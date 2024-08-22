Open Extended Reactions

Neeraj Chopra is back in action exactly a fortnight after he won silver at the Paris Olympics 2024, as he takes part in the Diamond League event at Lausanne, Switzerland.

ESPN will have all the live updates from the DL event, with the men's javelin event slated to start at 12:12 AM IST. The live blog will appear below the following update.

Neeraj walks into Lausanne having cemented his place as India's athletics GOAT, but the champion that he is, he appeared unhappy at only winning silver in Paris and will want to prove that he's still the numero uno in the sport at Lausanne. While the man who beat him, Arshad Nadeem, won't be in Switzerland today, there will be serious competition, especially from the likes of Anderson Peters (Paris bronze medalist), Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Weber. With all four big names being in good form (as illustrated in the tough, tight, Olympic final), this event promises to be action-packed.

The participation here stems from a learning Neeraj and his team made after Tokyo 2021. "After the last Olympics we realised that we should continue our season like everyone else and not return to India immediately. Other athletes do not stop training till the season ends." He also said that he would be consulting a doctor after the Diamond League season ends (in September) to address a persistent groin injury.

He also has spoken about how he felt Nadeem was within catching distance in the Olympics final: "I felt I could increase the distance. My two no throws in qualification and final, they were second and third best throws and my season best as well. To increase distance I need to be injury free. In my mind I know need to give 100 percent but because of the injury I am not able to give 100 percent. My body and mind stops me from making that extra effort."

(Please wait a few seconds for the blog to load)