          'Gold for our diamond' - India's sporting icons react to Neeraj Chopra becoming world champion

          Neeraj Chopra poses with his 2023 World Championships gold medal. ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images

          Neeraj Chopra came, Neeraj Chopra threw, Neeraj Chopra won. Olympic champion. World Champion. Sounds good, doesn't it?

          He became the first Indian to win gold at the World Athletics Championships and the only Indian with two medals - silver in 2022 - at the event.

          A monumental achievement for India in track and field, and as expected the accolades came pouring in.