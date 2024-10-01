Levi Ashcroft and Sam Marshall: Lions' draft riches set to extend premiership window

In the biggest game of the year, the Swans turned in one of their worst performances in their history as the Lions ran over them. (3:12)

This time two years ago, the Brisbane Lions had played in four-straight finals series without making the last Saturday in September. They again went back to the draft and netted two father-sons, their eighth and ninth top-20 picks in six seasons. Two years on and all nine of those first-round selections are premiership players. Now history is set to repeat at the 2024 AFL Draft.

Levi Ashcroft and Sam Marshall need not test at this weekend's draft combine. They won't approach draft season with the same gut-wrenching trepidation of fellow prospects, who are readying for the possibility of moving across the country in pursuit of the dream. This part of the draft journey is decidedly easier for those father-sons and academy graduates with AFL guarantees.

For Marshall and Ashcroft, their papers are stamped. The Sandringham sensations are headed back up to the Sunshine State where they've already spent formative years in the Brisbane Lions Academy. Levi returns home with a trophy cabinet the envy of some Century-old clubs - three premierships in three years, an APS flag and another two u18 National Championships.

Levi lays claim to the greatest junior football career ever. If he was born just two weeks later, in 2007, he'd still be a year removed from draft eligibility. That hasn't stopped him winning a Coates Talent League premiership as a 15-year-old and being named the Dragons' best and fairest at 16. He'll hit day one of preseason training in Springfield at 17 years of age.

Yet he still won't be the toast of the family dinner table this week, eclipsed by his older brother Will, the youngest Norm Smith medallist of the AFL era. Together the Ashcroft brothers can extend Brisbane's premiership window, such is the professionalism and talent Marcus' sons possess.

Levi put up remarkably similar numbers to Will's top-age year -- who averaged 35 disposals at the Dragons -- and they share quality traits. Both are genius footballers in their manipulation of the midfield battle. Neither rely on elite athleticism but rather their lineage of footballing pedigree have them seemingly prepared for the engine room cauldron, where instincts and class rein supreme. They're both clean on the inside and damaging on the outside, but they also go about it in different ways.

Where Will latches onto loose balls and fires handpasses with the intention of getting the ball right back, Levi steps back into space and surveys options before picking out his target. Levi isn't the same focal point that Will becomes in offensive transition, either, where it feels like he loans the Sherrin to teammates as he cruises past. Levi often finds himself on the end of those chains inside forward 50. He's a marvel without the ball, routinely catching the kicker's eye in a pocket of space he's carved out for himself. He has all the tricks to lose direct opponents in congestion and position himself at the drop of the ball. It means he kicks a lot of goals from the midfield, including three majors from 29 touches in the CTL Grand Final.

I've been trying to describe what Brisbane is getting in Levi Ashcroft since the GF. Can't get this moment vs Coburg out of my head. Perfectly sums up his wicked creativity



Profile on Ashcroft & Sam Marshall dropping Wednesday

That forward nous was honed while his older brother ran amok in the midfield. It may be where Levi begins life at the next level, but it won't be long before his stocky frame and creativity help force his way into the Lions' on-ball rotation. As Brisbane legend Lachie Neale wades into his 30s, the Ashcroft boys will be on hand to prop up the premiership window, but they aren't alone in Brisbane's next generation.

Just like Jaspa Fletcher two years ago, Sam Marshall has flown under the radar. Fletcher has missed just one game since making his debut in Round 14 last season, owning a wing of the Gabba and notching five finals wins in his 40 AFL games.

Marshall offers similarities in game style. He's a freakish runner, able to cover distance at high speed and produce repeat sprint efforts. He'll start life as an outside midfielder with neat foot skills and his consistency and discipline could provide him early opportunities. The Academy graduate is a bonafide first-round talent, most recently claiming best afield honours in the CTL Grand Final with 28 disposals and two goals.

These four talents -- three father-sons and an academy starlet -- will extend the reigning premiers' contention well beyond the primes of Neale and Dayne Zorko. They've valiantly spearheaded a competing side for six straight seasons, but it's almost time to hand over the mantle to Norm and Levi. So long as there are two Ashcrofts freewheeling through the middle of the Gabba, it's difficult to see Brisbane falling out of this premiership window any time soon.