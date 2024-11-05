2024 AFL Phantom Draft: Every pick in the first two rounds

Open Extended Reactions

Sam Lalor is two weeks out from being anointed the AFL's newest No. 1 pick. The powerful midfielder has become the runaway favourite for Richmond's prized selection, but the rest of the draft picture remains less clear in one of the most even draft classes in recent memory.

Richmond holds a staggering eight selections inside the top 24, the Demons and Saints are well placed with two picks inside the top 10, and GWS' free agency departures have given them a strong draft hand starting at pick 15.

This phantom draft accounts for bid matches including that of Levi Ashcroft, Leo Lombard, Isaac Kako and Sam Marshall in the first round, meaning second round selections begin to disappear as the draft goes on. Expect a host of trades on both nights as clubs manoeuvre their hands to match bids and sliders generate interest from clubs on the outside looking in.

Trades could occur as early as North Melbourne at pick 2, which remains on the table for multiple selections inside the top 20 including one inside the top 10.

With just two weeks until the 2024 AFL Draft, this is ESPN's two round phantom draft.

Round 1

1. Richmond -- Sam Lalor

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

MID/FWD, 188cm

The hype around Lalor has steadily risen to the point where rival clubs will be shocked if the Tigers don't make him the No. 1 pick. A genuine match-winner with power and strength, Lalor will start his career in the forward 50 before graduating on-ball for Richmond, where his defensive tenacity adds to the enticing package. Finn O'Sullivan and Jagga Smith are now distant runners in the race for pick 1.

Sam Lalor celebrates a goal representing Vic Country. Photo by Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

2. North Melbourne -- Alix Tauru

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

FWD/DEF, 193cm

This pick has been shopped around and North's future first is on the table in a bid to add multiple selections from the top rung of the pool. The Roos have struggled to find a suitor, though. Richmond doesn't believe the move from six to two is worth a high selection and Melbourne is set with five and nine, so it leaves St Kilda with picks seven and eight as the only realistic trade partner. If North is unable to move from this spot then Tauru is well and truly in the frame. North adores his aerial ability, which could make the Gippsland product the best intercept mark in the game.

3. BID: Brisbane -- Levi Ashcroft

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID, 179cm

The Lions are well placed to match a bid for Ashcroft wherever it lands. Regarded by some recruiters as the best prospect in the crop, Levi's scoreboard impact from midfield and class with ball in hand give him every chance of becoming a star at the next level. Brisbane is set up for success with both Will and Levi through the engine room for the next decade.

Levi Ashcroft. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

4. Carlton -- Finn O'Sullivan

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Country

MID, 182cm

The Blues are one of many clubs at the top tipped to select a midfielder. It could be any of Jagga Smith, Sid Draper or Harvey Langford, but rival clubs expect Finn O'Sullivan to be the top choice and the reason Carlton traded up the order. O'Sullivan may be the most talented prospect in the pool with his elite aerial ability and beautiful skills. He started the season as the top choice for many clubs, but inconsistency and injury could mean Carlton get access to the on-baller after placing a bid on Ashcroft.

5. Adelaide -- Sid Draper

South Adelaide/South Australia

MID, 182cm

The Crows have narrowed down their options at this spot. Draper is the local boy with an excellent résumé, generating speed, dare and toughness through the midfield. The Panther starred at SANFL level this season and showed brilliant defensive intent against the bigger bodies. But Adelaide continues to canvas its options, including the 190cm bull Harvey Langford who boasts similarities to skipper Jordan Dawson in his aerial ability and penetrating left boot. Jagga Smith and Finn O'Sullivan will be considered at this point, but it would be a surprise for rival clubs if Adelaide didn't target a midfielder.

Sid Draper's power and class was on display during the U18 Championships. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

6. Melbourne -- Harvey Langford

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

MID, 190cm

The Demons have an opportunity to bolster their on-ball brigade, and Langford's name is continually raised by rival clubs at this pick. The strong-bodied midfielder can rip games apart with his contested marking forward of centre, and his powerful game should translate well to the next level. Melbourne will be taking into account what happens in the three selections following this pick in consideration of who makes it to their second top 10 choice.

Harvey Langford Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

7. Richmond -- Josh Smillie

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 195cm

A tough decision looms for the Tigers if both Jagga Smith and Josh Smillie are available at this point. It would be a difficult choice to pass on Jagga who made the VFL look easy in the yellow and black. But clubs strongly link Smillie to the Tigers, where his immense size and physicality would be welcome through the midfield. Alix Tauru's availability would also make the Tigers think.

Josh Smillie is a 194cm midfield prospect tipped to go high in the 2024 AFL Draft. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

8. St Kilda -- Jagga Smith

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID, 181cm

Expect any potential slide to stop here at the latest for Smith, who put together a consistently excellent campaign that will ensure he becomes a top 10 pick on draft night. A ball magnet through elite work rate and proactiveness, the Chargers on-baller is quick-thinking and efficient by hand and foot. Smith's work in the clinches for his size is remarkable.

Jagga Smith Photo by Paul Kane/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

9. BID: Gold Coast -- Leo Lombard

SUNS Academy/Allies

MID/FWD, 179cm

Expect the Saints to make at least one bid on the first night, and Gold Coast's Leo Lombard has consistently flown under the radar for how highly he is rated by clubs. The powerful forward-half midfielder blitzed the draft combine and showed he can hit the scoreboard all season. The Suns will match a bid wherever it lands, and Lombard will play a lot of AFL next season.

Leonardo Lombard representing the Allies during the AFL National Championships. Photo by Jenny Evans/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

10. St Kilda -- Tobie Travaglia

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

DEF/MID, 187cm

A halfback isn't exactly what the Saints need, but Travaglia isn't your average halfback. The aerobic freak has shown sky-high upside in the midfield and up forward through various stages this year, and has suitors throughout this range thanks to his competitiveness and dare. Midfielders Murphy Reid and Xavier Lindsay warrant consideration, and expect Josh Smillie to be snared if he slides through to the Saints.

Tobie Travaglia with ball in hand. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

11. Melbourne -- Murphy Reid

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 180cm

The Dees are at the mercy of the Saints who have the two selections before this point, and will likely pivot based on their first pick. It means key position talent Alix Tauru and Harry Armstrong are right in the frame at this spot. But clubs have linked the mercurial Murphy Reid to this selection, whose forward-half craft and midfield exploits saw him named Vic Metro's carnival MVP. Xavier Lindsay is another name raised at this juncture, while a bid on Isaac Kako will be considered.

12. Richmond -- Harry Armstrong

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD, 195cm

If the Tigers miss on Tauru, expect Armstrong to be one of the selections at this stage if the key forward is on the board. Blessed with a beautiful set shot routine and booming left leg, Armstrong already has quality AFL traits in his contested marking and athleticism.

13. Richmond -- Bo Allan

Peel Thunder/Western Australia

DEF/MID, 191cm

Richmond's hunt for quality leaders and the intangibles necessary to kickstart a rebuild could land them Allen, who is as likely as anyone in the pool to captain an AFL side. The WA bull can play inside midfield or off halfback where it's likely he'll start his career. Allen's defensive tenacity and physicality should give him a chance to play early at senior level. The Tigers are keen on Travaglia who may be available at this stage, and Taj Hotton is a name repeatedly raised at this point of the draft.

14. West Coast -- Xavier Lindsay

Gippsland Power/Vic

Country MID, 183cm

The Eagles miss out on Allen in this phantom, but that may not be who they're eyeing anyway. Xavier Lindsay has all the run, class and leadership befitting a long-term partner for Harley Reid in the middle, and is right in the frame for this selection. He took out the Coates Talent League best and fairest in a dominant season for Gippsland. If the Saints and Dees pass on his talent, the Eagles are poised to grab the Vic Country leader.

15. BID: Essendon -- Isaac Kako

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

FWD, 175cm

The Bombers made sure they could match a bid for the best small forward in the pool when they traded out of the first round, and are looking forward to a much-needed injection of speed, dare and scoreboard impact in the Calder goal sneak. Most interestingly for the Dons, they are now positioned to trade back into the first round at any point on the night, no longer at the mercy of where a Kako bid will come. The more difficult equation is finding a trade partner on the night -- GWS, Sydney and Richmond will all listen to offers for their later first-rounders.

Isaac Kako (left) pictured with Jesse Dattoli. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

16. Port Adelaide -- Jack Whitlock

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

FWD, 200cm

The tantalising upside of Whitlock has his name in the mix as early as Richmond's back-to-back selections. If he's available at this point, the Power will heavily consider after the retirement of Charlie Dixon. Whitlock's size, athleticism and skills could make him a wonderful forward or ruckman at the next level.

17. Fremantle -- Joe Berry

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

FWD, 181cm

The Dockers added Shai Bolton but they shouldn't be finished retooling their forward mix. Berry is the ultimate half forward prospect, able to find the ball in dangerous spots to either hit the scoreboard or pick out teammates with a laser left foot. He's a first-round lock and could find a home as early as Port's selection ahead of Fremantle.

18. GWS -- Taj Hotton

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

FWD/MID, 182cm

The Giants don't tend to draft Vic Metro prospects, but the talent of Hotton will be hard to pass up here. Blessed with elite evasiveness and touch, an ACL tear after round five robbed Hotton of what could have become a chance at becoming a top-10 pick. His rehab will extend into the pre-season so the club taking the Dragons forward will have an eye to the future.

Taj Hotton in action for the AFL Academy against Coburg. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

19. GWS -- Jobe Shanahan

Bendigo Pioneers/Allies

FWD, 194cm

Shanahan's athletic profile, booming kick and strong hands make him an all-round key forward package. The Moama native has been linked to GWS by rival clubs already, and he could be the long-term focal point of their forward line. Oli Hannaford is one to watch at this point, and expect Bo Allen or Xavier Lindsay to be heavily considered if they slide through. This pick could be traded on the first night if the Giants are keen to bolster their 2025 hand with a potential top 10 pick.

20. Western Bulldogs -- Oli Hannaford

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

FWD/DEF, 180cm

The Dogs have a similar style of small forward in Cody Weightman, but they'd love two of them prowling the inside 50. Hannaford is a good mark for his size and sniffs goals out of the most miraculous situations. Since moving forward in the back half of the year the Rebels star is rocketing into top 20 calculations. Powerful midfielder Cooper Hynes and goal sneak Jasper Alger will also be considered.

21. Richmond -- Luke Trainor

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF, 194cm

Trainor possesses the talent to become an elite intercept defender in the AFL. He's slid down draft boards after inconsistent form and injury in the second half of the season, but Richmond is well placed to snap him up at this point. Other key position talent to be considered includes Jack and Matt Whitlock, and the forgotten man Noah Mraz.

Luke Trainor in action for the AFL Academy. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

22. BID: Brisbane -- Sam Marshall

Sandringham Dragons/Allies

MID, 185cm

Marshall adds to the Lions riches through their academy. The hard running on-baller has the flexibility to play in multiple positions and was named best on ground in the Talent League Grand Final for Sandringham.

23. Sydney -- Matt Whitlock

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

DEF/FWD, 199cm

The twin brother of Jack, Matt is more accustomed down back which is where Sydney has lacked depth. At 199cm his ability to read the play and intercept, as well as blanket opponents has proved his credentials and Whitlock can even swing forward to great effect. Clubs linking Whitlock to the Swans are also expecting one of the Swans' two first-rounders to be shopped around on draft night.

24. Richmond -- Cooper Hynes

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 190cm

Hynes' power, explosiveness and damage out of the centre mirrors likely number one pick Sam Lalor. He's a bull at a red rag when the ball is up for grabs and loves the physical side of the contest. This is one of a number of picks that could be moved by Richmond on the night, but the quality of Hynes would be a welcome addition to Punt Road.

25. GWS -- Hamish Davis

Claremont/Western Australia

FWD/MID, 190cm

Davis is a fringe first-rounder, with clubs considering at this mark. There's also a decent chance he slips to night two, but there's little doubt in the quality of his game. Davis is a strong runner with good goal nous as a 190cm half forward. He gets up and back to goal, but has knocks on his kicking and hurt factor when moving on-ball.

26. Sydney -- Jesse Dattoli

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 179cm

Dattoli's range lies from the teens to the 30s, such is the recruiter split on his projection to the next level. Trust a club like Sydney to get the best out of the small forward, whose aerial exploits and smarts could make him a match-winner at the next level. Dattoli's midfield capacity and scoreboard impact is intriguing for clubs late in the first round.

27. Richmond -- Alex Dodson

Sturt/South Australia

RUC, 203cm

Dodson has suitors in the first round, and the Tigers are yet to form succession for skipper Toby Nankervis. Dodson would be an astute choice with his clean hands and boundless athleticism. He will take some time to develop, but expect the former basketballer to become a quality ruckman in due course.

Round 2

28. Richmond -- James Barrat

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

DEF/FWD, 194cm

Expect clubs to come hard for this selection, with Richmond able to listen to all offers before the first pick on night two. If they stay put, the physicality and maturity of Barrat looms large. He showed significant ability forward of the ball, but it's down back where Barrat's best footy came, operating as a slightly undersized key defender with brilliant ball use.

James Barrat. Photo by Martin Keep/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

29. Western Bulldogs -- Tom Gross

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 181cm

Gross is a hard-nosed midfielder who embraces contact and can also play a role up forward. The Dogs are entering a new era in their midfield and Gross' competitiveness and hunger has won admirers at this point of the draft.

30. West Coast -- Jack Ough

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

MID, 194cm

Ough is steadily rising up draft boards -- the tall midfielder can rack up the ball, use it cleanly on the outside of contests and has an insatiable work ethic. If West Coast don't pounce here they risk missing on the Vic Country talent, who may begin life on a wing.

31. Port Adelaide -- Harrison Oliver

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF, 181cm

There aren't many safer picks in the draft than Oliver, a classy running defender who rarely plays a bad game. It's quickly become an area of need for the Power, and Kane Farrell's free agency call may accelerate the need for more depth off halfback.

32. Fremantle -- Jonty Faull

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

FWD, 195cm

After shedding Matt Tarberner, Sebit Kuek and Josh Corbett in one offseason, key forward depth will be a priority for the Dockers and Faull has the dogged determination and ability to become a solid target at the next level. He began the season as the number one key forward in the pool and has done enough to warrant consideration earlier than this spot.

Jonty Faull. Photo by Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

33. St Kilda -- Jasper Alger

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

FWD, 183cm

The Saints will be sweating on a bid on Adrian Cole coming before this selection, given his strong combine results and rapid improvement over the year as a lockdown defender. Alger is a bit of a bolter and has interest from the Saints as a small forward with class and sneaky athleticism.

34. Hawthorn -- Tom Sims

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

FWD, 199cm

The Hawks are primed to explode in 2025, but need to find the answer next to Calsher Dear long-term in the forward line. Sims has a long reach and kicks accurately for goal, and could be the answer if Mitch Lewis can't put his injury woes behind him.

35. Western Bulldogs -- Christian Moraes

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 183cm

An elite runner who has been regarded much higher than this point in the past, a Moraes slide into the second round would no longer be a surprise to recruiters. But the Dogs could be beneficiaries here, with the hard-running wingman offering a rare ability to accumulate in whichever position he plays. Moraes' running power will appeal to the Dogs.

36. Port Adelaide -- Noah Mraz

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

DEF, 198cm

Another key position prospect for the Power may be a stretch, but they're well positioned for the now and Mraz offers incredible upside as a lockdown defender after missing the majority of the season. Recruiters haven't forgotten his shutdown ability for the Stingrays and Port Adelaide remain in need of a long-term answer down back.

37. GWS -- Angus Clarke

Glenelg/South Australia

DEF, 188cm

A bid on academy ruckman Logan Smith is expected around this range, but the dash and dare off halfback from Clarke would be a coup for the Giants. At 188cm Clarke can play on a variety of opponents and impressed for SA with strong defensive and offensive performances at the carnival.

38. Carlton -- Harry O'Farrell

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

DEF/FWD, 196cm

The Blues are hoping a bid on the Camporeale twins doesn't land before this selection. If not, they're expected to swoop on a key defender and O'Farrell has the upside to become a stout lockdown opponent. He missed a chunk of 2024 through injury, but already has a link to the Blues through his father, who infamously got Patrick Cripps off his bumping charge before winning his first Brownlow Medal in 2022.