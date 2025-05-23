Neeraj Chopra live: updates, scores, commentary, news from JK memorial, Poland

Open Extended Reactions

Neeraj Chopra live at 9.45 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra is back in competition just a week after finally breaching the 90m barrier in the Doha Diamond League. Today he competes in Janusz Kusocinski Memorial, in Chorzow, Poland, with the throws starting at 9.45 PM IST.

In Doha, Neeraj threw 90.23m but could only finish second after Germany's Julian Weber also made his debut 90m throw, hitting 91.06 in his last throw (and the competition's second last). In third place came Olympic bronze medalist Anderson Peters.

The trio will be in action again today in Poland and will be favourites to finish on the podium once again as the only 90m throwers in the starting list, which includes Moldova's Andrian Mardare, Ukraine's Artur Felfner, and three throwers form the host nation: Marcin Krukowski, Cyprian Mrzyglod, and Roch Krukowski.

Neeraj will be looking to build on his first 90m throw and follow it up with more, in the same vein as current coach and world record holder Jan Zelezny. Neeraj has not finished outside the top two in his last 21 competitions, and he knows to keep that going he'll have to consistently target that 90m mark.

What's encouraging for the throwers is that this is a venue known for it's big throws. Johannes Vetter threw the second longest throw of all time (97.76m) at the Silesian stadium in Chorzow in 2020, and a year later hit 96.29m too.

This is a quickly rescheduled event for the big three throwers, all of whom were meant to participate in the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic scheduled for May 24 in Bengaluru, but the event was postponed indefinitely due to an escalation in cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

There is no live telecast on television for the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial, but streaming should happen on the sport.tbp.pol website.