16. Jobe Shanahan (18)

Bendigo Pioneers/Allies

FWD, 194cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 12.2 disposals, 5.5 marks, 1.2 goals

Shanahan has given his draft stocks a boost in two games with Essendon's VFL side, kicking another two goals on the weekend and presenting as a genuine key forward against men. His bounce and strong hands in the air help him play taller than the 194cm he's listed at, and he has good ability at ground level to stay involved in the action.

17. Bo Allan (15)

Peel Thunder/Western Australia

DEF/MID, 191cm

2024 Champs: 3 games, 20.0 disposals, 3.7 clearances, 6.0 tackles

Allan is primed for a WAFL finals campaign with Peel where he's been playing as a lockdown defender for the past month. A bruising and combative midfielder at junior level, the standout WA captain shows all of the leadership and dogged determination a club could want. His frame helps him win a lot of contested football, but there are still questions on his ball use and decision making forward of centre.

18. Murphy Reid (16)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID, 180cm

2024 Champs: 24.5 disposals, 3.2 clearances, 1.0 goals

Reid was named Vic Metro's MVP for a brilliant carnival that boosted his draft stock. He's composed and classy with the ball, and offers positional versatility as a dangerous forward. Reid's athletic profile and physicality are knocks but he's a pure footballer with the potential become a 20 disposal, goal a game player at the next level.

19. Christian Moraes (19)

Eastern Ranges, Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 183cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 20.8 disposals, 5.8 marks, 0.8 goals

A blistering 27 disposal, five goal performance for Eastern has Moraes back in the top 10 conversation. It was a timely outing given his disappointment against Vic Country where he failed to make the most of his shots. Moraes is a hard working outside midfielder able to hit the scoreboard and link play with multiple touches. He sometimes bites off too much with his kicks but has a sound action and is tidy in space.

20. Alex Dodson (17)

Sturt/South Australia

RUC, 203cm

2024 Champs: 3 games, 17.3 disposals, 19.7 hitouts, 3.7 clearances

Dodson didn't play football last year as he focused on a basketball pathway, but returned to the game with a bang in 2024 and is the pool's premier ruck prospect. The 203cm giant has soft hands and a brilliant athletic profile, able to butter up at ground level and get involved in transition. Dodson is set to make a decision between football and basketball at the conclusion of Sturt's campaign.

Alex Dodson has those two infamous footy words associated with him - basketball background. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

21. Kayle Gerreyn (22)

West Perth/Western Australia

RUCK/FWD, 199cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 12.5 disposals, 9.0 hitouts, 1.2 goals

An epic season in the WAFL Colts has seen Gerreyn rise up boards slowly. He's a wonderful ball user off both sides of his body and moves well for his size in either the ruck or up forward. It's likely he settles in the forward 50 where his physical presence and capacity to accumulate the ball is unique. Gerreyn is averaging 22 disposals and 1.5 goals per game in the Colts.

22. Cooper Hynes (29)

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 190cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 16.8 disposals, 4.8 marks, 1.0 goals

Hynes has quietly put together one of the best top-age seasons of any prospect, averaging 26 disposals and kicking 19 goals in his 11 CTL games. He's a power athlete either up forward or on-ball where his explosive traits and physicality are overwhelming. There are elements of Sam Powell-Pepper in Hynes' game.

23. Ben Camporeale (21)

Glenelg/South Australia

MID, 186cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 26.8 disposals, 4.5 clearances, 3.8 tackles

Comporeale took out SA's MVP for the carnival with tenacity at the coalface leading to nearly 27 disposals per game. He forces the ball forward at all costs with his grunt work, but isn't the flashiest of midfielders. It's an exciting draft for Carlton with Ben and twin brother Lucas set to land at Ikon Park.

Ben Camporeale is a Carlton father-son prospect. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

24. Jack Whitlock (23)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

FWD, 200cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 14.8 disposals, 5.0 marks, 1.0 goals

Whitlock is a good athlete with an exciting upside given the gains he has to make in filling out his 200cm frame. He's played purely as a lead-up forward to this stage with his hands and ball use markedly improving across the season.

Jack Whitlock in action for the AFL Academy against the Coburg Lions. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

25. Samuel Marshall (24)

Sandringham Dragons/Allies

MID, 185cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 27.0 disposals, 4.0 clearances, 3.8 tackles

Marshall is a workhorse midfielder that links play with his movement between stoppages. He's played off halfback where his ball use is a highlight, and is able to extract the Sherrin from contest as well. Marshall is a Lions Academy prospect and will land at Brisbane with Levi Ashcroft.

26. Hamish Davis (30)

Claremont/Western Australia

FWD/MID, 190cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 14.5 disposals, 4.0 marks, 1.8 goals

Davis had a statement 40 disposal game on-ball in the Colts and has been jettisoned into Claremont's senior side. By trade he's a utility forward, able to swing back but most accustomed to leading up at the ball carrier and kicking goals in a variety of ways.

27. Tom Gross (26)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 181cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 20.0 disposals, 5.2 marks, 0.5 goals

Gross is a rugged, uncompromising midfielder who can play in a variety of roles. His tackling and pressure is a feature, as well as hsi overheard marking for his size. Gross isn't amongst the top echelon of midfielders this year, and is probably unlucky that so many quality on-ballers make up the top of this draft.

28. Jonty Faull (25)

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

FWD, 195cm

2024 Champs: 3 games, 8.3 disposals, 3.3 marks, 1.7 goals

Faull has missed a chunk of the season through injury but is getting back into rhythm in the CTL. He's a hardworking, up-and-back forward similar to Brody Mihocek, but has also shown some elite contested marking attributes at times.

29. Matt Whitlock (28)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

DEF/FWD, 199cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 14.0 disposals, 4.8 marks, 3.2 intercepts

The twin brother of Jack, Whitlock is a genuine swingman comfortable at both ends of the ground and similarly has an exciting athletic profile for clubs to work with. He is perhaps most at home in defence where he has sound defensive instincts and a want to compete.

Matt Whitlock with ball in hand for the AFL Academy team. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

30. Malakai Champion

Subiaco/Western Australia

FWD, 172cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 7.8 disposals, 2.5 tackles, 1.5 goals

Champion will give himself every chance to take mark and goal of the year at the next level. The exciting small forward often makes something out of nothing with incredible dexterity and evasiveness. He's made the jump to League level with Subiaco, averaging 2.3 goals from 10 disposals per game to reignite his standing. Champion is set to land at West Coast under refreshed NGA rules.