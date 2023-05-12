'I feel everyone should get this right': Dutee Chand on same-sex marriage

Dutee Chand has come out strongly in favour of same-sex couples in India being given the right to marry, and says it's an extension of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 2018 and recognition of changing norms in the country. The matter is currently with the Supreme Court, which has reserved its judgement after ten days of arguments by petitioners who sought the recognition of same-sex marriage, and the government and other entities that have opposed it.

"I feel everyone should get this right," Dutee, who came out as gay in 2019, told ANI. "Countries like the US, Australia and Canada have already approved same-sex marriage, and it should happen in India too. I am in a same-sex relationship... there are so many people like me but because they fear the world, they are not able to say it. If this right comes, people will come out bravely."

She spoke at length on why same-sex couples needed the right to marry. "In every sector [of life], we need security, a guardian. Whether it's in education or jobs, we need one. We are partners now, we can stay together, there are no problems. But in the future -- things will not remain like this, will they?"

"We will not stay young -- if one of gets sick, who will take responsibility for it? If you go for a medical examination, they'll ask you 'who's the guardian?' Then we won't have our mother and father, so who will be with me? My partner. [and vice-versa]," she said. "If we get married and get legal rights, we can buy property in both our names, we can open an account in a bank together. That will make it a better relationship. She will be responsible for me; I will be responsible for her. So, this is absolutely necessary."

She also spoke about her own relationship, saying "I've been with my partner for five years. I fell in love with her in 2017, and we decided we should get married in 2019. She's been living with me since, and will be with me in the future as well."

It is with this experience that she spoke about how changing rules can help change societal mindsets. "Earlier there was a rule that widows can't remarry, girls can't go to school. That was all there in the name of culture and tradition, but that's been removed," she said. "There was discrimination on the basis of caste - like a lower caste cannot enter a higher caste house -- but things are changing slowly-slowly, and that's because of the changing rules."

"So, if this rule also comes, the mindset that same-sex relationship is a crime, that it is bad, will change. And because of that we will be able to live well in society."

She also said she had hope ahead of the Supreme Court judgement. "I can't say what will or won't happen, but I hope that same-sex marriage will get approval," she said.