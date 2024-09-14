Open Extended Reactions

Neeraj Chopra will look to close out another stunning season with a win in the Diamond League final - and we will have the entire event covered in our live blog right below the following preview update. The men's javelin event is slated to start at 11.52 PM IST.

Having won this trophy for the first time in 2022, Neeraj had lost out to Jakub Vadlejch last year. The reigning Olympic silver medalist qualified for the final after finishing fourth in the men's javelin Diamond League standings, thanks to two second place finishes in the two Diamond League meets he participated in - Doha and Lausanne.

His main competition in Brussels will come from the three throwers who are above him in the standings: Olympic bronze medalist Anderson Peters of Granada who leads with 29 points, Germany's Julian Weber (21 points) and defending champion Vadlejch of Czechia (16 points).

While the others in the start list are good 80m+ throwers -- Romania's Andrian Mardare, Japan's Roderick Genki Dean and Ukraine's Artur Felfner -- they will need to considerably up their game to trouble the big four.

While Neeraj has been in good form all season, his second places finishes at major meets will be gnawing at him. In fact, in Lausanne he hit the second farthest mark of his life with a throw of 89.49m but that wasn't good enough to be a resurgent Peters who seems to have returned to his best after a shocking assault aboard a boat back in Granada last year. The pattern for Neeraj continues from the Olympics, where the third best throw of his life won him the silver behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem (who didn't participate in Diamond League meets all season).

Earlier, the only other Indian at the Diamond League Final -- Avinash Sable -- finished ninth in the 3000m steeplechase at the King Baudouin Stadium

