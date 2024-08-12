ESPN's Matt Walsh and Jarryd Barca discuss which players have improved the most as season 2024 nears an end, and they find it hard to go past a Fremantle forward. (2:22)

What's the big question your AFL club must answer in Round 23? Can the Crows ruin Port's top four push? Are the Swans really 'back'?

We've looked at every club and answered their biggest question ahead of this week's action.

Adelaide

vs. Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Can they ruin Port's push for the double chance?

Make no mistake, with two matches to go and finals out of the equation, Adelaide has one mission for the remainder of the season: Ruin Port Adelaide's run to September. They want to be the party spoilers, and what better way to do that than to defeat their arch rival in the next edition of the famous showdown? The Crows already got the better of Ken Hinkley's men earlier this season, and repeating that effort would deliver a lot of happiness and be a sweet ending to an otherwise disappointing season.

Brisbane

vs. Collingwood, MCG

Will they make the most of their latest MCG opportunity?

The Lions have played one match at the home of footy this season -- a 22-point win over the Dees in Round 5. It was the only time they've played their all season and, to be fair, they've actually beaten Melbourne twice out of the last three times they've met at the venue, the loss just a measly one point. In fact, the Demons are the only team Brisbane have been able to beat at the MCG since 2014! If they're to win the premiership in 2024, we all know where they have to achieve that feat. Here's your chance, Brisbane, against a struggling Collingwood outfit, to prove you really have what it takes.

Carlton

vs. West Coast, Optus Stadium

How do they replace their injured stars?

Charlie Curnow. Lachie Fogarty. Jack Martin. Jordan Boyd. Adam Saad. Now Harry McKay. There's no confirmation that all of these players will miss this weekend's action, but there's no doubting there'll have to be at least some new magnets put on Michael Voss' whiteboard. Maybe Mitch McGovern stays forward, maybe Lewis Young returns to hold down a key position post, maybe Jaxon Binns finally gets another chance after consistently performing at VFL level. Whatever it is, it's not ideal, but more important for the Blues will be their effort, regardless of who is out there.

Collingwood

vs. Brisbane, MCG

Is there any life left?

It was hard to know whether the Magpies could perform in Round 22 after the emotions of Scott Pendlebury's 400th and the natural lift from their players a week earlier, but, surprisingly, they did still hold a 27-point lead in the final quarter against the top team. Losing, though, in those circumstances, could also have sucked the life out of their season, so once again who knows if their desire or mental state is still the same with finals now vastly less likely? A win makes things interesting, and would actually say a lot about the team.

What is left for the Pies to salvage out of 2024? Photo by Brendon Thorne/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Essendon

vs. Sydney, Marvel Stadium

Can they force a bumper final round?

Sure, they constantly disappoint their fans (some would say it's the main reason for their existence!) but the reality is the Bombers are just two points out of the top eight and, with a win on Friday night, would sit seventh on the table. They're absolutely alive in 2024, and although it seems unlikely they'll beat the Swans (who have admittedly been up and down, and beatable of late) a win would ensure the pressure is firmly on the Lions in the finals round, because these Bombers would be hungry.

Fremantle

vs. GWS, Engie Stadium

Can the midfield respond, and be more accountable?

One of Freo's main strengths this season has been its midfield game, Caleb Serong, Hayden Young, and Andrew Brayshaw leading one of the most exciting and talented engine rooms in the competition. But they lowered their colours in Round 22, losing the contested possession and clearance count against a Cats team that ranks 13th for clearance differential this season (-2.2), the dockers on the other hand the No. 1 team in that very stat (+7.7). Beating the Giants, the team that ranks 15th in this stat, starts at the coalface.

Geelong

vs. St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Could they really be minor premiers?

Okay, okay, we get it, the percentage is a problem, but it's mathematically possible. This team just keeps fronting up, year after year, and the Cats are now in a position to shore up a top-two finish with their remaining games against St Kilda (Marvel) and West Coast (GMHBA). The Cats have come a long way since winning just one of seven matches in the middle part of the year, but with players returning from injury, and others hitting form at the right time of the year (looking at you Patrick Dangerfield, Cam Guthrie, and Jeremy Cameron), let's just not put this lofty goal out of reach just yet.

The Cats are defying to odds... again. Photo by Will Russell/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Gold Coast

vs. Melbourne, People First Stadium

Can the Suns end the year with real momentum?

When you don't reach your goal from the start of the season -- that clearly being finals for the Suns by Damien Hardwick's own admission -- you have one other thing to worry about: finish the season on a high and carry momentum into the following year. That's critical as Gold Coast yet again hunt their maiden finals appearance since joining the competition. But beating Melbourne this week, on their home deck which is slowly becoming a fortress, means they'll have won two on the trot leading into a Round 24 clash with Richmond to close out the season. It's a real opportunity for them, and one that hopefully they take.

GWS

vs. Fremantle, Engie Stadium

Can they fix their slow starts?

After a mid-season lull which saw the club lose six out of eight games, the Giants are back in the top four and are one of the form teams of the competition, but there has been one consistent issue in their past three wins: a slow start. The Giants trailed 0.1 to 4.7 to the Lions before running over the top of them last week, they trailed 1.6 to 4.3 against the Hawks a week earlier, and their quarter time score read 1.2 to 5.5 against Melbourne in Round 20. Finals footy can often be less forgiving, so it's a habit they'll want to get out of, and it starts with a response this week.

Hawthorn

vs. Richmond, MCG

Can they create more separation?

The Tigers are most likely going to be wooden spooners, meaning the Hawks have a big opportunity to build their percentage and really put a gap between themselves and Carlton, who are 1.1% in arrears as it stands. The Hawks already have form against Richmond, having posted a 48-point win in Dustin Martin's 300th match, but with less for the Tigers to play for, and September action on the line, it's hard to see the Hawks taking their foot off the accelerator, so to speak.

How far can Hawthorn go? Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Melbourne

vs. Gold Coast, People First Stadium

Will they be able to stop Andrew and King?

The Suns are stretching defences right now, and with Jake Lever a little out of form, and Steven May still out, the undermanned Dees defence might struggle to contain Gold Coast's tall timber. Andrew's threat is two-fold -- he leaps high and he's a dead-eye dick. He'll make the most of limited opportunities, so clamping down on him is key if the Dees are to keep their very slim (read: mathematical) finals hopes alive.

North Melbourne

vs. Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

Can Tristan Xerri solidify his All-Australian claims against another quality opponent?

Tim English was soundly beaten last week by Reilly O'Brien in the Bulldogs loss, and will be keen to bounce back and give his star-studded midfield first use. The man standing in his way is an All-Australian chance in Tristan Xerri, who has been one of the most improved players this season. A solid, physical ruckman, Xerri could channel O'Brien's dominance by putting body on English, who much prefers to win a tap-ruck contest. It's a huge game for both big men.

Port Adelaide

vs. Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Will they be able to stave off a fired-up Crows outfit?

Showdowns are always fascinating and the old cliche 'no matter their ladder position' could ring true this week. Wouldn't the Crows love nothing more to knock the Power out of a top two or top four spot? They're getting players back, and others are hitting form, and the Power are coming off a bruising, contested affair against the Demons. Port can't afford to slip up here, as ladder position ultimately decides who plays at home in finals. They'd much rather finish top two, with a double chance and a home qualifier, than go on the road in the first week, or, god forbid, play a do-or-die eliminator.

The Power won't want to lower their colours in the Showdown. Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

Richmond

vs. Hawthorn, MCG

Can they turn around their accuracy?

It's been three weeks now since the Tigers kicked more goals than behinds. In fact, they've only done so once(!) since Round 13! In seasons like these, it's the little wins that matter, and not that it would make a difference to their results, but respectable scorelines and goal kicking confidence is still a key pillar of a rebuilding team.

St Kilda

vs. Geelong, Marvel Stadium

Do they win by five goals, or lose by five goals?

The Saints have had a peculiar five game stretch, in which they've gone 3-2, but with their two losses by 32 and 85 points. In fact, they haven't played in a game with a margin smaller than 32 since Round 17, when they edged the Swans by two points. So, which St Kilda shows up to Marvel? The one that scores freely, or the one that gets bogged down? The Cats have a lot to play for, so can the Saints match them and continue to shape the eight? We know Ross would love nothing more than to make a nuisance of himself...

Sydney

vs. Essendon, Marvel Stadium

Is the Swans' midfield scoring back?

Criticism of the Swans in recent weeks has been that if the midfield isn't contributing on the scoreboad, the Swans aren't winning. Well, Sydney bounced back with a crucial win over the Magpies on Friday night, with key contributions from Chad Warner (two goals), Luke Parker (two), Isaac Heeney (one), and Errol Gulden (one). Can they build some consistency in front of the big sticks? If they can, that'll go a long way to having the 'premiership favourites' tag reinstated.

West Coast

vs. Carlton, Optus Stadium

Could this team shape the finals?

We did not expect to be asking this question of West Coast this season, even up until recently. But the Eagles are riding back-to-back wins and will face a banged-up and under-pressure Blues at home this weekend, a game their coaches will no doubt be saying behind closed doors is an opportunity to ruin the year of a team that was only recently a premiership favourite. After that? The Cats away, who are hunting the double chance. With a caretaker coach and playing with nothing to lose, who knows?

Western Bulldogs

vs. North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Which Western Bulldogs show up?

Because we know if the 'good' Dogs grace Marvel Stadium, they'll probably win by 10 goal. But, if the 'bad' Dogs show up, and North are on their game, it could be a massive danger game with a bunch of hungry teams waiting for them to slip up again. The forwards need to fire; Sam Darcy's 1.5 summed up last week's loss to Adelaide, while Aaron Naughton and Cody Weightman had down days going goalless as well.