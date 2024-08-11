Open Extended Reactions

In Round 22 of the 2024 AFL season, Mac Andrew delivered a clutch win for the Suns, and Patrick Dangerfield wound back the clock. But a couple of coaches had weekends to forget. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Adelaide

Stocks up: All things considered as a disappointing season winds down for the Crows, the key forward stocks are in good shape. Not only did Darcy Fogarty stand up with five goals, but Riley Thilthorpe's return late in the season has sparked optimism about that partnership for the future. And what about young Dan Curtin? Made to wait for his senior opportunity, he looked very solid with two majors himself, showing he might not just be a defender as was touted in his draft year.

Stocks down: He still racks up plenty of the footy, but a shift back to the backline probably isn't the best use of Rory Laird, whose 28 disposals, but six turnovers and three frees against were just a little underwhelming on Sunday. He was a tackle machine a few years back, but has been squeezed out of the Crows midfield to give opportunity to some youngsters -- does he have value somewhere for a team needing centre bounce experience?

Brisbane

Stocks up: The Lions will be blessed to have the Ashcroft brothers roaming around the midfield for the next several years, that's for sure! The highly-touted Levi isn't there yet but is a top prospect for this year's draft and picked up 35(!) disposals in his first VFL match on the weekend, while his older brother, Will, has picked up where he left off after recovering from an ACL injury that cruelled his 2023 campaign. Will picked up 29 disposals, nine marks, 10 score involvements, and five clearances against the Giants, and continues to add plenty to Chris Fagan's engine room.

Stocks down: One of the main issues with the Lions at the start of the season? Their accuracy (or lack of). There issue against GWS on the weekend? Yep, accuracy, among some other things, of course. They were one of the in-form teams coming into the round, but it became the third time in four weeks Brisbane have kicked more behinds than goals -- not a feature of the game you want going into September, and one which contributed to their slow start to the season...

Carlton

Stocks up: Ignore the on-field dumpster fire for a moment, and tip your hat to Carlton's fans. It's been a monster year for the faithful, who have turned out in droves all season -- whether at the MCG or Marvel Stadium. Sunday's loss to Hawthorn was the sixth time this season they've drawn a crowd of more than 80,000 fans -- the outright most in the league ahead of Collingwood's five. With their current stadium deal expiring at the end of this season, the Blues simply must lobby for more home games at the MCG over Marvel Stadium.

Stocks down: Injuries or otherwise, it's been a telling few weeks for Michael Voss and his ban of assistants. Predictable, long-down-the line play, a lack of leg speed through the middle, and awful skills (especially going inside 50) have plagued the Blues for nearly two months, and he hasn't been able to rectify it and shore up a place in the finals. What has he got left in season 2024?

Collingwood

Stocks up: If Nick Daicos doesn't win Collingwood's best and fairest this season, it's because Darcy Cameron will. Either way, it's one of the two. He's flown under the radar this season, but the Collingwood ruckman has been enormous for the Magpies and one of their most consistent, and most improved performers. Cameron got the better of former teammate Brodie Grundy on Friday night and finished with 19 disposals, seven marks, 25 hit outs, one goal, and seven clearances. He is the No. 1 intercept marking ruckman in the AFL and is influencing games in a big way.

Stocks down: Collingwood have had many problems this season, and their last quarters and inability to hold leads has proved very costly. The 'play the minutes' mantra that led them to so many tight wins in Craig McRae's first season in charge in 2022, and a premiership in 2023, just hasn't worked this season. The Pies have only kicked one goal in each of their final three fourth quarters, blowing big leads in each one. Their defensive efforts late have been diabolical, and their coach's performance in the media after the game was just as bad; complaining about a home ground advantage and umpiring was a right laugh and something he'll be embarrassed about this week.

Essendon

Stocks up: We liked what we saw from young gun Nate Caddy on Saturday night, showing a big presence inside forward 50 and giving Bombers fans a glimpse of the future. Caddy was super competitive taking six marks and booting three goals. Also, thank the Lord for Zach Merrett, hey! The skipper has been terrific all season and without him, Essendon would look lost at sea, the 28-year-old collecting 32 disposals, eight marks, and five tackles at Marvel Stadium.

Stocks down: When you kick 1.9 in the last quarter, you don't deserve to win. It's that simple. The Bombers shot themselves in the foot and, as the old saying goes, bad kicking is bad footy. The most important skill, gents...

Fremantle

Stocks up: Look, we're not gonna sit here and say it's an attractive jumper -- because it's not (*editor's note: that's subjective...) -- but it was nice to see Fremantle's retro design being worn by the players in Round 22, a nostalgic throwback to the tri-colour top (purple, green and red) being sectioned off by the old-school anchor. Cool to see.

Stocks down: It's always tough being a 'late in', but Matt Taberner replacing Sean Darcy was a move which might have cost the Dockers the game -- and that's on Justin Longmuir. Sure, it's tough to do a like-for-like, but Taberner's six disposals wasn't enough, and the flow-on effect was Patrick Voss was used in the ruck at times with minimal influence. Should Liam Reidy have been given an opportunity?

Geelong

Stocks up: What a throwback that was by Patrick Dangerfield. The Cats star wasn't as prolific as we've seen him in the past, but in the tight moments late in the game, with his side on the road, his 20 disposals, 14 contested possessions, 11 clearances, one goal and ability to stay composed proved the difference in the end. Dare we say it, it was vintage.

Stocks down: He's looking like a chance to make the All-Australian side as a small forward, but Tyson Stengle was well held by Brandon Walker. Just seven disposals from Stengle on the day, but the silver lining is, the Cats are still finding ways to win when not everyone is firing.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: What a moment for Mac Andrew. Having only been swung forward for the Suns in the past couple of weeks, the 20-year-old 39-gamer has already shown he'll be a more-than-capable defender, but also a more-than-capable (and clutch!) forward. Already with three goals straight to his name against the Bombers in the dying moments, Andrew took what ended up being an uncontested mark with time running out. The young man took his pressure opportunity with glee, kicking the game-winner after the siren, and 'shushing' the Essendon crowd in the aftermath. Absolute scenes!

Stocks down: Anyone who had bets on the Suns not winning on the road this year, that one must sting...

GWS

Stocks up: When the Giants needed match-winners, up stepped the young guns! The emerging Aaron Cadman booted three goals (two in the final term), while speedster Darcy Jones also kicked back-to-back majors in the final stanza which all but proved the difference in the end, his energy and speed up forward suiting the Giants to a tee. Usually, when Toby Greene only manages four disposals for an entire match, it's hard to see how the Giants win, but they'll be buoyed by what their youth has been contributing this season.

Stocks down: And speaking of... What has happened to Toby Greene? Dubbed by many as the best player in the game going into the season, Greene has had a down year by his standards and has lacked consistency. As we said before, he only managed to touch the footy four times at the Gabba, which, if they lose a final and he has those numbers, will absolutely be the talking point. Whether there are extenuating circumstances or not, we're not sure, but footy is better when Toby is flying.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: Is Dylan Moore on his way to a maiden All-Australian blazer? the Hawthorn workhorse has a work rate like no other and had himself 29 disposals, 15 marks, 578 metres gained, 11 score involvements and seven inside 50s against the Blues. And we've praised his teammate, Josh Weddle, several times in this column, but we're loving his continued progression, finishing his afternoon with three goals, six marks, and 18 touches. He has all the traits to become one of the best swingmen in the comp, this bloke!

Stocks down: Finals have gone from a pipe dream after the first five rounds, to very much on the cards as the Hawks continue their march. Now inside the top eight by percentage, they have a battle on their hands to hold onto the position. They're very likely to keep winning, but if they let one slip, it could be that slow start which costs them valuable experience on the big stage.

Melbourne

Stocks up: He copped a bit of criticism of the past two weeks, but you can't deny that Kysaiah Pickett was Melbourne's best in Saturday night's loss to Port Adelaide. He was a man on a mission, picking up 21 disposals, four majors, two clearances, and four tackles as his side just couldn't get over the line. But, please, Kozzy, do it more often!

Stocks down: The pressure must now be intense on Simon Goodwin, because the players aren't playing at the standard required and fans know it. Just 18,000 people turned up to the MCG to watch their side pile on 51 points -- this is a side which many thought would challenge for top four at the start of the season. Yes, Christian Petracca has been missing, but he's just one man, and Goodwin isn't motivating his players enough. What's the plan from here? It's a big offseason at Melbourne...

North Melbourne

Stocks up: All things considered in 2024, with three wins and three losses under a kick, there's enough to be excited about for the future, despite the anti-clutch loss to the Eagles. Deep breaths, North fans, the end is almost here.

Stocks down: It's hard to pinpoint one moment when you're up three scores with two minutes left, but look to leadership. With North seven points up with one minute remaining, what Champion Data would describe as an uncontested mark in defensive 50 to Luke McDonald would have been enough to run down the clock and bank the four points. But McDonald spilled the mark, and Jamie Cripps kicked the goal to put the Eagles within a point. And we all know what happened next...

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: When Port needed someone to settle the game and find space to chew up the clock, it was Jason Horne-Francis who showed the maturity to run the game out and keep Port's top two hopes alive. He had 10 disposals in the last quarter, but crucially six marks, which took the sting out of the game and had the Demons scrambling to man up while two points in arrears. A super mature performance.

Stocks down: Todd Marshall hasn't had a great year, and his concussion on Saturday night means he'll miss next week, and may struggle to get back into the side in time for finals. Fingers crossed he's okay.

Richmond

Stocks up: In a poor team, Daniel Rioli is having an underrated season and was again prolific at Marvel Stadium, racking up 36 disposals, 10 marks, 689 metres gained, and six score involvements in the loss. Thirty of his touches were effective, too, just quietly raising his trade value...

Stocks down: Week by week, the acquisitions of Jacob Hopper and Tim Taranto at least raises questions. It's apparent the former GWS pair were promised a diamond but sold a rock. A premiership contender? Nah, a struggling team. What must they be thinking right now...

St Kilda

Stocks up: Yet another ruckman having a stellar year is St Kilda big man Rowan Marshall, who was outstanding against the Tigers in a 48-point smashing. Marshall had 23 disposals, 25 hit outs, took 11 marks and kicked three goals in the big win to ensure All-Australian selectors are keeping him in their thoughts. It's also great to see Tim Membrey performing, the mobile forward booting three goals against the Tigers to make it 11 in four matches after struggling for consistency throughout the season.

Stocks down: As much as he is able to pop up and kick his two, Dan Butler's disposal can probably do with a little tidying up, the small forward finishing with a 45% disposal efficiency -- the lowest in his team. He also had just 2.5 rating points, also the lowest of any Saint.

Sydney

Stocks up: The Swans' midfield responded after a subpar few weeks, in particular superstars Chad Warner and Isaac Heeney. Both players were instrumental in the fourth quarter surge by picking up 14 disposals and a goal each, leading their team to a thrilling three-point win. Sometimes footy can be a just game of moments, and for Errol Gulden on Friday night it was just that. At quarter time Gulden had just one disposal, and had a quiet night by his standards, but in the game's final stages he was able to kick what proved to be the winning goal. When those Swans mids are flying, they're hard to stop, and they served the competition a nice little reminder of what they can do.

Stocks down: Sydney may be back in the winners' list, but shouldn't it be expected a top of the table team beats an 11th-placed team? Collingwood is not the same premiership powerhouse they were last year, so, sure, the Swans can celebrate the win, but in doing so there is still plenty for them to address, the Pies leading by 27 points late and all... Whether this win sends warning signs to the rest of the competition remains to be seen, but we'll reserve the 'they are back' talk until they win again in Round 23.

West Coast

Stocks up: We've put him on notice in this column before, but Oscar Allen, take a bow. Five second half goals, including two in the last three minutes to deliver the Eagles a clutch comeback victory in Hobart was a performance for the ages. While the Roos' leaders faltered, Allen took control, and that's the sign of a mature head, and a guy who knows he has the talent to impact every contest he's in. You love to see it.

Stocks down: Is the search for West Coast's next coach over? Jarrad Schofield has put his hand firmly up to not just 'be another caretaker', with two wins, and a narrow loss to the Lions from his five weeks in charge.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: Despite the loss, the Bulldogs still sit inside the eight, and if they make finals, it'll be their superior percentage which really helps them get out of a bind. Sunday was ugly, but they get the chance to reset and go again when they face North Melbourne this week.

Stocks down: The Crows won by 39 points, but the Bulldogs had more shots on goal (27 to 26). It's not like they weren't 'gettable' either, with the Dogs scoring five goals below their 'expected score'. Biggest culprits? Well, Aaron Naughton and Cody Weightman were quiet, and Sam Darcy, as young as he is, kicked five behinds before scoring a major. Needed more from the forwards. And what about Tim English? He was monstered in the ruck, and it showed. He had 16 hitouts to Reilly O'Brien's 58.