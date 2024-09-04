Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 AFL Draft might still be nearly three months away, but for 10 teams' supporters, attention now turns to the trade period and draft season, and this year offers fascinating subplots throughout.

Its headline act is a wide open race to be anointed pick one. Jagga Smith, Finn O'Sullivan, Harvey Langford, Josh Smillie, Sid Draper, Sam Lalor and Levi Ashcroft all have claims; it's a wholly different landscape to Harley Reid's grip on the top spot last year.

That isn't to say this draft lacks talent -- in truth, this may be the deepest draft ever. Upwards of 70 picks are expected in contrast to the 63-pick average in the three drafts post-COVID. No club is looking to trade out of this year's top 30 without father-son or academy assurances. The evenness of the crop means we should see more live trades on both nights and a host of sliders and bolters.

Each club has a list need to address in November's draft. Teams like Richmond, West Coast and St Kilda are blessed with midfield riches at the top of the draft board, while North Melbourne and Collingwood are looking for key position depth at different ends of the pool.

What are the offseason dates and details to know?

2024 Free Agency Period: October 4 - 11

2024 AFL Trade Period: October 7 - 16

2024 AFL Draft National Combine: October 4 - 6

2024 AFL Draft: November 20 and 21

These are all 18 clubs' current draft hand, biggest list need and players to target in the deepest AFL draft in recent memory.

EVERY 2024 DRAFT POWER RANKINGS: April | May | June | July | August

ESPN/Getty Images

ADELAIDE

Current draft hand: 4, 25, 42, 60

List need: Midfield speed

The silver lining of a disaster season for the Crows is pick 4 in a midfield-heavy crop. They have South Australian gun Sid Draper lined up from a long way back and brilliant SANFL exploits for South Adelaide has solidified his top-five credentials. Draper is ultra-consistent and boasts top line speed and agility. The powerful Sam Lalor would add goalkicking prowess to the engine room as an archetype the Crows haven't enjoyed since Patrick Dangerfield's departure. The top ruck prospect is Alex Dodson who's set to declare for the draft after deciding between football and basketball -- his draft range lies in the 20s. Tyler Welsh has put together strong performances of late and the father-son forward will be a night two prospect.

BRISBANE

Current draft hand: 14, 52, 68

List need: Readymade talent

Brisbane needs an injection of youth to prolong the premiership window, and Levi Ashcroft's father-son declaration has set them up to be big winners on draft night. The accumulator is a top-five fancy and should attract a bid in that range, meaning the Lions' pick 14 will be on the table for future selections. They'll also need to account for a likely second-round bid on academy midfielder Sam Marshall. Brisbane will have one eye to the future with academy gun Daniel Annable on the horizon.

CARLTON

Current draft hand: 11, 31, 62, 65, 69

List need: Running power

The Blues will have been preparing for first-round bids on father-son twins Ben and Lucas Camporeale at the start of the year, but will be happy to see the pair slide to the second night. Ben starred as an inside midfielder for SA where he won their carnival MVP, while Lucas' best work has come off a wing including strong performances for the AFL Academy. Carlton will take pick 11 into the draft and strong runners should be on the agenda. Balanced midfielder Xavier Lindsay, half forward Joe Berry and running defender Tobie Travaglia -- who suited up for Carlton VFL this year -- will all be in that range. Key defender Harry O'Farrell's father is the beloved Carlton tribunal lawyer who helped Patrick Cripps escape suspension in his Brownlow year - could his son be the long-term partner for Jacob Weitering in defence?

COLLINGWOOD

Current draft hand: 32, 48, 50

List need: Key position talent

The Pies traded their first-rounder for Lachie Schultz last season. The oldest list in the AFL now needs to retool on the fly; the only certain round one starters under the age of 25 next year will be Nick Daicos and Beau McCreery. The good news is this draft bats deep and there's talent to snare late. Key forward Jonty Faull is a chance to fall into the 30s after an injury-interrupted campaign, but started the season as the top key forward prospect and has kicked bags of goals at various stages. Noah Mraz and Harry O'Farrell may also slide due to injuries but were considered first-round key defenders going into 2024. Looking ahead to 2025, father-son prospect Tom McGuane finished his Western Jets campaign on fire and looks a top-10 talent in 12 months time.

ESSENDON

Current draft hand: 8, 28

List need: Elite ball users

The Dons dealt their third and fourth-rounders last year, leaving them with points to find to match a bid for first-round NGA talent Isaac Kako. It's a good problem to have, and his late-first draft range should mean the Dons bring two top-20 prospects into the club this year. While Kako helps plug their glaring small forward woes, classy half forward Joe Berry will tempt Matt Rosa's team with the Bombers continually breaking down with service into their forward 50. Berry is one of the best inside 50 kicks in the draft pool, as is Gippsland captain Xavier Lindsay, a balanced midfielder with a wicked left boot. A long-term partner for Nate Caddy could take the form of Harry Armstrong who continues to ascend draft boards, while the Dons had a good look at Jobe Shanahan after he kicked 11 goals in his three Essendon VFL appearances. NGA dashing defender Jayden Nguyen is a night two proposition.

Isaac Kako in action during an AFL Futures match last season. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

FREMANTLE

Current draft hand: 9, 10, 17, 27, 63

List need: Forward-half star power

Fremantle has the best draft hand of any club, but the trade period will dictate what direction the club turns after crashing out of the finals race. Shai Bolton is keen to get to the Dockers and is a top-five small forward entering the prime of his career. It may take two of Freo's first-rounders to bring the maestro across. If those picks are retained, Fremantle is poised to grab hulking midfielder/defender Bo Allan who has played for WAFL affiliate Peel in the back half of the season. Joe Berry looms as the perfect half forward target and the competitiveness of rebounding defender Tobie Travaglia will be valued, plus they may be the best-positioned club to take a swing on the talented Taj Hotton who tore his ACL in May.

GEELONG

Current draft hand: 16, 36, 54, 62

List need: Midfield talent

Geelong has the second-oldest list but continues to prove pundits wrong. By most metrics -- contested possession, clearances and tackles -- the Cats' midfield has been good this season, but there remains heavy reliance on Patrick Dangerfield. If Bailey Smith chooses Geelong as his new home then expect pick 16 to be part of any deal. If not, Andrew Mackie would love to add depth and the strong-bodied Bo Allan would be a great fit if he falls to their first selection. Cooper Hynes offers explosive traits out of congestion and the running power of Christian Moraes would also appeal. The Geelong Falcons are the top seed in the Coates Talent League and their stars in speedy defender Lachie Jaques and inside midfielder Xavier Ivisic will be second night prospects.

GOLD COAST

Current draft hand: 6, 13, 20, 26, 34, 46, 70

List need: Match-winners

The Suns are once again setting up to match an early bid, this time for academy sensation Leo Lombard. The physical midfielder won a VFL premiership with Gold Coast as a 16-year-old last season and has built on the accolade in 2024, taking a share in the Larke Medal at the National Championships. His gamebreaking power perfectly suits an uninspiring Suns forward 50. It means picks 6, 13, and 20 are on the trade table with established halfbacks Daniel Rioli and John Noble keen on a move north. Richmond's host of later selections may be needed to match Lombard, who should attract a bid in the top 15.

READ: The Academy prospect who could force an AFL Draft rule change

Leonardo Lombard representing the Allies during the AFL National Championships. Photo by Jenny Evans/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

GWS

Current draft hand: 15, 35, 49

List need: Midfield class

Over 50% of draftees are taken out of Victoria each year, but in the past three national drafts the Giants have chosen just three Melbourne prospects in their 12 selections. Adrian Caruso's team operates in a different draft landscape where the go-home factor plays heavily into considerations. The tough tackling and defensive running of WA's Bo Allan will surely appeal given Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly will be 31 and 30 next season. Moama's high-flying key forward Jobe Shanahan should be firmly on the Giants' radar with their first selection, as should 200cm twins Jack and Matt Whitlock who hail from Shepparton. Academy ruckman Logan Smith should attract a bid on the second night.

HAWTHORN

Current draft hand: 12, 30, 67, 74

List need: Key position depth

Expect pick 12 to be used in a deal for Tom Barrass as the Hawks shore up their backline. There's every chance key forwards Josh Murphy and Tom Sims are available at pick 30, though Hawthorn's selections will keep sliding back if they continue their form in September. Halfback Harrison Oliver suits Sam Mitchell's dashing gameplan to a tee, and Jasper Alger would add a lot to the goal celebrations.

MELBOURNE

Current draft hand: 5, 38, 45, 51, 61

List need: Midfield depth

It's a pivotal draft for the Dees who are quietly rebuilding on the run, but there are list holes appearing at a rapid rate and heavy reliance is still being placed on ageing stars Max Gawn, Steven May and Jack Viney. The positive is Jason Taylor's team is positioned to snare a top tier midfielder with pick 5. One of Jagga Smith, Finn O'Sullivan, Sid Draper, Josh Smillie or Harvey Langford will be available, but the most enticing selection could be Sam Lalor. The Rebels powerhouse on-baller shares similarities to Christian Petracca in his explosion from contest and scoreboard impact, and he has the ability to command the football in the forward 50 where his one-on-one work is best in class. A developing ruckman will surely be targeted later in the piece and Lalor's teammate Floyd Burmeister has put together a solid campaign.

READ: Is sky-high upside enough for 194cm midfield beast to go No. 1?

Josh Smillie fends off a would-be tackler playing for Vic Metro. Paul Kane/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

NORTH MELBOURNE

Current draft hand: 2, 22, 40, 58, 64 List need: Key position talent

North is in a tricky spot after taking a midfielder in the top-five of the past four national drafts. The top of the 2024 board is chock full of them, so trading back for multiple picks can't be ruled out. The best available choice may be a decision between Jagga Smith and Finn O'Sullivan, with the latter able to play outside of the centre square with his marking and kicking features of his game. 194cm interceptor Luke Trainor has strong family ties to the club and Harry Armstrong is a dynamic tall forward. North could target need at pick 22 with a key forward like Jack Whitlock or Jonty Faull.

READ: The premier interceptor in a draft full of midfielders

PORT ADELAIDE

Current draft hand: 37, 55

List need: Inside midfield depth

Port will be quiet at the draft again if Dan Houston isn't dealt. Jesse Dattoli continues to star late in the season, Phoenix Hargrave is a South Australian inside midfielder that's quietly put together a brilliant top-age season, and Cody Anderson is a hard-nosed on-baller in the night two picture.

RICHMOND

Current draft hand: 1, 21, 29, 39, 41, 47, 57, 66, 73

List need: Ready-made talent

Richmond's draft hand will look markedly different pending deals in the trade period. Gold Coast's pick 6 and Fremantle's picks 9 and 10 could give the Tigers huge flexibility. They may attempt to snare North's pick 2 and pair Oakleigh teammates Jagga Smith and Finn O'Sullivan together just as Gold Coast did with Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson in 2019. Sam Lalor will appeal to the fanbase with his power and scoreboard impact offering shades of Dusty, and Harvey Langford had a game for Richmond VFL and didn't look out of place. Harry Armstrong and Luke Trainor are key position players that can contribute early, Bo Allan, Xavier Lindsay and Tobie Travaglia possess huge leadership potential, and Alex Dodson is the premier ruck prospect to plan for life after Toby Nankervis. Leadership should be at the forefront of Chris Toce's decisions in his first off-season in charge.

READ: The 2024 AFL Draft's most exciting midfielder

Adem Yze and the Tigers hold pick No. 1 in this year's draft. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

ST KILDA

Current draft hand: 7, 24, 43

List need: Midfield speed

The Saints' draft position will be predicated on the compensation for outgoing free agent Josh Battle and the pursuit of Dan Houston. Pick 8 is a possibility, giving them the opportunity to add two elite midfield talents. One of those picks should be used on a big body, with Sam Lalor, Josh Smillie or Harvey Langford in that range. Classy mid-forward Murphy Reid and intercept king Luke Trainor are local Dragons products who add polish, but Ross Lyon would adore the running power, ball use and leadership of Gippsland midfielder Xavier Lindsay who is steadily rising up draft boards. If one of Jagga Smith, Finn O'Sullivan or Sid Draper slip through to the Saints they're primed to pounce. Defensive pair Adrian Cole and Lennox Hofmann are set to land at Moorabbin on night two via the Saints' NGA.

SYDNEY

Current draft hand: 18, 19, 56

List need: Key defender depth

The Swans added pick 19 after dealing Dylan Stephens, giving them a strong hand in a deep area of the pool. Jack and Matt Whitlock are 200cm key position pillars in that section and the Swans are in desperate need of defensive reinforcement behind Tom McCartin, Lewis Melican and Dane Rampe. They may see Kayle Gerreyn's future as a defender after the WA forward impressed in 2024 too. Half forward Hamish Davis continues to rise up draft boards, and could they be the club to bid on Essendon NGA small forward Isaac Kako?

WEST COAST

Current draft hand: 3, 23, 59

List need: Midfield quality

West Coast would love to add a consistent midfielder in the image of Luke Shuey to partner Harley Reid for the next decade. They're in luck at pick 3, with one of Jagga Smith, Finn O'Sullivan or Sid Draper available to them. Those three offer high floors as prospects with consistency in performances and a blend of inside-outside midfield craft. Josh Smillie and Harvey Langford have enjoyed huge campaigns to put their names in the mix as well. Kayle Gerreyn is a high-upside tall in the range of the Eagles' second pick. Hard nut Tom Gross and hard-running forward Hamish Davis should also be in the frame, while they should anticipate a bid on NGA small forward Malakai Champion on night two.

READ: SANFL exploits could crown SA's next pick 1

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Current draft hand: 33, 44

List need: Running power

The Dogs are set to lose Bailey Smith and their starting midfield will be an average age of 31 next year (though Ryley Sanders is waiting in the wings). Their key talls are set up for the future, but Dom Milesi's team would love more speed and two-way running. If the Dogs get Geelong's pick 16 for Smith, Xavier Lindsay should appeal as the prime outside midfielder to complement Sanders. The Gippsland captain is a sharp user off his left foot and offers the ideal speed-endurance blend. Tobie Travaglia offers dash off halfback and Joe Berry is the best small forward in the open pool.