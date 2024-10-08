Open Extended Reactions

One of the most important weekends on the junior footy calendar has been run and won, with standout performances littered across the combine making the AFL Draft picture a little clearer.

Now just six weeks out from the draft nights of November 20 & 21, the race to pick one is still wide open. Whereas young guns such as Harley Reid, Matt Rowell, and Sam Walsh had secured the mantle at this stage, there are still a handful of names Richmond are considering as the top selection. Adding to speculation is the draft bounty they may end the trade period with.

ALL 2024 POWER RANKINGS: April | May | June | July | August | September

ESPN/Getty Images

1. Jagga Smith (September ranking: 1)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 181cm

National Champs: 4 games, 29.3 disposals, 6.8 clearances, 4.8 marks

Talent League: 12 games, 33.8 disposals, 7.9 clearances, 0.6 goals

Jagga did his pick 1 chances no harm with a solid combine weekend, posting a 3.038 second 20m sprint and 6:27 minute 2km time trial. He's the 'can't miss' prospect of the draft, a creative on-baller with the ability to rack up huge numbers through work rate and clean skills. He already looked at home against the bigger bodies, averaging 27 disposals and six clearances for Richmond VFL. Smith's professionalism and leadership stand out, making him a good cultural fit for rebuilding sides.

Best traits similar to: Zak Butters

READ: The 2024 AFL Draft's most exciting midfielder

Jagga Smith is already shooting up AFL Draft boards. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

2. Sid Draper (2)

South Adelaide/South Australia

MID, 182cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 21.0 disposals, 3.8 clearances, 2.8 marks

SANFL: 6 games, 22.2 disposals, 4.7 clearances, 6.2 tackles

Draper didn't test at the combine with a minor back complaint, but met with a host of clubs on the weekend. His stoppage craft and ability to hurt the opposition in space makes Draper a safe prospect with a huge ceiling. Recruiters rave about his professionalism and he's as likely as any prospect to captain an AFL club. Draper's draft range is locked into the top 10 after impressive performances at SANFL level, proving the Panthers' best midfielder against tough opposition.

Best traits similar to: Chad Warner

READ: SANFL exploits could crown SA's next pick 1

Sid Draper's power and class was on display during the U18 Championships. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

3. Levi Ashcroft (3) - Brisbane Father-Son

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID, 179cm

National Champs: 4 games, 25.5 disposals, 3.2 clearances, 1.0 goals

Talent League: 9 games, 30.8 disposals, 5.2 clearances, 1.3 goals

Levi finished off a remarkable top-age year with his third-straight Talent League premiership. He's a strong midfielder that loves to get forward and hit the scoreboard, operating at a level that would have seen him play a lot of AFL football this year if he was eligible. The younger brother of Will didn't test at the combine after undergoing shoulder surgery post-season, with Brisbane expecting a bid in the top five selections.

Best traits similar to: Caleb Serong

READ: Lions' draft riches set to extend premiership window

Levi Ashcroft with the ball against Coburg. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

4. Finn O'Sullivan (4)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Country

MID, 182cm

National Champs: 2 games, 11.5 disposals, 1.5 marks, 3.5 tackles

Talent League: 4 games, 17.2 disposals, 3.0 clearances, 1.2 goals

No midfielder at the top of the crop quite has the athletic profile of O'Sullivan, which was confirmed at the combine with elite results in agility and both vertical jumping tests. He's a brilliant aerialist for his size and glides across the ground with a bounding gait. Through injury and form slumps he's struggled to attain any consistency, but O'Sullivan remains a pick 1 chance and offers one of the highest upsides in the pool.

Best traits similar to: Isaac Heeney

5. Leo Lombard (5) - Gold Coast Academy

SUNS Academy/Allies

MID/FWD, 178cm

National Champs: 4 games, 26.2 disposals, 4.8 clearances, 1.0 goals

VFL: 8 games, 17.5 disposals, 2.6 clearances, 0.6 goals

Lombard has game-breaking qualities in his power and speed which was confirmed on Sunday after taking out the agility test crown and recording a 2.851 second 20m sprint, good for second overall. The Suns Academy graduate spent most of his time in the VFL after winning a premiership with the side as a 16-year-old last season. He projects to become a forward-half midfielder, capable of the extraordinary but not without the ups and downs that X factor players present. There's no doubt Gold Coast will match a bid wherever it lands on draft night, with the Saints' picks 7 and 8 a distinct possibility.

Best traits similar to: Jordan De Goey

READ: The Academy prospect who could force an AFL Draft rule change

6. Sam Lalor (6)

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

MID/FWD, 187cm

National Champs: 3 games, 11.0 disposals, 5.0 marks, 1.3 goals

Talent League: 4 games, 23.0 disposals, 6.2 clearances, 5.8 marks

Lalor is firmly in the mix for Richmond's pick 1. The powerful midfielder models his game on Dustin Martin and Jordan De Goey, and boasts similar burst and strength with his strong hips and fend off. A serious hamstring injury curtailed the end to his season and he didn't test at the combine. Lalor's brilliant contested marking and damaging disposal has kept him firmly in the first pick frame.

Best traits similar to: Christian Petracca

READ: The powerful goalkicking midfielder likened to Dusty by his coach

Sam Lalor in action at an AFL National Academy training session in late 2023. Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

7. Xavier Lindsay (7)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

MID, 183cm

National Champs: 3 games, 22.7 disposals, 4.3 clearances, 6.7 marks

Talent League: 12 games, 23.4 disposals, 5.4 clearances, 0.6 goals

A late-season PCL injury meant Lindsay didn't test at the combine but recruiters believe he would've gone well, especially in the 2km with his endurance highlighted all year. The Power captain has a beautiful left boot and loves swinging out of congestion and picking out targets deep afield. He's played at half back and half forward and is likely to begin his career outside the centre square.

Best traits similar to: Josh Kelly

8. Josh Smillie (10)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 194cm

National Champs: 4 games, 18.8 disposals, 5.8 clearances, 3.5 tackles

Talent League: 12 games, 25.5 disposals, 4.8 clearances, 1.3 goals

Smillie's size, strength, and skill reflects the modern day midfield archetype. He looks at home as an inside midfielder and has the combativeness to thrive in the clinches. But his spread, positional flexibility, and overhead marking have all been concerns throughout the year. Smillie only posted a top-10 test in the standing vertical jump, but his 2km (6:38 minutes) and 20m sprint (3.088 seconds) times were in line for a prospect standing 194cm.

Best traits similar to: Tom Green

READ: Is sky-high upside enough for 194cm midfield beast to go No. 1?

Josh Smillie is a 194cm midfield prospect tipped to go high in the 2024 AFL Draft. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

9. Tobie Travaglia (8)

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

DEF, 187cm

National Champs: 4 games, 21.8 disposals, 6.2 marks, 8.2 intercepts

Talent League: 12 games, 23.6 disposals, 6.4 tackles, 0.9 goals

There was a buzz around Travaglia on Friday for the 2km, and he burst out of the gates before eventually being reined in by Joel Cochran to finish second with a time of 6:13 minutes. It was a result that proved his high motor dashing off halfback. He ran a disappointing 3.186 second 20m which doesn't match the eye test. Travaglia's competitiveness, dare, and versatility are massive reasons why he's rated so highly and a likely top-15 pick on the first night.

Best traits similar to: Will Day

Tobie Travaglia with ball in hand. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

10. Harvey Langford (9)

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

MID, 190cm

National Champs: 25.5 disposals, 6.2 clearances, 6.2 marks

Talent League: 15 games, 25.9 disposals, 4.7 clearances, 1.3 goals

Langford's season has him in the top five conversation but concerns linger over his athletic profile as a 190cm midfielder. On Friday he produced an impressive 6:24 minutes in the 2km, but his 3.236 second 20m sprint trailed the other top-10 midfielders. Langford's lack of speed and agility won't prevent him becoming an elite AFL midfielder if his clean hands, contested marking, and penetrating kick translate well to the next level as clubs expect.

Best traits similar to: Jordan Dawson

11. Harry Armstrong (11)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD, 195cm

National Champs: 3 games, 9.0 disposals, 5.0 marks, 3.0 goals

Talent League: 10 games, 10.0 disposals, 3.4 marks, 2.8 goals

Armstrong has fans in the top-10 - he's a brilliant contested mark, kicks accurately on his left foot on set shots and has the athletic profile to get up and down the ground when required. It ticks a lot of boxes for an AFL key forward. His agility test at 8.132 was impressive for his size.

Best traits similar to: Aaron Naughton

12. Isaac Kako (15) - Essendon NGA

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

FWD, 175cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 14.5 disposals, 1.2 tackles, 2.0 goals

Talent League: 12 games, 18.7 disposals, 3.0 tackles, 1.7 goals

Kako underwent ankle surgery six weeks ago and missed combine testing, which may be a good thing for Essendon who anticipates a close call as to whether the NGA prospect receives a bid before or after their pick 9. The livewire's stocks are boosted by the success of Nick Watson because he boasts a similar game - at 175cm he weaves in and out of traffic and kicks remarkable goals with excellent forward craft. His defensive output is an area to improve but there aren't many more exciting prospects in the pool than Kako.

Best traits similar to: Nick Watson

Isaac Kako in action during an AFL Futures match last season. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

13. Alix Tauru (23)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

FWD/DEF, 191cm

National Champs: 3 games, 6.7 disposals, 2.7 marks, 1.0 tackles

Talent League: 12 games, 14.5 disposals, 5.8 marks, 0.6 goals

Tauru is coming with a rush and his combine results were superb to continue a wave of momentum. The Gippsland tall was thrown around the park this year, looking adept as an interceptor for Vic Country but also dominating as a lead-up forward at times. At the combine he ran a solid 6:36 minutes in the 2km then caught the eye with a 3.001 second 20m sprint. But it's his natural leap at the ball and exceptional marking ability that makes him a special prospect and he took out the running vertical jump at 96cm. Tauru is garnering consideration from North Melbourne at pick 2, such is his meteoric rise.

Best traits similar to: Tom Stewart

14. Joe Berry (13)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

FWD, 180cm

National Champs: 4 games, 13.2 disposals, 2.8 tackles, 2.2 goals

Talent League: 14 games, 14.4 disposals, 2.9 tackles, 1.9 goals

Berry didn't test at the combine and had a quiet end to the season with the Bushrangers, but recruiters aren't quick to forget the bags of goals he kicked for club and state. At the national champs he was a game-changer, injecting life into on-ball rotations and executing beautifully going inside 50. He has the speed, defensive intent, skills, and goal nous to become an exceptional forward at the next level.

Best traits similar to: Dylan Moore

15. Bo Allan (17)

Peel Thunder/Western Australia

DEF/MID, 191cm

National Champs: 3 games, 20.0 disposals, 3.7 clearances, 6.0 tackles

WAFL: 11 games, 11.4 disposals, 2.9 marks, 2.9 tackles

Allan did his top-10 draft chances no harm on Sunday with outstanding results across the board. He ran a sub-three second 20m sprint and finished top-five in three other events. It reflects the powerful burst midfielder that Allan has become this year, leading WA in the champs and playing extended football at WAFL level which resulted in a premiership with Peel. The physically imposing on-baller may start his career at halfback and is poised to play a lot of senior football early in his career.

Best traits similar to: Elliot Yeo

READ: WA's top draft talent is an AFL captain in waiting

16. Luke Trainor (12)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF, 194cm

National Champs: 4 games, 19.8 disposals, 5.8 marks, 4.5 intercepts

Talent League: 5 games, 19.8 disposals, 5.6 marks, 2.2 tackles

An injured hip meant Trainor missed the combine, and he also missed out on the Dragons' Grand Final win due to concussion. It's been a frustrating back half of the year for the interceptor after kicking the winning goal against Vic Country in the national champs. At his best, the smooth-moving tall takes intercept marks at will and kickstarts transition with a lovely right foot.

Best traits similar to: Jordan Ridley

READ: The premier interceptor in a draft full of midfielders

17. Jobe Shanahan (14)

Bendigo Pioneers/Allies

FWD, 194cm

National Champs: 4 games, 12.2 disposals, 5.5 marks, 1.2 goals

Talent League: 11 games, 12.9 disposals, 5.0 marks, 2.1 goals

A powerful marking tall, Shanahan's VFL exploits with Essendon stamped his first-round credentials ahead of a host of key forwards. He has a stocky frame that will continue to fill out with preseasons under the belt but he still managed an impressive 6:35 minutes in the 2km. Shanahan's booming kick can find home from anywhere inside 60 metres.

Best traits similar to: Jacob van Rooyen

18. Murphy Reid (16)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 180cm

2024 Champs: 4 games, 24.5 disposals, 3.2 clearances, 1.0 goals

Talent League: 9 games, 25.1 disposals, 4.0 clearances, 1.1 goals

Reid didn't test due to a knee injury suffered in the first half of the CTL Grand Final, but clubs are confident it won't keep him out of action for long. He's a silky distributor with creativity oozing out of every disposal, able to lead teammates into space and kick a lot of goals with smart running patterns. It means he may be most effective forward of the ball at the next level, but that didn't stop him from dominating as a midfielder all year.

Best traits similar to: Gryan Miers

19. Taj Hotton (18)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD/MID, 182cm

Talent League: 3 games, 28.7 disposals, 7.3 marks, 1.7 goals

Hotton was the hard luck story of the year, suffering an ACL tear after three incredible games for Sandringham. He will still garner first-round consideration and showed enough for clubs to be confident in his ability to translate the agility, ball use, and scoreboard impact to AFL level.

Best traits similar to: Harry Sheezel

20. Ollie Hannaford (27)

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

FWD/DEF, 180cm

National Champs: 3 games, 10.7 disposals, 3.0 marks, 3.3 tackles

Talent League: 16 games, 16.2 disposals, 4.1 tackles, 1.2 goals

One of the big bolters is Hannaford, who left his run so late he didn't receive enough club interest to register for the national combine. He still showed out in the state combine with a 2.954 20m sprint. As a forward Hannaford is electric in the air and on the ground, able to kick goals in a variety of ways and play with an infectious energy. He played big finals games including being the Rebels' best in a Grand Final loss to Sandringham.

Best traits similar to: Kai Lohmann

21. Kayle Gerreyn (19)

West Perth/Western Australia

RUCK/FWD, 199cm

National Champs: 4 games, 12.5 disposals, 9.0 hitouts, 1.2 goals

WAFL Colts: 11 games, 21.5 disposals, 6.2 marks, 1.6 goals

Gerreyn's unique profile was on show at the combine. He trailed other big men in the 2km and didn't produce great numbers in the jumping or sprint tests, but then blitzed the agility test with a top-six time. It matches the tape - Gerreyn has a top-heavy frame and is light on his feet in the contest, able to shift out of trouble to use his brilliant skills. The WA tall has more risk than others around this mark, but his ability to use the ball well and kick goals in a variety of ways is exciting.

Best traits similar to: Riley Thilthorpe

22. Jack Whitlock (20)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

FWD, 200cm

National Champs: 4 games, 14.8 disposals, 5.0 marks, 1.0 goals

Talent League: 12 games, 16.4 disposals, 4.8 marks, 2.1 goals

Whitlock has a twin brother, Matt, who's also around this mark, and the combine confirmed his solid athletic profile with a 6:39 minute 2km and 3.155 second 20m sprint. He looked best with extended stints in the ruck because his clean hands and running ability saw him collect a lot of the ball, but he also kicked bags of goals up forward where he's likely to play the majority of his career. Whitlock needs time in the gym and patience from the club that drafts him, but there's no reason why he can't make a big impact in time.

Best traits similar to: Ben King

Jack Whitlock in action for the AFL Academy against the Coburg Lions. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

23. Alex Dodson (21)

Sturt/South Australia

RUC, 203cm

National Champs: 3 games, 17.3 disposals, 19.7 hitouts, 3.7 clearances

SANFL U18s: 9 games, 20.8 disposals, 6.0 marks, 4.6 clearances

Dodson racks up the ball for a ruckman and offers huge upside as a tall that can win clearances and generate a tonne of scores out of the midfield. Choosing football over a professional basketball career, Dodson is the premier ruck in the pool and has suitors early in the second round.

Best traits similar to: Tim English

Alex Dodson has those two infamous footy words associated with him - basketball background. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

24. Sam Marshall (29) - Brisbane Academy

Sandringham Dragons/Allies

MID, 185cm

National Champs: 4 games, 27.0 disposals, 4.0 clearances, 3.8 tackles

Talent League: 8 games, 23.4 disposals, 6.1 marks, 2.7 clearances

Marshall won best on ground honours in the CTL Grand Final and looks bound for Brisbane. The hard-running midfielder finds space with elite work rate, and executes skills well when given time. He projects to start his career on a flank or wing like Jaspa Fletcher has over the past two seasons.

Best traits similar to: Adam Cerra

25. Cooper Hynes (24)

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 190cm

National Champs: 4 games, 16.8 disposals, 4.8 marks, 1.0 goals

Talent League: 15 games, 23.7 disposals, 4.7 clearances, 1.5 goals

It was a disappointment that Hynes couldn't test at the combine because his blend of power and burst would have made for interesting results. He hits the contest with ferocity and often overwhelmed opposition with his strength and speed this year. Hynes doesn't offer the same skill some other midfielders might towards the top of the pool, but projects well to AFL level as an impact half forward with his frenzied pressure and scoreboard impact.

Best traits similar to: Sam Powell-Pepper

26. Hamish Davis (25)

Claremont/Western Australia

FWD/MID, 190cm

National Champs: 4 games, 14.5 disposals, 4.0 marks, 1.8 goals

WAFL: 7 games, 14.3 disposals, 2.7 marks, 1.0 goals

Davis ran an elite 6:18 minutes in the 2km which reflected his game this year. He went from a 40-disposal Colts game as a midfielder to kicking four goals in a WAFL final, and his half forward play against men was ultra-impressive. Davis has the ability to get up and down the ground all game and hit the scoreboard consistently.

Best traits similar to: Will Hayward

27. Jesse Dattoli (26)

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 179cm

National Champs: 4 games, 15.2 disposals, 7.2 marks, 0.8 goals

Talent League: 7 games, 23.1 disposals, 3.9 clearances, 1.7 goals

Dattoli didn't test at the combine but the finish to his season was strong, averaging a contested mark per game and kicking goals in a variety of ways. He's a small forward who can impact through the middle, but will need to become a better defensive factor in the AFL.

Best traits similar to: Josh Rachele

28. Jonty Faull (22)

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

FWD, 195cm

National Champs: 3 games, 8.3 disposals, 3.3 marks, 1.7 goals

Talent League: 10 games, 13.3 disposals, 4.4 marks, 2.7 goals

Faull is a no-nonsense key forward that presents at the ball hard and always creates a contest down the line. Faull began the season as the top key forward option before injury hampered his start, but he finished 2024 on a high with a few bags of goals. He tested in the middle of the pack of key forwards.

Best traits similar to: Brody Mihocek

29. James Barrat (30)

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

DEF/FWD, 193cm

National Champs: 3 games, 9.3 disposals, 5.0 marks, 0.7 goals

Talent League: 13 games, 16.5 disposals, 7.2 marks, 1.7 goals

Barrat is physically developed and has played in all three areas of the ground this year, but caught the eye with an impressive 3.031 20m sprint. He will need to play above his size at the next level, and it most likely happens as a key defender, but there are many examples of players with his game making it in the AFL.

Best traits similar to: Josh Battle

30. Christian Moraes (28)

Eastern Ranges, Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 183cm

National Champs: 4 games, 20.8 disposals, 5.8 marks, 0.8 goals

Talent League: 12 games, 23.8 disposals, 4.1 clearances, 1.5 goals

Moraes has had a tough finish to the season, forced out of the midfield in the national champs but still finding ways to impact by collecting a lot of the ball with a high work rate. He uses it creatively when given space but can often rush his disposal. Moraes' ability to hit the scoreboard is valuable.

Best traits similar to: Elijah Hollands