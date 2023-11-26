Way-too-early AFL Draft Power Rankings: The top 10 in 2024

The ESPN Footy podcast can't understand the purpose behind an 'Opening Round' before a 'Round One' after the AFL announced its fixture for 2024. (1:42)

The 2023 AFL Draft may be over, but the draft watch never stops.

This year's class of prospects offered a variety at the top of the board - Jed Walter and Nate Caddy provided key forward power, Dan Curtin and Connor O'Sullivan were the defenders, and there was a mix of midfield strengths in the group of Harley Reid, Colby McKercher, Ryley Sanders and Zane Duursma.

In contrast, there's a distinct midfield strength at the top of 2024's class. Oakleigh Chargers Jagga Smith and Finn O'Sullivan, plus South Australian MVP Sid Draper were brilliant contributors as bottom-agers in the national carnival. There are also strong family ties, with Levi Ashcroft, Tyler Welsh and twins Lucas and Ben Camporeale earning AFL Academy honours.

This is ESPN's way-too-early top 10 power rankings for the 2024 AFL Draft class.

1. Jagga Smith

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 181cm, 68kg

Talent League: 10 games, 28.2 disposals, 4.0 marks, 0.8 goals

Jagga Smith enters 2024 as the leading candidate to be the number one pick. He was possibly unlucky not to be given more than two games in the national championships after averaging 24 disposals and dominating periods of games in the Big V. Smith is one-touch and exits the contest with swift movement, he's also powerful despite his size and loves to fend-off to buy time. The Charger is a pure on-baller with the entire package to solidify his standing as the top prospect in his draft year.

Jagga Smith is favoured to go early in the 2024 AFL Draft. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

2. Finn O'Sullivan

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Country

MID, 181cm, 70kg

Talent League: 8 games, 22.1 disposals, 4.8 marks, 4.0 tackles

A midfield maestro with seemingly an abundance of time with ball in hand, O'Sullivan shot into pick 1 calculations with a brilliant carnival with Vic Country. He averaged 16.7 touches, 5.3 score involvements and kicked two goals in his three games alongside Harley Reid. O'Sullivan is a lethal user of the ball, boasts great endurance and can twist out of congestion with a sharp sidestep.

3. Josh Smillie

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID/DEF, 194cm, 92kg

Talent League: 8 games, 26.3 disposals, 4.4 marks, 0.5 goals

Smillie is a uniquely damaging midfielder with his size and athletic tools. He's brilliant in taking advantage of mismatches in the air around the ground, and has speed and balance to avoid tackles and get his hands free in congestion. Smillie played as a rebounding defender in the Rising Stars game where his dash and poise were highlights. At his size and athleticism, Smillie has all the tools to challenge for the top selection.

4. Levi Ashcroft

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 179cm, 75kg

Talent League: 11 games, 26.9, 3.4 marks, 1.2 goals

Ashcroft took out the Dragons' best and fairest in a premiership year, and entering his top-age year he already has two Talent League flags to his name. It's already a fair résumé for the younger brother of Lions gun Will Ashcroft. Ashcroft is similarly prolific, averaging 26.3 disposals for Vic Metro in three games as a half-forward. He boasts an elite work rate and makes great decisions in open play, but he's potentially not as advanced as Will when it comes to his clearance work. Levi is eligible to join Brisbane as a father-son at next year's draft.

Levi Ashcroft in action during the Grand Final curtain-raiser. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

5. Christian Moraes

Eastern Ranges

MID/FWD, 182cm, 74kg

Talent League: 16 games, 26.4 disposals, 4.1 marks, 0.6 goals

An attacking-minded midfielder with great clearance instincts, Moraes was consistently brilliant through the midfield for the Ranges. Again on Grand Final day in the Rising Stars game he cemented his credentials in the top 10 going into 2024. Coming from a basketball background, Moraes has quick hands and a wicked sidestep, plus exhibits a huge work rate and elite attack on the football.

6. Sid Draper

South Adelaide/South Australia

MID, 180cm, 72kg

SANFL U18s: 14 games, 21.6 disposals, 4.2 clearances, 0.6 goals

Draper averaged 25 disposals and four clearances per game, taking out South Australia's MVP as a bottom-ager in a tough campaign for the Croweaters. The on-baller oozes class in open play, making great decisions and executing well by hand and foot, especially going inside 50. Draper is also an advanced contested midfielder despite his size, ripping the ball out of congestion and moving it forward at all costs. Draper has already been given a taste of senior SANFL footy, averaging 14 disposals from his three games.

Sid Draper (L) shows a turn of speed. Will Russell/AFL Photos via Getty Images

7. Tyler Welsh

Adelaide SANFL/South Australia

FWD, 191cm, 83kg

SANFL U18s: 10 games, 9.1 disposals, 4.8 marks, 2.7 goals

Welsh, a Crows father-son prospect by virtue of his Dad Scott, will make the move from the Eagles to the Crows next year for his top-age campaign. Welsh plays like a traditional full forward, bursting out on the lead from deep in the forward 50 and clunking marks out in front. He put his top-10 chances in the frame with two epic championship performances, kicking seven goals for South Australia. He also played Reserves grade finals last year with the Panthers. Welsh plays above his height but will need to continue his growth to challenge for the top pick.

8. Ben Camporeale

Glenelg/South Australia

MID, 184cm, 63kg

SANFL U18s: 13 games, 25.3 disposals, 5.4 marks, 0.5 goals

The son of Carlton great Scott, father-son eligible Ben is an equally prolific midfielder with a high work rate and precise kick around the ground. He won best afield honours in the Grand Final curtain raiser, racking up 30 disposals and continually winning the hard ball against the best midfielders in the class. He can get forward and hit the scoreboard, and his intelligence to find the ball in dangerous positions is a standout.

9. Sam Lalor

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

MID, 187cm, 88kg

Talent League: 8 games, 20.3 disposals, 7.5 tackles, 0.8 goals

A hulking inside midfielder with toughness and defensive intent, Lalor is the quintessential big-bodied midfielder. He makes quick decisions and has lightning quick hands, able to feed outside runners under immense pressure. He's also a tackling machine and lays claim to the best defensive intent amongst midfielders in the pool.

10. Leonardo Lombard

SUNS Academy/Allies

MID/FWD, 178cm, 76kg

Talent League: 5 games, 24.8 disposals, 3.8 marks, 0.8 goals

Lombard won a VFL premiership with Gold Coast as a 16-year-old this season. It's a remarkable feat, but reflects his epic rise this season which culminated with the flag and an exciting performance on the MCG before the AFL Grand Final. Lombard has a burst of pace and electrifying agility, ability to create time and space to either hit the scoreboard or pick out teammates. He's another in a long line of Suns Academy stars from the 2023 draft.

In the mix:

Ben's twin brother Lucas Camporeale is an outside midfielder who's also played across all three lines and has similarly smooth evasiveness. Noah Mraz may be Victoria's best tall prospect with the key defender an impressive athlete at 197cm - he can also pinch-hit in the ruck. WA talent Bo Allan and explosive Charger Tom Gross are the midfielders next in line, though Allan looked at home off halfback on the MCG. There's also exciting small forwards with Subiaco goalsneak Malakai Champion and Essendon NGA livewire Isaac Kako showing brilliant goal nous in their bottom-age campaigns.